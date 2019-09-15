Rejcha, Donna M to Dietrich, Christopher, 5971 Haswell Pl, $162,000.
Reliance Real Estate Partners Incorporated to Outnumbered Properties LLC, 1129 E St., $515,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 1718 Pepper Ave, $135,915.
Riggle, Haleigh to Johnson, Erik E, 2948 Cable Ave, $155,000.
Rjb Properties LLC to Rohrig, Robert & Sherri, 762 W Lakeshore Dr., $278,000.
Roberts Bros Home Buyers LLC to Van, Roger L, 367 W Rio Rd., $104,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Mulder Construction Inc, 7361 Swiss Alps Ave, $86,950.
Rosenberry, Robert E to Combs, Curtis & Tracy, 1631 SW 13th St.reet Cir, $187,900.
Russell, Tyler James & Chelsea Mary to Al-gharreb, Fuad Kamil & Al-nasir, Rihab Mahmood, 1443 W Lander Dr., $219,900.
Rybak, Alexander to Barry, Elizabeth M & Leach, Greta, 141 W 1 St. (Malcolm), $252,000.
Sasse, Gary & Jean Revocable Trust to Bergman, Connie & Robert, 4241 N 8th St.reet Cir, $286,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Fritz, Thomas, 6520 White Fish Dr., $374,900.
Schneider, Todd & Aaron to Powell, Sara M & Bors, Eric T, 3217 N 95th St., $344,900.
Schramm, Michael to Affordable Housing Initiatives, 1606 N 31st St., $28,000.
Schuckman, Daryl to Wertz, Bruce & Mary, 4011 N 68th St., $150,000.
Schuett, Glenda C Estate to Soren Giese LLC, 924 S 50th St., $100,000.
Schulz, Linda J to Flentje LLC, 4345 Allendale Ct, $120,000.
Sevenker, J Thomas & Sharon L to Kimbrough, Walter L Iii & Alexis M, 4800 S 69th St., $242,000.
Shanahan, Molly A to Gann, Jeffrey T, 5610 Harding Dr., $251,500.
Shook, Rose Family Trust to Laughlin, Kyle J & Andrea L, 1900 Oakdale Ave, $195,000.
Siems Farms Inc to Delka, Raymond & Leola M, 5201 Pony Hill Ct, $247,500.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Shipley, Connie R, 3726 Broadbear Rd., $312,000.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Graff, Larry L & Kathryn A, 9660 Toma Rd., $503,800.
Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 825 W Via Tesoro Dr., $55,000.
Spano, Kody C to Bonifas, Katie A, 1912 Manor Ct, $167,704.
Springer, Matthew B & Bethany R to Buettner, Maxwell R, 830 W Custer St., $188,000.
Stefkovich, Corey & Lori to Ihnen, Sidney, 4619 Baldwin Ave, $146,000.
Steggs, Aaron L & Morava, Jennifer to Gott, Michelle, 5340 Colby St., $169,001.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Theiler, Gary E & Janis L, 147 S 91st St., $260,000.
Sukovaty, Randy L to Smith, Wilmer C & Marci A, 5000 S 71st St., $334,500.
Sunderman, Neal to Herrold, Kevin & Wiggins, Andrea, 1018 Garfield St., $142,500.
Surber, Larry D & Carol L to Manna Homes LLC, 3400 St.ockwell St., $180,000.
Swagerty, Jack L & Teresa J to Swenson, Paul N & Bridgette L, 13101 W Mill Rd. (Malcolm), $400,000.
Thienel, Karen & Donald H to Brabb, William C, 4032 Baldwin Ave, $73,000.
Thompson, Jerrold A to Carlson, Michael Gregory, 4321 S 58 St. #12, $99,000.
Thomssen, Theresa J & Tim W to Kapple, Tyler & Kiley, 3040 W Sumner St., $125,000.
