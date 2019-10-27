Ddw LLC to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 2333 N Cotner Blvd, $50,000.
Delgado, Barbara Ann to Sierra, Martin & Fidelina Mendoza De, 104 K St., $90,000.
Derscheid Properties LLC to Jtc Ranch LLC, address unspecified, $402,755.
Derun Building Group Inc to Giesenhagen, Gary G & Donna R, 10249 White Pine Rd., $339,950.
Devonshire Homes LLC to Reitz, Wade E & Jaime, 2310 N 68th St., $179,500.
Devries, Frank D Trustee to Devries, Candace, 917 S 34th St., $149,000.
Doetker, Robert J & Mary A to Summit Management Group LLC, 1125 D St., $74,250.
Dominion South LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 710 N 105 St., $64,500.
Don Johnson Homes Ii Iinc to Ekwall, Shawn D & Megan J, 9533 Cavalier Pl (Waverly), $366,806.
Dory Inc to 1687 LLC, address unspecified, $1,846,300.
Dowty Family Trust to Reinhardt, Richard A & Pamela S Revocable Trust, 3414 Cape Charles Rd. W, $330,000.
Drahota, Justin & Kristin to Gillespie, Cheryl, 1636 SW 15th St., $187,500.
Duerr, Roger F to Schmidt, Douglas & Nicole, 3221 Huntington Ave, $262,000.
Duncan, Richard E & Jennifer L to Tessier, James & Meloche, Vanessa D, 29101 N Golden Pond Rd. (Firth), $375,000.
Dupont, Alan C & Susan M to Dupont, Jay E, 8726 Fontaine Dr., $230,000.
Ebel, Christina N to Davis, Mark W Jr & Heather Corrin, 3016 Diadem Dr., $199,400.
Ecc Pine Lake LLC to Mcksrs Holdings LLC, 1510 Pine Lake Rd., $2,705,000.
Element Homes LLC to Rose, Jay & Tina, 6551 Kelsey Ln, $370,000.
Ellenwood, William H to Welch, Jon, 927 S 28th St., $140,000.
Ens Building Group LLC to King, Andrea G & Loos, Peggy Sue, 1425 E 9th St. (Hickman), $315,000.
Erickson, Linn W to Kramer, Keri M & Ben J, 630 Sycamore Dr., $90,000.
Ettle, Joseph R & Norton, Rachel M to Grant, Tyson & Melissa, 55 Switchgrass Ln (Bennet), $268,000.
Farringer, Ashley N to Danson, Paul T & Sharlene K, 1549 W Garfield Cir, $190,000.
Fellows, Janice D to Ruhkamp, Dale J, 6930 SW 34th Ct, $193,450.
Ferguson, Carolyn to Castillo, Juan G Alonso & Sandoval, Gabriela Alonso, 441 NW 14th St., $149,000.
Firethorn Utility Services Co to Wenta, Phillip B, address unspecified, $40,000.
Fischer, Scott J to Klf LLC, 501 S 42nd St., $126,000.
Five-0 Restorations LLC to Gratopp, Joshua M & Emily A, 2636 S 46th St., $257,700.
Flachsbart, Janel Zager to Kistler, Erin & Mark, 5041 Prince Rd., $269,500.
Folmer, Stephen J & Gizella A to Pace, Robert L, 3421 B St., $68,000.
Foree, Christopher L to Witherspoon, Michael, 3910 Lewis Ave, $102,000.
Forsgren, Marcus Henry to Schmidt, Tyler P & Jena L, 1705 W Olive Creek Rd. (Hallam), $340,000.
Fosler, Clark H to 1687 LLC, address unspecified, $1,846,300.
French, Laura L to Chong, Truong Q & Jade, 1321 Garfield St., $100,000.
Fuentes, William E Barrera & Enquist, Kelsey M to Hoppins, Anthony M & Lauren N, 5111 S Bennington Pl, $250,000.
G S Investments Limited Liability Company to Peak 8 Properties LLC, 5300 N 57th St., $1,120,000.
Gaedke, Jeffrey J & Robin A to Gaedke, Sidney N, 4025 Dunn Ave, $152,000.
Garcia, Michael A & Tracy N to Olderbak, Michael & Michael B, 6811 S 66th St., $527,500.
