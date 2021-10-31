Renovated nursing dorm, philosophy of wellness to help CenterPointe fill a 'health care desert'

On a fourth-floor wall in Trabert Hall — what has yet to be pummeled into rubble — is a quote painted in block letters and swirling script that offered inspiration to generations of nursing students who slept and studied there.

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

The formidable brick building could take inspiration from the words as construction workers gut its interior to the studs as part of a $23.5 million renovation that local officials say will make it — once again — a hub of Lincoln’s health care system.

That’s why, on a sunny fall Friday, those officials stood at a podium outside the brick building, donned hard hats and turned some earth to recognize what the old brick walls will become — a place where people can get housing, mental health, substance-use disorder and general medical services.

“If this project were just about creating new life for this historic building in the heart of our city, that would be noteworthy in and of itself,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday. “But this project is so much more. ... This latest initiative is giving new life to our community members who at times experience extreme vulnerability and it will be providing them with services here that help them thrive.”