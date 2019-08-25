18025 Office Condo LLC to Chrastil, Timothy J, 1964 S 50th St., $175,500.
Ahlstrand, Mark M to Sayker, Jarod D & Jurries, Shelby D, 2322 Liberty Bell Ln, $232,000.
Amory, Christopher M & Dawn R to Steffensmeier, Tyler L & Pflanz, Katherine A, 4800 N 176th St. (Waverly), $326,900.
Anciaux, James M & Jamie L to Bruyette, Francis Allen Ii & Sadowski, Cassandra Lynn, 1641 W Plum St., $185,000.
Anderson-tinarwo, Lindy Marie to Tran, Liem, 3775 J St., $190,000.
Armstrong, Caleb G to Chicoine, Leighton J & Haley C, 830 N 58th St., $167,500.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Mellor, Matthew & Traci, 6552 Las Verdes Ln, $335,000.
Aunkst, James R & Jessica R to Strube, Johnathon T & Jessica A, 2941 Tierra Dr., $194,000.
Bae Land Dev Co LLC to Rengan, Marco & Jill, address unspecified, $185,800.
Baehr, Ronald Nolan Iii to Buhr, Arnold L & Lois & Copenhaver, Nancy, 4345 Judson St., $150,000.
Baumert, Ryan J & Rachel A to Nguyen, Thuy Hang T & Le, Tin Minh, 3421 Canyon Rd., $309,500.
Behrends, Jacob & Nicole to Neuhaus, Joseph & Vanessa, 9220 Eagleton Ln, $335,000.
Bic Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, address unspecified, $160,000.
Bixler, Richard to Empire Investments #5 LLC, 5105 Holdrege St., $6,722.
Bogaard, Brian to Lockard, Kurt G & Brouillard, Rachelle R, 2024 S 17 St. #6, $60,500.
Boman, Samuel R & Mary A to Bellows, John & Elizabeth, 262 Parkside Ln, $128,000.
Bossinger, Mathew L to Rowley, Christopher G, 4240 N 70th St., $120,000.
Broadview Properties LLC to Lincoln Leasing Company, 1030 SW 6th St., $5,300,000.
Brown, Julie & Erickson, Sherri L to Erickson, Sherri L, 2920 Prairie Rd., $60,000.
Buel Land Development Corp to Mccreed LLC, address unspecified, $121,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Rutledge, Andrew, 6501 White Fish Dr., $361,500.
Burmood, Adam & Woodman, Danielle to Donesky, Andrew & Mowat, Katie, 1741 SW 30th St., $188,100.
Busboom, Myron L to Prairie Home Builders Inc, address unspecified, $834,375.
Canchola, Carlos to White, Casey & Holly F, 6301 Kelsey Ln, $345,000.
Car Mart Inc to Webster Revocable Trust, 7200 Webster St., $67,300.
Carter, Robert J & Karen G to Bonaiuto, John A & Wendell A, 7423 Laura Lynn Ct, $352,900.
Cather, Scott B & Katherine A to Burmood, Adam & Danielle, 2251 Grainger Pkwy, $319,500.
Chamberlain, Carly J to Walker, Samuel D & Diana C, 830 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $215,000.
Chase Company LLC to Kuhlman, Darrel & Linda, address unspecified, $92,700.
Chateau Properties North LLC to Cg Apartments LLC, 825 N Cotner Blvd, $6,550,000.
Chauche, Marc L & Freeman, Teresa L to Kane, Patrick M & Jacqueline R, 7800 Abigail Cir, $490,000.
Clarity Properties LLC to Paybreck Properties LLC, 1700 S 24th St., $315,000.
Clark, Aaron John & Mickelson, Mikki Lynn to Grone, Daniel L & Charlotte J Lash, 2420 Bretigne Dr., $390,000.
Clark, Eric T & Carol J to Amerco Real Estate Company, 5959 Tombstone Ridge Dr., $300,000.
