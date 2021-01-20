 Skip to main content
Reflections on two ceremonies and President Joe Biden
editor's pick alert

Reflections on two ceremonies and President Joe Biden

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" at Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

On Jan. 20, 1977, I stood shivering on the steps of the Capitol to witness the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as the 39th president of the United States.

Shortly thereafter, I spoke for the first time with Sen. Joe Biden, delivering him a message about an upcoming vote.

On Wednesday, I thought of standing next to actor Fess Parker at Carter’s inauguration, the last on the east side of the Capitol, as I watched, from my couch, Biden become the 46th president.

And I remembered how much I liked Biden, who after a few more encounters remembered me by name and would take a few minutes to chat with a 21-year-old kid from Nebraska.

That decent, caring man, whom I’ve followed for four decades, rose to his inaugural moment with grace, soul, heart and patriotism, addressing far greater strife than Carter faced 44 years ago.

The ceremony itself was far different, with no giant crowd, but that it was held at the building that I revere, and was honored to work in, was a healing restatement of the American enterprise after the Capitol’s desecration by the insurrectionist mob two weeks ago.

And, in an unexpected connection, I sang along with Garth Brooks on the last verse of “Amazing Grace,” marking an inauguration that will always have great meaning for me, just as the ceremony I attended in person.

— L. Kent Wolgamott

 

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

