Real estate, 03/15

Foster, Anthony L & Devon R to Callaghan, Ryan J & Danielle E, 8321 Emery Ln, $344,900.
Fynbu, Kitty M & Jerry Lee to Eggert, Clara J Fynbu & Matthew C, 1430 Buckingham Dr., $270,000.
Ganz, Linda L to Lauver, William J, 3400 Pawnee St., $130,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Nunnally, Joshua Scott & Gary & Melanie, 5030 Spruce St., $180,000.
Garner, Nora G & Wong, Joshua to Garner, Nora G & Garrett W, 3585 W Bennet Rd. (Martell), $187,500.
Garver, Robert L Estate to Kha Rentals LLC, 2500 Ammon Ave, $167,500.
Geist, Mark B & Suzanne C to Bruening, Edmund F & Marcia M, 4500 S 80th St., $595,000.
Geraci, Melanie to Schainost, Mitchell, 530 Danville Dr., $187,500.
Gillaspie, Thomas J & Pamela J to Latenser, Kaleah & Jonathan, 1821 Oakdale Ave, $270,000.
GMC Properties Corporation to Wr51 LLC & Fund51 LLC, 1411 Q St., $1,000,000.
Golovin, Grigory & Galanina, Ksenila E to Hohbach, Stephen D & Stender, Erica L, 8232 Bancroft Ave, $230,000.
Goodwin, Robyn M to Power, Phillip James & Krystalin Ann, 326 W Jennifer Dr., $264,900.
Gutierrez, Daniel P & Kristen to Vanmeveren, Brandon, 7524 Brummond Dr., $300,000.
Halsted, Arron Nathaniel to Korger, Aaron, 315 W Rio Rd., $66,000.
Halsted, Nicholas Alan to Korger, Aaron, 315 W Rio Rd., $66,000.
Harvey, Joan E to Lukin, Mark E & Kruse, Dacia D, 2744 St.ratford Ave, $370,000.
Henkenius Family Revocable Trust to Keba Inc, 3002 Merrill St., $158,000.
Henry, Matthew K to Barj Rentals LLC, 6148 Oakley St., $183,750.
Hergenrader Family Trust to Lat One LLC, 1525 Dakota St., $188,000.
Hergenrader, Stan to Racicot, Mario & Sara, 2824 Ponca St., $192,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Bugeater Revocable Trust, The, 9410 Maricopa Dr., $220,000.
Hillis, Brett A to Yelm, Kristi & Calvin, 145 S East St. (Hallam), $254,500.
Hilsabeck, Elizabeth A Revocable Trust to Haszard, Craig Robert & Katie Lebaron, 6211 Andrew Ct, $737,500.
Hilsabeck, Frank H Jr Revocable Trust to Haszard, Craig Robert & Katie Lebaron, 6211 Andrew Ct, $737,500.
Hodge, Marilyn J to Carney, Jeanette A, 4900 S 47th St., $147,000.
Holt, J Paul Bryant II to Pavel, Luke Joseph, 2507 Nottingham Ct, $145,000.
Hughes, Nicholas to Attaie, Amin, 3411 Gregory Ct, $189,100.
Hyde, Phyllis M Revocable Trust to Falloon, Mark P, 4800 Old Creek Rd., $223,000.
Ingham, Joshua G & Jennifer M to Gift, Oliver, 1525 Nemaha St., $142,000.
Interdonato, Gregg & Beth to Krueger, Charles & April, 2626 A St., $189,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Ring, Kenneth T & Colleen L, 9332 Swan Creek Rd., $84,000.
Jak Real Estate LLC to Elliott, Jacob Quimby Kiner, 2457 S 27th St. (Unit #c), $99,000.
Johnson, Roger L & McKinstry, Debbie K to Johnson, Roger L, 1721 SW 9th St., $75,000.
Jones, Jerry & Amber to Bell, Zach & Lauren, 6511 N 10th St., $262,000.
