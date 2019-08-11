Jones, Robert A & Patti Jo to Thiele Family Revocable Trust, 5401 Bridle Ln, $555,000.
Jurgens, Dallas R & Christensen, Alicia L to Watteyne, Jordan C & Jessica C, 8101 South St., $218,500.
Kaiser, Beth K & William T Jr to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 5830 Randolph St., $40,001.
Kaufman, Harvey P Jr to Itm LLC, 1560 S 19th St., $23,000.
Keber Investments LLC to Akinyemi, Olayinka, 3139 P St., $112,500.
Keller, William Iii & Lorna N to Masters, Daniel J & Kim A, 1601 Susan Cir, $235,000.
Kelly, Kathleen T Estate to Oppegard, Daniel R, 8308 S Tularosa Ct, $199,900.
Kielian Investment Properties LLC to Stutzman, Lee & Caitlyn, 700 S 18th St., $140,000.
Knerr, Larry Trust & Fountain, Debra Ann to Fountain, Debra Anne, address unspecified, $592,000.
Kober, Perry to Kober, Perry A & Taylor, Lana S, 7133 Phoenix Dr., $137,000.
Konecky, Paul E & Patsy J Trust to Rasmussen, Darrell W & Lynn E, 9003 S 72nd St., $308,500.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Walker, Scott A, 7212 Kentwell Ln, $262,950.
Larsen, Jordan to Hopping, Shawn & Destanee, 2241 NW 50th St., $160,000.
Larsen, Nicholas J to Kfm Properties LLC, 4825 Sherman St., $65,000.
Latzel, Norma E Estate to Eliker, Timothy L & Kimberle K, 1174 Furnas Ave, $180,000.
Lauffer, Tammy K to Gingery, Nicole G, 717 S 45th St., $149,000.
Lauk, Betty L to Condreay, Dorothy, 6543 Boxelder Dr., $160,000.
Lawler, Patrick R & Sara M to Covil, Karen M, 2221 Wesley Dr., $212,500.
Le, Tien to To, Tram Phuong, 1040 Park Ave, $38,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Maahs, David R 1995 Intervivos Trust, 5811 Opus Dr., $357,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 1040 Yoakam Dr., $57,900.
Lei, Shulei to Huang, Peisi & Gao, Yuan, 2348 U St., $175,000.
Letsch, Andrew D to Stai Living Trust, The & Navidi, Keith J & Sandra A, 1617 S 15th St., $155,000.
Levander, Ronald J & Mary to Hall, Jeff & Wolf, Emily, 639 Mulder Dr., $171,000.
Lim, Jung Yul & Yoon, Myung Hea to Mahoney, Douglas P & Susan M, 9032 S 29th St., $342,600.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 9661 S 34th St., $93,000.
Lincoln Property Group LLC to Wayne, Trey L & Amanda K, 5327 St.onecliffe Dr., $196,000.
Lopez, Lisa J to Holle, Jeff S, 2410 Chanticleer Ct, $216,000.
Losey, Kristina Beth to Cox, Katey, 3717 N 63rd St., $83,500.
Lovrien, Richard W & Charlotte L to Krull, Riley M & Phyllis J, 4946 Benton St., $100,000.
Lowe, Denise R to Scharmann, Lawrence C & Judy L, 5917 Branford Pl, $363,000.
Lucas, Thomas J to Hammelmann, Zachary & Kylee, 4340 S 49th St., $177,000.
Lureen, Mark & Kylie Ann to Robinson, Justin, 1650 W Silverado Ct, $295,000.
Lytle, Paul D & Kathy A to Ostendorf, Cynthia A, 5429 Blueberry Ct, $235,000.
Mackling, Jon D & Franny G to Allen, Zachary M & Mandy, 7031 NW 4th St., $425,000.
Malsam, Christopher E to Weissert, Brent, 2400 A St. #14, $78,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Harrison, Travis J & Shawna L, 1141 N 102nd St., $341,894.
Manning, James F to Manning, James F & Tommy & Kelli, 24540 S 38th St. (Firth), $230,000.
Mannschreck, Brandy R to Brodecky, Rebecca M, 2430 SW 16th St., $182,500.
Marsh, James W & Jaclyn M to Ehmke, Jacqueline & Michael, 1228 Otoe St., $172,579.
Marshall, Robert K to Rhodes, Christina, 3339 Gregory St., $207,500.
Martin, Erica L to Callan, Brian R & Kelly K, 6301 Deerwood Dr., $225,000.
Martin, Mark M & Upp, M Fran to James, James & Michelle, 25660 S 12th St. (Martell), $550,000.
Martz, Andrew & Katherine to Mccue, John R, 2635 S 35th St., $215,000.
Maser, Sherrill S to Johnson, Michael A & Strom, Deborah R, 1821 Brent Blvd, $288,500.
Masters, Daniel to Schwisow, Jason, 731 W Broadview Dr., $169,900.
Masters, Timothy T & Fritzen, Keira A to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 2960 P St., $145,000.
McCurdy, Timothy G & Collette E to Placke, Andrew J & Fannye, 1411 Manchester Dr., $214,000.
McGill, Justin A to Ludden, Christopher, 3020 Agate Ct, $178,000.
Mchomesolutions LLC to Nebc LLC, 1015 N 30th St., $448,000.
McKay, Gregory W to Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc, 308 W Rio Rd., $69,000.
McKenna, Amy D & Jeffery A to Valencia, Evangelina, 6712 Fairfax Ave, $56,750.