Clausen, Cindy V to Chell, Matthew & Chelsea, 6410 Boulder Ridge Rd., $525,000.
Clausen, Joshua M to Chell, Matthew & Chelsea, 6410 Boulder Ridge Rd., $525,000.
Combs, Tracy E to Beranek, Brandon & Hellbusch, Brianna, 5214 N 9th Cir, $205,000.
Cooper, Valerie M & David to Williams, Cody E & Angela M, 13423 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $204,500.
Craig, Scott W & Marci J to Schaefer, Jordan E, 5907 S 52nd St., $235,000.
Cramer, Eunice J Revocable Trust to Dames, Chelsea, 4510 S 52nd St., $190,000.
Cramer, Kevin D Revocable Trust to Dames, Chelsea, 4510 S 52nd St., $190,000.
Cummings, John D & Diane to Christie, Tanner M & Barnell, Lindsey N, 1535 Sioux St., $188,000.
D K & Janene Nasland Family Trust, The to Policky, Eric J, 1720 Belford St., $225,000.
Davis, Colin J to Jelinek, Robert C & Robert E & Ruth M, 5801 Dogwood Dr., $213,000.
Dblw LLC to Burnett, Roger & Dawn Marie, 1700 S 25th St., $60,000.
Dewees, Shane & Danielle to Krieger, Dale & Diane, 3015 N Cotner Blvd, $155,000.
Dillon, Brian & Nicole to Muhleisen, Alicia & Diy, Anton, 6333 Waters Edge Dr., $1,550,000.
Dingledine, Holly A to Karnes, Cami R, 625 Sunny Slope Rd., $168,000.
Dohmen, Penny to Georgeson, Lee & Callahan, Joanne, 5737 Harding Dr., $248,000.
Dominion South LLC to Robinson, Orson R Jr & Sue D, 520 N 105 St., $63,500.
Dubas, Edward L & Kendra to Mccoy, Aaron D, 3330 N 72nd St., $179,000.
E-c Investment Inc to Nebco Inc, 1022 K St., $945,000.
Ekstrum, Barbara L Estate to Ekstrum, Kermit & Kendra, 6301 Burlington Ave, $120,000.
Eliker, Timothy L to Claypool, Allie C & Eaton, Scot L, 1144 Furnas Ave, $127,900.
Ellen, Richard Edward to Kiel Capital/bmo Harris, 108 D St., $8,992.
Eloge, Byron M & Jennifer to Henman, Casey & Tracy-ann, 7101 Leighton Ave, $167,500.
Ferda, Paul Tyson to Rndc LLC, 2720 NW Dahlia Dr., $205,000.
Fergen, David J & Katherine S to Anciaux, James M & Jamie L, 3444 Desert Ct, $288,000.
Fett, Britni & Mueller, James to Schacher, Erika N & Burklund, Jack S, 1741 SW 21st St., $185,000.
Fields, Ambrose B to Thompson, Christopher & Taylor, 11700 S 5th St., $305,000.
Fisher, Jon P & Donna S to Reinke, Bradley A & Connie S, 1200 N 100th St., $352,000.
Fitzpatrick, Tyson Matthew & Lauren Elizabeth to Petersen, Erik & Carmen, 3601 Garfield St., $175,000.
Florez, Juan A & Jessica M to Seyersdahl, Brian R & Lacey K, 8020 Myrtle St., $242,000.
Foslinc Inc to Endurable Investments LLC, 821 S 29th St., $170,000.
Frazier Construction Company Inc to Hubka, Steven & Teri, 332 S 88th St., $465,363.
Fugh, Julie Marie to Jenny, Amelia, 4150 D St., $120,000.
G S Investments LLC to Optimum Properties LLC, 4101 Progressive Ave, $1,606,350.
Gal, Jeffrey R & Jacalyn W to Shaver, Leslie, 9428 Forest Glen Dr., $240,000.
Gatz, Douglas A & Amanda Paige to Simpson, Donald L & Bonnie G Family Trust, 1129 N 37th St., $270,000.
