Sears, Christine A & Bader, Bruce M to Burbach, Kelly J & Beth E, 13640 Guildford St. (Waverly), $217,000.

Seefeld, Donna Y to Connett, Amy & Abram, 1800 Pinedale Ave, $250,000.

Sessler, William G & Christine A to Sumner, John & Natasha, 5820 Bridle Ln, $278,900.

Shaneyfelt, Richard & Susan to Beckmann, Dale D & Terri L, 2736 Shadowbrook Dr., $355,000.

Sheets, Justin Taylor & Melissa Christine to Gentzler, Adam C & Kari C, 3455 E Pershing Rd., $335,000.

Shepherd, Anthony to Mills, Rodney M & Brady T, 4850 Hillside St., $135,000.

Shields, Martin L & Judy A to Brangen Investments LLC, 5113 Cleveland Ave, $142,160.

Slama, Norman G & Huddleston-slama, Mona Lee to Weers, Dick & Yvonne, 2810 O'malley Dr., $336,500.

Smith, Peter D Estate to Sotnikov, Nickolas, 8711 Leighton Ave, $239,500.

Smith, Rebecca A & Mark A to Steffensmeier, Matthew, 3790 Garfield St., $201,000.

Snell, Thomas D & Glenda A to Pohlen, Kim A & Jane M, 7030 S 32nd St., $270,000.

Snow, Karyn A to Manthei, June, 5410 Walker Ave, $115,000.

Spaulding, Richard S & Cynthia Spaulding to Ponce Properties LLC, 7710 S 33rd St., $270,000.

Spitsnogle, Dexter & Kate to Reardon, Kirby & Nielsen, Dana, 1808 SW 38th St., $232,500.

Srinukool, Phyboone to Khaleel, David & Nahida Ayo, 5910 Cedarwood Dr., $133,000.

Standage, Tyler James & Brittney Lynn to Bossinger, Mathew L & Amanda, 7220 Kearney Ave, $176,000.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Wasser Investments LLC D/b/a Wasser Builders LLC, 3311 N 93rd St., $62,400.

Steward, Ralph R & Phyllis C to Brooks, Gary E & Pamela J, 745 Fir St. (Bennet), $65,400.

Stolle, Terry J & Joan K to Wichman, Wilfred & Shirley, 3028 St.ephanos Dr., $138,646.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to White Family Living Trust, 8711 S 79th Ct, $304,011.

Sukovaty, Reece & Sarah to Sandberg, Tyler M & Jayme G, 8250 Katrina Ln, $410,000.

Swift, Shirley A Revocable Trust to Phillips, Josh A & Julie, 301 Humphrey Ave, $283,700.

Synergy Homes Inc to Burwell, Tony & Kara, 7101 NW 18th St., $342,380.

Tetherow, Kyle & Jensen, Victoria to Kaiser, Brian J & Denise Y, 5590 Davey Rd. (Davey), $285,000.

Thomas, Bryan & Jennifer to Clark, Aaron J & Mikki L, address unspecified, $615,000.

Thompson, Christopher C & Taylor R to Dzulynsky, Andrew, 4710 S 58th St., $164,850.

Tibeko LLC to Creek Valley LLC, 1120 K St., $502,000.

Tietjen, Egbert Leroy & Mary E to Christy, Jeffrey S & Michelle A, 7431 San Mateo Ln, $452,000.

Tillinghast, Kyle D & Lindsay K to Quaring, Scott, 2140 S Canterbury Ln, $225,000.

Tillotson, Jenni L & Jesse J to Wagner, Steven A & Tara K, 806 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $309,000.

Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Lewis, Ramona J & Dennis J, 7358 Dempster Dr., $405,000.

Tran, Dung N & Yen T Ngoc to Manzitto, Tony & Leah, 6760 Wildrye Rd., $405,000.

Tran, Michael to Done', Shawn & Kathryn, 101 Sycamore Dr., $153,000.

Turner, Glenn F & Brenda L to Barnes, Brian Lynn & Caprice Lynnette, 1111 N 78th St., $229,000.

Van Moorleghem, Wendy K to Fleming, Jesse R & Persson, Annelie M, 3200 S 28th St., $350,000.

Wagner, Jason R & Charlotte to Crom, Jesse M & Danielle M, 3818 N 22nd St., $167,500.

Wagner, Marc to Lockard, Kurt G & Brouillard, Rachelle R, 2024 S 17 St. #6, $60,500.

Wagner, Steven A & Tara K to Garcia, Israel Perez & Marroquin, Edelma Nineth Blanco, 1509 SW 32nd St., $207,000.

