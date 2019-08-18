Predoehl, Virginia B to Boardwalk Investments LLC, 5121 Lenox Ave, $140,000.
Pruden, Robert L to Wagoner, Michael D & Caitlin J, 5908 Opus Dr., $212,475.
Purdie, Keith D to Hartweg, Jared, 10700 N 176th St. (Waverly), $40,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Hatten, Anna, 1036 Harrison Ave, $115,000.
R C Krueger Development Company Inc to White, William & Tehia, 5801 S 114 St. (rural), $170,000.
Rain Dance LLC to Ddw LLC, address unspecified, $1,200,000.
Reel, Danny L & Dennis L to Le, Vien C & Nguyen, Thuy Bich T, 1326 N 46th St., $110,000.
Reeves, Mitchell J to Reeves, Ryan G & Tali J, address unspecified, $391,050.
Remington Homes LLC to Johnson, Brandy R & Mitchel D, 820 W Arezzo Ct, $284,137.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 5830 Randolph St., $169,150.
Reynolds, Roger & Ross to Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc, address unspecified, $32,000.
Reynoldson, Michael C & Kesha S A to Janssen, Gary S & Shelly J, 2500 S 38th St., $140,500.
Rice, Matthew R & Jill Annette to Stege, Katy, 2520 Winchester N, $158,000.
Richardson, Brenda A to Radtke, Daniel N & Chance O, 1932 SW 25th St., $202,400.
Richert, Daniel R to Lee, Jared S, 2422 A St., $43,500.
Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Hardin, Nathaniel P & Molly E, 11630 N 142 St. (Waverly), $240,500.
Ringneck Development LLC to Clm Homes LLC, 1601 NW 52 St., $55,000.
Risk, Delores A to Ortiz, Ricardo Chairez & Chairez, Veronica, 7500 SW Hunters Pl (Denton), $340,000.
Roberts, George H & Marla K to Weber, Jeffrey & Jason, 1421 SW 22nd St., $149,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 7130 Swiss Alps Ct, $65,500.
Rokke, Kelly & James to Lucas, Thomas & Kimberly, 9218 S 71st St., $311,500.
Ruliffson Family Trust, The to Gustafson, Cynthia Ann & Shaun Michael, 3630 Saint Marys Ave, $75,000.
Ruwe, Joy M to Cf2pl3 LLC, 7236 Logan Ave, $81,500.
Rybak Properties LLC to Williamson, Michael L & Cassandra D, 14523 Red Gauntlet St. (Waverly), $285,000.
Saunders, Gregory to Gourlay, Thomas & Morrison, Merry, 9359 Whispering Wind Rd., $440,000.
Sbs Kapital LLC to Stai Living Trust & Navidi, Keith J & Sandra A, 1623 S 20th St., $210,000.
Schell, Timothy J & Jennifer M to Phinney, Patricia A, 7329 Andy Dr., $325,000.
Schmidt, Andrew K to Gray, Robert B Iii & Audrey, 7901 Lena St., $326,525.
Schmidt, Carol R to Hansen, David R & Martha L, 2425 Folkways Blvd #337, $89,000.
Schneider, Gary B to Mallum, Madison G, 1641 Sawyer St., $172,000.
Schneider, Kenneth E & Jeanetta M to Uminski, Alan & Denise & Crystal, 1859 Otoe St., $158,900.
Schreiner, Lauren H & Marilyn to Richmond Hill Homes Inc, address unspecified, $42,000.
Schreurs, Robert J Jr to Koehn, Adam & Monica, 2424 A St., $37,000.
Schrier, James J Trust to Versaw, Marvin E & Linda K, 5418 W Hughes St., $128,000.
Schrier, Patricia L Trust to Versaw, Marvin E & Linda K, 5418 W Hughes St., $128,000.
Schroeder, Carla M & Wallace D to Kjh Enterprises LLC, 6500 Princeton Rd. (Firth), $467,751.
Schroeder, Steven Scott to Perez-mendez, Norma E, 1001 N 70th St., $134,900.
Schultz, Ryan S & Ellisha J to Burks, James & Cassie, 4420 W Leighton Ave, $248,000.
Schwan, Douglas G & Sheri L to Dortch, Kenya Demond, 2000 Southern Light Dr., $479,900.