Geiger, Martin G Estate to Tegtmeier Investments LLC, 2511 N 49th St., $75,000.
Georgeson, Lee H to Gerlach Carpentry Inc, 5024 NW Cuming St., $135,000.
Gergen, Jeston J to White, John D & Kelly S, 1165 Elba Ave, $165,000.
Gerlach, Travis J & Julia N to Miller, Luke & Britany, 3421 Cascade Cir, $285,000.
Gic Revocable Trust to Nolan, Kenneth H, 9536 Eastview Rd., $302,000.
Gill, Jeanette K to Martinez, Selina K, 334 S 24th St., $110,000.
Givens, Craig M to Herrell, Tony C, 2600 Scott Ave, $125,000.
Green, Semiko Ussery & Kendric C to Hamzawi, Zaynab Al & Kolaib, Ali, 2966 Valley St.ream Dr., $378,000.
Guenzel, C John Estate to Link, Jacob J & Andrea Torres, 4501 W High Ridge Pl, $625,000.
Gulbranson, Sheri L Estate to Siems, William, 1230 W Sewell St., $89,850.
Gyberg, Bonnie Jean to Rowley, Kristen Elias & Ethan R, 9511 S 71st St., $315,000.
Hansen, Lyle R & Kelly J to Saunders, Remington M & Crystal S, 3820 X St., $175,000.
Harms, Matthew S & Ruhsam, Leah E to Griffith, Cole S & Cassaundra R, 823 Manes Ct, $221,000.
Harvey, Donald G & Virginia G to Command Investments LLC, 7420 South St. #13, $105,000.
Hayden, John V & Blair, Marcia D to Looper, Jodell L & Heather R, 9131 Mustang Dr., $295,000.
Hays, Josh & Shawna to Mulder Construction Inc, 16720 NW 40 St. (Raymond), $171,000.
Heiser, David P to Pryor, Anita, address unspecified, $80,000.
Hellings, Jason A & Beckenhauer, Brianna T to Braastad, Brenda, 5311 S 78th St., $250,000.
Hemphill, Vera A Estate to Thelen, Craig & Buch, Tracy, 3501 Washington St., $150,000.
Henderson, Dale to Wick, Douglas J & Jennifer L, 2305 S 35th St., $192,675.
Henning, Ronald R & Carolyn R to Barnes, Alex P & Alexis R, 5251 S 49th St., $140,000.
Heritage Lakes LLC to City Of Lincoln, address unspecified, $1.
Hh Development Inc to Venture Holdings LLC, address unspecified, $165,000.
Hilger, Joel T & Rebecca D to Bazan, Vladimir, 600 E Eldora Ln, $76,000.
Hilger, Kyle H & Jordyn L to Buss, Mary, 1947 NW 54th St., $155,000.
Hollenbeck, Todd J to Dillon, Chris & Korene, 800 N 33rd St., $120,000.
Holmes, Lynn T to Lisak, Melisa, 3020 Shirley Ct, $142,000.
Hossaini, Mary G to Amen, Andrew Leo & Nicole Renee, 8224 Sunridge Cir, $239,900.
Howard, Miriam K to Norton, Roger & Julie, 6265 Leighton Ave, $155,000.
Hruby, Matthew D to Kilgore, Jodon & Moody, Tristina M, 4027 A St., $145,000.
Hunzeker, Mark A to 1687 LLC, address unspecified, $1,846,300.
Hying, Joel D & Brittany A to Nsoh, Lawom Richard & Titamoh, Edith A, 8730 Prairie Village Dr., $285,000.
Imperial Investments LLC to Battes, Morgan C, 1000 S 35th St., $165,000.
Iron Ridge Development LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 3241 Morritt St. (Roca), $263,250.
Irwin, Jack L Estate to Lanhil Real Estate & Investment Management LLC, 3300 S 6 St., $970,000.
Irwin, Mary Louise Estate to Commonwealth Management Group LLC, 1900 Dudley St., $205,000.
Janak, Douglas E Living Trust to Golden, Mark & Lincoln Restoration Services LLC, 663 W B St., $31,000.
Janike, William S & Nancy C to Janike, Scott E & Kerry L, 6601 Perry Cir, $260,000.
