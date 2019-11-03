Hildy Construction Inc d/b/a Hildy Homes to Street, Thomas L & Crystal Rose, 9641 Andermatt Dr., $518,000.
Hilgert, Rodger D & Koree Jo to Tuma, Robert E & Sandra K Living Trust, 6501 Artisan Way, $555,000.
Hoffer, Fern A to Martison, Donna, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #308, $66,500.
Hoppe, Judeth P & Harold F Jr to Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc, 4555 Orchard St., $32,000.
Howard, Tawni L to English, Dustin & Erin, 7711 Yancy Dr., $262,500.
Ihlo, Tanya & Ighaz, Nabil to Strodtman, Jerry L Jr & Joleen D, 6906 Chandon Dr., $262,000.
Jackson, Monica Sue to Gatson, Demetrius Deshawn, 4442 Madison Ave, $96,000.
James, Kevin to Osborn, Daniel G & Katherine M, 815 Columbine Cir (Hickman), $230,000.
Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation (JCMF) to Tuscany Townhomes, address unspecified, $28,000.
K & K Ventures LLC to Nguyen, Nhung, 3241 Mickaela Ln, $150,000.
Kelly, Andrew G & Gina K to Fought, Catherine E, 3316 Willow Wood Cir, $294,000.
Kelly, Cathleen D to Lane, Vaden & Mary Ann, 2521 Alicia Ln, $215,000.
Kennedy, Marcia A to Gamboa, Daniel & Aisha, 1928 North Gate Rd., $177,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Eichelberger, Brian Wayne & Sheri Lynn, 4680 N 35th St., $208,630.
Kile, Jason J & Naomi R to Bloyd, Beverly E Revocable Trust, 3120 N 66th St., $141,000.
Kreft, Kaleb G & Amanda M to Merza, Baran & Salema, 2855 Homeland Pl, $165,000.
Krieger, Grant & Alicia to Masin, Michael & Chelsea, 3231 S 40th St., $230,000.
Ladd, Peggy Lou to Allen, Colleen Kay Trust, address unspecified, $115,000.
Langenberg, Marsaline E to Russell, John E & Mona R, 1605 S 48th St., $69,591.
Lemke, Mark W Revocable Trust to The E M O Company LLC, address unspecified, $550,000.
Libert Land Holdings 7 LLC to H & S Partnership LLP, 2733 Randolph St., $68,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Rigid Pines Construction Inc, 9612 S 34th St., $84,000.
Long Range Investments LLC to Leader, David & Heather, 7316 Lilee Ln, $394,250.
Magninie, Jacob D & Joyce K to Mihm, Julie A, 7120 Whitewater Ln, $211,700.
Maranatha Volunteers International Foundation Inc to Janecek, Joel & Torri, address unspecified, $190,000.
Marshall, Ronald & Deena to Mesteth, Lucinda, 4024 Lindsey Cir, $147,000.
Mayo, Z B Jr & Lois T Revocable Family Trust to Hilgert, Rodger D & Koree Jo, 5630 S 68th St.reet Ct, $275,000.
Millennial Estates & Investments LLC to Tonniges, Matt & Victoria, 1315 A St., $174,000.
Neemann, Diana L to Puckett, Mike, 4337 Edison Cir, $98,100.
Niles, Ronald & Phyllis to Bryant, Joel M & Tracy L, 905 Tekolste Dr. (Firth), $276,400.
Old City Homes Inc to Hilgert, Don & Joanne, 7105 Swiss Alps Ct, $369,950.
Otradovsky, Susan & Dustin to Kile, Jason & Naomi, 4911 NW Fairway Dr., $239,900.
Pardee, Mary Sue to Fosket, Luke & Shawna, 6825 Eastshore Dr., $350,000.
Petersen, Kermit C to Littrell, Jon, 2916 N 57th St., $142,500.
Poe, Mike to Bretthauer, Shannon M & Raymond C, 1825 NW 52nd St., $259,900.
Poe, Richard to Bretthauer, Shannon M & Raymond C, 1825 NW 52nd St., $259,900.
Pribnow, Troy Gene to Schnakenberg, Amanda Lynn & Boies, Jordan William McMahon, 1200 Lake St., $148,500.
Price, Ricky Earl to Claycomb, Gerald B & Sondra K, 6345 Knox St., $150,000.