Seacrest, John C to Lockhorn, Erik & Julie, 5845 S 41st St., $171,000.
Sears, Kendy Lee to Yunge, Paula, 3422 L St., $170,000.
Seidell, Gloria A to Vasa, Craig M & Lena E, 905 Ridge Road Pl (Hickman), $305,500.
Semerad, Brian to Moore, Scott & Tiffany, 5430 Rockford Dr., $260,000.
Semrad, Daniel J to Semrad, Daniel J & Kroke, Julie J, 1631 Cheyenne St., $112,500.
Shoemake, Linda F & Daniel J to Rashilla, James & Dana, 1101 W Keating Dr., $262,000.
Simmons, Joyce D Trust to Richter, Katherine L & Wayne J, 3502 Cape Charles Rd. E, $316,000.
Sjuts, Kevin J & Michelle M to Chavarria, Cynthia & Feilmeier, Logan, 5301 NW 3rd St., $240,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Driscoll, Mark F & Blair E, 8810 S 38th St., $321,600.
Smith, Arlene A to Monnier, Jimmy R & Nancy C, 10700 NW 27th St., $150,000.
Smith, Harris D to Johnson, Marie A, 4513 Meredeth St., $155,000.
Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to Stone, William, 628 S 18th St., $95,000.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Robinson, Sean M & Kasey J, 6855 SW 29 St., $398,000.
Sonneland, Jane W to Boardwalk Investments LLC, 5121 Lenox Ave, $140,000.
Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Synergy Homes Inc, 6511 Via Sorrento Dr., $59,900.
Stahl, Drew A to Hettle, Wyatt J & Sherrill, Taylor R, 4121 S 30th St., $215,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 9059 Tumbleweed Dr., $61,900.
Stockwell Properties LLC to Bclinc LLC, address unspecified, $310,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Kesner, James & Connie, 8732 S 79th Ct, $279,847.
Suhr, Gregory & Danielle to Reetz, Benjamin Mason Lee, 3731 Linden St., $202,000.
Suiter, Rian & Paige to Petersen, Tate J, 1820 Hidden Pines Dr., $235,000.
Swenson, Gerald to Halama, Anita Nelady & Swenson, Gerald Lee, 3221 N Cotner Blvd, $30,000.
Szwanek, Jeffrey L & Robin S to Meints, Teresa A, 6201 S 86th Ct, $325,000.
Teply, Amy L to Donner, Marcella Kathrin, 3766 A St., $152,000.
The Meadows LLC to Invest Enterprise LLC, 2840 S 70th St., $6,100,000.
Thiele Family Revocable Trust to Stevens, Justin & Tasha, 2500 N 78th St., $288,000.
Thies, Jesse & Lona to Grove, Zachary E & Emily J, 915 Waterlily Ct (Hickman), $238,500.
Thiessen, Betty J to 517 Properties LLC, 220 Indian Rd., $115,000.
Thompson-Krug, Arlyce M to Muslic, Samir & Tanovic-Muslic, Amila, 2400 A St. #2, $79,900.
Todd, Melissa S to Maher, Brian & Peggy, 3600 Mclaughlin Dr., $176,500.
Truell, Jon H to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2521 Sumner St., $122,500.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Ward, Steven A & Dalene R, 9001 Fremont St., $199,900.
University Property LLC to Lied Place LLC, 1133 Q St., $1,500,000.
Van Wart, Justin P & Mindy K to Kwasniewski, Peter A & Clarissa A, 1611 Smith St., $175,000.
Vance, Sondra K to Real Growth LLC, 5411 Sumner St., $100,000.
Vasa, Craig M & Lena E to Schmidt, Jason & Michele, 1340 N 79th St., $201,500.
Wagner, Jon D to Ngo, Hanh & Masters, Ken, 4325 S 40th St., $146,000.
Waldron, Marilyn Alice to J & J Investment Properties LLC, 1230 N 53rd St., $51,500.
Walker, Emily J to Vest, Kyle, 15500 Branched Oak Rd. (Waverly), $355,000.
Walters, Matthew David & Settje, Andrea A to Leif, Casey & Lindsey, 7430 Birch Creek Pl, $435,000.