Walker, James A & Porter, Linda S to Huenergardt, Joshua V & Rebecca D, 3035 Sheridan Blvd, $755,000.

Warrelmann, Tim & Laura to Oncenter Construction Inc, address unspecified, $136,500.

Watson, Jeremey & Lisa to United Equity LLC, 4421 N 10th St., $108,100.

White, Casey & Holly F to Moeller, Gerik, 6843 S 90th St., $176,500.

Wiley, Justin R & Kreifels, Whitney L to Alcares, Julie Sue Fras & Christopher Chad, 8910 Del Rio Dr., $322,000.

Winterburn, Penny F to Divizinskaya, Irina, 2221 N 92nd St., $225,000.

Wood, Bailey & Schwarting, Jeffrey to Workman, Jennifer, 4025 Prescott Ave, $168,000.

Xiao, Lodge to Rdjjs Property Ii LLC, 1720 Euclid Ave, $165,000.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Austin, Mary Beth, 8202 Flintlock St., $194,900.

Young, Tiffany & Austin to Ediger, Emily L, 1644 Sawyer St., $179,900.

Zakrzewski, Luke & Becky to Romjue, Carolyn L Trust, 5115 S 53rd St., $183,075.

Zimmerman, Scott A to Baumert, Spencer P, 1726 N 32nd St., $127,000.

Zvada, Marian & Kozuchova, Jana Zvada to Chen, Hanying, 1901 Manor Ct, $188,000.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Bicket, Clinton David & Potter, Kathleen June, 2739 S 40th St., $174,900.

1640 LLC to Rybak, Victor A, 1222 Shadow Moss Dr., $56,000.

916 Properties LLC to Sunderman, Scott, 2735 S 44th St., $174,900.

Ahlman, Jeremy S & Angela D to Wooldrik, Christopher, 1710 SW Lacey Ln, $199,000.

Ahlman, Mark S & Darcy L to Ahlman, Jeremy S & Angela D, 6401 Pueblo Ct, $245,000.

Alden, Terri J to Vigna, John, 3301 Curtis Dr., $170,000.

Anderson, Deanne M to Cramer, Kevin Dale & Eunice Joann Revocable Trusts, 4920 S 78th St., $189,900.

Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Finco, Amanda, 4229 N St., $142,500.

Andrews, Debra to Nodgaard, Alec W, 3522 S 75th St., $285,000.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Peplinski, Jason & Stacey, 14750 Bailie St. (Waverly), $428,090.

Augustin, Cody M to Shively, Barbara J & Patrick, 710 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $219,900.

Autoslik LLC to Menagh, Terry L & Denise S, 1401 N 55th St., $95,000.

Baalhorn, Dahlas D & Marilyn K to Paulsen, Michael A & Aubrey L, 4121 S 82nd St., $335,500.

Badeer, Ian to Wyman, Andrea, 208 N 75th Ct, $149,454.

Bartek, Natalie N B to Spsf LLC, 4328 N 71st St., $66,900.

Bartholomew, Abigail to Gonzalez, Javier R & Mota, Janet D, 4921 W Craw St., $115,000.

Bechtolt, Robert D & Norma R Trustees to Hoke, Jonathan, 3710 Doral Ln, $182,500.

Beebe, Kathi to Spreeman, Marianne K Revocable Trust, 3750 Cabo Dr., $303,500.

Beeman, Ray D & Ronald D to Beeman, Ray, 1330 N 19th St., $37,250.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Brynnco Properties LLC, 418 S 30th St., $112,500.

Belka, Bernard to Becker Industries LLC, 6435 Westminster Ct, $195,000.

Bergman, Elizabeth to Swenseth, Amber, 4211 Spruce St., $194,000.

Bergman, Robert J & Connie J to Hilker, Shane & Ronda, 7951 Yellow Knife Dr., $325,000.

Berry, Jacqueline M to Riha, Jacob & Jamie, 7420 N Hampton Rd., $370,000.

Bevans Barns LLC to Chavez, Adrian, 10540 N 143 St. (Waverly), $160,000.

Bickner, Deborah K Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Smith, Daisy E & Reynolds, Matthew R, 2975 St.arr St., $117,900.

Black, Jennifer A Estate to Jukovic, Ramiza, 2400 A St. #6, $75,000.

Blackman, Robert C & Belinda R to Smith, Dianne M Trust, 2815 Porter Ridge Rd., $205,000.

Bogaard, Brian to Kroeker, Calvin & Molly, 2024 S 17 St. #2, $58,000.

Boggs, Katelyn A & Michael J to Khan, Mohammad & Denise, 3841 Franklin St., $191,950.

Bonaiuto, John A & Wendell A to Wirth, Greg S & Stephanie J, 1908 S 77th St., $309,900.

