Sears, Christine A & Bader, Bruce M to Burbach, Kelly J & Beth E, 13640 Guildford St. (Waverly), $217,000.
Seefeld, Donna Y to Connett, Amy & Abram, 1800 Pinedale Ave, $250,000.
Sessler, William G & Christine A to Sumner, John & Natasha, 5820 Bridle Ln, $278,900.
Shaneyfelt, Richard & Susan to Beckmann, Dale D & Terri L, 2736 Shadowbrook Dr., $355,000.
Sheets, Justin Taylor & Melissa Christine to Gentzler, Adam C & Kari C, 3455 E Pershing Rd., $335,000.
Shepherd, Anthony to Mills, Rodney M & Brady T, 4850 Hillside St., $135,000.
Shields, Martin L & Judy A to Brangen Investments LLC, 5113 Cleveland Ave, $142,160.
Slama, Norman G & Huddleston-slama, Mona Lee to Weers, Dick & Yvonne, 2810 O'malley Dr., $336,500.
Smith, Peter D Estate to Sotnikov, Nickolas, 8711 Leighton Ave, $239,500.
Smith, Rebecca A & Mark A to Steffensmeier, Matthew, 3790 Garfield St., $201,000.
Snell, Thomas D & Glenda A to Pohlen, Kim A & Jane M, 7030 S 32nd St., $270,000.
Snow, Karyn A to Manthei, June, 5410 Walker Ave, $115,000.
Spaulding, Richard S & Cynthia Spaulding to Ponce Properties LLC, 7710 S 33rd St., $270,000.
Spitsnogle, Dexter & Kate to Reardon, Kirby & Nielsen, Dana, 1808 SW 38th St., $232,500.
Srinukool, Phyboone to Khaleel, David & Nahida Ayo, 5910 Cedarwood Dr., $133,000.
Standage, Tyler James & Brittney Lynn to Bossinger, Mathew L & Amanda, 7220 Kearney Ave, $176,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Wasser Investments LLC D/b/a Wasser Builders LLC, 3311 N 93rd St., $62,400.
Steward, Ralph R & Phyllis C to Brooks, Gary E & Pamela J, 745 Fir St. (Bennet), $65,400.
Stolle, Terry J & Joan K to Wichman, Wilfred & Shirley, 3028 St.ephanos Dr., $138,646.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to White Family Living Trust, 8711 S 79th Ct, $304,011.
Sukovaty, Reece & Sarah to Sandberg, Tyler M & Jayme G, 8250 Katrina Ln, $410,000.
Swift, Shirley A Revocable Trust to Phillips, Josh A & Julie, 301 Humphrey Ave, $283,700.
Synergy Homes Inc to Burwell, Tony & Kara, 7101 NW 18th St., $342,380.
Tetherow, Kyle & Jensen, Victoria to Kaiser, Brian J & Denise Y, 5590 Davey Rd. (Davey), $285,000.
Thomas, Bryan & Jennifer to Clark, Aaron J & Mikki L, address unspecified, $615,000.
Thompson, Christopher C & Taylor R to Dzulynsky, Andrew, 4710 S 58th St., $164,850.
Tibeko LLC to Creek Valley LLC, 1120 K St., $502,000.
Tietjen, Egbert Leroy & Mary E to Christy, Jeffrey S & Michelle A, 7431 San Mateo Ln, $452,000.
Tillinghast, Kyle D & Lindsay K to Quaring, Scott, 2140 S Canterbury Ln, $225,000.
Tillotson, Jenni L & Jesse J to Wagner, Steven A & Tara K, 806 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $309,000.
Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Lewis, Ramona J & Dennis J, 7358 Dempster Dr., $405,000.
Tran, Dung N & Yen T Ngoc to Manzitto, Tony & Leah, 6760 Wildrye Rd., $405,000.
Tran, Michael to Done', Shawn & Kathryn, 101 Sycamore Dr., $153,000.
Turner, Glenn F & Brenda L to Barnes, Brian Lynn & Caprice Lynnette, 1111 N 78th St., $229,000.
Van Moorleghem, Wendy K to Fleming, Jesse R & Persson, Annelie M, 3200 S 28th St., $350,000.
Wagner, Jason R & Charlotte to Crom, Jesse M & Danielle M, 3818 N 22nd St., $167,500.
Wagner, Marc to Lockard, Kurt G & Brouillard, Rachelle R, 2024 S 17 St. #6, $60,500.
Wagner, Steven A & Tara K to Garcia, Israel Perez & Marroquin, Edelma Nineth Blanco, 1509 SW 32nd St., $207,000.