Jeffery, William H & Linda M to Second Throne Properties LLC, 1500 Rose St., $99,000.
Jensen, Michael David & Terri Lynn to Terry, Tessa J, 3141 P St., $90,000.
Jepson, Beau & Rawlings, Karlie to Hastings, Megan L, 611 S 45th St., $169,000.
Johnson, Paul A & Sara J to Rkkkr LLC, 8912 S 29th St., $290,000.
Jones, John J & Cindy K to Matzke, Catherine M, 6810 Hawkins Bnd, $220,000.
Jones, Thomas J & Mable J Revocable Trust to Red Setters LLC, 5506 S 73rd St., $325,000.
Julian's Construction LLC to Ararat Construction LLC, 6710 Seward Ave, $285,000.
Kaiser, Denise Yvonne to Nguyen, Han Thi Ngoc & Dong, Dong Tan, 1921 Arctic Dr., $260,000.
Kaps, Tyler W to Gem Maker Hospitality Inc, 4209 W Milton Rd., $264,900.
Kaufman, Amanda to Christenson, Andrew & Nicole, 5230 W Songbird Cir, $172,000.
Ketteler, Neil M to Homemade Holdings LLC, 3935 N 18th St., $123,500.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Kuta, Colleen M, 4746 N 35th St., $219,270.
Kistler, Erin V to Jindra, Joesph P & Sheri L, 4645 Bancroft Ave, $165,000.
Klf LLC to Horton, Joann, 622 S 26th St., $110,000.
Kottas, Amanda C to Sharp, Andrew, 4821 S 47th St., $197,000.
Kozeal, Ashley & Wright, Nathan to Robinson, Tabia, 615 NW 20th St., $135,000.
Krumm, Michael to Henry, Christopher K & Nancy A, 9330 S 32nd St., $495,000.
Kubr Construction Inc to Pulverenti, Scott, 14137 St. Ronan Cir (Waverly), $232,123.
Kunnemann, Brian & Jacqueline to Robinson, John R & Rachel A, 3410 S 79th St., $359,000.
Lackas, Christopher T & Thomas J & Milissa A to Simpson, Edward Jr & Desiree, 2100 W Millstone Rd., $181,500.
Lacy, Glenn A & Gast-lacy, Sally L to Martinez, Rodolfo & My, 6945 N 15th St., $217,500.
Langdon, William E to 1687 LLC, address unspecified, $1,846,300.
Lannigan, Debra D to Bettendorf, Michael & Brittanie, 3274 Hitchcock St., $160,000.
Larson, Matthew M & Theresa L to Hanson, Mark W & Farmer, Angela, 2830 N 74th St., $262,000.
Lauritsen, David R & Anne C to Haselhorst, Corey, 5831 Dogwood Dr., $198,000.
Lawrence, Virginia B Revocable Trust to Akins, Lisa & Greene, Christy, address unspecified, $700,000.
Ledbetter, Curtis S & Monica S to Killion, Molly & Kirby, 7110 Braxon Ln, $330,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Nguyen, Tien & Toan, 6201 Whitewater Ln, $290,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7349 St.rait Rd., $67,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Tmp P C, 3200 Tree Line Dr., $90,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Khairo, Ayman, 520 S 25th St., $49,500.
Liss, Dara L to Miesner, Kourtney L, 5727 Dennis Dr., $122,000.
Livermore, Nicole to Hobelman, Stephanie, 2801 Jane Ln, $197,000.
Long, Michael L & Ellen K to Shim, Andrew & Lili, 139 N 11 St. #605, $215,000.
Loomis, Nele I to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 6245 S 29th Cir, $145,000.
Looper, Jodell L & Heather R to Turley, Christopher G & Jennifer M, 6223 Princess Margaret Dr., $224,900.
Ludwig, Robert C to Dl Holding Inc, 6629 Ballard Ave, $50,000.
Luhring, Annie to Vandeventer, Cory S, 4131 Mason Dr., $200,000.
Lungrin Family Trust to Pappas, Norma J, 7200 Oldpost Rd. #14, $250,000.
Ma, Bin & Yu, Xiake to Fischer, Scott & Chorowicz, Catherine, 5836 Sunrise Rd., $178,000.
