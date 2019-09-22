Litt, Matthew & Erin A to Jarzynka, Aaron & Emily, 5935 Sumner St., $228,350.
Long, Ryan & Kellie to Peterson, Larry A & Janice M, 1851 Kennedy Dr., $259,900.
Loos, Stephanie A to Dawson, Nicholas & Kayla, 2831 Mark Ave, $192,500.
Majorins, Raymond Jr & Laci to Sanders, Charlene F Revocable Trust Agreement, 210 St.agecoach Ave (Hickman), $150,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Dao, Minhthu Thi & Quang Xuan, 10268 White Pine Rd., $317,582.
Marin, Anabel Tapia to Ehlers, Clay S & Julianna L, 8507 Dunrovin Rd., $175,000.
Martens, Edmund R Revocable Trust to Wescott, Rodney D & Ronda L, 5440 W Chancery Rd., $247,500.
Martinez, Glenn & Maria to 11th St LLC, 3023 Dudley St., $149,900.
Marvin, Dwayne L & Kimberly K to Kampfe, Paul W & Jennifer E, 7144 Beaver Hollow Cir, $300,000.
Mathes Family Revocable Trust to Potts, Craig M, 930 Ferndale Rd., $180,000.
Matson-mangrum LLC to Msy Properties LLC, 2265 S 48th St., $107,000.
Mcallister, Robert C & R Jean to Rivera, Marcela, 1418 Janice Ct, $154,450.
Mcauliffe, Gerald N Trustee to Akhgari, Alexander J, 7740 Broadview Dr., $169,000.
Mccormick, Tracy & Malibu to Rounds, Teri, 11250 N 144 St. (Waverly), $175,900.
Mccree, Molly E to Marrison, Joshua R & Kaitlyn R, 11271 N 144 St. (Waverly), $178,900.
Mcintyre, Randall L & Barb to Smith, Bryan J & Jennifer L, 200 Blue Sage Blvd, $370,000.
Mckillip, Kathy to Whitehead Oil Company, 2125 S 14th St., $25,000.
Mckillip, Monte to Whitehead Oil Company, 2125 S 14th St., $25,000.
Mclaughlin, Sandra & Michelle to Hanes, Tell T & Lindsay R, 14030 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $91,000.
Merrill, Michael & Tanya to Kapustka Family Revocable Trust, 200 Tyler St. (Bennet), $62,000.
Meyer, Daniel W to Fickes, Chad & Meredith, 14325 S 46th St. (Roca), $434,000.
Meysenburg, Heather A & Eric A to Cunningham, Charles L E & Elizabeth H, 2660 N Cotner Blvd, $155,000.
Michael Anthony Nastasi Revocable Trust to Gall, Eric R, 6608 Old Dominion Rd., $613,000.
Mikesh, John to Mchomesolutions LLC, 6815 Adams St., $111,000.
Miller, Jonathan J to Lindersmith, Bradley J & Dauber, Lindy L, 900 W Burt Dr., $217,500.
Miller, Teresa J to Ssk Lincoln LLC, 4620 Southwood Dr., $117,000.
Morris, Willie Lee Iii Estate to Jackson, Barry & Doreen, 8408 S Tularosa Ct, $164,000.
Morrow, Brian J & Lisa L to Felker, Tressie, 439 G St., $142,000.
Mosier, Kelly D & Nancy J to Basnett, Curtis & Sheena, 2936 Cable Ave, $162,000.
Mowrey, Tamera A & Ronald L to Salt Creek Rentals LLC, 4720 Gladstone St., $122,500.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Settell, Elena, 830 W Arezzo Ct, $277,000.
Mutchie, John & Brown, Rachel to Mccormick, Tracy & Malibu, 10210 N 150 St. (Waverly), $270,000.
National Retail Properties Lp to Bella Squared LLC, 212 N 48th St., $5,244,693.
Neighborhoods Inc D/b/a Neighborworks Lincoln to Canby, Marcella L, 2521 R St., $155,000.
Nemaha Farms LLC to Bclinc LLC, 430 W Pioneers Blvd, $490,000.
New Generation Properties LLC to Wastela LLC, 1331 Plum St., $393,100.
Nickles, Robyn to Guo, Hui & Wu, Li Xia, 5915 Oakridge Dr., $182,888.