Walker, James A & Porter, Linda S to Huenergardt, Joshua V & Rebecca D, 3035 Sheridan Blvd, $755,000.
Warrelmann, Tim & Laura to Oncenter Construction Inc, address unspecified, $136,500.
Watson, Jeremey & Lisa to United Equity LLC, 4421 N 10th St., $108,100.
White, Casey & Holly F to Moeller, Gerik, 6843 S 90th St., $176,500.
Wiley, Justin R & Kreifels, Whitney L to Alcares, Julie Sue Fras & Christopher Chad, 8910 Del Rio Dr., $322,000.
Winterburn, Penny F to Divizinskaya, Irina, 2221 N 92nd St., $225,000.
Wood, Bailey & Schwarting, Jeffrey to Workman, Jennifer, 4025 Prescott Ave, $168,000.
Xiao, Lodge to Rdjjs Property Ii LLC, 1720 Euclid Ave, $165,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Austin, Mary Beth, 8202 Flintlock St., $194,900.
Young, Tiffany & Austin to Ediger, Emily L, 1644 Sawyer St., $179,900.
Zakrzewski, Luke & Becky to Romjue, Carolyn L Trust, 5115 S 53rd St., $183,075.
Zimmerman, Scott A to Baumert, Spencer P, 1726 N 32nd St., $127,000.
Zvada, Marian & Kozuchova, Jana Zvada to Chen, Hanying, 1901 Manor Ct, $188,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Bicket, Clinton David & Potter, Kathleen June, 2739 S 40th St., $174,900.
1640 LLC to Rybak, Victor A, 1222 Shadow Moss Dr., $56,000.
916 Properties LLC to Sunderman, Scott, 2735 S 44th St., $174,900.
Ahlman, Jeremy S & Angela D to Wooldrik, Christopher, 1710 SW Lacey Ln, $199,000.
Ahlman, Mark S & Darcy L to Ahlman, Jeremy S & Angela D, 6401 Pueblo Ct, $245,000.
Alden, Terri J to Vigna, John, 3301 Curtis Dr., $170,000.
Anderson, Deanne M to Cramer, Kevin Dale & Eunice Joann Revocable Trusts, 4920 S 78th St., $189,900.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Finco, Amanda, 4229 N St., $142,500.
Andrews, Debra to Nodgaard, Alec W, 3522 S 75th St., $285,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Peplinski, Jason & Stacey, 14750 Bailie St. (Waverly), $428,090.
Augustin, Cody M to Shively, Barbara J & Patrick, 710 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $219,900.
Autoslik LLC to Menagh, Terry L & Denise S, 1401 N 55th St., $95,000.
Baalhorn, Dahlas D & Marilyn K to Paulsen, Michael A & Aubrey L, 4121 S 82nd St., $335,500.
Badeer, Ian to Wyman, Andrea, 208 N 75th Ct, $149,454.
Bartek, Natalie N B to Spsf LLC, 4328 N 71st St., $66,900.
Bartholomew, Abigail to Gonzalez, Javier R & Mota, Janet D, 4921 W Craw St., $115,000.
Bechtolt, Robert D & Norma R Trustees to Hoke, Jonathan, 3710 Doral Ln, $182,500.
Beebe, Kathi to Spreeman, Marianne K Revocable Trust, 3750 Cabo Dr., $303,500.
Beeman, Ray D & Ronald D to Beeman, Ray, 1330 N 19th St., $37,250.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Brynnco Properties LLC, 418 S 30th St., $112,500.
Belka, Bernard to Becker Industries LLC, 6435 Westminster Ct, $195,000.
Bergman, Elizabeth to Swenseth, Amber, 4211 Spruce St., $194,000.
Bergman, Robert J & Connie J to Hilker, Shane & Ronda, 7951 Yellow Knife Dr., $325,000.
Berry, Jacqueline M to Riha, Jacob & Jamie, 7420 N Hampton Rd., $370,000.
Bevans Barns LLC to Chavez, Adrian, 10540 N 143 St. (Waverly), $160,000.
Bickner, Deborah K Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Smith, Daisy E & Reynolds, Matthew R, 2975 St.arr St., $117,900.
Black, Jennifer A Estate to Jukovic, Ramiza, 2400 A St. #6, $75,000.
Blackman, Robert C & Belinda R to Smith, Dianne M Trust, 2815 Porter Ridge Rd., $205,000.
Bogaard, Brian to Kroeker, Calvin & Molly, 2024 S 17 St. #2, $58,000.
Boggs, Katelyn A & Michael J to Khan, Mohammad & Denise, 3841 Franklin St., $191,950.