Bostock, Mark W to B & D Homes LLC, 4217 W Rebecca Ln, $44,000.

Braaten, Adam & Suzanne M to Jelinek, Barry & Krystal, 1710 NW 46th St., $220,000.

Brignola, Frederick & Biegert, Beth M to Nguyen, Bien & Skylar Nhung, 2108 Gunnison Dr., $90,000.

Brittenham, Darrin & Julie to Stivrins, Alex & Claire, 2630 Winthrop Rd., $251,000.

Broders, Adam & Andreasen, Timothy John to Wagner, Robert M & Marilyn J, 1936 Preamble Ln, $205,000.

Brookside Builders LLC to Donahue, John & Amber L, 7910 Maxine Dr., $369,400.

Brozek, Stephanie R & Jeremy D to Maher, Brian & Peggy, 1826 Sawyer St., $174,000.

Buhr Homes Inc to Jones, Curtis & Sarah, 6540 Kelsey Ln, $401,861.

Buresh, Laddie L & Arlene A to Buterbaugh, John D & Mindy M, 3410 N 75th St., $280,000.

Burkey, Harry & Sharlet Trstee to Grenier, Stephen R & Lynn L, 5503 S 73rd St., $199,500.

Butalla, Shannon L & Richard J to Schlegelmilch, Joseph & Niki, 4801 S 75th St., $460,000.

Cain, Brett M & Rayna M to Simmons, Matthew O & Demetra, 3400 S 76th St., $259,900.

Campbell, Kirk A to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.

Campbell, Rachele M to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.

Card, Bruce A Estate to Ledezma, Jose Angel Cervantes & M, Cuauhtemoc E Alvarez, 1209 Saunders Ave, $145,000.

Carroll, Michael Lee & Deborah Denise to Abbott, Kathy L, 1623 S 27th St., $98,500.

Caulder, Jeffrey A & Lisa M to Weskamp, Michael & Wailes, Mariah, 3786 C St., $189,900.

Chaffee, Frances D to Elsener, Michael J & Margaret C, 4040 S 31st St., $247,500.

Christianson, Kory A & Heather P to Ricenbaw, John V & Kathy L, 2025 Wilderness Ridge Dr., $580,000.

Clark, Robert R & Carolyn L to Olson, Bette J, 2539 Hollyhock Cir, $169,900.

Comstock, Cory A & Nicole N to Hometown Handyman Inc, 651 W C St., $118,000.

Connett, Abram G & Amy E to Hickman, Lynette M & Justin B, 2110 S Cotner Blvd, $143,000.

Cook, Cory & Kohls, Katie to Kha Rentals LLC, 3110 NW 1st St., $127,000.

Cottonwood Limited Partnership to New Generation Properties LLC, 330 W P St., $260,000.

Dabbs, Joseph R & Samantha M to Case, David R & Amy R, 26240 SW 86th St. (Hallam), $360,000.

Dahmke, Mark C to Vodolazskiy, Alexander, 625 Pier 1, $322,500.

Dal Properties LLC to Lykins Properties LLC, 2640 S 13th St., $158,000.

Dean, Nicki L & Julia A to Neuhart, Loy L, 8240 Karl Ridge Rd., $175,000.

Demar, Clinton R & Kyla A to Marcellus, Colton D, 5115 Deerwood Cir, $200,000.

Dierks, Brian J Trust to Dinger, Eric & Stephanie, 5300 Quarry Ledge Rd., $900,000.

Dierks, Rachel A Trust to Dinger, Eric & Stephanie, 5300 Quarry Ledge Rd., $900,000.

Dittmer, Billie Spruill Revocable Living Trust, The to Pyramids Investments LLC, 1727 S 14th St., $68,000.

Dixon, Cain Kenneth & Sarah Michelle to Genrich, Joe M & Melissa M, 1440 W Q St., $198,000.

Dominion South LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 711 N 105 St., $72,000.

Doshi, Sharon C to Tran, Kim, 340 Orcutt Ave E, $140,000.

Double D Exterior Inc to Cain, Brett M & Rayna M, 7733 Himalayas Dr., $412,500.

Duerr, Roger F to Yoakum, John M, 4150 Adams St., $70,000.

Dunkin, Ashley E to Umana, Lee, 2343 Wildwood Pl, $123,700.

Edwards, Don B Estate to Emlich, Larry W & Vanessa, 5340 Pony Hill Ct, $235,000.

Eggert, Virginia L Living Trust to Roehrs, Garrett, 6001 S 53rd St., $163,000.

Element Homes LLC to Dannehl, Jeffrey, 6601 S Kelsey Ln, $78,000.