Nielsen, Jonathan M & Megan A to Schaal, Michael & Jasmine, 6905 N 15th St., $205,000.
Nootz, Ryan W & Suzy J to Halverson, Daniel M & Kelsey L, 8333 S 57th St., $290,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Timmerman, Jerrid V & Jillian T, 8600 Liana Ln, $448,600.
Olson, Arne S to Morton, Zachary M & Kyla J, address unspecified, $250,000.
Oorlog, Lavaughn Estate to Fonck, Rebecca L, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #341, $105,000.
Oppegard, Daniel R to Wagner, Jan M, 649 NW 20th St., $125,000.
Palmer, Scott Leon to Hostert, Brandon Michael, 1939 NW 54th St., $145,000.
Patterson, Kevin & Chang, Ann to Fuentes, William E Barrera & Enquist, Kelsey M, 8030 Eastwood Ct, $395,000.
Peithman, Allen E Jr to Si 15 LLC, 301 S 54th St., $159,000.
Pella, Ryan & Almanza, Amanda to Augustine, Michael D & Chelsea L, address unspecified, $92,000.
Peters, Brock O & Christine A to Carr, Alfred L & Yvonne Sue, 24100 S 38th St. (Firth), $540,100.
Peterson, Kimberly K to Mchomesolutions LLC, 429 St.einway Rd., $102,211.
Pfingsten, Robert G & Julie L to Johnson, Ian, 8301 Carlson Ct (Firth), $297,500.
Phillips, David A & Karma J to Bomberger, Jesse Lee & Ashley, 3045 N 52nd St., $135,000.
Phipps, Kathryn to Rowell, Bryce R & Jessica R, 516 N 81st St., $169,900.
Pierce, Daniel to Leppky, Natasha A, 5730 S 50th St., $179,000.
Pika, Freddy V to Nebraska Home Investors LLC, 346 S 44th St., $90,500.
Pirtle, Stephen P to Hicks, Jill M, 2433 Emily Ln, $412,640.
Portschy, Elden E Revocable Trust to Karotko, Donna L & Stroup, Robert Franklin, 7541 Oldpost Rd. #8, $175,000.
Potts, Craig M to Cruey, Hayden & Schell, Madalynn, 2760 Sumner St., $150,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Anderson, Teresa, 2877 Wagon Dr., $229,945.
Raguse, Kevin & Dickson, Carolyn to Masin, Lindsay, 2318 S 18th St., $182,000.
Rallis, John to Ironwood Builders LLC, 3740 Connemara Cir, $200,000.
Reimer, Gordon D & Tridle, Ronaele to Reimer, Gordon D, 7640 Maple Village Dr., $99,450.
Reinwald Rentals LLC to Jamaka LLC, 4327 Abbott Rd., $148,500.
Richland Homes LLC to Walton, Russell D & Alyssa L, 7262 Andy Dr., $342,336.
Ridder, Cole to Kay, Allison, 3627 D St., $148,500.
Roberts Property Group LLC to Vannoy, Patricia & Cooper, Ryan, 1223 N 9 St. #111, $87,000.
Roberts, Dale & Patty Family Trust to Roberts Property Group LLC, 1223 N 9 St. #111, $71,300.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Old City Building Group LLC, 7717 Lilee Ln, $67,950.
Rokeby, Steven Robert & Hoppenbrouwers, Gilles Antoine to Hughes, Ryan T & Lorenson, Dena Sue, 3836 Dudley St., $169,500.
Rosas, Juan to Hartweg, Jared, 3151 Holdrege St., $71,000.
Rothfuss, Mark A to Libengood, Joshua, 310 W Broadview Dr., $185,000.
Royer, Lou H & Angel N to Peters, Christopher J & Melissa R, 6912 Kings Ct, $425,000.
Rsf Limited Partnership to Aljibory, Majid, 4433 Baldwin Ave, $150,000.
Santacroce, Samuel & Leslie to Hinds, Logan P & Margaret R, 1220 High Plains Cir, $267,500.
Saythany, Stacy Jack & Kelsey Elizabeth to Attaie, Omar & Emily, 5620 Salt Valley Vw, $176,000.
