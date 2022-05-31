Renovations to begin in the fall on Irvingdale, Rudge, Stransky parks

From Central Park to Rudge, Irvingdale and Stransky.
Britney and Tripp Green moved from New York City to a home on Harrison Avenue with a view overlooking Rudge Park in 2020 — which gave them a taste of the life they left behind in Brooklyn.
“It just felt like there was a little piece of New York right here for us," Britney Green said.
Now, they are just one family living in the neighborhood looking forward to renovations starting this fall to three contiguous Lincoln parks in an area between 14th and 20th from Lake to Van Dorn streets.
Updates are proposed for all three parks, but will start with Irvingdale and Rudge parks due to budget limitations, according to J.J. Yost, planning and facilities manager for Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
However, a paved walking trail along the outer edges connecting all three parks will replace a makeshift trail that already exists.
The project is funded through a state grant that allowed for a majority of the original plans crafted in 2016 to come to fruition.
Both Irvingdale and Rudge will get new playground equipment, picnic facilities and drinking fountains for people and pets. Irvingdale will also gain half of a basketball court and a new, reconfigured parking lot.
Britney Green believes these small changes will make a big difference in the quality of the parks.
“It doesn’t have to be grand, it doesn’t have to be crazy, but the littlest bit of love goes such a long way," she said. “Landscaping and just making it look a little nicer will have such a big impact on all of these homes along here.”
Preliminary plans also include expansions to Irvingdale Pool to make room for extra shady areas within the fence line.
Additionally, a viewing berm will be built in Rudge Park overlooking Stransky to provide more seating during the Stransky Park Summer Concert Series — which kicked off on Thursday.
Final plans are being reviewed, but Yost hopes to begin construction in the fall — which is behind the original start date of July.
"I just ask for people's patience as we go through this review process. There's nothing we can do to speed it up. We're pushing our plans along as fast as we can, but it is a slow process," Yost said.
If things go as planned, construction should be completed by summer 2023.
Many residents voiced their opinions on the plans at an open house in April. While comments were generally positive, some had concerns on the style of playground equipment chosen, Geri Cotter, president of Irvingdale Neighborhood Association, said.
Stransky Park has equipment geared toward younger children, so the plans for playgrounds in both Rudge and Irvingdale are meant to appeal to older children. Some felt that it should include options for all age groups.
Irvingdale has a few pieces of old equipment which will be replaced.
Cotter — who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years — said the more advanced equipment will be most suitable in Irvingdale because of its proximity to Irving Middle School.
“I love this neighborhood, but I do see other parks in other parts of town that would appeal more to kids because of the types of equipment and other things available," she said. "Overall, I think these updates will help a lot."
In order to ensure children’s safety, the city plans to permanently close and convert to grass a segment of 16th Street between Harrison and Lake streets running through Rudge Park.
In addition to the new playgrounds, Cotter is also looking forward to the new pillars that will mark the entrances to each park. These will not only help clarify which park is which, but hone in on the vast history behind them.
The parks are used by a wide range of people from dog walkers, children, pickleball players and so on. Several people have volunteered their time to plant flower beds and keep the courts clean, according to Cotter.
"You can see the commitment to these parks from the number of people that volunteer and do things throughout them," Cotter said.
Closest national parks to Lincoln
Approximately
237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's
63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails. Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Lincoln. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Lincoln, NE Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at
www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Kris Wiktor // Shutterstock
#1. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 352 miles
- Driving time: 7.6 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 242,755.94 acres
Matt Ragen // Shutterstock
#2. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
- Distance: 386 miles
- Driving time: 6.8 hours
- Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
- 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 192.83 acres
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 389 miles
- Driving time: 7.7 hours
- Date founded: January 9, 1903
- 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,970.84 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#4. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 459 miles
- Driving time: 7.5 hours
- Date founded: January 26, 1915
- 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 265,807.25 acres
Anna Krivitskaya // Shutterstock
#5. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
- Distance: 483 miles
- Driving time: 9.9 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1921
- 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 5,554.15 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#6. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 510 miles
- Driving time: 10.2 hours
- Date founded: September 24, 2004
- 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 107,341.87 acres
Kris Wiktor // Shutterstock
#7. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
- Distance: 514 miles
- Driving time: 8.3 hours
- Date founded: February 15, 2019
- 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,349.08 acres
Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock
#8. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
- Distance: 537 miles
- Driving time: 11.5 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 70,446.89 acres
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock
#9. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
- Distance: 566 miles
- Driving time: 10.8 hours
- Date founded: April 8, 1975
- 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 218,222.35 acres
BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock
#10. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 598 miles
- Driving time: 11.5 hours
- Date founded: October 21, 1999
- 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 30,779.83 acres
SL-Photography // Shutterstock
#11. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
- Distance: 631 miles
- Driving time: 11.8 hours
- Date founded: July 1, 1941
- 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 54,011.91 acres
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#12. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
- Distance: 649 miles
- Driving time: 13.7 hours
- Date founded: April 3, 1940
- 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 571,790.30 acres
MDuchek // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 673 miles
- Driving time: 13.8 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1906
- 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 52,485.17 acres
Sopotnicki // Shutterstock
#14. Arches National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 692 miles
- Driving time: 12.1 hours
- Date founded: November 12, 1971
- 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 76,678.98 acres
Manamana // Shutterstock
#15. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 720 miles
- Driving time: 19.2 hours
- Date founded: September 12, 1964
- 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 337,597.83 acres
Manamana // Shutterstock
#16. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 730 miles
- Driving time: 14.4 hours
- Date founded: May 14, 1930
- 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 46,766.45 acres
Doug Meek // Shutterstock
#17. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
- Distance: 740 miles
- Driving time: 13.7 hours
- Date founded: March 1, 1872
- 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock
#18. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
- Distance: 741 miles
- Driving time: 12.7 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1929
- 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 310,044.36 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#19. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 756 miles
- Driving time: 14.3 hours
- Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
- 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 146,344.31 acres
Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock
#20. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 758 miles
- Driving time: 15.5 hours
- Date founded: October 15, 1966
- 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 86,367.10 acres
ShuPhoto // Shutterstock
#21. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 784 miles
