Recycle old TVs and electronics for free Saturday

The Nebraska Recycling Council will accept CRT TVs, monitors and other electronics for recycling June 12 at 5001 S. 16th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the event has reached its maximum amount allowed.

Electronics will be accepted for free with a limit of two TVs or monitors per participant. Other items being accepted include computer equipment and accessories, audio/video equipment, laptops, cellphones, cords, cable boxes, gaming consoles and small household appliances (no microwaves).

A complete list of what will be accepted is available at the website RecycleYourOldTV.org.

The goal of the event, made possible by a Nebraska Environmental Trust grant, is to target old, bulky cathode ray tube television sets because they contain toxic substances such as lead and mercury.