Pruden, Robert L to Harms, Matthew & Leah, 8800 Pebble Creek Ct, $459,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Hildy Construction Inc d/b/a Hildy Homes, 8731 S 82 St., $73,950.
Rappl, Mollie E to Young, Dennis, 3030 N 43rd St., $99,900.
Ringneck Development LLC to Buhr Construction Inc, 1819 NW 52 St., $359,000.
RKKKR LLC to Northside Investments LLC, address unspecified, $268,000.
Robles, Cesar Hernandez to Brightwell, Lucas L & Lilli A, 4540 S 48th St., $180,000.
Rodenburg, Ruth I Revocable Trust, The to Stilwell, Jerome J & Angelia R, 609 Glenhaven Dr., $191,900.
Ronnau, Dalyce F to Stahl, Drew A, 4515 High St., $105,000.
Russell, John E & Mona R to Riordan, Edmond & Keefe, Ambrosia Rose, 1605 S 48th St., $132,000.
Sangiovese Interest LLC to SRRT Edge LLC, 5601 S 59th St., $5,160,190.
Schroeder, Benjamin & Kaelyn to BGRS LLC f/k/a Brookfield Global Relocation Services LLC, 205 SW 98th St., $480,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to KDB Investment Building LLC, 4917 Alvo Rd., $66,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to KDB Investment Building LLC, 4917 Alvo Rd., $66,000.
Seifert, Michelle A to Badeer, Leah Rachel, 311 Glenhaven Dr., $188,000.
Si 15 LLC to Elder Rentals LLC, 301 S 54th St., $79,500.
Si 80 LLC to Yenco Property Management Inc, 605 Monroe St. (Bennet), $35,000.
Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Thomas, Katherine, 6620 Adams St., $150,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Watson, Harry L & Mary J, 8750 S 38th St., $326,000.
Smith, Steven P & Dorothy J to Stierwalt, Shane, 530 Peach St. (Hallam), $126,000.
Smith, Zachary & Hailey to Baronio, Shannon E, 5620 Kayla Ct, $212,000.
Snyder, James W & Joan A to McGuire, Jane A, 7420 South St. #22, $147,000.
Solodovnik, Elena P to Ewougouo, Demostin, 5423 W Madison Ave, $168,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Larsen, Doug & Denise, 141 S 91st St., $306,977.
Styskal, Faye M to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, 6620 Adams St., $150,000.
Tallman, Corey T & Anna E to Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc, 3000 Rokeby Rd. (Roca), $620,000.
TD Lane LLC to Teply, Ilia D Hu, 1600 S 40th St., $165,000.
Triad Properties LLC to Blvd Group LLC, 121 Cherry Hill Blvd, $850,000.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Hoffart, Kent A & Therese B, 5200 Linden St., $234,900.
Village Meadows LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 7911 S 67th St., $87,000.
Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C to Perkins, Kurt W & Anitta Jo, 10060 Shore Front Dr., $550,000.
Vrbicky, Joe & Tessa to Dinh, Ha T & Doan, Yen, 4617 N 20th St., $164,999.
Waterford Estates LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 705 Waterside Way, $125,000.
Wiltfang, Barbara Anne & Stephen Jacob Daniel to Baker, Randall A & Rheeta J, 6203 Benjamin Pl, $202,900.
Wu, Li Xia & Guo, Hui to Stahl, Drew A & Christiansen, Joanna L, 5700 S 88th St., $364,000.
Young, Randall L & Zook, Robert L to Heermann, Bradley D, 1301 Carlos Dr., $182,000.
301 Investments LLC to Schmidt, Andrew & Krystyn, 1032 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $55,000.
Anderson, Russell F & Rennae K to Fiat Farms LLC, address unspecified, $465,000.
Arends, David L Estate to Riskowski, David & Kailey, 2101 W Fresh Water Ln (Martell), $305,000.
Baker, John W & Erin L to Dorn, Devin D, 1821 SW 26th St., $175,000.
BDGA Buzz LLC to Gam LLC, 3401 R St., $167,000.
Big Red Brokerage Inc to Martens, Robert J & Galene S, 307 Taylor Park Dr., $260,000.
BPK Properties LLC to Meinecke, Carrie L, 840 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $239,950.
Brandenburgh, Bryan & Stacey to Brandenburgh, Zachary B, 4720 Greenwood St., $91,935.
Bravo, Marco A & Erin K to Spadt, Michael & Michele, 3010 S South Creek Rd., $429,900.