Jones, Margaret Ann to Kraft, Jesse D, 4121 Locust St., $152,500.
Jones, Steve A & N Raylene to Pallard, David & Tasha, 775 Fir St. (Bennet), $180,000.
Kats Investments LLC to Ppyjj LLC, 1046 Charleston St., $110,000.
Kaylor, Noah A & Annessa M to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 1221 W Park Ave, $105,000.
Kazas, Michael J to Pavlik, Jeffrey D, 8311 S 35th St., $185,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Lu, Ying, 333 S 27th St., $96,500.
Kelly Custom Homes Ltd D/b/a Nebraska Cottage Company to Brown, Andrew W & Kelli A, 3268 Randolph St., $205,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Covault, Lance Lloyd, 4711 N 35th St., $209,900.
Killion Powell & Moore LLC to Danver Creek LLC, 1701 O St., $1,169,000.
Krueger, Kelly & Rebecca to Sohn, Allie Minsoo, 17201 S 38th St. (Roca), $1,100,000.
Kuhlman, Elgin E to Einfalt, Brian J, 8921 Sandhills Ct, $317,500.
Lang, Vaunceil to K Abel Rentals LLC, 5519 S 20th St., $165,000.
Latenser, Jonathan & Letcher, Kaleah to Sundine, Joshua T & Makena M, 5620 Milkweed Cir, $197,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lloyd, Leland & Lindsey, 6460 N 11th St., $297,000.
Lincoln Right To Life Inc to Matthew 218 LLC, 5632 S 48th St., $660,000.
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Dit, Majok & Thuch, Awur, 6355 Garland St., $188,000.
Lindner, Davora to England, Sharon L & Larry E Trusts, address unspecified, $430,000.
Lindner, Roger P to England, Sharon L & Larry E Trusts, address unspecified, $430,000.
Liu, Kan to Hasan, Husam & Obaidi, Saba G Al, 6141 Laroche Rd., $233,000.
Lj Remainder LLC to Level Heights Properties LLC, 943 N 27 St., $650,000.
Lnk 1130 Lake Trust to Duckett, Rachel, 1130 Lake St., $91,000.
Lojon Property LLC to Level Heights Properties LLC, 943 N 27 St., $650,000.
Lorenz, Marc & Morris, Erin & Susan to Pettee, Warren E & Heleena R, 2737 Washington St., $132,000.
Lowery, Trevor S & Coffin, Katherine E to Star City Investments LLC, 3635 Saint Paul Ave, $54,500.
Matodol LLC & Lokahi LLC to Matodol LLC, address unspecified, $39,805.
May, Kim to Rexroth, Derrick R & Megan E, address unspecified, $644,410.
McHomesolutions LLC to Bosco, Wesley, 1927 Hartley St., $150,000.
Merth, Jon M & B Leann to Galvan, Anthony D & Sandra S, 3708 Briarwood Ave, $207,000.
Mettling, McKenna Rae to Heilerser, Norn & Ser, Hei, 2231 Independence Dr., $188,000.
Micek, Douglas J Estate to Fricke, Treven J & Amy, 2130 N 69th St., $155,000.
Miers, Steven E to Ppyjj LLC, 2332 Kimarra Pl, $875,000.
Miller, Norma R Revocable Trust Agreement to Propertunity Investment Inc, 2722 P St., $13,000.
Miller, V Dan Revocable Trust to Propertunity Investment Inc, 2722 P St., $13,000.
Minchow, Todd & Laura to Slattery, Marilyn J, 4332 Abbott Rd., $154,900.
Moore, Helen to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 333 S 27th St., $60,000.
Moseley, David O & Leah N to McGuire, James E, 2315 NW 45th St., $250,000.
Nebraska Housing Resource to Tenopir, Dennis, 4121 W Marti Cir, $43,500.