Manna Homes LLC to Jacobsen, Jessica, 400 N Cotner Blvd, $138,000.
Marfisi, Stacey & John to Powell, Jordan, 1510 Janice Ct, $189,000.
Martinez, Diana C to Rhodes, Cody L & Nesja, Rachel C, 5427 Judson St., $176,000.
Matzke, Catherine M to Peters, Levi, 906 S 8th St., $115,078.
Maxwell, Patricia J to Rueb, Debra L & Benjamin L, 7905 Palmilla Ln, $245,000.
Mayers, Emma S Estate to United Equity LLC, 1301 N 54th St., $58,750.
Mcclure, Douglas D Ii & Natalie J to Lake, Andrew & Alicia, 2917 Cedar Ave, $188,000.
Mccombs, Bennie L to 1687 LLC, address unspecified, $1,846,300.
Mchomesolutions LLC to Derun, Oleg, 6815 Adams St., $125,000.
Meininger, Katharine to Omar, Jay M & Erin M, 4228 Duxhall Dr., $211,000.
Meints, Scott A & Sherrie A to Steele, Charles D & Barbara A, 2030 N 79th St., $313,000.
Mendlik, Marion & Gladys Joint Trust to Adams, Lela M, 2425 Folkways Blvd #227, $85,000.
Mendyk, Quinn to Sissel, Kevin, 5332 W Saint Paul Ave, $177,000.
Mescher, Robert J & Lori D to Tran, Khoa K & Ly, Ngoc B, 9340 S 29th St., $425,000.
Meyer, Nicole A & Kevin L to Mcclure, Douglas D & Natalie J, 2033 Manor Ct, $190,000.
Midwest Homes Designs LLC to Habecker, Patrick H & Erdlen, Sarah E, 3126 T St., $180,000.
Miller, Luke A to Mucapa, Jacques & Blandina, 2533 W Washington St., $203,000.
Mischnick, Duan R & Sarah R to Woodenknife, John, 1616 Garfield St., $65,000.
Modrell, John A to Snyder, Nathan & Ashley, 6209 Skylark Ln, $197,500.
Moore, Bradford & Diane to Goodro, Jeremiah J & Gina, 4127 Touzalin Ave, $175,000.
Morey, Theresa to Myers, Fred J & Nadezda G, 1824 N 29th St., $70,000.
Morris, Clayton Richard to Dawson, Alan & Monica, 5915 Billings Dr., $205,000.
Morton, Mary Ann Revocable Trust to Evans, Roger & Diane, 2430 Liberty Bell Ln, $190,600.
Mosley, Shawn A & Heather M to Kapetanovic, Rhonda & Nino, 9320 S 32nd St., $385,000.
Murphy, Megan M to Le, Huynh, 4725 Goldenrod Ln, $137,500.
Murphy, Michael G & Valerie J to Huckeby, Nathan & Virginia, 4510 E Eden Dr., $210,000.
Nail, Troy & Courtney to Deines, Connor A & Amanda M, 4741 S 58th St., $200,000.
Nazari, Robert to Parks, Donna J Trust, 4305 Normal Blvd (Unit #4), $139,600.
Nebraska Prairie LLC to Merrill, Michael J & Tanya E, 705 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $59,500.
Neighborhoods Inc D/b/a Neighborworks Lincoln to Nastin, Aleksandr A & Nekhoroshikh, Zoia, 2630 H St., $135,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Rashawi, Mudhafar Al & Athab, Refah, 4645 Eagle Ridge Rd., $326,055.
Ngo, Hung Van & Huynh, Thuy T D to Sokolik, Trey, 2331 SW 13th St., $180,000.
Nguyen, Huong Van & Thu Van T Van to City Of Lincoln, 648 W A St., $55,000.
Nicholson Joint Revocable Trust to Jungck, Gary A & Kimberley G, 2510 St.ockwell St., $235,000.
Nielsen, David M & Colleen M to Golden, Mark & Lincoln Restoration Services LLC, 663 W B St., $32,000.
Nitzsche, David D & Sherlyn K to Yu, Lingqing & Lin, Nigel, 7821 Karl Dr., $290,000.