Mears, Stephan & Barbara to Morrow, Brian & Alison, 7401 N Hampton Rd., $395,000.
Meier, Anna M to Garwood, Vernon F & Susan I, 6922 Sumner St., $200,000.
Meyer, Gregg S & Lana to Hunter, William F & Kathleen A & Jennifer K, 6720 Park Crest Ct, $384,000.
Meyers, Sue E to Smith, Arlene, 6248 S 28th St., $209,900.
Middleton, Gary & Donna to Seifert, Todd & Michelle, 8800 Lincoln St. (Cheney), $186,000.
Miller, Gary L to Bowdish, Brandon G, 3774 Washington St., $190,000.
Miller, Steven L to Arroyo, Guillermo E & Becky, 846 S 39th St., $155,000.
Milliken, Robert to Berg, Damian S, 1619 S 25th St., $150,000.
Mitchell, Jason J & Heather D to Layher, Daniel J & Rosenquist, Nicole J, 4710 S 44th St., $188,000.
Mohammed, Ban J & Al-goran, Ali to Cole, Matthew & Pamela, 9137 Mohave Dr., $329,000.
Mohatt, David D & Linda L to Howe, Nancy C & Todd A, 7240 Kearney Ave, $160,500.
Moore, Scott & Tiffany to Whitten, Joseph & Danielle, 6670 Grays Peak Ct, $333,500.
Mpi Custom Homes Inc to Wagoner, Michael D & Caitlin J, 5908 Opus Dr., $212,475.
Mulder Construction Inc to Wilson, Nicholas Eyre & Teara Shay, 9822 S 80th St., $385,000.
Multiplay LLC to Adl Properties LLC, 3004 S St., $70,000.
Murphy, Rose M to Le, Vien C & Nguyen, Thuy B, 5043 Greenwood St., $44,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Warren, Kirk & Katherine, 15933 S 60 St. (Roca), $496,629.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Do, Christian & Tran, Tram, 2242 Scotch Pine Trl, $342,000.
Nebraska Housing Resource to Hunt-Clark Builders Inc, 4321 W Rebecca Ln, $42,000.
Nesbitt, Oliver E & M Kathleen to Saidi, Said H, 7355 S 28th St., $175,000.
Nguyen, Samantha & Dustin to Tran, Thuy Thi Thu & Tra, Dan Thi, 1140 Geranium Dr., $236,500.
Nichols, Donald D & Gaye M to Sjuts, Kevin & Michelle, 9340 Eagleton Ln, $290,000.
Niebuhr, Dale to Martin, Todd R & Robin, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #425, $103,500.
Niedbalski, Joseph W & Rebecca L to Bobwhite Revocable Trust, 7241 Parkridge Cir, $320,000.
Niedt, Connie L to Coffey, Carolyn, 5639 Barrington Cir, $249,900.
Nietschmann, Lori & Scott to Rokke, James & Kelly, 2641 Woodsdale Blvd, $285,000.
Ninegar, Samuel Burton to Roy, Lindsey, 1901 Harwood St., $187,500.
Novak, Jerry L to Carlson Properties Ii LLC, 6440 Havelock Ave, $212,500.
Nyhoff, Eldon D & Julia H to Hansmeyer Investments LLC, 5340 W Zeamer St., $81,000.
O'Toole, Tanner K to Wasserman, Matthew C, 4544 S 45th St., $167,000.
Oborny Properties LLC to Stai Living Trust, The & Navidi, Keith J & Sandra A, 1424 S 14th St., $125,000.
Oelling Development Company to Pustovit, Petr & Olga, address unspecified, $75,000.
Olderbak Enterprises North LLC to Nichelson, Lorrie Revocable Trust, 2919 Apple St., $32,500.
Olson, Amanda R to Schmersal, Amber J, 3320 Saint Paul Ave, $85,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Martinez, Kristin Ann & Pete L Iii, 10042 Crystal Water Bay, $721,857.
Orduna, Susan J to Hawkins Investment Properties LLC, 7101 South St. #9, $127,000.
Oyler, Travis & Jennifer to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 2242 Scotch Pine Trl, $342,000.
Papa Properties LLC to Stai Living Trust, The & Navidi, Keith J & Sandra A, 3220 Briarwood Ave, $430,000.
Peterson, Ashley S to Armstrong, Joshua I & Kimberly L, 4700 Thomasbrook Ln, $289,700.
Petr, Matthew R & Caroline R L to Driewer, Jeremy Paul & Cortney Elizabeth, 7130 Phoenix Dr., $285,000.
Pham, Ngoc V & Hoa K to Nguyen, My Huong Thi & Trang M, 1608 W Garfield St., $115,000.
Phillips, Jerry Don to Reinboth, Bruce & Chris, 7300 Shirl Dr., $265,000.
Pierce, Tony J to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 4311 N 58th St., $105,000.
Pierson, Emil E to Hoyt-steele, Rebekah & Hoyt, Christopher J, 5625 Walker Ave, $17,935.
Powers, Yvonne J to Bartek, Steve C, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #305, $65,000.
Ppyjj LLC to Nebc LLC, 424 W Cornhusker Hwy, $810,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Wrage, Gerald P & Margaret, 13120 Cypress Pt, $275,295.
Prairie Life Limited Ptrshp to Store Master Funding Xiii LLC, 1305 S 70th St., $4,773,370.
Predoehl, James V to Boardwalk Investments LLC, 5121 Lenox Ave, $140,000.
Predoehl, Vincent J to Boardwalk Investments LLC, 5121 Lenox Ave, $140,000.