Bonaiuto, John A & Wendell A to Wirth, Greg S & Stephanie J, 1908 S 77th St., $309,900.
Bostock, Mark W to B & D Homes LLC, 4217 W Rebecca Ln, $44,000.
Braaten, Adam & Suzanne M to Jelinek, Barry & Krystal, 1710 NW 46th St., $220,000.
Brignola, Frederick & Biegert, Beth M to Nguyen, Bien & Skylar Nhung, 2108 Gunnison Dr., $90,000.
Brittenham, Darrin & Julie to Stivrins, Alex & Claire, 2630 Winthrop Rd., $251,000.
Broders, Adam & Andreasen, Timothy John to Wagner, Robert M & Marilyn J, 1936 Preamble Ln, $205,000.
Brookside Builders LLC to Donahue, John & Amber L, 7910 Maxine Dr., $369,400.
Brozek, Stephanie R & Jeremy D to Maher, Brian & Peggy, 1826 Sawyer St., $174,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Jones, Curtis & Sarah, 6540 Kelsey Ln, $401,861.
Buresh, Laddie L & Arlene A to Buterbaugh, John D & Mindy M, 3410 N 75th St., $280,000.
Burkey, Harry & Sharlet Trstee to Grenier, Stephen R & Lynn L, 5503 S 73rd St., $199,500.
Butalla, Shannon L & Richard J to Schlegelmilch, Joseph & Niki, 4801 S 75th St., $460,000.
Cain, Brett M & Rayna M to Simmons, Matthew O & Demetra, 3400 S 76th St., $259,900.
Campbell, Kirk A to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.
Campbell, Rachele M to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.
Card, Bruce A Estate to Ledezma, Jose Angel Cervantes & M, Cuauhtemoc E Alvarez, 1209 Saunders Ave, $145,000.
Carroll, Michael Lee & Deborah Denise to Abbott, Kathy L, 1623 S 27th St., $98,500.
Caulder, Jeffrey A & Lisa M to Weskamp, Michael & Wailes, Mariah, 3786 C St., $189,900.
Chaffee, Frances D to Elsener, Michael J & Margaret C, 4040 S 31st St., $247,500.
Christianson, Kory A & Heather P to Ricenbaw, John V & Kathy L, 2025 Wilderness Ridge Dr., $580,000.
Clark, Robert R & Carolyn L to Olson, Bette J, 2539 Hollyhock Cir, $169,900.
Comstock, Cory A & Nicole N to Hometown Handyman Inc, 651 W C St., $118,000.
Connett, Abram G & Amy E to Hickman, Lynette M & Justin B, 2110 S Cotner Blvd, $143,000.
Cook, Cory & Kohls, Katie to Kha Rentals LLC, 3110 NW 1st St., $127,000.
Cottonwood Limited Partnership to New Generation Properties LLC, 330 W P St., $260,000.
Dabbs, Joseph R & Samantha M to Case, David R & Amy R, 26240 SW 86th St. (Hallam), $360,000.
Dahmke, Mark C to Vodolazskiy, Alexander, 625 Pier 1, $322,500.
Dal Properties LLC to Lykins Properties LLC, 2640 S 13th St., $158,000.
Dean, Nicki L & Julia A to Neuhart, Loy L, 8240 Karl Ridge Rd., $175,000.
Demar, Clinton R & Kyla A to Marcellus, Colton D, 5115 Deerwood Cir, $200,000.
Dierks, Brian J Trust to Dinger, Eric & Stephanie, 5300 Quarry Ledge Rd., $900,000.
Dierks, Rachel A Trust to Dinger, Eric & Stephanie, 5300 Quarry Ledge Rd., $900,000.
Dittmer, Billie Spruill Revocable Living Trust, The to Pyramids Investments LLC, 1727 S 14th St., $68,000.
Dixon, Cain Kenneth & Sarah Michelle to Genrich, Joe M & Melissa M, 1440 W Q St., $198,000.
Dominion South LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 711 N 105 St., $72,000.
Doshi, Sharon C to Tran, Kim, 340 Orcutt Ave E, $140,000.
Double D Exterior Inc to Cain, Brett M & Rayna M, 7733 Himalayas Dr., $412,500.
Duerr, Roger F to Yoakum, John M, 4150 Adams St., $70,000.
Dunkin, Ashley E to Umana, Lee, 2343 Wildwood Pl, $123,700.
Edwards, Don B Estate to Emlich, Larry W & Vanessa, 5340 Pony Hill Ct, $235,000.
Eggert, Virginia L Living Trust to Roehrs, Garrett, 6001 S 53rd St., $163,000.