Threats, Georgie M to Lnk Properties South LLC, 2335 S 8 St., $8,000.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Miller, Gregory J & Melissa A, 6300 Granite Ridge Rd., $530,000.
Tran, Anh to Sulaiman, Nawaf Allaw & Murad, Munefah Hazzaa, 2808 NW 7th St., $184,000.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Hall, Paul & Ronda, 1131 S 88th St., $436,636.
Us Global Service LLC to Cactus Blossom LLC, 4907 W Vosler St., $156,000.
Vannoy, Patricia L & Cooper, Ryan J to Bockmon, Ryan, 1223 N 9 St. #109, $151,000.
Verhoeff, James E Jr & Courtney A to Robinson, Jarrod T & Drew M, 630 N 73rd St., $172,000.
Voss, Roger E & Connie M to Tolle, Brady & Kaylee Jo, 1931 Montclair Dr., $187,000.
Ward, Illa D Estate to Schafers, Eric, 2601 Cheshire Ct S, $113,000.
Waters, Brian Matthew & Kim, Haejin to Edgerton, Thaddeus & Teresa, 3040 Kipling St., $250,000.
Wehland, David C Estate to Cervantes, Brayan J, 4930 S 47th St., $157,000.
Whitefoot, Joshua to Schatzky, Celia & Holland, Doug L & Monica R, 2842 N 60th St., $121,371.
Witty, David & Carla to Staab, Curtis W & Lisa M, 5800 S 114th St., $750,000.
Yavornitzki, Stephen & Cheryl to Gapp, Joe, 3787 A St., $134,900.
1640 LLC to Rybak Construction Inc, 1245 Shadow Moss Ln, $64,000.
Almquist, Mindi N to Mcclure, Robert A, 4435 South St., $140,100.
Alves, Victor & Hardesty, Tiffany to Jack, Dallin & Rebecca, 3220 Watercress Ln, $273,000.
Amend, Dawn M Revocable Trust to Tatum, Claire & Joseph, 2762 S 39th St., $170,000.
Andre, Terry & Shelly R to Al-bayati, Sulaf & Mansoor, 821 W Chadderton Dr., $195,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Ten Point Properties LLC, 2447 NW 6th St., $65,000.
Apley, Donald E & Pamela A & Roseberry, Brandon to Apley, Donald E & Pamela A, 3420 Woodbine Ave, $1,000.
Asche, Kyle R to Atkinson, Ralph, 3227 Doane St., $139,000.
Aum Inc to United Equity LLC, 1140 Calvert St., $950,000.
Baade Property LLC to Odbert Built Construction Inc, 1313 E 8th St. (Hickman), $118,000.
Bach, Matthew L to Rodriguez, Luis Izaguirre, 3030 Shirley Ct, $146,000.
Baillie, Heath Glen to Edwards, James D & Heather J, 5400 W Olympic Cir, $196,000.
Balkus, Lance P to Hagener, Timothy R, 2928 S 33rd St., $137,000.
Barclay, Carla A to Ferris, Benjamin & Amy, 5100 N 73rd St., $105,000.
Bartels, Sonja L to Shively, Steven B, 4701 Livingston Pl, $150,510.
Beaner, Julianne M to Hometown Handyman Inc, 4440 S 48th St., $50,500.
Beechley Family Trust Agreement, The to Otoupalik, Douglas F & Constance J, 2523 N 89th St., $237,900.
Berg, Judy G to Barnett, Debbie & Stanley, 1441 Meadow Lark Ct, $260,000.
Bethel Housing LLC to Barcel, Barton Ii & Amy, 1840 S 48th St., $150,000.
Bgrs Relocation Inc to Williams, Patrick R & Taylor R, 5505 W Chancery Rd., $242,500.
Biddle, James Wesley to Oak Creek Properties LLC, 1804 Sewell St., $135,000.
Bishop, Laura C & Sahs, Rob Roy to Hergenrader, James L Ii, 1111 N 53rd St., $40,600.