Gilinc Properties LLC to Griffith, Caitlin & Scott, Thomas, 2929 N 64th St., $157,000.
Glaser, Debra K to Glaser, Debra K & Stastney, Melinda, 5500 Spruce St., $70,000.
Gmts Investments LLC to Christensen, Nicholas & Reya, 5316 S 61st St., $238,000.
Goebel, Jayme M & Heather L to Seaman, Dylan Lewis & Alonso, Brenda, 4615 Bryson St., $209,900.
Green, Britton T to Zueger, Krista, 8207 S Cherrywood Dr., $195,000.
Grimm, Ruth D to Lang, Rowan William & Kim Renee, 1111 N 45th St., $142,000.
Groeneweg, Ross & Kayla to Leibel, Gary L, 3510 N 75th St., $235,700.
Guthard, Douglas M & Jennifer J to Henkel, Justin & Bridget, 16701 S 75th St.reet Ct (Hickman), $479,900.
Hansen, Margaretann L to Harrington, Joshua & Shayleen, 3535 N 66th St., $150,000.
Hansen, Michael to Jenny, Amelia, 4150 D St., $120,000.
Hauder, Robert A to Kyle, Russ, 3400 Saint Paul Ave, $42,000.
Heckenliable, Keith to Mason, Dylan T & Amanda N, 2015 NW 50th St., $168,000.
Heller, Ethan W & Kathryn J to Budak, Hikmet & Sevda, 7520 Exbury Rd., $332,000.
Hempel, Jon & Deanne to Bokovoy, Tabetha Marie, 1044 Garfield St., $97,500.
Hempel, Jon B & Deanne Printz to Hofman, Matthew & Jamie, 1830 S 51st St., $189,000.
Henkel, Bridget & Justin to Beccard, Adam & Raeanne, 1206 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $270,000.
Hereth, Kory & Jill K to Ward, Kaylee, 2824 SW 6th St., $150,900.
Heritage Lakes LLC to Kayton, Marie Trust, 948 Accolade Ln, $85,000.
Hershey, Michael & Lynne to Schneider, Timothy G & Jackson, D' Andre, 904 Peach St., $49,500.
Hilker, Shane & Ronda R to Woods, Maria, 4907 Knox St., $151,500.
Hillman, Travis R & Jessica E to Goodrich, Jordan M & Aislinn L, 950 Garden St. (Bennet), $205,000.
Hobelman, Ryan & Stephanie to Lammers, Roger & Michelle, 7241 S 35th St., $278,000.
Horn, Eric & Melinda to Shepherd, Anthony & Miller, Misty, 2812 Arlington Ave, $148,500.
Hoy Homes LLC to Hromadka, Darren L & Schoonveld, Amanda L, address unspecified, $39,750.
Hoy, Marvin N to Hromadka, Darren L & Schoonveld, Amanda L, address unspecified, $39,750.
Hraban, Kenneth & Susan to Sheldon, Matthew R & Renee M, 7341 S 33rd St., $307,500.
Ifq Investments LLC to G S Investments Limited Liability Company, 5300 N 57th St., $619,815.
Iron Ridge Development LLC to Mann Customs Inc, 3155 Morritt St. (Roca), $85,000.
Jaber, Reham & Kaab, Hadi to Banzhaf, James P & Danielle, 5521 W Partridge Ln, $155,600.
Jack, Garth L & Hokanson-jack, Bryony to Pilcher, Earl Jr & Charisse Elaine, 4800 Birch Hollow Dr., $318,000.
Jak Real Estate LLC to Niederhaus, Angela, 4111 Garfield St., $155,000.
Jeffery, Kevin D to Stoddard, Katelynn & Havener, Tyler, 1232 Dakota St., $129,900.
Johnson, Michael Arthur to Holscher, Sheri J, 7820 Hacienda Dr., $272,000.