Elwood, Michael R & Dannie E to Nelson, Larry W & Diane K, 2236 St.one Creek Loop S, $386,000.

Fagan, Amber L to Fox, Lewis Robert & Crystal Jean, 866 S 35th St., $184,000.

Felton, Carolyn Living Trust to Berry, Sara & Allen, 7421 S 20th St., $210,000.

Fickes, Chad & Meredith to Bossard, Lucas & Ruth, 14333 S 46th St., $428,400.

Fintel, Christina to Martin, Michael K & Bridget A, 2955 N 58th St., $133,000.

Flat Hills LLC to Jewell, Katherine S, 6047 Old Farm Cir, $195,000.

Fleecs, Dee Michelle to Boggs, Katelyn & Michael, 2847 O'malley Dr., $299,350.

Fletcher, Karen J Trust to Beldin, Justin & Hanne, address unspecified, $92,500.

Foster, Troy A to Deboer, Ronald & Jennifer, 2849 SW 6th St., $117,000.

Fras, Julie Sue & Buhlmann, Gottfried Lewis & Vikki Sue to Bruns, Randall A & Alan L & Rebecca S, 5341 Wilderness Vw, $88,750.

Freitas, Diane & Lander to Wagner, Deon & Leah, 1632 Belford St., $236,000.

Garcia, Edgardo O & Rivas-garcia, Elizabeth to Bartek, Christian, 3340 Van Dorn St., $184,000.

Garmel Properties LLC to Bkck Investments LLC, 4135 South St., $117,000.

Garvin, James & Mary to Stout, Jacob & Kristine, 4850 S 71st St., $320,000.

Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Derun, Daniil & Nadiya, 9531 N 147 Pl (Waverly), $312,500.

Geico Development Inc to Prairie Innovative Exchanges LLC, 2515 NW 9 St., $95,500.

Geisert, Jakeb to Soap Creek Co, 2024 S 18th St., $180,000.

Genrich, Melissa & Joe to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 1431 S 9th St., $115,000.

George, Donald J to Beckmann, Evan R, 1911 Surfside Dr., $142,000.

Geysun Style Homes Inc to Benes, Cletus & Barbara, 1600 La Plata Dr., $378,715.

Gillick, Anthony G & Lydia M to Pride Homes Inc, 3721 Firethorn Ct, $140,000.

Goddard, Stephen M Jr & Anne T to Turnbull, Samuel C & Tammy S, 6421 Rolling Hills Blvd, $394,000.

Goehring, David D & Cheryl A to Hartsook, Keaton & White, Shelbey, 5512 Bancroft Ave, $135,000.

Goodding, Thomas J & Iris R to Dipple, Mary, 1641 David Dr., $149,000.

Goodman, Alan D & Vickie to Fijolek, Pawel & Beth A, 8300 W Mountain Ash Dr. (Denton), $375,000.

Gradoville, Caleb to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.

Gradoville, Jessica to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.

Grenier, Peter C Jr & Jennifer L to Larsen, Eric William & Amber Lynn, 2900 Jane Ln, $252,750.

Grenier, Stephen R & Lynn to Perales, Jose Luis Almazan & Almazan, Brenda Nabil, 5810 Deerwood Dr., $259,900.

Grieser, Dennis R Estate to Schneider, Drew & Rebecca, 5401 W Deercrest Dr. (Denton), $390,000.

Griffin, Kurtis L & Marta L to Bennett, Carolyn, 6274 S 85th Ct, $357,540.

Griffing, Lawrence F to Libert Land Holdings 8 LLC, 1611 Harrison Ave, $6,863.

Gronewold, Jane M Revocable Trust to Allen, Steven & Jennifer & Seevers, Kent & Jennifer, 3720 Sweetbriar Ln, $185,000.

Gronewold, Russell R Revocable Trust to Allen, Steven & Jennifer & Seevers, Kent & Jennifer, 3720 Sweetbriar Ln, $185,000.

Hampton, Leeann R to Samek, Craig A, 2648 N 65th St., $141,000.

Hansmeyer, Wayne A to Otoe Crossing Family Farms LLC, 4911 W Kingsley St., $114,000.

Harding, Nancy J Revocable Trust Agreement to Bolt, William Ernest Jr & Lauren, 5415 Trotter Rd., $810,000.

Harman, Hunter & Sheila to Johnson, John W & Lisa A, 9335 Ravenwood Ln, $590,000.

Harpster, Michael G & Jillian J to Pham, Yen Phuong Thi & Nguyen, Phu Quoc, address unspecified, $22,500.