Brigham, Bonita Jean to O'Shea-Creal, Robert Cornelius, 600 S 33rd St., $165,000.
Buhr Homes Inc to Jones, Bryan E & Melody A, 7930 S 66th St., $431,350.
Burbach-Larson, Betty L to Barton, Amy, 1816 Otoe St., $182,000.
Burton, David & Roxanne to Neal, Riley S & York, Richard B III, 320 NW 14th St., $64,000.
Carkoski, Tory S to Draper, Ashlyn Renee, 2215 SW 18th St., $115,500.
Cassata, Susan E to Nejati, Siamak & Bavarian, Mona, 5805 Barjona Pl, $288,000.
Cole, Natalie L to Thirtle, Kelly A, 1921 SW 16th St., $197,500.
Davis, Jefferson Gene & Alycia Mary Grace to Schultz, Eugene L & Patricia J, 5441 Brandywine Cir, $235,000.
Deprez Custom Homes Inc to Wasmer, Todd & Dorothy, 7911 Lena St., $340,000.
Derun Building Group Inc to Voorhees, Michael J & Darcy L, 1111 N 102nd St., $379,515.
Dillon, Chris to Hiatt, Steven L & Wendy S, 800 N 33rd St., $127,000.
Dillon, Korene to Hiatt, Steven L & Wendy S, 800 N 33rd St., $127,000.
Dominion South LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 10511 Shore Front Dr., $61,500.
Duerr, Roger F to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 2809 F St., $22,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Bordovsky, Jacob P & Thu U, 14461 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $278,929.
Ellerbe Revocable Trust to Douglas, Heather R, 7870 Viburnum Dr., $449,000.
Erlandson, Eric R to CKR Properties LLC, 2324 S 19th St., $119,000.
Gairns, James R & Teresa L to Kelly, Andrew G & Gina K, 4600 S 80th St., $545,000.
Gann Family Revocable Trust to Barton, Michael & Smith, Allison, 4427 Ridgeview Dr., $270,000.
Geschke, Clayton B to Hubert, Adam B, 4748 S 48th St., $132,000.
Gold, Jeshena to Pir, Qasim & Haji, Zaeeton, 1025 Donnie Ct, $168,000.
Gordon, William to Harbour West LLC, 1701 SW 11th St., $4,100,000.
Harms, Sharon & Leah to Cullinane, Natasha, 1024 N 53rd St., $112,000.
Heiser, Maryanne Revocable Trust to Thorn Court Revocable Trust, 4001 Thorn Ct, $1,800,000.
Hellwege, Jean M & Craig A to Kroeker, Adelyn J, 2925 Drawbridge Ct, $218,000.
Henske, William Dale & Kesha Danielle to Garang, Linos & Kolong, Angelina Abuk, 2341 NW 41st St., $195,000.
Hoefer, Danielle H to McGruder, Trey & Hailey, 3901 N 20th St., $162,000.
Hoffman, Daniel R to Daly & Jones Rentals LLC, 1820 F St., $350,000.
Hoover, Valla J Estate to Real Growth LLC, 200 N 26th St., $45,000.
Hottovy, Dale J to Spillman, John Douglas & Claire & John Lee, 1539 S 24th St., $96,250.
Hugelman, Leslie M to Bunderman, Dana E & Linda S, 8134 Regent Dr., $257,900.
ITM LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1625 S 13th St., $95,000.
Johnson, Caryn L to Jackson, Kirby A, 4011 S 82nd St.reet Cir, $259,000.
Jurgens, Christy K to Conway, Brendan, 5212 Pony Hill Ct, $243,000.
Karel, Norma Life Estate to Nebraska Theravada Buddhist Association, 1650 SW 56th St., $170,000.
Kassing, Helen I Revocable Trust to Vail, Shaun C & Kelly M, 3035 S 42nd St., $127,000.
Kinto LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1701 N 26th St., $80,000.
Kirchhoff, Douglas G & Margaret to Bowen, James S, 7200 S 98th St., $389,000.
Klooster, Craig A & Joyce K to Gutierrez, David R & Else, Alexa, 1155 Manatt St., $203,000.
Kuligowski, Teresa A & John M to Phan, Thanh Loan Thi & Nguyen, Trung, 1430 Blanca Dr., $327,000.
Last, Edward & Nancy Trust to Harbour West LLC, 1701 SW 11th St., $4,100,000.
Lawrence, Ross E to Spier, Leslie J, 14430 Jamestown St. (Waverly), $166,500.