Schaaf, Gene E & Mary R to Nlo Properties LLC, 1223 N 9 St. #218, $60,000.
Scheffert, Russ to Itm LLC, 1625 S 13th St., $57,000.
Schellhorn, Amy M to Nguyen, Phong Thanh & Vo, Virgina T, 2913 S 48th St., $115,000.
Schmucker, Robert J & Carol J to Wewel, Matthew J & Karen R, 7800 W Agnew Rd. (Raymond), $459,000.
Schonlau, Daniel C & Connie to Gallagher, Peter & Margo, 2920 S 91st St., $735,000.
Schulenberg, Jody & Shawn P to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, 3421 Tree Line Dr., $101,000.
Schwarten, Cory S to Engebritson, Seth & Lori, 1531 Valley View Dr., $172,000.
Schwarz, Jeremy J to Lewis, Taron & Jenae, 1701 Ruby Rd., $226,000.
Schwenke, Eugene R Revocable Trust to Troyer, Kevin & Lynnae, 6061 Frontier Rd., $520,000.
Scott, David N to Saythany, Stacy J & Kelsey E, 7027 Phoenix Dr., $265,000.
Seng, Charles L to Khairo, Feryal, 4918 Adams St., $45,000.
Shasteen, Rolf Edward to Wiltse, Linda & Mcarthur, Shirley, 3350 S 38th St., $210,000.
Shields, Charles J & Kylie N to Lane, Henry Franklin & Michelle Diane, 1930 S 47th St., $155,900.
Sick, Adam C to Dahle, Coleman Kenneth, 2565 N 89th St., $205,000.
Smith, Dennis L & Sharon A to Guy, Amy & David, 812 Norwood Dr., $161,150.
Smith, Stephanie A to Pecina, Luis M Duarte & Guiza, Graciela M, 511 Oregon Trl, $154,000.
Soukup, Jason J & Peterson, Zachary R to Pohl, Brett & Savanna, 3945 Garfield St., $229,000.
St Mary Marsh LLC to Pallas-sears, Briana & Sears, Jonathan M, 1305 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $305,225.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Oestmann Family Trust, 9201 Blacksmith Rd., $336,000.
States, Jenae to Pratt, Frank C & Wenzl, Veronica, 1737 Deweese Dr., $172,000.
Stewart, Stacy L to Beltz, Michael W, 606 W Burt Dr., $215,000.
Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Olmos Construction LLC, 6200 Whitewater Ln, $62,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Revocable Living Trust, 8710 S 79th Ct, $264,750.
Stover, Brian to Prunty, Samuel R & Alyssa, 330 Jeffery Dr., $193,900.
Strahm, Marilyn to Everett, Rachelle M, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #460, $76,400.
Straka, Gerard L & Nicole A L Revocable Trust to Neemann Rentals LLC, 6126 Oakley St., $186,500.
Street, Clyde W to Bralynn LLC, 1710 N 25th St., $91,000.
Street, Kathleen A to Bralynn LLC, 1710 N 25th St., $91,000.
Tbh Investments LLC to Sprout Ventures LLC, 1724 N 30th St., $143,500.
Thomalla, Alex M to Steffler, Miranda & Murray, Michael, 1459 Plum St., $167,000.
Thomas, Dave & Kanitta to Kennel-nichelson, Lorrie Revocable Trust, 3845 S 15th St., $108,000.
Thomas, Michelle L to Nissen, Brandon J, 1823 S 49th St., $149,900.
Tipton, Deric F & Elayne D to Fagan, Amber L & Anderson, Nicholas G, 9441 Southern Sky Cir, $350,000.
Torres, Teodora A Estate to Aylward, Connor Michael & Kristin Marie, 2936 Sewell St., $247,500.
Trampe, Judith A to Wilson, Jeanne M, 4410 Mohawk St., $193,000.
Trouba, Nathan A & Brittany F to Trouba, Pamela K, 3414 Somerset Ave, $133,000.
Troutman, Dara Lynn to Auten, Douglas M & Michella N, 7532 S 37th St., $254,950.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Mosier, Kelly D & Nancy J, 10324 White Pine Rd., $316,900.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Marchant, John & Pam, 5224 Linden St., $229,900.
Twiss, Lavonne F to Nice, Paula J, 1023 Washington St., $45,000.