Element Homes LLC to Dannehl, Jeffrey, 6601 S Kelsey Ln, $78,000.
Elwood, Michael R & Dannie E to Nelson, Larry W & Diane K, 2236 St.one Creek Loop S, $386,000.
Fagan, Amber L to Fox, Lewis Robert & Crystal Jean, 866 S 35th St., $184,000.
Felton, Carolyn Living Trust to Berry, Sara & Allen, 7421 S 20th St., $210,000.
Fickes, Chad & Meredith to Bossard, Lucas & Ruth, 14333 S 46th St., $428,400.
Fintel, Christina to Martin, Michael K & Bridget A, 2955 N 58th St., $133,000.
Flat Hills LLC to Jewell, Katherine S, 6047 Old Farm Cir, $195,000.
Fleecs, Dee Michelle to Boggs, Katelyn & Michael, 2847 O'malley Dr., $299,350.
Fletcher, Karen J Trust to Beldin, Justin & Hanne, address unspecified, $92,500.
Foster, Troy A to Deboer, Ronald & Jennifer, 2849 SW 6th St., $117,000.
Fras, Julie Sue & Buhlmann, Gottfried Lewis & Vikki Sue to Bruns, Randall A & Alan L & Rebecca S, 5341 Wilderness Vw, $88,750.
Freitas, Diane & Lander to Wagner, Deon & Leah, 1632 Belford St., $236,000.
Garcia, Edgardo O & Rivas-garcia, Elizabeth to Bartek, Christian, 3340 Van Dorn St., $184,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Bkck Investments LLC, 4135 South St., $117,000.
Garvin, James & Mary to Stout, Jacob & Kristine, 4850 S 71st St., $320,000.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Derun, Daniil & Nadiya, 9531 N 147 Pl (Waverly), $312,500.
Geico Development Inc to Prairie Innovative Exchanges LLC, 2515 NW 9 St., $95,500.
Geisert, Jakeb to Soap Creek Co, 2024 S 18th St., $180,000.
Genrich, Melissa & Joe to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 1431 S 9th St., $115,000.
George, Donald J to Beckmann, Evan R, 1911 Surfside Dr., $142,000.
Geysun Style Homes Inc to Benes, Cletus & Barbara, 1600 La Plata Dr., $378,715.
Gillick, Anthony G & Lydia M to Pride Homes Inc, 3721 Firethorn Ct, $140,000.
Goddard, Stephen M Jr & Anne T to Turnbull, Samuel C & Tammy S, 6421 Rolling Hills Blvd, $394,000.
Goehring, David D & Cheryl A to Hartsook, Keaton & White, Shelbey, 5512 Bancroft Ave, $135,000.
Goodding, Thomas J & Iris R to Dipple, Mary, 1641 David Dr., $149,000.
Goodman, Alan D & Vickie to Fijolek, Pawel & Beth A, 8300 W Mountain Ash Dr. (Denton), $375,000.
Gradoville, Caleb to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.
Gradoville, Jessica to Roberts, Toni C, 4201 N 18th St., $179,000.
Grenier, Peter C Jr & Jennifer L to Larsen, Eric William & Amber Lynn, 2900 Jane Ln, $252,750.
Grenier, Stephen R & Lynn to Perales, Jose Luis Almazan & Almazan, Brenda Nabil, 5810 Deerwood Dr., $259,900.
Grieser, Dennis R Estate to Schneider, Drew & Rebecca, 5401 W Deercrest Dr. (Denton), $390,000.
Griffin, Kurtis L & Marta L to Bennett, Carolyn, 6274 S 85th Ct, $357,540.
Griffing, Lawrence F to Libert Land Holdings 8 LLC, 1611 Harrison Ave, $6,863.
Gronewold, Jane M Revocable Trust to Allen, Steven & Jennifer & Seevers, Kent & Jennifer, 3720 Sweetbriar Ln, $185,000.
Gronewold, Russell R Revocable Trust to Allen, Steven & Jennifer & Seevers, Kent & Jennifer, 3720 Sweetbriar Ln, $185,000.
Hampton, Leeann R to Samek, Craig A, 2648 N 65th St., $141,000.
Hansmeyer, Wayne A to Otoe Crossing Family Farms LLC, 4911 W Kingsley St., $114,000.
Harding, Nancy J Revocable Trust Agreement to Bolt, William Ernest Jr & Lauren, 5415 Trotter Rd., $810,000.
Harman, Hunter & Sheila to Johnson, John W & Lisa A, 9335 Ravenwood Ln, $590,000.
Harpster, Michael G & Jillian J to Pham, Yen Phuong Thi & Nguyen, Phu Quoc, address unspecified, $22,500.