Kampsnider, Logan & Lori to Rosenberry, Robert E & Earnest, Daniel L, 1404 N 95th St., $348,000.
Kemper, Marvin L & Pamela L to Evenstad, Dean N & Vicky L, 1305 N 100th St., $349,900.
Kielian Investment Properties LLC to Anderson Homes Inc, address unspecified, $30,000.
Kreifels, Betty Jean Revocable Living Trust to Schmidt, Marcus H, 3740 N St., $132,000.
Kruse Family Revocable Trust to Bainbridge, Jerry H, 2425 Folkways Blvd #112, $87,000.
Lajous, Carlos Nino De Rivera to Woockman, Marissa, 4038 Dunn Ave, $129,000.
Lawrence, Tyler L to Diaz, Michael, 7217 Webster St., $155,000.
Leader, David J & Heather J to Goins, Benjamin M & Krista E, 9043 S 72nd St., $309,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Berry, Shannon & James, 9450 N 146 Pl (Waverly), $322,006.
Lemmer, Mark & Kathy to Allberry, Tate & Ashlea, 1815 N 31st St., $117,500.
Liberman, Fishel & Cronin, Patricia to Morris, David & Lindsey, 7641 S 38th St., $271,000.
Lierman, Robbie & Ashlee to Sudtelgte, Kimberly L, 6511 Foxglove Ln, $239,900.
Limbach, Spencer J & Meghan M to Standage, Tyler & Brittney, 8930 Berg Dr., $272,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Henry, Staci & Maddock, Matthew, 6401 Aylesworth Ave, $149,900.
Loecker, James & Anderson, Jennifer to Wynn, Troy Jr & Megan, 5059 N 20th St., $213,000.
Lovegrove Homes to Poehling, Chet & Doreen, 9210 S 74th St., $359,000.
Lovorn, Bobby E & Terrie L to Oelke, Kelly M, 220 St.agecoach Ave (Hickman), $135,000.
Lust, Jeanelle R Revocable Trust to Debus, Jon H & Bonnie J, 2565 Wilderness Ridge Cir, $530,000.
Maack, Carly L to Stewart, Benjamin P & Kelly A, 621 S 45th St., $218,000.
Magee, Olivia to Merrill, Michael J & Tanya E, 10600 W Fletcher Ave (Malcolm), $400,000.
Maher Custom Homes Incorporated to Haarberg, Lynn G & Theresa L, 6917 St.onebrook Pkwy, $542,204.
Malzahn, Janet M to Waltke, Walter L & Godeker, John & Rogene Revocable Trust, 2640 Devoe Dr., $349,950.
Marius, Mariela R to Samuka, Allen & Kaibeh, 501 Brookside Dr., $255,000.
Mark T Schmidt Enterprises LLC to Evergreen Development Inc, address unspecified, $840,000.
Matoush, Robert D & Shirley to Matoush, Keri & Humphrey, Blake T, 541 Jeffery Dr., $190,000.
Maven Homes LLC to Knaub, Richard & Karen, 7640 Silver Cir, $314,630.
Maxwell, Lois A to Baacke, Bruce M & Mark L, address unspecified, $247,000.
Mccollough, Erin to Jlk Properties LLC, 1551 S 37th St., $150,850.
Mccreight, Leon G Irrevocable Trust to Simmons, Kole R & Krista, 201 Apache Trl, $167,000.
Mccurdy, Zachariah T & Sarah E to Nunez, Aaron Raul & Helmick, Amber Danielle & Gasseling, Bernard E, 1435 N 25th St., $116,300.
Mclaughlin, Patricia A to Smith, Mark A & Rebecca A, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #375, $107,000.
Mclaughlin, Richard E & Kimberly A to Perry, Richard C & Betty L, 7247 S 94th Ct, $388,000.
Mcmurry, Dean I & Kevin D to Walraven, Jeffrey & Deborah H, 5529 Briar Rosa Dr., $190,500.