Hartman, Glendal to Jesse, Joyce Ann, 4401 S 37th St., $85,000.

Hatten, Mark R to Jurado, Michael G, 3199 Van Dorn St., $154,000.

Hayes, Austin M to Havelock Enterprises LLC, 3225 Potter St., $92,000.

Heasty, Scott A & Sally A to Miller, Christina M & Michael K, 6700 Prairie Rim Rd., $520,000.

Henggeler, Troy B to Dixon, Cain Kenneth & Sarah, 3920 S 78th St., $485,000.

Hickey, Jacob H & Megan M to Summers, Mikel & Radil, Katy, 26970 S 110th St. (Firth), $270,000.

Hidy, Kyle W to Showalter, Shawn & Engstrom, Elizabeth, 7320 N 15th St., $220,000.

Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Reichenberg, Raymond & Erynn, 5843 Opus Dr., $384,900.

Hixon, Rex A Estate to Mchomesolutions LLC, 231 Lakewood Dr., $117,500.

Hometown Handyman Inc to Burklund, Dl & Catherine, 3700 Sewell St., $102,500.

Hopkins, Anna R to Hopkins, Anna R, 1550 N 23rd St., $65,000.

Houfek, David & Nicole to Devaughn, Chester G & Donna M, 7901 St.einway Rd., $181,000.

Hunt, Aaron D & Jennifer A to Havranek, Jacob M & Stephanie A, 4031 S 82nd St.reet Cir, $270,000.

Hurko, Elvir & Mirzama to Defreece, Danielle & Anthony, Tyler Ray, 2234 NW 46th St., $185,000.

Hurst, Tarrell to Cropsey, Jonathan & Jennifer, 8900 NW 70th St. (Malcolm), $335,500.

Hyatt, Lori A to Devonshire Homes LLC, 2310 N 68th St., $122,100.

Invest Enterprise LLC to Stull, William H & Mary E, 7631 Leighton Ave, $280,000.

Ironwood Properties LLC to Black, Debra, 9321 Rattlesnake Rd., $76,000.

Irwin, Jack L Estate to John Galt Development LLC, 5910 Russell Dr., $1,120,000.

J J Kreifels Enterprises Ltd to T D J K LLC, 4101 S 8th St., $800,000.

Janousek, Kenny to Umana, Kari, 8825 Leighton Ave, $193,000.

Jelinek, Barry & Krystal to Stone, Shannon & Lauer, Cruze, 5310 Colfax Ave, $162,000.

Jenkins, Matt & Nolte, Ashley J to Neal, Logan, 2911 S 58th St., $182,000.

Jewell, Katherine Sue to Osi Brothers LLC, 2215 Southwood Pl, $110,000.

Johnson, Delonte E & Jessica L to Pooschke, Tyler & Breann, 5000 W Saint Paul Ave, $154,000.

Jones, Julie Ann to Kennedy, Patrick & Heather, 2448 NW 47th St., $132,900.

Junge, Timothy A & Kara J to King, Nathan A, 1025 S 33rd St., $112,500.

Jurado, Michael G & Janet R to Klassy, Garrett & Lindsay, 2303 Bretigne Dr., $625,000.

Kantor, Troy E to Humlicek, John & Mary, 710 N 58th St., $210,000.

Kelch, John to Goble, Michael, 5901 Skylark Ln, $229,900.

Kelly Custom Homes Ltd D/b/a Nebraska Cottage Company to Abogun, Ayoade E & Ness, Sara Odell, 5933 Minter Ln, $349,000.

Kelly Custom Homes Ltd to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, address unspecified, $160,000.

Kerr, Raymond E & Terry to Madden, Kelly E & Sue A, 4721 Linden St., $130,000.

Kershaw, Debra to Border, Alysha, address unspecified, $5,000.

Key Industries LLC to Pullman, Richard & Marcine, 13610 Guildford St. (Waverly), $107,500.

Kiel Capital/bmo Harris to Kiel Capital, 108 D St., $104,400.

Kinning, Matt & Lacey to Guo, Yinsheng & Kang, Bindi, 9711 Murano Ct, $387,000.

Klein, Benjamin P & Jennifer A to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 1545 S 23rd St., $153,799.

Kobus, Adam J & Nicole M to Ketelsen, Andrew J, 8020 S 20th St., $252,500.

Koerting, Gayla M to Collins, Alex R & Laura A, 1526 Cheyenne St., $155,000.

Krienke, Brian & Abbey to Crouse, Justin M & Jessica R, 2621 N 44th St., $182,000.

Kruid, Randyl Wayne & Cheryl Lynne to Nguyen, Benjamin Sr, 1310 Claremont St., $100,000.