Hartman, Glendal to Jesse, Joyce Ann, 4401 S 37th St., $85,000.
Hatten, Mark R to Jurado, Michael G, 3199 Van Dorn St., $154,000.
Hayes, Austin M to Havelock Enterprises LLC, 3225 Potter St., $92,000.
Heasty, Scott A & Sally A to Miller, Christina M & Michael K, 6700 Prairie Rim Rd., $520,000.
Henggeler, Troy B to Dixon, Cain Kenneth & Sarah, 3920 S 78th St., $485,000.
Hickey, Jacob H & Megan M to Summers, Mikel & Radil, Katy, 26970 S 110th St. (Firth), $270,000.
Hidy, Kyle W to Showalter, Shawn & Engstrom, Elizabeth, 7320 N 15th St., $220,000.
Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Reichenberg, Raymond & Erynn, 5843 Opus Dr., $384,900.
Hixon, Rex A Estate to Mchomesolutions LLC, 231 Lakewood Dr., $117,500.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Burklund, Dl & Catherine, 3700 Sewell St., $102,500.
Hopkins, Anna R to Hopkins, Anna R, 1550 N 23rd St., $65,000.
Houfek, David & Nicole to Devaughn, Chester G & Donna M, 7901 St.einway Rd., $181,000.
Hunt, Aaron D & Jennifer A to Havranek, Jacob M & Stephanie A, 4031 S 82nd St.reet Cir, $270,000.
Hurko, Elvir & Mirzama to Defreece, Danielle & Anthony, Tyler Ray, 2234 NW 46th St., $185,000.
Hurst, Tarrell to Cropsey, Jonathan & Jennifer, 8900 NW 70th St. (Malcolm), $335,500.
Hyatt, Lori A to Devonshire Homes LLC, 2310 N 68th St., $122,100.
Invest Enterprise LLC to Stull, William H & Mary E, 7631 Leighton Ave, $280,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Black, Debra, 9321 Rattlesnake Rd., $76,000.
Irwin, Jack L Estate to John Galt Development LLC, 5910 Russell Dr., $1,120,000.
J J Kreifels Enterprises Ltd to T D J K LLC, 4101 S 8th St., $800,000.
Janousek, Kenny to Umana, Kari, 8825 Leighton Ave, $193,000.
Jelinek, Barry & Krystal to Stone, Shannon & Lauer, Cruze, 5310 Colfax Ave, $162,000.
Jenkins, Matt & Nolte, Ashley J to Neal, Logan, 2911 S 58th St., $182,000.
Jewell, Katherine Sue to Osi Brothers LLC, 2215 Southwood Pl, $110,000.
Johnson, Delonte E & Jessica L to Pooschke, Tyler & Breann, 5000 W Saint Paul Ave, $154,000.
Jones, Julie Ann to Kennedy, Patrick & Heather, 2448 NW 47th St., $132,900.
Junge, Timothy A & Kara J to King, Nathan A, 1025 S 33rd St., $112,500.
Jurado, Michael G & Janet R to Klassy, Garrett & Lindsay, 2303 Bretigne Dr., $625,000.
Kantor, Troy E to Humlicek, John & Mary, 710 N 58th St., $210,000.
Kelch, John to Goble, Michael, 5901 Skylark Ln, $229,900.
Kelly Custom Homes Ltd D/b/a Nebraska Cottage Company to Abogun, Ayoade E & Ness, Sara Odell, 5933 Minter Ln, $349,000.
Kelly Custom Homes Ltd to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, address unspecified, $160,000.
Kerr, Raymond E & Terry to Madden, Kelly E & Sue A, 4721 Linden St., $130,000.
Kershaw, Debra to Border, Alysha, address unspecified, $5,000.
Key Industries LLC to Pullman, Richard & Marcine, 13610 Guildford St. (Waverly), $107,500.
Kiel Capital/bmo Harris to Kiel Capital, 108 D St., $104,400.
Kinning, Matt & Lacey to Guo, Yinsheng & Kang, Bindi, 9711 Murano Ct, $387,000.
Klein, Benjamin P & Jennifer A to Snb Construction Ii Inc, 1545 S 23rd St., $153,799.
Kobus, Adam J & Nicole M to Ketelsen, Andrew J, 8020 S 20th St., $252,500.
Koerting, Gayla M to Collins, Alex R & Laura A, 1526 Cheyenne St., $155,000.
Krienke, Brian & Abbey to Crouse, Justin M & Jessica R, 2621 N 44th St., $182,000.