Vance, Pamela J & Jon to Rathe, Mark & Katherine, 3733 S 83rd St.reet Cir, $242,500.
Vaughn, Ellis R Estate to Lillich, Jeanne M, 2621 Piccadilly Ct, $82,000.
Venneman, Mark A to Boyarchuk, Volodymyr & Sarra, 2411 SW 16th St., $167,500.
Venture Management LLC to Dillon Properties LLC, 8052 S 39th St., $2,000,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Mcintyre, Randall & Barb, 1121 N 102nd St., $359,950.
Villanueva, Grace M Estate to Bsi Properties LLC, 2330 Y St., $80,000.
Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 10263 White Pine Rd., $69,000.
Volle, Christopher & Jane to Bgrs Relocation Inc, 5505 W Chancery Rd., $242,500.
Wadhams, Chris M & Judy L to Wadhams, David V & Shaina R, 3119 N 70th St., $130,000.
Walter, Martin L to Johanson, Joshua & Emily, 7129 Francis St., $118,400.
Waterford Estates LLC to Great Plains Custom Homes LLC, 10255 Moonlight Bay, $160,000.
Weart, Joline Estate to Moser, Briana May & Brown, Harold Edward Jr, 2811 Forestview Cir, $305,000.
Welch, Shirley J to Ristow, Andrew & Rebecca, 5311 Spruce St., $141,000.
Welsh, Paul R & Vanessa L to Dehnert, Mary & Umana, Efrain, 500 Indian Rd., $183,000.
West C Street Properties LLC to Bob's Rental Company LLC, 732 W C St., $106,000.
Wetzel, Jeanne M to Vu, Binh & Nguyen, Nga, 6400 Briar Rosa Dr., $180,000.
Whisenhunt, Carlin to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 240 W Saunders Ave, $76,000.
Whisenhunt, Kenneth E to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 240 W Saunders Ave, $76,000.
White, Charles & Whitney to Schiefen, Margaret E & Stine, Mary C, 512 Pier 2, $230,000.
Widhalm, Cheryl P & Jacob J to Remaklus, Aaron, 2620 S 78th St., $408,900.
Wiese, Gregg A & Sharon to Le, Tien, 2740 S 13th St., $138,000.
Wilhelm, Merle E Revocable Trust to Michael, Brandie, 2030 S 8th St., $109,755.
Williams, Patrick R & Taylor R to Mcnally, Drake L, 7901 Myrtle St., $210,000.
Wiltse, Linda Marie to O'neil, Dennis Richard, 3419 S 46th St., $35,400.
Winder, Kirk A & Catherine Ann to Vondracek, John J Jr & Vondracek De Anzola, Miren Katxalin, 4720 Larkwood Rd., $365,000.
Witty, David & Carla to Witty, David & Carla & Mpi Custom Homes Inc, 8841 White Horse Way, $38,000.
Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A to Power 38 LLC, 4207 Barkwood Ln, $190,000.
Wolf, James M & Susan K to Mayo, Lois, 8940 Sandhills Ct, $375,500.
Worster, Joan E to Gay, Fred & Wanda, 2600 Arrow Ridge Pl, $197,500.
Y Street Property Trust to De Paz, Esther & Mynor Randolfo, 1115 N 24th St., $100,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Rickard, David, 8216 Flintlock St., $199,900.
Ybarra, Annette I & Aguirre, Dominic G to Mouyehi, Florine, 2501 S 10th St., $115,000.
Yjj LLC to Kulwicki, Ronald D & Diane M, 5717 NW 14th St., $175,000.
Young, Jeffrey E to Miller, Marcus, 1300 Elba Ave, $166,500.
Zelnio, David & Tonya to Bartels, Joseph John & Wesemann-bartels, Alyssa Anna, 7400 Helen Witt Dr., $298,500.
Zheng, Mingying & Chen, Jingbo to Soukup, Jason & Peterson, Zachary, 440 Redwood Dr., $265,000.
Zinnecker, Marianne E Revocable Trust to Zinnecker, William H & Michelle I, 8111 Cheney Ridge Rd., $225,000.
Zobel, Nicholas G M & Krista S to Alves, Victor & Tiffany, 13000 N 14th St. (Raymond), $575,000.