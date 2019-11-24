Jewett, Jeffrey T & Amy D to Win, Ah & Ker, Pah & Myint, Mayme & Ler, Mae & Oo, Nan Khin, 2218 D St., $165,000.
Jones, Bryan E & Melody A to Ristow, Seth A & Helen J, 7621 S 39th St., $263,000.
Joyce, Melvin & Lois J to Baker, Timothy C & Nancy A, 7324 S 30th St., $265,000.
Just, Troy M & Kelly R to Erickson, Paul, 2911 Rockport Dr., $389,000.
Kisling, Evelyn to Saathoff, Tyler, 9400 Panama Rd. (Holland), $75,000.
Kriegelstein, H John & Jenienne M to Rogers, Marshal P & Rebecca M, 9151 Wishing Well Dr., $352,500.
Kringle, Byron & Ashley to McCoy, Mitchell Monte & Tanya M, 7100 N 176th St. (Waverly), $368,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Manes, David & Tina, 7238 Kentwell Ln, $399,000.
Kutter, Erick & Erica to Kowalewski, Scott R, 5600 SW 80th Ct (Denton), $850,000.
Lang Property Services LLC to Nimmich, Thomas & Rachyl, 2130 N 63rd St., $165,500.
Lannin, Robert S to Pittman, Daniel & Nancy, 4000 S 56 St. (Unit #118b), $73,500.
Larsen, Ted M & Andrea to Brown, Mary A, 2648 SW 14th St., $250,000.
Lathrop, David & Christensen, Bridget to Oakmont LLC, 1936 D St., $294,000.
Le, Huong to Hicks, Alan, 1921 W Hill St., $226,500.
Le, Thu H & Ngoc H to Woody, Jason R, 7425 St.evens Ridge Rd., $366,500.
Leathers, Justine C to Marshall, Kenton & Brandi, 4011 N 23rd St., $169,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Shane, Cody & Erica, 7330 N 10 St., $256,197.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 940 Kooser Dr., $63,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Schneider Custom Homes Inc, 3429 Tree Line Dr., $101,000.
Looby Apartments LLC to Wright, Chad & Natalie, 1415 N 46th St., $1,125,000.
M & R Properties LLC to Holmes, Cameron & Alaia, 5837 Fieldcrest Way, $330,000.
M3611 Properties LLC to Johnson, Jeremy A, 3033 Browning St., $222,500.
Major Oil Company to State Of Nebraska Department Of Transportation, The, 1221 Saltillo Rd., $510,700.
Manion Construction Inc to Otradovsky, Susan & Dustin, 3833 SW 79 St., $367,980.
McCray, Judith K to Oswald, John A & Leslie L, 2425 Folkways Blvd #224, $42,500.
McCray, Larry W Estate to Oswald, John A & Leslie L, 2425 Folkways Blvd #224, $42,500.
McMahan, Cynthia L Estate to Orozco, Manuel Beltran, 1607 W Rose St., $60,000.
McNerny, Joseph A & Kristin D to Heath, Bryan J & Cassandra M, 7300 Whitewater Ln, $220,000.
McNiff, Michael T Revocable Trust to Hrouda, Clemens & Dawson, Shannon M, 128 N 13 St. #903, $285,000.
McNiff, Sandra S Revocable Trust to Hrouda, Clemens & Dawson, Shannon M, 128 N 13 St. #903, $285,000.
Morton, Nicole to Larson, Cale, 3431 N 56th St., $135,000.
Morton, Tyler J & Moslander, Shayna N to City Of Lincoln D/b/a Lincoln Electric System, 2220 N 56th St., $149,900.
MPI Custom Homes Inc to Scott, Carl, 1121 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $465,000.
Mueller, Christina M to Kuol, Abraham Atem, 1741 SW 25th St., $205,000.
Nebraska Home Investors LLC to Wickett, Cheyenne J, 2725 N Cotner Blvd, $135,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Erickson, Lisa & Dana J, 2841 W Sumner St., $163,700.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Robinson, Kimberly A & Schippert, Kelly A, 833 W Miramonte Rd., $289,000.
Nguyen, Michael & Mary to Elder Rentals LLC, 2725 Randolph St., $65,000.
Nichelson, Gary L Revocable Trust to Gorilla Apartments LLC, The, 2236 R St., $142,500.
Nystrom Living Trust to Hermsen Family Revocable Trust, 7846 Viburnum Dr., $440,000.
Oak Creek Properties LLC to Christensen, Evan, 2420 S 22nd St., $117,500.
Panama Locker LLC to Seventy 4 Investments LLC, 309 Locust St. (Panama), $37,000.
Parker, Kirk A & Eileen M to Walkowiak, Taija & Golden, Mark, 6601 Colby St., $72,500.
Pashulya, Vasil & Lys, Yekaterina to Stewart, Shane & Stacy, 1261 W Lander Dr., $347,000.
Paulson, Steven Roy & Jeannie L to Carney, Daniel P, 1551 S 21st St., $175,000.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Thavenet, Brian D & Michelle L, 8848 Grey Hawk Ct, $646,338.
R C Krueger Development Company to Newman, Jordan & Brunken, Lauren, 8119 Jones Ave, $67,950.
Reinwald Rentals LLC to Kanter, Chase C & Sarah J, 4312 Abbott Rd., $137,000.
Rembolt Development Ltd to Shirk, David B & Barbara J, 1015 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $240,900.
REO Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 1336 N 39th St., $118,915.
Ringenberg, Glenn E Living Trust to Blobaum, Ryan, 3940 Lewis Ave, $125,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 1617 NW 54 Ct, $59,500.
Ristow, Seth A & Helen J to Klein, Emily K & Jackson C, 5300 Roose St., $157,000.
Roberts, Richard Lee to 4 BSE Rental LLC, 301 S 47th St., $175,000.
Rodriguez, Gina Ramirez to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 1336 N 39th St., $64,600.
Rogers, Marshal P & Rebecca M to Studsdahl, Steven D Jr, 7426 Plum Creek Dr., $337,000.
Rutledge, Andrew Robert to Lamb, Jeffrey A, 2542 S 33rd St., $160,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Meyer, Trudy J, 8820 Shadow Creek Ln, $485,000.
Sak Company LLC, The to Trotter, Tommy & Tammy, 7821 Lena St., $297,505.
Sanchez, Lisa C to Cobb, Eric D, 3815 S 33rd St., $190,000.
Saylor-Czolgos Revocable Family Trust to JP Investments LLC, 6641 Adams St., $64,900.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Belz, Larry D & Loann M, 918 Hickory Hill Ln, $381,881.
Schulz, Nicholas L & Cantrell, Crystal M to Gitchel, Colt, 13551 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $219,000.
Schwinn, J Gregory & Lenette N to Stoltenberg, Garry L & Nancie L, 7248 Hidden Valley Dr., $499,000.
Shields, William J & Nancy E Revocable Living Trust to Agate LLC, address unspecified, $1,004,250.
Shirk, Barbara J to Shirk, Christopher D & Jennifer M, 610 Arbor Cir (Bennet), $187,725.
Shirk, David B to Shirk, Christopher D & Jennifer M, 610 Arbor Cir (Bennet), $187,725.
Sohay Holdings LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1205 Claremont St., $85,000.
Sommers, Lisa A Estate to Senstock, Michelle R, 2660 SW 18th St., $206,000.
Southview Holding Company Inc to Agate LLC, address unspecified, $8,362,425.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Lancaster County Agricultural Society Inc, address unspecified, $12,000.