Kruid, Randyl Wayne & Cheryl Lynne to Nguyen, Benjamin Sr, 1310 Claremont St., $100,000.
Kubicek, Craig W to Alassaf, Hassan, 2685 W Peach St., $147,000.
Kuhlman, Linda S & Darrel D to Mchomesolutions LLC, 629 A St., $75,000.
Lair, Terri D to Schlegel, Peggy D, 6052 Old Farm Cir, $180,000.
Langan, Ruth Ann & William Patrick to Hartsook, Deanne M, 2430 N 78th St., $289,900.
Larch, Paula J to Arington, Dylan K, 3134 Touzalin Ave, $139,500.
Ledden, Leanna J to Stembridge, David K & Veronica D, 10220 N 149 St. (Waverly), $290,000.
Ledden, Nathan J to Stembridge, David K & Veronica D, 10220 N 149 St. (Waverly), $290,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cooper, Valerie & David, 14116 St. Ronan St. (Waverly), $309,500.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7332 St.rait Rd., $560,100.
Lennemann, Ann M Revocable Trust to Carrington-robertson, Sandra, 5241 Hallshire Ct, $179,900.
Lennemann, Ann M Trust to Carrington-robertson, Sandra, 5241 Hallshire Ct, $179,900.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Hunter, Darryl B & Cynthia K, 2722 Everett St., $65,000.
Long, Todd D & Sarah A to Schmeeckle, William & Marker, Karen, 6601 Rexford Dr., $343,000.
Lueking, Gene L & Nancy L to Peterson, Mark & Nicole, 5711 Cuthills Ct, $325,000.
Lund, John A & Inez M to Frohman, Lois, 7501 W Rio Rd., $140,000.
Luu, Nhat Minh & Nguyen, Huong Thi to Twin, Than & Htoo, Paw Thlay & Ruby & Hei Gay, 1600 W Washington St., $176,000.
Majid, Dana J to Harris, Jennifer, 407 D St., $141,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Croot, Amanda K, 10241 White Pine Rd., $335,308.
Manning, Tommy W & Kelli L to Gonzalez, Justin & Cheryl, 900 Morning Glory Ct (Hickman), $280,000.
Manzitto, Anthony to Colfack, Casey & Meyer, Mandy, 7930 Renatta Dr., $287,500.
Markowski, Randy & Cynthia to Khine, Aung Moe, 5030 Coneflower Ct, $271,999.
Martinez, David T to Schmitz, Richard Robert & Cassandra Ann, 7139 Havelock Ave, $168,000.
Mason, Dylan T & Amanda N to Emanuel, Brett, 5925 Tangeman Ter, $151,150.
Mchomesolutions LLC to Mogul, Amanda, 3630 Doral Ln, $167,000.
Meals Construction LLC D/b/a Meals Construction to Palmquist, Ron & Joan, 7811 Maxine Dr., $297,000.
Mellor, Matthew O & Traci A to Sherer, Scott E & Dawson, Sara J, 1701 NW 45th St., $210,000.
Meyer, Tommy L & Jodie L to Becker, Connor Leo, 7224 Cuming St., $133,500.
Michalek, Mckeil to Friesen, Zachary T, 3430 S 40th St., $144,500.
Millennial Estates & Investments LLC to Foged, Wayne L & Carolyn G, 5218 W Benton St., $135,000.
Miller, Abby L & Kosch, Kenneth to Murphy, Valerie J & Michael G, 2148 Sandstone Rd., $149,900.
Mills, Denise Renee to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 4602 Judson St., $91,500.
Mischnick, Duane & Sarah to Negron, Mary Jo, 1435 Smith St., $150,000.
Mk Builders Inc to O'neill, Ben & Heather, 4620 Himark Ct, $150,000.
Moon, O Evelyn to Rogge, Sarah, 9430 Second St., $82,500.
Morningstar Investments LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 3601 S 6th St. (Unit #d), $176,000.
Munson, Krista J to Walker, Michael, 7430 Englewood Dr., $224,250.
Muthanna, Muthanna A & Safa & Alzaidawi, Ahmed to Muthanna, Muthanna A & Safa, 2201 Atlas Ave, $53,300.
Nabb Trust 2008 to Pope, Brenda R, 4840 Gleneagle Ct, $358,000.
Nader, Martin J & Christensen Nader, Lyndie M to Upadhya, Netra P & Paudel, Bhagwati, 5321 Dr.ew Pl, $214,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Bertrang, Kristin, 5611 Cavvy Rd., $256,000.
Neal, Marilyn Jean to Stakhnyuk, Fedir F & Lyudmila, address unspecified, $94,000.
