Repairing Lincoln’s canopy: Grant provides funding to replace neighborhood trees

Wilson said many people don’t consider all of the factors that go into making sure a tree is planted correctly.

“It's not just about putting the tree in the ground,” he said. “How you properly dig a hole, how you prepare a tree … and care for it afterwards, those can all have huge effects on the viability of the tree.”

Following the demonstration, Weyers and Wilson are planning to plant 90 to 100 “street trees” in the city right-of-way between the sidewalk and the street throughout the two neighborhoods. Wilson said they would usually have volunteers plant trees, but to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic, they are working with Great Plains Nursery to do much of the planting.

“We've been eagerly planning and working with the city to identify sites to put these trees in,” Wilson said. “And hopefully fill in some of the gaps and help Lincoln’s community forest grow and become more resilient, and hopefully improve the lives of people.”

Weyers said many of the trees in Lincoln’s older neighborhoods are past their prime and in decline. The emerald ash borer, Dutch elm disease and storm damage have also threatened trees in recent years.