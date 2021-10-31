Renovated nursing dorm, philosophy of wellness to help CenterPointe fill a 'health care desert'

On a fourth-floor wall in Trabert Hall — what has yet to be pummeled into rubble — is a quote painted in block letters and swirling script that offered inspiration to generations of nursing students who slept and studied there.
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
The formidable brick building could take inspiration from the words as construction workers gut its interior to the studs as part of a $23.5 million renovation that local officials say will make it — once again — a hub of Lincoln’s health care system.
That’s why, on a sunny fall Friday, those officials stood at a podium outside the brick building, donned hard hats and turned some earth to recognize what the old brick walls will become — a place where people can get housing, mental health, substance-use disorder and general medical services.
“If this project were just about creating new life for this historic building in the heart of our city, that would be noteworthy in and of itself,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday. “But this project is so much more. ... This latest initiative is giving new life to our community members who at times experience extreme vulnerability and it will be providing them with services here that help them thrive.”
Built in 1929, the brick building on South 11th Street was for 40 years a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.
In 1969, Lancaster County bought the building and named it Trabert Hall, the hospital became a parking lot and St. Elizabeth moved to the east side of town.
For the next half-century, Trabert Hall was home to all manner of county offices, until they moved to the former county jail site at 605 S. 10th St. in 2017.
The 55,735-square-foot building sat empty after that, as Lancaster County Commissioners debated its fate.
CenterPointe, a nonprofit agency that serves people with substance-use and mental health problems, was interested early on but commissioners were divided about whether they should try to sell it for more than CenterPointe could afford.
In November 2018, a divided Lancaster County Board approved the sale of the building at 2202 S. 11th St. to CenterPointe for $400,000, with an agreement that the agency will pay another $100,000 after it finalizes nearly $8.9 million in affordable housing tax credits.
And Friday, a group of people came to celebrate a new beginning.
“The need is giant and what you’re seeing in front of you is really the front edge of health care in the U.S. in the coming years,” said Topher Hansen, CenterPointe president and CEO. “Integrated, whole health care is where it goes in the future.”
CenterPointe has been moving that direction, given a substantial lift in May 2020 when it received $4 million in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The money is intended for agencies to open Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics that offer coordinated care for mental health, substance-use and primary care needs. CenterPointe decided to use the money to expand its existing services through its clinic at 13th and E streets.
It hired 20 more people, began offering primary medical care services and opened its doors to more people in need.
“We have a bigger front door that more people can get in and be seen when people need to be seen,” Hansen said.
There was definitely a need, especially during a pandemic that dramatically increased the number of people suffering anxiety and depression.
Last year, CenterPointe served 4,269 people — close to 1,000 more than the year before, Hansen said.
During the pandemic, crisis contacts CenterPointe staff made with Lincoln police increased 190% and walk-ins to the clinic needing crisis services increased 154%, Hansen said. CenterPointe has an "open access" policy, which means people who walk in without an appointment can get help immediately.
“And that’s not slowing down a whole bunch,” he said.
The agency offers about 40 different programs including street outreach for the homeless, crisis response, inpatient and outpatient treatment, a rehabilitation program to build skills for independent living and about 200 housing units it either owns or leases.
The problem is, the clinic at 13th and E streets isn't big enough for all the employees, some of whom have to work remotely.
So that front door is getting a big upgrade.
In addition to $8.9 million in affordable housing credits, the project will be paid for with $3.1 million from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which gave the project money through the National Housing Trust Fund; $750,000 from the Federal Home Loan Banks’ affordable housing program, $475,000 in tax-increment financing, and $1 million in a deferred payment through the tax credit program. CenterPointe will launch a capital campaign to cover the additional costs.
The renovation of Trabert Hall will include 16 one-bedroom apartments about 450 square feet apiece on the fourth floor for the chronically homeless and others connected to CenterPointe. The program’s transitional rehabilitation program will move from 19th and Q streets to the third floor, which will also have 16 apartments.
The second floor will offer 12,000 square feet for case managers, therapists, peer support and other staff. CenterPointe’s administrative offices will remain at 2633 P St.
The first floor — with a new, accessible addition to the front of the building — will be the outpatient clinic that offers mental health, substance-use and primary medical care services in addition to a pharmacy.
The location at 11th and South streets is key, Hansen said, offering services to people who live in a part of town Lincoln’s mapping project recently deemed a “health care desert.”
The 60,000 square foot renovation and addition will be designed to be welcoming and warm, with local artwork curated by artist Ann Burkholder.
"What we want is a serene, classy-looking environment," he said, one that brings dignity and a culture of health to the place.
Hansen isn’t exactly sure what the building will be called, but it will no longer be Trabert Hall. Certainly “CenterPointe,” but if there’s room, Hansen likes “CenterPointe Campus for Health and Wellbeing” because it encompasses a positive, forward-looking philosophy important to the agency’s work.
“We try to focus on their recovery and their strengths and how they can capitalize on their own assets to get to a place of health and well-being,” he said.