Blue Rock Investments LLC to Witty, David & Carla, 8841 White Horse Way, $76,000.
Brinton, Mckenna M & Jacobsen, Cynthia M to Rempel, Kimberly, 1632 N 25th St., $99,000.
Brown, Byron W & Kimberly A to 8plains LLC, 5501 Martell Rd. (Hickman), $419,900.
Brown, Grace M Estate to Bsi Properties LLC, 2330 Y St., $80,000.
Brownkiwi LLC to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 2800 R St., $125,000.
Bruce, Mark C & Barbara to Nansel, Loren & Susan, 9225 S 71st St., $281,500.
Buel Land Development Corp to Jarosz, Michelle & Joe, address unspecified, $109,900.
Burger, Lois J to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 5123 M St., $130,000.
Butler, Sara to Bedor, Brittany, 1838 Dakota St., $184,000.
Byrd, Frieda Estate to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 5101 South St., $85,500.
C Street LLC to Rybak Homes Inc, 4535 Grandview Blvd, $236,000.
Cappel, Richard A & Debra D to Makic, Merima & Anel, 417 N Coddington Ave, $143,500.
Caves, Geraldine A Estate to Crawford, James D & Susan F, 7316 Shirl Dr., $261,000.
Cech, Marcus A to Duffy, Grant & Miao, 7615 S 81st St., $247,000.
Cetak, Jason A & Melissa A to Nielsen, Megan & Jonathan, 6108 S 94th St., $339,000.
Chad Buhr Construction LLC to Givens, Craig Michael & Krueger, Mindi Sue, 3677 SW 91st St. (Denton), $500,000.
Chase, Alice M Revocable Trust to Raguse, Kevin & Carolyn, 6410 Crooked Creek Dr., $287,000.
Chase, E Glenn Jr Revocable Trust to Raguse, Kevin & Carolyn, 6410 Crooked Creek Dr., $287,000.
Citadel Communications to Klkn Lincoln Operations LLC, 3240 S 10th St., $1,339,100.
Coleman, Karen B to Propertunity Investment Inc, 6625 Y St., $82,500.
Colson, Joey & Danielle to Tempelmeyer, Branden M, 6137 Logan Ave, $80,000.
Corporation Of The Presiding Bishop Of The Church to Tucker Mountain LLC, 2340 Telluride Cir, $525,500.
Crawford Realty LLC to Build Dcb Inc, 5815 S 58 St., $295,900.
Dakan, Lisa L to Hipsag, Todd & Kendra, 6311 Benjamin Pl, $174,900.
Dalton, Richard A & Amanda J to Young, Jeffrey & Gadeken, Courtney, 14441 Danvers St. (Waverly), $210,000.
Daro, Toni Marie to Johnson, Brad, 3523 Smith St., $115,000.
Davis, Reynolds B to Abode LLC, 3901 S 42nd St., $465,000.
Daw Properties LLC to Quality LLC, 3002 Orchard St., $80,500.
Dawson Mitchell Development LLC to Lennemann, Kyle B, 1565 S 48th St., $139,000.
Dean, Lori to Wertz, Levi & Gina, 925 Robert Rd., $161,500.
Decker, Jarred C & Crista to Betts, Nathaniel & Natasha, 3840 Mohawk St., $210,000.
Delange, Lindsay A to Shafer, James B & Marie A, 8041 Hanna Pointe Pl, $281,000.
Derun Building Group Inc to Redzic, Amra, 9856 S 79th St., $345,450.
Deumic, Emsud & Samka to Brown, Carol L, 7711 Brummond Dr., $315,000.
Dietz, Gayle to Ernst, Grady, 3036 W Washington St., $200,000.
Domico, Joseph K to New Day Investments LLC, 2417 S 10th St., $57,000.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Inc to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 1321 N 99th St., $65,000.
