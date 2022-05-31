Renovations to begin in the fall on Irvingdale, Rudge, Stransky parks

From Central Park to Rudge, Irvingdale and Stransky.

Britney and Tripp Green moved from New York City to a home on Harrison Avenue with a view overlooking Rudge Park in 2020 — which gave them a taste of the life they left behind in Brooklyn.

“It just felt like there was a little piece of New York right here for us," Britney Green said.

Now, they are just one family living in the neighborhood looking forward to renovations starting this fall to three contiguous Lincoln parks in an area between 14th and 20th from Lake to Van Dorn streets.

Updates are proposed for all three parks, but will start with Irvingdale and Rudge parks due to budget limitations, according to J.J. Yost, planning and facilities manager for Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

However, a paved walking trail along the outer edges connecting all three parks will replace a makeshift trail that already exists.

The project is funded through a state grant that allowed for a majority of the original plans crafted in 2016 to come to fruition.

Both Irvingdale and Rudge will get new playground equipment, picnic facilities and drinking fountains for people and pets. Irvingdale will also gain half of a basketball court and a new, reconfigured parking lot.

Britney Green believes these small changes will make a big difference in the quality of the parks.

“It doesn’t have to be grand, it doesn’t have to be crazy, but the littlest bit of love goes such a long way," she said. “Landscaping and just making it look a little nicer will have such a big impact on all of these homes along here.”

Preliminary plans also include expansions to Irvingdale Pool to make room for extra shady areas within the fence line.

Additionally, a viewing berm will be built in Rudge Park overlooking Stransky to provide more seating during the Stransky Park Summer Concert Series — which kicked off on Thursday.

Final plans are being reviewed, but Yost hopes to begin construction in the fall — which is behind the original start date of July.

"I just ask for people's patience as we go through this review process. There's nothing we can do to speed it up. We're pushing our plans along as fast as we can, but it is a slow process," Yost said.

If things go as planned, construction should be completed by summer 2023.

Many residents voiced their opinions on the plans at an open house in April. While comments were generally positive, some had concerns on the style of playground equipment chosen, Geri Cotter, president of Irvingdale Neighborhood Association, said.

Stransky Park has equipment geared toward younger children, so the plans for playgrounds in both Rudge and Irvingdale are meant to appeal to older children. Some felt that it should include options for all age groups.

Irvingdale has a few pieces of old equipment which will be replaced.

Cotter — who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years — said the more advanced equipment will be most suitable in Irvingdale because of its proximity to Irving Middle School.

“I love this neighborhood, but I do see other parks in other parts of town that would appeal more to kids because of the types of equipment and other things available," she said. "Overall, I think these updates will help a lot."

In order to ensure children’s safety, the city plans to permanently close and convert to grass a segment of 16th Street between Harrison and Lake streets running through Rudge Park.

In addition to the new playgrounds, Cotter is also looking forward to the new pillars that will mark the entrances to each park. These will not only help clarify which park is which, but hone in on the vast history behind them.

The parks are used by a wide range of people from dog walkers, children, pickleball players and so on. Several people have volunteered their time to plant flower beds and keep the courts clean, according to Cotter.

"You can see the commitment to these parks from the number of people that volunteer and do things throughout them," Cotter said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.