Nebel, David J to Mccleery, Jess & Kalie, 859 S 49th St., $140,000.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Rummel, Kevin & Madathil, Daisy, 7901 S 63rd St., $467,500.
Newell, Rita A to Nebraska Home Investors LLC, 1824 S 49th St., $105,000.
Newsom, Dorothy R & Delmar E & Harris, Janet R to Hometown Handyman Inc, 3700 Sewell St., $34,166.
Newton, Eileen A to Adelman, Shawna M & James A, 8940 Waverly Rd., $315,000.
Nguyen, Thanh Van to C & E Capital LLC, 912 C St., $84,900.
Nieveen, Marjorie F Revocable Living Trust to Bloom, Nolan R & Ashley M, 250 E Second St. (Panama), $234,000.
Nix & Company Investments LLC to Mitchell, Amy J, 2522 Kessler Blvd, $175,000.
Norquest, Scott A & Mary C to Tewes, Robert & Clark, Jensyn, 4935 Francis St., $144,900.
Northrop, Jerald O & Carol L to Rice, John W & Niki L, 841 Benton St., $164,000.
Novotny, Ronda L to Godinez, Terri Jean, 7311 Oldpost Rd. #21, $125,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Dagerman, Joel L & Michelle R, 10015 Crystal Water Bay, $550,000.
Olson, Matthew J to Pharris, Caleb, 3641 NW Michael St., $134,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Mohl, Brian D & Tara N, 7216 N 50th St., $425,155.
Ourada, Kevin K & E Natasha to Ayers, Mollie Kay, 3007 S 57th St., $165,000.
Paine, Alan W & Mary L to Gilbert, Randall J & Jennifer J, 4503 Hillside St., $157,000.
Paolini, Jon & Angela to Lambert, Joshua D & Amy M, 1732 SW 16th St., $150,000.
Pebley, Shawn to Grefe, Annette, 310 S 42nd St., $117,000.
Peithman, Allen J to Blaise Land Holdings LLC, 810 S 27th St., $7,855.
Peithman, Allen Jr to Libert Land Holdings 7 LLC, 2733 Randolph St., $7,855.
Percy, Donald T & Sylvia A to Smith, Paul E Ii, 3051 U St., $66,000.
Peschong Family Trust, The to Romala 414 LLC, 5520 Linden St., $170,000.
Peters, David W & Lois A to Arens, Steve A, 4700 Firebush Ln, $410,000.
Petersen, Cecelia Rene to Wiese, Susan R, 6211 Oakley St., $184,000.
Phillips, Branden S & Jennifer to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 4110 N 70th St., $39,211.
Pinnow, Brienna Joy to Sire, Carly, 8033 S 16th St., $220,500.
Pittman, Patsy F to Three Mutts LLC, 3035 N 35th St., $525,000.
Polivka, Kurtis & Judy to Ross, James, 6847 Bethany Park Dr., $225,000.
Potter, Brian & Mimi to Knosp, Kenneth, 7841 A St., $284,500.
Powercat Investments LLC to Remyson Holdings LLC, 2025 SW 5th St., $1,150,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hite, William & Deanna, 9926 Black Rapids Rd., $341,238.
Prater, James & Patricia to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 5611 Cavvy Rd., $256,000.
Pride Homes Inc to Heiser, David P & Maryanne, 3721 Firethorn Ct, $160,000.
Pucket, Jonathan C & Smith, Julie A to Rigg, James L, 3710 St.ockwell Cir, $275,000.
Quade, Patrick R & Chadwick-quade, Kimberly J to Junge, Timothy A & Kara J, 8950 Truchard Rd., $289,900.
Quiring 5 Trust to Stutzman, Sara, 6227 Benjamin Pl, $176,000.
Rako Inc to Giesmann, Cole R & Dakan, Lora L, 5121 Randolph St., $172,720.
Rasmussen, Darrell W & Lynn E to Frerichs, Scott Lavon & Melanie Lynn, 1355 Oak Prairie Cir, $575,000.
Rathbone, Tova A to Zoucha, Nicholas J, 11210 N 136 Pl (Waverly), $273,920.
Reddish, Arthur O Iii to L A Real Estate LLC, 4250 Teri Ln, $68,000.
Reese, Danny L & Sandra L to Mahnke, Kaitlyn C, 1860 NW 58th St., $135,000.
Reigert, Thomas H & Marilyn J to Pl Castle Brothers LLC, 2956 N 40th St., $70,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Urban, Kyle Steven & Maegan Angela, 11640 N 142 St. (Waverly), $217,990.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 4110 N 70th St., $50,915.