Neemann, Myron F to Handy, Susan & Arthur, 2003 N 52nd St., $68,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC d/b/a Hartland Homes to Johnson, Debra C & Smith, Madara, 2952 W Washington St., $251,536.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Handlin, John M & Stevie R, 335 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $290,000.
Nguyen, Jennifer to Gerih, Cassandra M, 659 S 19th St., $115,000.
Nickens, Autumn Renee to Bogert, Christopher J & Elizabeth J, 617 S 25th St., $100,000.
Nielsen, Gregory S Estate to Okelberry Family Revocable Trust, 6701 Northfork Cir, $511,000.
Nikolova, Stanislava & Steinacher, Gerald to Pecha, Don S & Denise M, 2424 Ryons St., $325,000.
Norman, Ryan G & Hannah H to Meinhausen, Nicholas & Channing, 7901 Casey Ln, $277,500.
Oec Real Estate Holdings LLC to Kore Holdings LLC, 2747 N 33rd St., $325,000.
On The Move LLC to Vo, Dane Quan, 5247 Tipperary Trl, $195,000.
Page, Randy M & Rhonda K to Page, Rhett S, 3607 B St., $135,000.
Pamex LLC to Davis, Alex, 6122 NW 7th St., $179,900.
Pauley Rental Investments LLC to Plainview Holdings LLC, 927 N 30th St., $112,834.
Perez, Jordan A & Kristen K to Morrison, Daniel & Moriah, 7421 St.einway Rd., $190,000.
Petersen, Dennis & Arla to Matulka, Alexus & Dohn, Robert, 1212 Birchwood Dr. (Hickman), $290,000.
Philippi Investments LLC to Philippi Investments LLC, 5031 W Zeamer St., $105,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to NCD-1 Inc, 9767 Napa Ridge Dr., $50,000.
Plott, David R to Kennedy, Kathryn & Carol, 5601 Dogwood Dr., $229,000.
Polson, David S & Jane to Stahr, Adam J & Kalee, 6611 Woodthrush Ln, $227,500.
Popp, Pamela C to Zimmerman, Erin & Michael, 1800 Morningside Dr., $184,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 1275 Hickory St. (Hickman), $56,000.
Pyramids Investments LLC to Newman, T Scott & Lucy M, 1727 S 14th St., $165,150.
Quality LLC to Mag1 LLC, 3002 Orchard St., $154,900.
Quintana, Mario to Titan Investments LLC, 2919 S 37th St., $107,870.
R & M Renovations LLC to Braley, Ted & Daphne, 1930 W Mulberry Ct, $185,000.
Reimers, James & Misty to Thiemann, Preston & Rachel, 2836 S 42nd St., $164,500.
Reimers, Roger J & Janel to Reimers, James & Misty, 3350 N St., $200,000.
Reinke, Zachariah J to Fry, Caleb & Dylyn, 2011 N 64th St., $130,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Nguyen, Luan Thanh & Ha, Ngoc Mai, 901 Hickory Hill Ln, $311,370.
Ringneck Development LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 1616 NW 54 Ct, $59,500.
Rkkkr LLC to Johnson, Cole, 8912 S 29th St., $325,000.
RKV Real Estate LLC to Foss, Megan E, 2315 Ryons St., $166,500.
Roberts Bros Home Buyers LLC to Kumpula, Mark, 231 Prestwick Rd., $85,000.
Robertson, Mary L to Lott, Brittany, 1515 S 9th St., $60,000.
Robidoux, Kurt R & Vickie J to Preciado, Alexis & Myra, 7501 W O St., $115,000.
Rocket Homebuyers LLC to Sanchez, Mario E Guadron & Guadron, Kiara J, 5510 Hartley St., $158,000.
Rodaway, Keith R to Brown, Andrew Wayne & Kelli Anne, 3027 N St., $163,000.
Rogue Realty LLC to Hanson, Michael James, 2940 Franklin St., $125,000.
Romell, Alison H to Giguere, Lori L, 2201 South St., $115,000.
