A year ago, Nataliia Bohuta had no plans to ever visit Nebraska.
She spent more than a decade teaching at a private Christian school in Ukraine and tutoring students in English. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year forced her from the war-torn country, and she arrived in Lincoln in April 2022.
Now, she's using her experience as a teacher to help her fellow Ukrainian refugees learn English through a Lincoln Literacy class.
In September 2022, a friend called Bohuta to tell her that Lincoln Literacy needed a tutor for Ukrainian refugees.
Without any documents or a work authorization card, Bohuta started as a volunteer. She officially applied for the job when she received her WAC and Social Security number in October, and was hired as Lincoln Literacy’s Ukrainian Services Coordinator.
“For me, this work is serving others and sharing my talent with others,” Bohuta said. “It doesn’t feel like work, it feels like a hobby … it makes me happy.”
In Ukrainian schools, English only appeared about 20 years ago, Bohuta said. Before that, students mostly learned French or German, so many of the adult refugees have no background in English.
"I work to make the classes interesting and walk them through it step by step,” Bohuta said. “I want to give them a chance to break through the language barrier and start to hear themselves speaking the language.”
Bohuta offers the twice-weekly classes both in-person and online to make the material more accessible to the 22 students she currently teaches.
To keep classes engaging, she creates different activities for students to learn the language and focuses on topics students need and can apply in real life, giving them daily opportunities to practice.
“We are so lucky to have our teacher,” Victoriia Kotliarova, a student in Bohuta’s Monday and Wednesday class. “I really like that a lot of classes are like games — that helps us to learn the material faster. The classes are so creative and all the time she uses new forms and methods. She’s ready to help in any situation.”
And the students have grown a lot, Bohuta said. When classes started last October, most refugees didn’t know the English alphabet. Now, they’re giving speeches and reports to the class.
“There were tears in my eyes watching,” Bohuta said. “It’s giving me my wings.”
A large part of that success is linked to Bohuta and the students’ shared background.
“It’s much easier to learn English with a teacher who speaks Ukrainian as she can explain more and understand you much better,” said Olha Dzabko, another one of Bohuta’s students.
Other students said learning from someone who shares their first language makes it easier to remember and understand the grammar and vocabulary because they don’t have to interpret the lesson to learn the concepts and can ask questions in their native language.
“They can ask me in Ukrainian and I can explain the rules, the grammar, all of it in their own language,” Bohuta said. “It helps them to understand before we practice in English.”
She said that when English is a teacher’s first language, their knowledge is too wide and they don’t always understand how to teach it or what their students are confused about.
Sharing the same native language means Bohuta can compare the grammar structures for students, give examples they understand and see where the two different languages make translation confusing.
“A lot of students are scared to ask questions, they’re afraid the teachers won’t understand them or their questions. They’re afraid of being embarrassed,” Bohuta said. “In our class, we’re like a big family. We don’t feel like teacher and student … we emphasize those human connections to make the class more open, to build closer relationships.”
In the future, Bohuta hopes to develop more skills and culture-based classes to help refugees settle into the city, such as a class on Ukrainian-American traditions or multicultural cuisine in the United States.
“I’m so grateful Lincoln Literacy has given me a chance to work. All of the tutors, all of the teachers, they always try to make you feel special.” Bohuta said. “Every day, I try to be better tomorrow than I am today.”