Dorn, John P to Bevers, Matthew & Kaycee, 3801 Worthington Ave, $191,000.
Dougherty, Kevin J to Ouellette, Cohen, 8951 Broken Spoke Dr., $172,000.
Dragoo, Kristen L to Lomison, Justin, 848 S 33rd St., $148,500.
Eastman, Donald E Family Trust to Fiedler, James E & Tammy K & Jillian R & Pasco, Kiefer A, 2236 Bradfield Dr., $160,000.
Ecc Pine Lake LLC to Avatar Investors Inc, 1424 Pine Lake Rd., $3,737,000.
Eichelberger, Brian Wayne & Sheri Lynn to Lamm, John N & Marie, 6620 Eastshore Dr., $295,000.
Element Homes LLC to Lvh Rentals LLC, 7911 S 66th St., $69,500.
Eno, Steve C to Robles, Obdulia, address unspecified, $28,600.
Fischer, Cara L & Mark P to Soenksen, Christopher & Vianey, 2021 S 47th St., $130,000.
Fleischer, Colleen Mary & Todd Douglas to Sholnk LLC, 128 N 13 St. (Unit #907), $349,200.
Florea, Gregory A & Brenda L to Tolen, Brett, 8901 S 29th St., $342,000.
Forke, Kent Jay to Schafer, Jeremy & Jorgenson, Jamie M, 7700 S 36th St., $214,000.
Fortney, Patrick M & Laura M S to Bushclover Family Trust, 2672 Sewell St., $135,000.
Frederick, Kera K & Machmer, Johanna R to Sleddens, Matthew D & Jacqueline D, 7630 Myrtle St., $315,000.
Friedman, Nathaniel J & Rachael R to Shum, Marcus E, 1509 Torreys Dr., $252,900.
Fv-i Inc In Trust For Morgan Stanley Capital Holdings LLC to Bartek, Steve, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #535, $70,000.
Gaiser, Jeffrey L & Cynthia L to Rittenburg, Terri L, 2442 N 87th St., $249,995.
Godeker, Rogene M Trustee to Masters, Danny D & Tonya F, 8220 A St., $220,000.
Gomon, Thomas W & Lavonne S to Bastien, Thomas E Jr & Jennifer B, 6330 Black Forest Dr., $735,000.
Gordon, Laverne D & Janet R to Sullivan, Thomas M Ii & Jessica M, 4100 Mohawk St., $195,000.
Grenemeier, Henry L & Barbara to Reynoldson, Michael & Kesha, 2020 Dodge Cir, $125,000.
Grosshans, David W & Christina L to Jtmick Family Trust, 8743 Remi Dr., $197,000.
Grossman, Edward A to Persons, Anthony C, 5411 Danbury Rd., $160,000.
Ha, Quy-hai N & Mai, Duc Cong to Garretson, David & Jenny Noel, 2321 Minuteman Dr., $235,000.
Halverson, Daniel M & Campfield, Kelsey L to Schlautman, Nathan, 5820 Briar Rosa Dr., $220,650.
Hamilton & Johnson Exchange No 500 LLC to Hornung Properties LLC, 5940 Colfax Ave, $397,977.
Hargens, Robert E & Kelie R to Huston, James R & Terri S, address unspecified, $20,000.
Harmon, Shelley E to Dawson, Nicholas & Kayla, 2831 Mark Ave, $192,500.
Harms, Kurtis R to Kisker, Micah A, 3735 X St., $160,000.
Harris, Mark W to Phillips, David & Karma, 4611 Happy Hollow Ct, $325,000.
Hartweg Real Estate LLC to Stowell-flores, William Lloyd & Fernando Quinones, 3227 St.arr St., $200,000.
Heidecker, Angela to Pfenning, Andrew & Chandra, 815 E 9 St. (Hickman), $195,000.
Henning, Jaime L & Grell, Carey E to Schumacher, Daniel C & Lisa M, 3645 S 20th St., $172,000.