Kubicek, Craig W to Alassaf, Hassan, 2685 W Peach St., $147,000.

Kuhlman, Linda S & Darrel D to Mchomesolutions LLC, 629 A St., $75,000.

Lair, Terri D to Schlegel, Peggy D, 6052 Old Farm Cir, $180,000.

Langan, Ruth Ann & William Patrick to Hartsook, Deanne M, 2430 N 78th St., $289,900.

Larch, Paula J to Arington, Dylan K, 3134 Touzalin Ave, $139,500.

Ledden, Leanna J to Stembridge, David K & Veronica D, 10220 N 149 St. (Waverly), $290,000.

Ledden, Nathan J to Stembridge, David K & Veronica D, 10220 N 149 St. (Waverly), $290,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cooper, Valerie & David, 14116 St. Ronan St. (Waverly), $309,500.

Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7332 St.rait Rd., $560,100.

Lennemann, Ann M Revocable Trust to Carrington-robertson, Sandra, 5241 Hallshire Ct, $179,900.

Lennemann, Ann M Trust to Carrington-robertson, Sandra, 5241 Hallshire Ct, $179,900.

Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Hunter, Darryl B & Cynthia K, 2722 Everett St., $65,000.

Long, Todd D & Sarah A to Schmeeckle, William & Marker, Karen, 6601 Rexford Dr., $343,000.

Lueking, Gene L & Nancy L to Peterson, Mark & Nicole, 5711 Cuthills Ct, $325,000.

Lund, John A & Inez M to Frohman, Lois, 7501 W Rio Rd., $140,000.

Luu, Nhat Minh & Nguyen, Huong Thi to Twin, Than & Htoo, Paw Thlay & Ruby & Hei Gay, 1600 W Washington St., $176,000.

Majid, Dana J to Harris, Jennifer, 407 D St., $141,000.

Manion Construction Inc to Croot, Amanda K, 10241 White Pine Rd., $335,308.

Manning, Tommy W & Kelli L to Gonzalez, Justin & Cheryl, 900 Morning Glory Ct (Hickman), $280,000.

Manzitto, Anthony to Colfack, Casey & Meyer, Mandy, 7930 Renatta Dr., $287,500.

Markowski, Randy & Cynthia to Khine, Aung Moe, 5030 Coneflower Ct, $271,999.

Martinez, David T to Schmitz, Richard Robert & Cassandra Ann, 7139 Havelock Ave, $168,000.

Mason, Dylan T & Amanda N to Emanuel, Brett, 5925 Tangeman Ter, $151,150.

Mchomesolutions LLC to Mogul, Amanda, 3630 Doral Ln, $167,000.

Meals Construction LLC D/b/a Meals Construction to Palmquist, Ron & Joan, 7811 Maxine Dr., $297,000.

Mellor, Matthew O & Traci A to Sherer, Scott E & Dawson, Sara J, 1701 NW 45th St., $210,000.

Meyer, Tommy L & Jodie L to Becker, Connor Leo, 7224 Cuming St., $133,500.

Michalek, Mckeil to Friesen, Zachary T, 3430 S 40th St., $144,500.

Millennial Estates & Investments LLC to Foged, Wayne L & Carolyn G, 5218 W Benton St., $135,000.

Miller, Abby L & Kosch, Kenneth to Murphy, Valerie J & Michael G, 2148 Sandstone Rd., $149,900.

Mills, Denise Renee to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 4602 Judson St., $91,500.

Mischnick, Duane & Sarah to Negron, Mary Jo, 1435 Smith St., $150,000.

Mk Builders Inc to O'neill, Ben & Heather, 4620 Himark Ct, $150,000.

Moon, O Evelyn to Rogge, Sarah, 9430 Second St., $82,500.

Morningstar Investments LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 3601 S 6th St. (Unit #d), $176,000.

Munson, Krista J to Walker, Michael, 7430 Englewood Dr., $224,250.

Muthanna, Muthanna A & Safa & Alzaidawi, Ahmed to Muthanna, Muthanna A & Safa, 2201 Atlas Ave, $53,300.

Nabb Trust 2008 to Pope, Brenda R, 4840 Gleneagle Ct, $358,000.

Nader, Martin J & Christensen Nader, Lyndie M to Upadhya, Netra P & Paudel, Bhagwati, 5321 Dr.ew Pl, $214,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Bertrang, Kristin, 5611 Cavvy Rd., $256,000.

Neal, Marilyn Jean to Stakhnyuk, Fedir F & Lyudmila, address unspecified, $94,000.

Nebel, David J to Mccleery, Jess & Kalie, 859 S 49th St., $140,000.