Novak, Nikki to Craig, Mark & Kovar, Daneen, 4915 NW Pemberly Ln, $228,000.
O'donnell, Patrick D & Sandra F to Hargitt Rentals LLC, 2807 Jameson N, $200,000.
Ochsner, Thomas J & Leigh-ann to Blankenship, Alvin D & Sandra J Family Trust, 14530 Oak Ln (Waverly), $375,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Halvorsen, Ken C & Elizabeth A, 1220 N 104th St., $473,270.
Orchard Street Investments LLC to Loneman, Adam, 222 Parkside Ln, $135,000.
Orosco, Robert L & Cheryl to Mosley, Shawn A & Heather M, 11600 Pine Lake Rd. (Walton), $607,450.
Orr, Sandra Jane to Tuttle, Heath V & Beckie L, 7801 Weeping Willow Ln, $332,500.
Ostiguin, Lidia R to Ostiguin, Jose G Jr & Melissa, 401 C St., $50,000.
Ostiguin, Lidia to Salmeron, Pedro Ramirez & Verde, Rosario Pena, 1036 B St., $100,000.
Overstreet, Lakisha R & Keilaughn L to Chua, Frederick & Chen, Stephanie, 845 E St., $225,000.
Parker, Jeffrey T & Mindy to Ziemba, Steve & Wheeler, Jennifer, 1541 W Lander Dr., $319,000.
Paul, Pred & Slava to Koch, Russell D & Quenna R, 9155 W Burnham St. (Denton), $490,000.
Paxson, Hunter Alan to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 2222 N 32nd St., $57,000.
Pearson, Shane to Pribnow, Troy G & Guenther, Patricia B, 8020 S 17th St., $246,000.
Perdikaris, Sophia to Shaw, Charlene R & Troy R, 4800 St.arling Dr., $253,000.
Pester Properties LLC to Garrett, Susan K & Mills, Kimberlee, address unspecified, $81,500.
Peters Properties LLC to Wilson Trust, 747 O St. (Unit #350), $565,000.
Peterson, Robert A Life Estate to Kapke, Adam R & Elizabeth C, address unspecified, $240,000.
Phelan, Joan to Naney, David & Taffy, 529 Skyway Rd., $163,000.
Prairie Crest Rentals LLC to Ilg, Dustin D & Kristin R, 14720 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $80,500.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Drahota, Justin & Kristin, 170 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $281,368.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Spulak, Aaron, address unspecified, $280,700.
Propertunity Investment Inc to Mitchell, Jacob T, 2629 Nottingham Ct, $131,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Stonybrook Homes Inc, 7800 S Lena St., $67,950.
Reha, Con & Diane to Hanzl, Anna & Brunmeier, Richard W, 3165 Mayflower Ave, $199,000.
Rembolt Development Ltd to Buck, Melissa R & Ryan E, 1005 Cottonwood St. (Bennet), $262,400.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 2222 N 32nd St., $67,915.
Ricenbaw, John V to Marston Survivor's Trust, 2232 St.one Creek Loop N, $455,000.
Ricenbaw, Kathryn L to Marston Survivor's Trust, 2232 St.one Creek Loop N, $455,000.
Richard Eugene Coupe & Melinda June Coupe Revocable Living Trust to Grubb, Jeanette & Andrew & Van Horn, Mary Jo, 8900 W Bluff Rd. (Malcolm), $245,000.
Riley, Homer Revocable Trust to O'neal, Cheri R & Riley, Bryan K, 401 Capitol Beach Blvd, $61,300.
Ringlein, John A Estate to Vandeventer, Jenna, 300 S 35th St., $174,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Clm Homes LLC, 1630 NW 52 St., $45,000.
Riskowski, David & Kailey A to Greene, Steven J Ii & Grace A, 1302 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $290,000.
Roach, Sandra J to Diediker, John & Jillian, 5300 Tipperary Trl, $190,000.
Robb, Michael J & Katie M to Aden, Melanie J, 2948 Fox Hollow Rd., $250,000.
Rocket Homebuyers LLC to Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc, address unspecified, $26,500.
Rogers, Carolyn K to Henning, Ronald & Carolyn, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #543, $137,500.