Ward, Steven A & Dalene R to Buck, Jared & Lauffer, Tammy, 7741 Garland St., $235,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Calafiore, Raffaele & Teresa, 10240 St.arlight Bay, $150,000.
Watson, Robert W to Mutual Of Omaha Bank, 7630 SW 17th St., $623,392.
Weber, Adeline Louise to Nebraska Home Investors LLC, 4500 N 70th St., $45,000.
Weddle, Clayton Dawes & Cari L to Tomasek, Eric, 2247 W Todd Ln, $124,900.
Welding, Kimberly K & Mark to Damme, Jason L & Kuehn-Damme, Tamara S, 2825 N 98th St., $549,900.
Wilke, Mark J to Hatten, Mark & Kylie, 2410 Winchester S, $211,500.
Willnow, Aimee Lynn to Poulsen, Daniel & Vanessa, 8101 Mckinty Ln, $294,000.
Wilson, Randy E to Manley, Joseph & Grace, 1236 Galloway Ave, $187,900.
Witt, Donald R to Stewart, Christopher H & Mary Claire, 1132 Aldrich Rd., $450,000.
Wittmaack, Norma E Revocable Trust to Dermann, Dennis L & Donna J, 4830 Sugar Creek Rd., $330,000.
Woita Homes Inc to Bybee, Clifton D & Diane M, 9210 Rattlesnake Rd., $98,500.
Wolfe, Connie J to Lennemann, Anna M Revocable Trust, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #540, $97,000.
Wright, Terry H & Ruth to Guillen, Javier Gonzalez, 2130 N 58th St., $143,250.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Kirchhoff, Margaret, 8311 Sutherland St., $229,900.
Zink, Norman K & Patricia A to Greer, Edward A & Sypal, Christine E, 3760 F St., $163,000.
Zlikovac, Ljubisa to Schneider, Stevenson & Deborah, 1501 SW 32nd St., $189,900.
Zlomke, Michelle D to Hageman, Nicole, 5300 Lillibridge St., $155,000.
Znamenacek, Joann M Estate to Melichar, Nancy, 2220 Marigold Cir, $169,900.
1640 LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 901 Hickory Hill Ln, $53,000.
2639 West O LLC to Tb Rentals LLC, 2639 Access Road, $157,500.
A & N Land Company LLC to M & M Leasing LLC, 300 N 35th St., $195,000.
Adams, Patrick W to Clark, Patricia, 10515 Northloch St. (Waverly), $231,500.
Ashenbach, Betsy L Estate to Jenkins, Daniel, 2400 Winthrop Rd., $170,000.
Bartlett, Cynthia L Estate to Bostock, Mark, 2155 S 59th St., $135,000.
Behrens, Eric N to Kauffman, Ruth E, 6927 Y St., $155,500.
Bellm, Shawn Aaron Ray to Jakubowski, Jennifer & Jeremy, 353 S 46th St., $119,000.
Bevins Enterprises LLC to Ppyjj LLC, 1979 South St., $135,000.
Bgrs LLC F/ka Brookfield Global Relocation Services LLC to Rodaway, Erin A & Matthew J, 5250 W Redberry Ln, $182,500.
Blankenship, David K & Sara L to French, Travis, 7321 Seward Ave, $132,000.
Blue Steel Investments LLC to Wiltfang, Barbara Anne, 405 D St., $135,000.
Bousek, Mark Allen to Williams Family Revocable Trust, 1300 N 10th St., $377,000.
Brammer, David T & Wanda N to Milder, Harlan B, 5831 Enterprise Dr. #305, $124,000.
Brinkman, Randall E & Diane M to Timberline LLC, 1210 N 52nd St., $60,000.
Bruns, Walter F Estate to Nelson, Johnathon C, 1501 W B Ct, $136,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Nyhoff, Eldon D Jr & Shannon R, 5049 W Hillsboro Dr., $232,000.
Burianek, Dwayne A & Dorothy to Schultz, Ryan & Ellisha, 11100 W Mckelvie Rd. (Malcolm), $299,900.
Burkey, Carrie L to Moock, Patricia A, 7349 S 32nd St., $245,000.
Burwell, Anthony & Kara to Nguyen, Nhi Le, 7222 N St.eamboat Dr., $247,500.
