Remarkable Kids Rodeo allows children of all abilities to experience Western sports

"It's a traditional event for (the NHSFR) that's been going on for well over 40 years," said Stephanie Rodrigue, who coordinated this year's event with representatives from North Dakota, Ohio and her home state of Louisiana.

Rodrigue said organizing the Remarkable Kids Rodeo starts with doing local outreach in the host city. This year, in Lincoln, the coordinators reached out to autism centers, equine therapy programs and summer programs for kids with special needs. In addition to locals, siblings of rodeo contestants are also invited to join. There is no age limit.

"It's a chance for children with challenges to participate in what we all know and love about rodeo," Rodrigue said.

In total, the organizers prepared for 50 kids to participate in this year's event. The rodeo queens work the event as part of their service requirement, and sign autographs in addition to leading kids to each simulated event. It is also the annual project for NHSRA student officers.

This year, at least 75 rodeo contestants volunteered to work the event as well, showing kids how to rope and afterwards hosting a pizza party for them.

For Mickayla, the Remarkable Kids Rodeo is a chance to experience the rodeo activities in which her Aunt Tashina and mom, Whitney, both participated.