Le, Tien to Hiebner Properties LLC, 3635 Saint Paul Ave, $23,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ahwazi, Koorosh Ebadeh & Parisa Ebadeh, 1430 La Plata Dr., $346,950.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Don Johnson Homes II Inc, 9360 Green Valley Ln, $82,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Krieger, Grant M & Alicia J, 5420 Happy Hollow Ln, $267,500.
Loper, Tony N & Carol A to Mason, Jeffrey M & Jennifer L, 1111 Eldon Dr., $185,000.
Mason, Jeffrey M & Jennifer L to Wireman, Nicholas, 4135 High St., $159,000.
McClintock, Laura to Simons, Robert M & Lauren N, 3830 Saint Paul Ave, $85,000.
McGruder, Trey to Kuntz, Aaron L, 5917 Tangeman Ter, $127,000.
Meinecke, Carrie L to Waldman, Randolph W & Barbara K, 18801 S 176th St. (Panama), $224,900.
Miller, Jennifer J to Huttes, Emily & Zane, 800 Goldenrod Cir (Hickman), $221,000.
Mitchell, Reuben L & Patton, Michael W to Patton, John Wolsleger, 1038 N 44th St., $125,000.
Moline, Susan R to Cf2pl3 LLC, 3545 L St., $100,000.
Monson, Mandy L Revocable Trust to Newell-Robinson, Monica, 6230 S 79th St., $313,500.
Muthanna, Safa & Ahmed, Ali & Imran, Samira to Safa, Muthanna & Ali, Ahmed & Samira, Imran & Muthanna, Muthanna & Hussein, Bash, 2909 NW 8th St., $49,340.
Navratil, L Marvin D & Darlene to Poe, Mike G & Richard, address unspecified, $35,000.
Nearhood, Florene to Noonan, Timothy J & Linda A, 290 Madison St. (Bennet), $140,000.
Neighborhood Housing Service to Village Green Limited Partnership, 1721 Whittier St., $35,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC d/b/a Hartland Homes to Rost, April, 2901 W Sumner St., $173,687.
Nicklas, Jeff C & Michelle M to Atterbury, C Mark & Kathleen L, 19900 S 96th St. (Hickman), $450,000.
Paisley, Joshua W & Sara N to Bowmaster, Ronald R & Brady, Cecile A, 1340 Cessna Ln, $338,000.
Pham, Trung Quoc & Do, Kathlyn to Beck, Zachary I, 7330 N 15th St., $225,000.
Pierce, Tyler W & Drew D to Pierce, Tyler W & Jessica, 1318 Plum St., $67,500.
PPYJJ LLC to Schmidt Business Ventures LLC, 1745 E St., $315,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Tiller, Jo Ellen, 356 S 89th St., $455,458.
Randall, Kaylee Danielle to Kim, Joanne Y, 2614 Winthrop Rd., $161,500.
Ravit, Stephen to Harbour West LLC, 1701 SW 11th St., $4,100,000.
Reinhart, Donald T & Sally J to Briggs, Patrick-Robert D & Volf, Kelley L, 536 W Jennifer Dr., $218,000.
Ricenbaw, John V & Kathryn L to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 9720 Thornwood Cir, $161,000.
Richards, Katherine to Katakam, Divya & Almond, Bryan L, 1610 Van Dorn St., $178,000.
Rico, Juan R to Ramsey, Stephen & Tori, 5310 W Redberry Ln, $157,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Oncenter Construction Inc, 1730 NW 54 St., $59,500.
Roasa, Lance M & Obermiller, Abby D to Dickerson, Robert N & Becca, 8354 W Rock Creek Rd. (Valparaiso), $405,000.
Roberts, David A & Angeline M to Bergholz, Randall D & Sara J, 4721 Landsberry Ln, $330,000.
Roush, Richard & Connie & Kvasnicka, Gary & Darcie to Prairie Home Builders Inc, address unspecified, $95,000.
Rybak Construction Inc to Yefimchuk, Oleksandr & Nataliya, 831 Hickory Hill Ln, $255,809.
Rybak Homes Inc to Wood, Adnana & Bradley, 7330 Lilee Ln, $365,900.
Saint Mary Marsh LLC to Sukovaty, Randy, 2324 Burnham St., $152,000.
Sandin, Marialice H Co-trustee to Remmenga, Joseph & Andrea, 9210 Leighton Ave, $365,000.