Byrne, Roger L & Susan C to Adajar, Cynthia A C, 2410 S 36th St., $160,000.
Case, Walter W & Janet C to Wilson, Jon R & Lynett M, 5316 St.arling Ct, $263,000.
Circo Enterprises LLC to Worley Properties LLC, 1919 Cornhusker Hwy, $780,000.
Clark, Daniel A & Meghan A to Bgrs LLC F/ka Brookfield Global Relocation Services LLC, 5250 W Redberry Ln, $182,500.
Clark, Patricia to Neff, Todd A, 7010 Holdrege St., $156,000.
Connelly, Letti to Kohl, Jered C & Reed, Jeffrey, 960 Garden St. (Bennet), $206,820.
Cox, Donald C & Mary D to Reed, Trent L & Nelson, Brooke N, 292 W Lakeshore Dr., $280,000.
Cubas, Antonio & Rocio L & Miguel D & Rosa to Dehmlow, Katherine & Lee B, 426 D St., $85,000.
Dak Inc to Robison, Jacob C & Darcy Kealy, 8031 Cooper Ave, $205,000.
Dallman, Peggy E Revocable Living Trust to Rivera, Brian & Janice, 5331 S 65th St.reet Cir, $225,000.
Davis, Lisa to Dohmen, Penny L, 7957 Hacienda Dr., $278,900.
Davis, Rachel J to Doremus, Kurtis & Kylee, 3828 S 20th St., $183,500.
Davison, Tony A & Theresa M to Glover, Tyson & Candice, 11110 N 137 St. (Waverly), $165,000.
Deprez Custom Homes Inc to Kozakiewicz, Gregory Charles Sr & Donna Lee, 4311 W Rebecca Ln, $249,325.
Dodds, Dustin to Demar, Clinton & Kyla, 5040 Union Hill Rd., $285,000.
Dorsey, Wylicia to Geffen, Charles, 4001 Lewis Ave, $126,400.
Drexel, Paul C & Patricia G to Sherman, James Madison & Chau, Luu Mieu, 6521 River Dr., $249,900.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Ridder, Cole, 14520 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $241,669.
Edwards, Ronald D to Conroy, David M, 3320 Vine St., $95,000.
Eggert, Wayne R & Linda R to Thompson, Katherine M, 8300 Ryley Ln, $255,000.
Erickson, Paul & Lana to Nguyen, Van, 2050 Vavrina Ln, $230,000.
Ferrante, Stephanie to Janike, Mark & Charles, Sarah, 2210 Woodscrest Ave, $205,000.
Fitl, Erin A to Watkins, Dallas W & Kelley R, 5158 St.arr St., $119,000.
Flack, Verl D & Judy to Meyer, Tom L Sr & Jodie L, 2621 N 69th Ct, $180,000.
Forrest, Gary A to Manning, Makinsey, 2230 B St., $82,000.
Furman, Robert F & Marian L to Daugherty, Dustin C & Holly A, 8215 Mackenzie Rd., $244,500.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Song, Hyun-seob & Moon, Sooyoon, 7705 Himalayas Dr., $432,500.
Geraets, Niccole to Fagerberg, Lynda, 5751 Brendon Ln, $186,000.
Goeller, David J & Cynthia S to Lee, Brian & Wright, Catherine, 1433 N 37th St., $212,500.
Gottsleben, Teresa to Davis, Darian R, 2820 S 13th St., $225,000.
Gress, Kathleen N to Rutt, Frederick Jr & Sheila Mae, 5850 Enterprise Dr., $79,900.
Greve, Troy D & Teresa R to Kunze, Michelle R, 11031 N 144 St. (Waverly), $176,000.
Haberlan, Lane S & Rosemary to Vensky, Stephanie N, 4710 Bryson St., $175,000.
Haecker, Kolin S & Crystal D to Gulchuk, Stanislav M & Tatyana A, 4640 W Thatcher Ln, $219,000.
Haselbush, Caytlin R & Anstey, Dakota N to Tomka, Dennis, 5400 W Cleveland Ave, $137,000.
Hast, Elizabeth & Paul to Silfer, Matthew J & Marie A, 7514 Brummond Dr., $292,000.
Hauptman, Rose M Estate to Nelsen, Karl & Lauren, 5945 Francis St., $145,000.