Rettig, Adam Quinn & Amanda Kay to Kapustka, Nathan & Lynnann, 2271 Sewell St., $179,900.
Richardson, Tyler to King, Jason, 6708 Francis St., $162,500.
Rikalo, Safija to Salja, Mirsad & Sanela, 5527 S 31 St. #10, $90,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Rybak Construction Inc, 1540 NW 52 St., $45,000.
Rink, Diane Estate to Mckee, Kimberly S, 435 Harrison Cir (Bennet), $162,000.
Ritter, David S to Koehler, Anthony J & Dana B, 4031 N 23rd St., $188,000.
Robbins, Michael L to Kilgore, Carol J, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #b113), $75,000.
Roberts, Aubrey S to Roberts, Gregg J & Jan M, 2515 W Timber Lake Dr., $130,000.
Roberts, Gregg J & Jan M to Thompson, Zach & Aubrey, 4645 Birch Creek Dr., $270,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Old City Homes Inc, 7125 Swiss Alps Ct, $82,950.
Rosales, Erin R to Larson, Shawn & Carissa, 943 Scott's Creek Ct (Hickman), $284,400.
Rupert, Terry to Ppyjj LLC, 1834 N 27th St., $55,000.
Ryan, Michael & Melissa to Sasse, Gary & Jean Revocable Trust, 1550 Pennsylvania Ave, $310,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Griffin, Kurtis L & Marta L, 2304 Rokeby Rd., $435,500.
Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders to Shulyak, Aleksandr A & Valentina G, 1064 Middleton Ave, $242,000.
Sbs Kapital LLC to Skitotee LLC, 1601 S 20th St., $417,000.
Schlegelmilch, Joseph R & Niki C to Gramann, Joseph & Hein, Megan, 3300 S 79th St., $393,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Morrissey, Wendy, 6654 SW 8th St., $342,088.
Schnieber, Dorothy E to Lee, Mitchell Keane & Lisa Renee, 2835 Kucera Dr., $260,000.
Schreiber, Stacie to Cech, Kyle & Jessica Family Trust, 4551 W Whisperwood St., $255,000.
Schuller, William R to Bonk, Kyle J & Christine E, 2710 Laredo Dr., $219,900.
Schultz, Stephanie to Baxa, Andrew J & Kelsey L, 5831 Kipling Ct, $254,500.
Sears, Jonathan M to Shaw, Grant B, 3435 Washington St., $146,400.
Sellmeyer, Annette M & Daniel V to Olson, Courtney Elyse, 324 S 52nd St., $129,500.
Sellmeyer, Daniel V to Olson, Courtney Elyse, 324 S 52nd St., $129,500.
Shackelton, Alex & Tamara to Kantor, Troy, 6931 S 53rd Ct, $270,250.
Shepler, Scott D/b/a Shepler Construction to Donner, Timothy & Elizabeth, 1240 Oakview Dr. (Hickman), $292,000.
Shively, Patrick L & Barbara J to Campbell-scherer, Carol L, 3023 N 95th St., $251,000.
Siebrandt Investments LLC to Loos, Kirk D, 4641 Valley Rd., $175,000.
Siedhoff, Eric S to Ourada, Kevin K & E Natasha, 8224 St.ockwell St., $276,500.
Sigler, Nicholas R & Heidi K to Eucker, Rick L & Carol A, 3421 Casa Grande Ln, $297,500.
Simpson, Donald L & Bonnie G Family Trust to Karas, Michael & Elise, 1920 N 59th St., $140,500.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Harvey, Kristen E & Albert J, 3808 Cabo Dr., $234,999.
Smith, Joyce D to Allison, Chad & Erika, 10040 Edgewater Ln, $410,000.
Smith, Kelly C & Kevin B to Robbins, Joshua, 2400 A St. #15, $74,000.
Smith, Nikki L to Afc Realty LLC, 5227 Spruce St., $109,000.
Smith, Robin Tina Real Estate Trust to Capers, Jonathan M, 3313 S 40th St., $210,005.
Sobotka, Patricia K Estate to Nelson, Chris, 7231 S 30th Pl, $219,900.
Spomer, Leslie D to Timmerman, Megan, 3841 B St., $165,000.
Sprague, Gregory M to L A Real Estate LLC, 2857 T St., $30,000.
St Monicas Home to New Life Place LLC, 2109 S 24th St., $290,000.
Stanczyk, Dave & Judy to Thweatt, Nicholas H, 908 N 65th St., $210,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Long, Richard R & Marcia J, 9043 Trader Dr., $324,980.
Steel, Andrea M to Griffin, Casey & Suzanne, 2930 N 65th St., $152,500.