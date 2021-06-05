 Skip to main content
Recycle old TVs and electronics for free Saturday
The Nebraska Recycling Council will accept CRT TVs, monitors and other electronics for recycling June 12 at 5001 S. 16th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the event has reached its maximum amount allowed.

Electronics will be accepted for free with a limit of two TVs or monitors per participant. Other items being accepted include computer equipment and accessories, audio/video equipment, laptops, cellphones, cords, cable boxes, gaming consoles and small household appliances (no microwaves).

A complete list of what will be accepted is available at the website RecycleYourOldTV.org.

The goal of the event, made possible by a Nebraska Environmental Trust grant, is to target old, bulky cathode ray tube television sets because they contain toxic substances such as lead and mercury.