Meays, Jack E & Cynthia S to Hemenway, Jack M & Glenda J, 9600 S 72nd St., $310,000.
Meier, Theresa A to Slama, Norman G & Huddleston, Mona Lee, 2311 Atwood Cir, $185,000.
Melichar, Nancy J to Nystrom, Cody & Katie, 6400 Saline Dr., $290,000.
Meyer, Roger H & Geraldine to Gvozdik, Roman & Oksana, 630 N 57th St., $265,000.
Mitchell, Lucas & Mezger, Kellsi to Mk Builders Inc, 4620 Himark Ct, $140,000.
Mohl, Brian & Tara to Pham, Anh T & Truong, Uy H, 3421 Meridian Dr., $280,000.
Morningstar Investments LLC to Redhill LLC, 3601 S 6th St. (Unit #c), $176,000.
Morris, David J & Lindsey A to Krolikowski, Kevin Alan, 3220 Sequoia Dr., $235,000.
Morrow, Kimberly C Revocable Trust to Kopf, Mary Jo, 4500 Meadow Ln, $240,500.
Muggy, Michael & Charlotte to Oberg, Bradley R & Samantha A, 14421 Quentin St. (Waverly), $228,000.
Nearman, Thomas J & Melinda J to Houfek, David J & Nicole E, 5941 Culwells Rd., $297,000.
Nebraska Home Sales LLC to Task Real Estate LLC, 6001 S 58 St., $223,736.
Nebraska Prairie LLC to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, 820 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $46,000.
Neuhaus, Joseph D & Vanessa R to Spongberg, Nathan S & Principe, Holly A, 400 Jeffery Dr., $177,900.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Vonasek, Justin, 2911 W Sumner St., $205,513.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes, 2841 W Sumner St., $28,000.
Nmb Real Estate LLC to Bratt, Cheryl, 443 Eastborough Ln, $124,700.
Nolan, Kenneth H & Melinda K to Winterburn, Penny, 1950 N 95th St., $309,950.
Nool Nav LLC to Loon, Collin Van, 1219 Turtle Creek Rd., $160,000.
Nordmeyer, James D to Cjo LLC, 5320 Pioneers Blvd, $110,000.
Nordyke, Aaron E & Lynda P to Bossung, Donald L & Witcombe, Shelley A, 8030 Arrow Ridge Rd., $230,000.
Nystrom, Cody W & Anderson, Katie to Shea, Jordan J, 4140 W Huntington Ave, $195,999.
O'bryan, Dean W & Patricia M to Hereth, Kory & Jill, 9232 Rockland Cir, $322,000.
Olson, Ralph A Living Trust to Pheasants Forever Inc, address unspecified, $361,900.
Olson, Sara E Living Trust to Pheasants Forever Inc, address unspecified, $361,900.
Olson, Wilmer R Estate to Funk, David C, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #b408), $55,000.
Owen, Ruth E & Kenne L to Pearce, Marc W, 8744 Fontaine Dr., $265,000.
Pedersen, Haeven H Jr & Kristi R to Edwards, Robert W & Heidi L, 9300 Little Salt Rd. (Davey), $605,000.
Petrov, Alexei V to Weiss, John R Sr, 2127 Winding Way, $162,500.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 5834 Opus Dr., $79,000.
Powers, Sarah to Torres, David Mendoza & Bauer, Susan E, 234 S 45th St., $152,000.
Punko, Steven C & Anne E to Doherty, Justin A & Carolyn A, 10741 N 137 St. (Waverly), $185,000.
Reardon, Kirby to Harms, Scott & Quintana, Margarita, 1900 Jefferson Ave, $175,000.
Ricenbaw, Ryan & Jolie to Young, Austin V & Tiffany T, 1851 N 98th St., $460,000.
Richter, Wayne J & Katherine L Revocable Trust, The to Tillinghast, Kyle D & Lindsay K, 3200 South Gate Cir, $315,000.
