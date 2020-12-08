Refugee women learning to run a small business with the help of mentors and businesswomen

And how did she do all of this?

“Barely,” said Ross, 31, who was homeschooled for the first half of her K-12 education and spent the last half at Norris schools. “I have a hard time leaving.”

But she is leaving Lakeview and the Family Literacy Program to focus on ECHO.

Dec. 17 is her last day.

She started the nonprofit in September and launched its first program — The Refinery — the day after Labor Day. She plans to have three more classes in 2021.

The idea was born out of work with refugee and immigrant women and a need that she saw going unfilled, particularly for women who were still learning English.

“I was meeting women who were driven and exceptionally skilled and wanting to provide for their families financially,” Ross said. “But there was no way to pursue their dreams and they were having to put them on the back burner and that was frustrating.”

Along the way, Ross also worked part-time as the program director for Totonga Bomoi, a nonprofit started by Lincoln resident Katie Patrick that provided business training to women in the Congo.