Nei Global Relocation Company to Rummel, Kevin & Madathil, Daisy, 7901 S 63rd St., $467,500.

Newell, Rita A to Nebraska Home Investors LLC, 1824 S 49th St., $105,000.

Newsom, Dorothy R & Delmar E & Harris, Janet R to Hometown Handyman Inc, 3700 Sewell St., $34,166.

Newton, Eileen A to Adelman, Shawna M & James A, 8940 Waverly Rd., $315,000.

Nguyen, Thanh Van to C & E Capital LLC, 912 C St., $84,900.

Nieveen, Marjorie F Revocable Living Trust to Bloom, Nolan R & Ashley M, 250 E Second St. (Panama), $234,000.

Nix & Company Investments LLC to Mitchell, Amy J, 2522 Kessler Blvd, $175,000.

Norquest, Scott A & Mary C to Tewes, Robert & Clark, Jensyn, 4935 Francis St., $144,900.

Northrop, Jerald O & Carol L to Rice, John W & Niki L, 841 Benton St., $164,000.

Novotny, Ronda L to Godinez, Terri Jean, 7311 Oldpost Rd. #21, $125,000.

Old City Homes Inc to Dagerman, Joel L & Michelle R, 10015 Crystal Water Bay, $550,000.

Olson, Matthew J to Pharris, Caleb, 3641 NW Michael St., $134,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to Mohl, Brian D & Tara N, 7216 N 50th St., $425,155.

Ourada, Kevin K & E Natasha to Ayers, Mollie Kay, 3007 S 57th St., $165,000.

Paine, Alan W & Mary L to Gilbert, Randall J & Jennifer J, 4503 Hillside St., $157,000.

Paolini, Jon & Angela to Lambert, Joshua D & Amy M, 1732 SW 16th St., $150,000.

Pebley, Shawn to Grefe, Annette, 310 S 42nd St., $117,000.

Peithman, Allen J to Blaise Land Holdings LLC, 810 S 27th St., $7,855.

Peithman, Allen Jr to Libert Land Holdings 7 LLC, 2733 Randolph St., $7,855.

Percy, Donald T & Sylvia A to Smith, Paul E Ii, 3051 U St., $66,000.

Peschong Family Trust, The to Romala 414 LLC, 5520 Linden St., $170,000.

Peters, David W & Lois A to Arens, Steve A, 4700 Firebush Ln, $410,000.

Petersen, Cecelia Rene to Wiese, Susan R, 6211 Oakley St., $184,000.

Phillips, Branden S & Jennifer to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 4110 N 70th St., $39,211.

Pinnow, Brienna Joy to Sire, Carly, 8033 S 16th St., $220,500.

Pittman, Patsy F to Three Mutts LLC, 3035 N 35th St., $525,000.

Polivka, Kurtis & Judy to Ross, James, 6847 Bethany Park Dr., $225,000.

Potter, Brian & Mimi to Knosp, Kenneth, 7841 A St., $284,500.

Powercat Investments LLC to Remyson Holdings LLC, 2025 SW 5th St., $1,150,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hite, William & Deanna, 9926 Black Rapids Rd., $341,238.

Prater, James & Patricia to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 5611 Cavvy Rd., $256,000.

Pride Homes Inc to Heiser, David P & Maryanne, 3721 Firethorn Ct, $160,000.

Pucket, Jonathan C & Smith, Julie A to Rigg, James L, 3710 St.ockwell Cir, $275,000.

Quade, Patrick R & Chadwick-quade, Kimberly J to Junge, Timothy A & Kara J, 8950 Truchard Rd., $289,900.

Quiring 5 Trust to Stutzman, Sara, 6227 Benjamin Pl, $176,000.

Rako Inc to Giesmann, Cole R & Dakan, Lora L, 5121 Randolph St., $172,720.

Rasmussen, Darrell W & Lynn E to Frerichs, Scott Lavon & Melanie Lynn, 1355 Oak Prairie Cir, $575,000.

Rathbone, Tova A to Zoucha, Nicholas J, 11210 N 136 Pl (Waverly), $273,920.

Reddish, Arthur O Iii to L A Real Estate LLC, 4250 Teri Ln, $68,000.

Reese, Danny L & Sandra L to Mahnke, Kaitlyn C, 1860 NW 58th St., $135,000.

Reigert, Thomas H & Marilyn J to Pl Castle Brothers LLC, 2956 N 40th St., $70,000.

Remington Homes LLC to Urban, Kyle Steven & Maegan Angela, 11640 N 142 St. (Waverly), $217,990.

Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 4110 N 70th St., $50,915.

Rettig, Adam Quinn & Amanda Kay to Kapustka, Nathan & Lynnann, 2271 Sewell St., $179,900.