- Driving time: 13.6 hours
- Date founded: December 18, 1971
- 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 241,904.50 acres
Layne V. Naylor // Shutterstock
#22. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
- Distance: 800 miles
- Driving time: 13.0 hours
- Date founded: October 11, 2000
- 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 32,571.88 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#23. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)
- Distance: 806 miles
- Driving time: 15.2 hours
- Date founded: June 15, 1934
- 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 522,426.88 acres
Aviator31 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 808 miles
- Driving time: 16.0 hours
- Date founded: December 9, 1962
- 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 221,390.21 acres
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#25. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 851 miles
- Driving time: 15.8 hours
- Date founded: February 25, 1928
- 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 35,835.08 acres
ronnybas frimages // Shutterstock
#26. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
- Distance: 864 miles
- Driving time: 15.5 hours
- Date founded: December 27, 2020
- 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,021 acres
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#27. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 875 miles
- Driving time: 17.3 hours
- Date founded: June 12, 1944
- 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 801,163.21 acres
Eric Foltz // Shutterstock
#28. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 890 miles
- Driving time: 17.5 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
#29. Zion National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 902 miles
- Driving time: 16.2 hours
- Date founded: November 19, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 147,242.66 acres
Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock
#30. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
- Distance: 933 miles
- Driving time: 16.2 hours
- Date founded: October 27, 1986
- 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 77,180.00 acres
Arlene Waller // Shutterstock
#31. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 959 miles
- Driving time: 19.4 hours
- Date founded: October 14, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 92,867.42 acres
kojihirano // Shutterstock
#32. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
- Distance: 998 miles
- Driving time: 19.1 hours
- Date founded: December 26, 1935
- 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 199,223.77 acres
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#33. Glacier National Park (Montana)
- Distance: 1,003 miles
- Date founded: May 11, 1910
- 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
Pung // Shutterstock
#34. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
- Distance: 1,008 miles
- Driving time: 19.0 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 2003
- 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,476.47 acres
Jtmartin57 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
- Distance: 1,123 miles
- Driving time: 19.5 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
Bryan Brazil // Shutterstock
#36. Joshua Tree National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,152 miles
- Driving time: 21.8 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 795,155.85 acres
Dennis Silvas // Shutterstock
#37. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,199 miles
- Driving time: 27.4 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1940
- 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 461,901.20 acres
Patrick Poendl // Shutterstock
#38. Sequoia National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,215 miles
- Driving time: 26.2 hours
- Date founded: September 25, 1890
- 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 404,062.63 acres
Virrage Images // Shutterstock
#39. Yosemite National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,226 miles
- Driving time: 25.4 hours
- Date founded: October 1, 1890
- 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 761,747.50 acres
Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock
#40. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,291 miles
- Driving time: 22.3 hours
- Date founded: August 9, 1916
- 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 106,589.02 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#41. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
- Distance: 1,305 miles
- Driving time: 23.5 hours
- Date founded: May 22, 1902
- 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 183,224.05 acres
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock
#42. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,305 miles
- Driving time: 23.4 hours
- Date founded: March 2, 1899
- 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 236,381.64 acres
Diane Fetzner // Shutterstock
#43. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,307 miles
- Driving time: 26.1 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 504,780.94 acres
National Park Service/Deby Dixon // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Channel Islands National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,322 miles
- Date founded: March 5, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 249,561.00 acres
Ethan Daniels // Shutterstock
#45. Pinnacles National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,343 miles
- Driving time: 24.7 hours
- Date founded: January 10, 2013
- 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,685.73 acres
Yhelfman // Shutterstock
#46. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,378 miles
- Driving time: 28.4 hours
- Date founded: October 26, 1992
- 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 64,701.22 acres
U.S. National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Olympic National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,399 miles
- Driving time: 26.5 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1938
- 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 922,649.41 acres
f11photo // Shutterstock
#48. Everglades National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,408 miles
- Driving time: 26.6 hours
- Date founded: May 30, 1934
- 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres
Simon Dannhauer // Shutterstock
#49. Redwood National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,412 miles
- Driving time: 27.0 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 138,999.37 acres
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#50. Biscayne National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,422 miles
- Driving time: 25.5 hours
- Date founded: June 28, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 172,971.11 acres
NPS // Wikimedia Commons
#51. Acadia National Park (Maine)
- Distance: 1,474 miles
- Driving time: 27.4 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 49,076.63 acres
Romiana Lee // Shutterstock
#52. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,127 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres
Alan Wu // Wikimedia Commons
#53. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,344 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres
Sewtex // Wikimedia Commons
#54. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Distance: 2,454 miles
- Date founded: August 2, 1956
- 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,052.53 acres
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,586 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 669,650.05 acres
National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons
#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,647 miles
- Date founded: February 26, 1917
- 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres
Denali National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons
#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,721 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres
Ryjil Christianson // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Katmai National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,770 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres
Katmai National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons
#59. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,786 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres
National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons
#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,939 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres
LCGS Russ // Wikimedia Commons
#61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 3,712 miles
- Date founded: July 1, 1961
- 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,264.62 acres
MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock
#62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 3,716 miles
- Date founded: August 1, 1916
- 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 325,605.28 acres
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
- Distance: 6,041 miles
- Date founded: October 31, 1988
- 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,256.67 acres
Tavita Togia, National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or
jebbers@journalstar.com