Rohe, Axel E to Klone, Raven M & Jonathan, 15610 Us Highway 6 (Waverly), $208,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Vladimir's Real Estate Services Inc, 9742 S 80th St., $77,950.
Romine, Scott & Davison, Holly to Maestas, Joseph & Gaff, Cassandra, 4015 S 56th St., $140,000.
Rose, Jay to Berg, Nicholas P & Jennifer J, 5705 Cavvy Rd., $300,000.
Rose, Tina to Berg, Nicholas P & Jennifer J, 5705 Cavvy Rd., $300,000.
Rosenquist, Kelly to Kortus, Thomas H & Buda, Erin E L, 5517 S 20th St., $200,000.
Rousselle, Tanner & Lori to Williamson, Matthew & Jennifer, 2415 Bretigne Dr., $367,500.
Rueb, Benjamin L & Debra L to Danley, Jill, 9400 Fairbury Ln, $340,000.
Russell, Rachel to Murphy, Jessica & Vavrina, Joseph, 6621 Tanglewood Ln, $269,142.
Sailors, Austin Colt to Ortmeier, Kurt J, 3630 Chapel Hills Ln, $165,000.
Sanford, Mary to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1010 S 10th St., $70,000.
Schlater, Micheal E to Hackenmiller, Charles & Mary Ann, 6000 Windhaven Dr., $172,000.
Schleppenbach, Michael J & Sandra L to Nail, Troy & Courtney, 4818 Fir Hollow Ln, $348,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Nunes, Darryl & Haley, 6410 Rim Rock Rd., $432,000.
Schneider, Larry J to Coffey, Kelli, 6721 X St., $167,000.
Schoneweis, Evelina to Sunderland, Edwin D & Pamela A, 6635 Burlington Ave, $162,500.
Shaw, Anita J to Kapke, Adam R & Elizabeth C, address unspecified, $240,000.
Shepard, Eric R & Katie L to Heidbrink, Adam S & Elyse A, 8301 Wendell Way, $210,000.
Sintek, Eunice Viola Revocable Trust to Btr Property Solutions LLC, 335 N 36th St., $45,000.
Smail, Margaret E to Johnson, Carl T & Diane K, address unspecified, $400,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Lutz, M Renee, 3744 Broadbear Rd., $307,000.
Smith, Stewart J to United Equity LLC, 2213 Independence Dr., $114,838.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Snurr, Christopher W & Peggy Sue, 6920 NW 4th St., $534,925.
Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 816 W Amora Dr., $52,500.
Spethman, Mary to Schleppenbach, Michael J & Sandra L, 6215 Thompson Creek Blvd, $350,000.
Spray, J L & Rhonda D to Vanderslice, John C, 1666 Nemaha St., $156,300.
Spulak, Aaron & Grubb, Christiana to Cole, Brandon & Natalie, 2650 SW 23rd St., $389,900.
Staab, Lisa to Widhelm, Patrick J & Sara, 1900 Devonshire Dr., $355,000.
Stangl, Millard J Estate to Heather Kyle 1315 N 43 St LLC, 1315 N 43rd St., $126,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 9037 Trader Dr., $61,900.
States, Janessa J & Bell, Michael D to Bernt, Charles J & Susan K, 2944 N 72nd St., $209,000.
Stertz Family Homes Inc to Bang, Debra J, 1123 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $348,500.
Stewart, Kelly A to Wendel, Skylar, 4926 Leighton Ave, $175,100.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Fields, William M & Libby S, 8725 S 79th Ct, $353,394.
Stremlau, Nicholas A & Aliza C to Hendricks, Jonathan L & Ashlee D, 4733 S 76th St., $375,300.
Sutton, Richard K & Lisa A to Eckhardt, Matthew & Roit, Jessica Anne, 1326 N 38th St., $195,000.
Swanson, Jeremiah J & Suzanne K to Croner, Rebecca J, 9522 Yellow Pine Rd., $295,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Spicha, Ian & Caroline, 818 W Torreon Way, $308,250.
Terry, Aaron & Heather to Pearson, Shane & Kendra, 2956 Valley St.ream Dr., $459,750.
Terry, Clayton L & Melissa A to Frey, Kenneth & Kathleen R, address unspecified, $95,000.