Rimpley, Jeffrey W Estate to Le, Tien, 2721 Anderson Dr., $134,700.
Ringneck Development LLC to Fine Line Homes LLC, 5400 W Gary Gately St., $43,000.
Rippe, Gordon L Estate to Wambaugh, Leslie A Jr & Susan M, 828 S 44th St., $70,000.
Rodriguez, Edmundo V & Gutierrez, Luz C to Nei Global Relocation Company, 7901 S 63rd St., $465,500.
Rodriguez, Yolanda & Vera, Faviola to City Of Lincoln, 2100 N 48th St., $275,000.
Rohlfs, Marjorie A Revocable Trust to Ford, Anita & Ronnie, 8120 N Hazelwood Dr., $175,000.
Roseberry, Brandon to Hoffman, Christopher & Alicia, 4931 S 52nd St., $192,000.
Russell, Scott & Diana to Sanders, Charlene F Revocable Trust Agreement, 425 Village View Dr. (Hickman), $195,000.
S & S Hotels Inc to Birch Creek Holdings LLC, 8701 Amber Hill Ct, $2,400,000.
Samek, Matthew James to Johnson, Carter & Karli, 2784 Arlington Ave, $165,500.
Schaffhausen, Eugenia M to Kuhfahl, Alex J & Hannah K, 817 Smoky Hill Rd., $215,500.
Scheidt, Christle R to Scheidt, Tyler, 1904 Groveland St., $140,000.
Scheinost, Kevin M to Knorr Enterprises LLC, 2309 U St., $80,000.
Schindler, Amy M to Kinning, Cody, 4110 Adams St., $114,000.
Schlichting, Hildebert to Vilda, Joann M, 3020 S 51 St.reet Ct (Unit #14), $145,000.
Schmidt, Gary W & Karen L to Wyatt, Richard, 2619 S 37th St., $122,650.
Sears, Christine A & Bader, Bruce M to Burbach, Kelly J & Beth E, 13640 Guildford St. (Waverly), $217,000.
Seefeld, Donna Y to Connett, Amy & Abram, 1800 Pinedale Ave, $250,000.
Sessler, William G & Christine A to Sumner, John & Natasha, 5820 Bridle Ln, $278,900.
Shaneyfelt, Richard & Susan to Beckmann, Dale D & Terri L, 2736 Shadowbrook Dr., $355,000.
Sheets, Justin Taylor & Melissa Christine to Gentzler, Adam C & Kari C, 3455 E Pershing Rd., $335,000.
Shepherd, Anthony to Mills, Rodney M & Brady T, 4850 Hillside St., $135,000.
Shields, Martin L & Judy A to Brangen Investments LLC, 5113 Cleveland Ave, $142,160.
Slama, Norman G & Huddleston-slama, Mona Lee to Weers, Dick & Yvonne, 2810 O'malley Dr., $336,500.
Smith, Peter D Estate to Sotnikov, Nickolas, 8711 Leighton Ave, $239,500.
Smith, Rebecca A & Mark A to Steffensmeier, Matthew, 3790 Garfield St., $201,000.
Snell, Thomas D & Glenda A to Pohlen, Kim A & Jane M, 7030 S 32nd St., $270,000.
Snow, Karyn A to Manthei, June, 5410 Walker Ave, $115,000.
Spaulding, Richard S & Cynthia Spaulding to Ponce Properties LLC, 7710 S 33rd St., $270,000.
Spitsnogle, Dexter & Kate to Reardon, Kirby & Nielsen, Dana, 1808 SW 38th St., $232,500.
Srinukool, Phyboone to Khaleel, David & Nahida Ayo, 5910 Cedarwood Dr., $133,000.
Standage, Tyler James & Brittney Lynn to Bossinger, Mathew L & Amanda, 7220 Kearney Ave, $176,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Wasser Investments LLC D/b/a Wasser Builders LLC, 3311 N 93rd St., $62,400.