Henry, James C & Dorothi K & Houston, Robert A to Houston, Robert A & Mary K & Henry, James C & Dorothi K, 4125 Colfax Ave, $1.
Herbert Development Inc to Witty, David & Carla, 8841 White Horse Way, $76,000.
Hergenrader Family Trust to Stahly, John W R, 1120 S 31st St., $140,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Peterson, James L & Susan L, 1010 NW Lacebark Ln, $70,000.
Hermance, Michael L to Murray, Kari A, 4042 Touzalin Ave, $209,900.
Hestermann, Lauren to Boroff, Leslie & Amy, 5221 N 9th Cir, $189,000.
Hh Development Inc to Newt Development LLC, address unspecified, $654,000.
Hickman Development LLC to Farmers State Bank, 1200 Park Dr. (Hickman), $275,000.
Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Smith, Tanner & Brett, 9419 Green Valley Ln, $455,000.
Hildy Construction Inc to Kong, Hong & Wah, Moo Htoo, 4431 S 46th St., $196,000.
Hilliard, Jameson & Vivian Revocable Trust to Whody Estates LLC, 3818 S 47th St., $139,990.
His Property Inc to Red Strike Inc, 320 W P St., $350,000.
Historic Equities Ltd Prtnshp to Yesilcimen, Rita, 100 N 12 St. #101, $130,000.
Hite, Jessica to Oak Creek Properties LLC, 1804 Sewell St., $135,000.
Hollace Jan Nastasi Revocable Trust to Gall, Eric R, 6608 Old Dominion Rd., $613,000.
Holscher, Sheri J to Korte, Shane & Hull, Rainey, 2425 Scott Ave, $197,000.
Hopping, Joshua J & Thoene, Paula M to Nicholson, Matt, 3550 S 51st St., $124,000.
Houlton, Colleen M to Ziebarth, Tyler & Shanna, 1812 S Cotner Blvd, $173,000.
Hsr Investments LLC to Skitotee LLC, 1318 B St., $985,000.
Huenink, Britton & Katelyn to Dailey, Kenda, 2808 Shelley Cir, $183,500.
Hundt, Loretta E Estate to Miller, Gloria W, 1144 Silver Ridge Rd., $168,000.
Hunter, William F & Kathleen A to Miller, Teresa J, 4000 Van Dorn St., $182,000.
Hutchinson, William J & Marilyn B to Hutchinson, William J & Elizabeth A, 2045 S 20th St., $53,500.
Irons, Katherine to Bloom, Julie, 6800 Leighton Ave, $160,000.
Ironwood Builders LLC to Kruse, Brian S & Mindy S, 2935 S 91 St., $85,000.
Ivanchuk, Timofey to Twist, Shannon, 3716 N 40th St., $124,000.
Jak Real Estate LLC to Palmquist, Steven T, 4101 Garfield St., $143,000.
Jamaka LLC to Farmers State Bank, 1004 Park Dr. (Hickman), $320,000.
Jiang, Jiasong & Liao, Chunxiao to Herrera, Joel A & Sarah E, 5826 Sunrise Rd., $196,000.
Johnson, Andrew M & Susan M to Zafft, Allan S & Robyn L, 7522 S 38th St., $290,000.
Johnson, Ian Richard to Kavan, Cory & Kaitlyn, 1617 Hays Dr., $178,000.
Johnson, Karen L to Keating, Nancy M, address unspecified, $47,500.
Johnson, Marcus S & Tiffany to Heartland Holdings B LLC, 2200 W South St., $141,000.
Johnson, Phyllis to Erb, Jacob & Parish, Bryce, 415 Jackson St. (Bennet), $135,000.
Johnson, Robert L to Keating, Nancy M, address unspecified, $47,500.
Jones, Curtis G & Sarah K to Wetzel, Jeanne M, 5206 Pawnee St., $202,500.