Tessier, James & Meloche, Vanessa D to Jepson, Beau & Karlie, 2535 Shaunte Ct, $266,000.
Thacker, Margaret A Revocable Trust to Eggers, Michael P & Patricia J, 9207 S 28th St., $323,000.
Thacker, Neil W Revocable Trust to Eggers, Michael P & Patricia J, 9207 S 28th St., $323,000.
Thayer, Elaine A Estate to Hansmeyer, Wayne, 11501 W Midway Rd. (Denton), $75,000.
Toews, Shane B to Hope, Garrett & Jordan, 3230 South Gate Cir, $211,760.
Tolen, Brett to Jones, Raymond, 2525 W Plum St., $214,900.
Tonkinson, Travis L to Blake, Daniel A, 5821 NW 12th St., $210,000.
Torrence, Brian C to Mcduffee, Lane & Kimberly, 2837 Brummond Dr., $275,000.
Tran, Can Van & Bong to Magnum LLC, 550 N 26th St., $1,175,000.
Tran, Khoi & Do, Trang to Magnum LLC, 550 N 26th St., $1,175,000.
Truax, Samuel J & Ida J to Sell, Amanda, 4527 Cleveland Ave, $120,000.
Tucker, Ambree A to Raney, Kyle S, 4640 Tipperary Trl, $132,000.
Tuttle, Heath V & Rebecca to Wilson, Leah M, 7550 South St., $213,000.
Twidwell, Dirac L Jr & Kristin A to Vrooman, Timothy Thomas & Alyson S, 3710 S 35th St., $303,000.
United Equity LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 2213 Independence Dr., $157,165.
Vasa Family Trust to Parrish, Harland D, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #b220), $75,000.
Venhaus, Billie Jr & Brenda to Briley, Cathleen & Van Winkle, David, 3611 Spyglass Ln, $229,900.
Virgil, Roseann F to Jp Investments LLC, 4605 Tipperary Trl, $108,000.
Vondracek, John J Jr & Vondracek De Anzola, Miren Katxalin to Lauritsen, David & Anne, 8908 S 71st St., $332,500.
Vontz, Julie A to Bartels, Diane R, 9201 Keystone Dr., $328,500.
Vrooman, Timothy T & Alyson S to Brown, Mark M, 4021 Fran Ave, $199,500.
Walker, Scott A to Curiel, Fernando, 6507 S 32nd St., $255,000.
Wang, Chuan Yu & Mei Huey to Bryant, Carl & Elvira, 5101 Union Hill Rd., $416,900.
Waterford Estates LLC & Starostka-lewis LLC to Starostka-lewis LLC, 845 N 104 St., $7,052.
Waterford Estates LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 10220 Moonlight Bay, $110,000.
Webster, Josselyn M & Jeffrey L to Cratsenberg, Douglas J & Deborah L, 3520 Neerpark Dr., $144,000.
Wehr, Donald Ray Estate to Andersen, Casey & Valerie, 7440 Briarhurst Cir, $210,000.
Wendelin, Tommy G & Karla H to Twidwell, Kristin & Dirac, 9001 Martell Rd. (Hickman), $519,000.
Wenta, Phillip B to Merchant LLC, address unspecified, $520,000.
West, Tiffany M to Densberger, Cory, 3719 A St., $110,000.
Wiederspan, Susan E to Ironwood Builders LLC, 6411 Lone Tree Dr., $57,500.
Wiess, Dalene to Igloo Series Ii Trust, 5703 Huntington Ave, $54,579.
Woof Network LLC to Nebco Inc, 440 S 13th St., $2,000,000.
Wunderlich, Donald L & Phyllis J Family Trust to Allen, Morgan & Christopher, 542 Skyway Rd., $170,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Floth, Carol S, 8711 Ridge Hollow Dr., $191,900.
Young, James M & Mary J to Julian's Construction LLC, 6710 Seward Ave, $250,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Roscoe, Mickey A & Karla M, 1633 Sunburst Ln, $151,000.
517 Properties LLC to Schmidt, John Thomas Ii & Kathleen Chandra, 2933 St.arr St., $144,000.
Ahren, Jeffrey to Bernt, Breanna L, 1821 S 11th St., $109,000.