Steward, Ralph R & Phyllis C to Brooks, Gary E & Pamela J, 745 Fir St. (Bennet), $65,400.
Stolle, Terry J & Joan K to Wichman, Wilfred & Shirley, 3028 St.ephanos Dr., $138,646.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to White Family Living Trust, 8711 S 79th Ct, $304,011.
Sukovaty, Reece & Sarah to Sandberg, Tyler M & Jayme G, 8250 Katrina Ln, $410,000.
Swift, Shirley A Revocable Trust to Phillips, Josh A & Julie, 301 Humphrey Ave, $283,700.
Synergy Homes Inc to Burwell, Tony & Kara, 7101 NW 18th St., $342,380.
Tetherow, Kyle & Jensen, Victoria to Kaiser, Brian J & Denise Y, 5590 Davey Rd. (Davey), $285,000.
Thomas, Bryan & Jennifer to Clark, Aaron J & Mikki L, address unspecified, $615,000.
Thompson, Christopher C & Taylor R to Dzulynsky, Andrew, 4710 S 58th St., $164,850.
Tibeko LLC to Creek Valley LLC, 1120 K St., $502,000.
Tietjen, Egbert Leroy & Mary E to Christy, Jeffrey S & Michelle A, 7431 San Mateo Ln, $452,000.
Tillinghast, Kyle D & Lindsay K to Quaring, Scott, 2140 S Canterbury Ln, $225,000.
Tillotson, Jenni L & Jesse J to Wagner, Steven A & Tara K, 806 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $309,000.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Lewis, Ramona J & Dennis J, 7358 Dempster Dr., $405,000.
Tran, Dung N & Yen T Ngoc to Manzitto, Tony & Leah, 6760 Wildrye Rd., $405,000.
Tran, Michael to Done', Shawn & Kathryn, 101 Sycamore Dr., $153,000.
Turner, Glenn F & Brenda L to Barnes, Brian Lynn & Caprice Lynnette, 1111 N 78th St., $229,000.
Van Moorleghem, Wendy K to Fleming, Jesse R & Persson, Annelie M, 3200 S 28th St., $350,000.
Wagner, Jason R & Charlotte to Crom, Jesse M & Danielle M, 3818 N 22nd St., $167,500.
Wagner, Marc to Lockard, Kurt G & Brouillard, Rachelle R, 2024 S 17 St. #6, $60,500.
Wagner, Steven A & Tara K to Garcia, Israel Perez & Marroquin, Edelma Nineth Blanco, 1509 SW 32nd St., $207,000.
Walker, James A & Porter, Linda S to Huenergardt, Joshua V & Rebecca D, 3035 Sheridan Blvd, $755,000.
Warrelmann, Tim & Laura to Oncenter Construction Inc, address unspecified, $136,500.
Watson, Jeremey & Lisa to United Equity LLC, 4421 N 10th St., $108,100.
White, Casey & Holly F to Moeller, Gerik, 6843 S 90th St., $176,500.
Wiley, Justin R & Kreifels, Whitney L to Alcares, Julie Sue Fras & Christopher Chad, 8910 Del Rio Dr., $322,000.
Winterburn, Penny F to Divizinskaya, Irina, 2221 N 92nd St., $225,000.
Wood, Bailey & Schwarting, Jeffrey to Workman, Jennifer, 4025 Prescott Ave, $168,000.
Xiao, Lodge to Rdjjs Property Ii LLC, 1720 Euclid Ave, $165,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Austin, Mary Beth, 8202 Flintlock St., $194,900.
Young, Tiffany & Austin to Ediger, Emily L, 1644 Sawyer St., $179,900.
Zakrzewski, Luke & Becky to Romjue, Carolyn L Trust, 5115 S 53rd St., $183,075.
Zimmerman, Scott A to Baumert, Spencer P, 1726 N 32nd St., $127,000.
Zvada, Marian & Kozuchova, Jana Zvada to Chen, Hanying, 1901 Manor Ct, $188,000.