Kahland, Douglas D to 4hlg LLC, 3811 N 9th St., $125,000.
Karpov, Svetlana to Rogue Realty LLC, 5801 Enterprise Dr. #a1, $55,500.
Karpov, Vladimir to Rogue Realty LLC, 5801 Enterprise Dr. #a1, $55,500.
Kastl, Kathleen F to Gregory, Charles V & Debra Anne, 4712 Bel-ridge Dr., $159,000.
Keane, John P Estate to Biskup, Gary J, 2220 Larchdale Dr., $143,750.
Keane, Kathryn V to Biskup, Gary J, 2220 Larchdale Dr., $143,750.
Keller, Joshua & Becky to Wills, Jason, 5026 Pioneers Blvd, $160,500.
Kelly, Robert C to Ruel, Forrest & Victoria J, 1111 Manchester Dr., $169,900.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Bright, Frank & Miranda, 4684 N 35th St., $232,300.
Khairo, Feryal to Arellano, Marta Olivares & Olivares, Martha Silva, 1625 S 16th St., $170,000.
Khalil, Sara to Hattan, Kirsten A & Zimmerman, Austin R, 7345 Yankee Woods Dr., $295,000.
Kiene, Margaret A to Flaherty, Judith A Family Trust, 711 Benton St., $1,500,000.
Kilgore, Carol J to Burr, Barbara J, 250 S 77th St., $206,000.
Killin, Katie M & Gregory A to Wignall, Dalton & Courtney, 5640 S 77th St., $232,000.
Kim, Jasung & Spencer, Rosemarie to Price, Nathan & Jennifer, 8744 Angeline Ct, $409,000.
Klone, Raven M Dvm to Henry, Tyler, 10610 N 144 St. (Waverly), $155,500.
Knop, Corey E & Angella S to N Style Properties LLC, 6238 Sunrise Rd., $135,000.
Knott, Sheila J to Bakr, Tamer Mohamed & Galal, Mervat Ahmed, 2211 Wesley Dr., $225,000.
Kobza Properties LLC to Miller, Gary, 2942 N 45th St., $140,000.
Kollmorgen, Kyle & Kristina to Prost LLC, 1919 S 40 St. (Unit #201), $120,000.
Kometscher, Connie Jo to Star City Investments LLC, 871 S 32nd St., $65,000.
Kopf, Mary Jo to Janssen, Michael K & Denise R, 2541 S 35th St., $173,000.
Kreifels, Benjamin & Jessica to Nader, Martin & Lyndie Christensen, 9424 Benziger Dr., $310,000.
Krivohlavek, Jeffrey D & Connemara C to Mason, James C & Kellie K, 7500 St.evens Ridge Rd., $395,000.
Kriz, Ryan to Matzke, Christopher J & Lineva M, 2912 Delhay Dr., $182,000.
Kvittem, Deborah K Revocable Trust to Wendelin, Kristine, 2520 N 87th St., $250,000.
Laessig, Jason K & Michelle L to Coyle, Jason & Laura, 1808 Mindoro Dr., $199,000.
Lang Property Services LLC to Paxtor, Isabel Lopez & Lopez, Franco, 4339 N 15th St., $180,000.
Larsen, Karen S to Steinauer, Daniel & Sallie, 4140 S 58th St., $265,000.
Le, Vien C & Nguyen, Thuy B to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 5043 Greenwood St., $58,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bergfield, Sherry & Emily, 14115 St. Ronan St. (Waverly), $302,015.
Lewis, Dennis Michael & Nichole Lynn to Cetak, Jason & Melissa, 6315 Rim Rock Rd., $534,500.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes, 3420 Tree Line Dr., $84,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Rodriguez, Rodolfo, 6400 Platte Ave, $152,000.
Lincoln Restoration Services LLC to Starkey, Jacob A, 922 N 29th St., $139,900.