NeighborWorks Lincoln announced a change at the top of its organization this week, accepting the resignation of CEO Mike Renken and hiring a longtime former leader to fill the job temporarily.
Terry Uland, who led the nonprofit for 15 years and more recently served as president of the Downtown Lincoln Association, was hired as interim CEO, according to a news release. He’s charged with working with the NeighborWorks board and staff in hiring a permanent replacement, while continuing its mission of creating opportunities for affordable housing, first-time homeownership, providing down payment assistance and community building.
The announcement recognized Renken’s accomplishments as its CEO. The nonprofit achieved exemplary status from its parent organization, NeighborWorks America. Renken also oversaw the Antelope Creek Village and Antelope Square developments in the Malone and Hartley neighborhoods.