Al Sammaraee, Haroon & Raafat & Baidaa to Cox, Christopher K & Katherine M, 1227 W Park Ave, $180,000.
Antholz, Richard L to Stahr, Adam J, address unspecified, $200,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Colin, Robert E & Lorene H, 8305 Village Meadows Dr., $347,000.
Baldwin, Wesley W to Mctaggart, Anthony, 3635 Garfield St., $104,976.
Bartos, Gina to Schaad, Aaron & Kelsey Richters, 1240 N 95th St., $319,900.
Baum, Christopher R to Barker, Bradley S & Lea R, 8503 Morning Glory Ln, $118,500.
Bgrs LLC F/k/a Brookfield Global Relocation Services LLC to Dahlgren, Michael D, 205 SW 98th St., $480,000.
Bic Development LLC to Young, Bob L & W Jeanne, 801 O St. (Unit #360), $338,920.
Bordovsky, Jacob P to Wood, Bethany L, 2510 Coventry Ct, $170,000.
Bretthauer, Raymond C & Shannon M to Hassan, Scott N, 728 W Leon Dr., $166,260.
Broderson, Andrew D to Sanny, Ryan & Lindsey, 5037 Southwood Cir, $125,000.
Brower, Damon W & Tichacek-brower, Machel L to Van Dyke, Scott & Denney, Christina, 720 Prairie Clover Ln (Bennet), $240,000.
Buczinski, Bethany to Vrbicky, Joe & Tessa, 4235 Garfield St., $190,000.
Carlson, Jon D to Tc Accommodator 193 LLC, 1528 S 19th St., $2,250,000.
Chang, Gary to Baker, Tyren & Burton, Nicole, 3518 Vine St., $129,000.
Chrisman, Danielle to Relford, Jason, 8307 Ryley Ln, $241,000.
Cradick Family Revocable Trust to Esslinger, Sandra Lynn, 849 S 34th St., $145,500.
Crews, Donald L Trust to Lane, Doris, 8320 Karl Ridge Rd., $172,500.
Davis, Georgia S & Augustine, Kerry to Augustine, Kerry, 6519 Boxelder Dr., $84,600.
Derr, Brian & Robin to Merwick, Cody M, 4826 Knox St., $120,000.
Doe Capital LLC to Schmidt Business Ventures LLC, 1420 N 24th St., $91,500.
Dominion South LLC to Brian Erickson Construction Inc, 515 N 106 St., $77,500.
Esteves, Rose Mary J to Vaneaton, Terry & Rita, 1370 S 37th St., $177,500.
Eveland, Delos D & Carolyn A to Tuns, Cornel & Erica L, 1600 Ridgeway Rd., $180,000.
Fairfield, Peggy Dorene to Santos, Maria Alexandra Dos, 10900 S 56th St., $346,900.
Farley, Ronnie R & Cynthia A to Lnkilla Properties LLC, 3824 NW 51st St., $135,000.
Feaster, Josephine R & Kenneth to Farnham, Leann C Revocable Living Trust Agreement, 5540 S St., $172,500.
Fortner Family Revocable Trust, The to Clausen, Morgan, 7701 Mesa Rd., $208,000.
Fosket, Luke & Shawna to Owen, Daniel & Kinsley, 8030 Northshore Dr., $295,000.
Giddings, Dustin R to Soulliere, Angela M, 3072 U St., $127,500.
Givens, Barbara A to Nelms, Chase & Danielle, 1320 SW Kelsey Cir, $225,000.
Gratopp, Joshua M to Macdougall, James & Dalton, Tiffany, 3711 D St., $202,750.
Hagen, Michael A to Robbins, Christy, 2841 Fox Hollow Rd., $121,000.
Hart, Timothy J & Ladonna K to Carter, Kevin R & Jeanine L, 5521 Sherman St., $165,000.
Heier, Greg & Webster, Deb to Webster, Deb, 12150 W Dakota Springs Dr. (Martell), $238,200.
Hicks, Jill M to North, Tyler & Kelsey, 2600 SW 16th St., $245,300.
Hildebrandt, Vernon G & Billie J to Pearson, Shayne M, 1415 S 7th St., $139,900.