Richardson, Tyler to King, Jason, 6708 Francis St., $162,500.

Rikalo, Safija to Salja, Mirsad & Sanela, 5527 S 31 St. #10, $90,000.

Ringneck Development LLC to Rybak Construction Inc, 1540 NW 52 St., $45,000.

Rink, Diane Estate to Mckee, Kimberly S, 435 Harrison Cir (Bennet), $162,000.

Ritter, David S to Koehler, Anthony J & Dana B, 4031 N 23rd St., $188,000.

Robbins, Michael L to Kilgore, Carol J, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #b113), $75,000.

Roberts, Aubrey S to Roberts, Gregg J & Jan M, 2515 W Timber Lake Dr., $130,000.

Roberts, Gregg J & Jan M to Thompson, Zach & Aubrey, 4645 Birch Creek Dr., $270,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Old City Homes Inc, 7125 Swiss Alps Ct, $82,950.

Rosales, Erin R to Larson, Shawn & Carissa, 943 Scott's Creek Ct (Hickman), $284,400.

Rupert, Terry to Ppyjj LLC, 1834 N 27th St., $55,000.

Ryan, Michael & Melissa to Sasse, Gary & Jean Revocable Trust, 1550 Pennsylvania Ave, $310,000.

Rybak Homes Inc to Griffin, Kurtis L & Marta L, 2304 Rokeby Rd., $435,500.

Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders to Shulyak, Aleksandr A & Valentina G, 1064 Middleton Ave, $242,000.

Sbs Kapital LLC to Skitotee LLC, 1601 S 20th St., $417,000.

Schlegelmilch, Joseph R & Niki C to Gramann, Joseph & Hein, Megan, 3300 S 79th St., $393,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Morrissey, Wendy, 6654 SW 8th St., $342,088.

Schnieber, Dorothy E to Lee, Mitchell Keane & Lisa Renee, 2835 Kucera Dr., $260,000.

Schreiber, Stacie to Cech, Kyle & Jessica Family Trust, 4551 W Whisperwood St., $255,000.

Schuller, William R to Bonk, Kyle J & Christine E, 2710 Laredo Dr., $219,900.

Schultz, Stephanie to Baxa, Andrew J & Kelsey L, 5831 Kipling Ct, $254,500.

Sears, Jonathan M to Shaw, Grant B, 3435 Washington St., $146,400.

Sellmeyer, Annette M & Daniel V to Olson, Courtney Elyse, 324 S 52nd St., $129,500.

Sellmeyer, Daniel V to Olson, Courtney Elyse, 324 S 52nd St., $129,500.

Shackelton, Alex & Tamara to Kantor, Troy, 6931 S 53rd Ct, $270,250.

Shepler, Scott D/b/a Shepler Construction to Donner, Timothy & Elizabeth, 1240 Oakview Dr. (Hickman), $292,000.

Shively, Patrick L & Barbara J to Campbell-scherer, Carol L, 3023 N 95th St., $251,000.

Siebrandt Investments LLC to Loos, Kirk D, 4641 Valley Rd., $175,000.

Siedhoff, Eric S to Ourada, Kevin K & E Natasha, 8224 St.ockwell St., $276,500.

Sigler, Nicholas R & Heidi K to Eucker, Rick L & Carol A, 3421 Casa Grande Ln, $297,500.

Simpson, Donald L & Bonnie G Family Trust to Karas, Michael & Elise, 1920 N 59th St., $140,500.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Harvey, Kristen E & Albert J, 3808 Cabo Dr., $234,999.

Smith, Joyce D to Allison, Chad & Erika, 10040 Edgewater Ln, $410,000.

Smith, Kelly C & Kevin B to Robbins, Joshua, 2400 A St. #15, $74,000.

Smith, Nikki L to Afc Realty LLC, 5227 Spruce St., $109,000.

Smith, Robin Tina Real Estate Trust to Capers, Jonathan M, 3313 S 40th St., $210,005.

Sobotka, Patricia K Estate to Nelson, Chris, 7231 S 30th Pl, $219,900.

Spomer, Leslie D to Timmerman, Megan, 3841 B St., $165,000.

Sprague, Gregory M to L A Real Estate LLC, 2857 T St., $30,000.

St Monicas Home to New Life Place LLC, 2109 S 24th St., $290,000.

Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Thweatt, Nicholas H, 908 N 65th St., $210,000.

Starostka-lewis LLC to Long, Richard R & Marcia J, 9043 Trader Dr., $324,980.

Steel, Andrea M to Griffin, Casey & Suzanne, 2930 N 65th St., $152,500.

