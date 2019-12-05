Remembering the Von Maur shooting victims 12 years later: Lincoln's Scharf was 'concerned, genuine'

Nine people died: six employees, the shooter, two shoppers.

Scharf, 48, was one of them.

The man born for sales had a flight to catch Wednesday, a trip to Iowa as part of his job as a national sales manager for an ag chemical company.

Always on time, he probably had a few minutes to burn before he needed to be at the airport, said Mark Pieper, a longtime friend and former brother-in-law.

It wouldn’t be until late Wednesday — when police showed up at Scharf’s first wife’s door — that his family would know he hadn’t made his flight.

“They had no thought at all that Gary could have been at Von Maur.”

Pieper knew Scharf long before he married his sister, LynnAnn.

They were both Nebraska country boys. They worked in sales for 15 years, shared office space.

His friend was a snappy dresser, Pieper said. He liked to do a little fishing and hunting, liked the Big Red — football and baseball both.

In Curtis, where Scharf grew up, the prayer chain at First United Methodist Church started early on Thursday.