Hawkins, Cody J & Moore, Marcus T to Densberger, Stephanie, 7306 Rutha Ln, $268,000.
Hite, William A & Deanna to Stelzer, Thomas M & Erin, 2533 Clayton Ct, $305,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Tegtmeier Investments LLC, 5400 W Benton St., $57,500.
Houck, Gabriel A & Levy, Jessica A to Pankoke, Andrea Jean, 1800 Otoe St., $159,000.
Houle, Lori to Paschal Land Holdings LLC, 101 M St., $6,964.
Hybl, Michael & Dibbern, Chris to Slade, Ashlee, 627 E Eldora Ln, $147,300.
Karabatsos, Marcelle Estate to Nielsen, Matthew & Angelique, 1125 Meadow Dale Dr., $170,000.
Karels, Gordon V & Earla M to Mccleery, Dave & Robin, 6617 Shenandoah Ct, $177,000.
Keller, Randy J & Pamela L to Keele, Gary E & Beth, 6420 White Dove Cir, $239,000.
Kerkman, Amy C & Haufschild, Chad W to Hunt, Jon'el L & Kurtis J, 1916 Sumner St., $89,900.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Fraas, Joseph D, 4734 N 36th St., $261,953.
Kinnison, John to Velder, Tyler, 7140 Colfax Ave, $178,390.
Kohl, Patricia A Estate to Boekstal, Cathy, 2425 Folkways Blvd #348, $90,000.
Kohout, Dale E Estate to Kaiser, Mike & Pam, 1301 Elba Ave, $154,000.
Kokes, Barbara P & Kokes, Alan J & Brown, Annet L to Manson Construction LLC, 1224 S 30th St., $35,000.
Kotschwar, Brett A & Sarah to Randel, Mitchell B & Kelsey J, 5731 Queens Dr., $180,500.
Krafka, Michael L to Gullickson, Matthew W & Kristina L, 10825 W Ashland Rd. (Valparaiso), $130,000.
Kreikemeier, Jacob to Hurov, Janeth & Lorne, 1353 N 40th St., $198,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Erickson, Paul H & Lana M, 7056 Kentwell Ln, $272,250.
Langer, Kelly & Mary to Warner, Tessa, 7221 Oldpost Rd. #7, $135,500.
Le, Vien & Nguyen, Thuy B to Stapp, Kyle R & Jennifer A, 8031 Myrtle St., $232,900.
Leavitt, Robert W & Nancy A to Winkler, Eric, 4701 S 48th St., $165,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Broyles, Robert & Emily, 8937 Trader Ct, $327,982.
Lesher, Chase A to Moreland, Ian & Samia, 1445 NW 40th St., $55,000.
Lewis, Jaclyn Mary to Knosp, Kenneth, 100 N 12 St. #1001, $164,500.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Miller, Jeff & Jennifer, 9711 S 34th St., $91,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Smith, Daryl & Janet, 5645 Francis St., $120,500.
Linder, Beverlee J to Timms, Kenneth J & Roxanne, 806 Country View Ln (Firth), $110,000.
Luther, Brian & Tammy to Turner, Glenn F & Brenda, 7916 Medicine Hat Rd., $279,500.
Mccarty, John J Jr & Renee A to Eaton, Steven E Ii, 1440 N 70th St., $126,400.
Mcshane, Peter M & Loretta W to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 418 S 30th St., $101,000.
Miller, Carlene & Frederick J to 4d Investments LLC, address unspecified, $500,000.
Moser, Darlene to Jeffery, William H & Linda M, 2832 Shelley Cir, $200,000.
Moser, Steven Craig to Jeffery, William H & Linda M, 2832 Shelley Cir, $200,000.
Mosier, Jerry A & Karen to Rotert, Cory J & Melissa A, 700 N 60th St., $174,900.
Nelson, Sharon A to Manning, Makinsey, 2230 B St., $82,000.
Nolte, Nicholas L to Tran, Sonny Duc & Nina Thi, 3124 Mickaela Ln, $217,000.
Nyhoff, Eldon D to Hansmeyer Investments LLC, 4040 N 68th St., $75,000.
Oakmont LLC to Stai Living Trust & Navidi, Keith J & Sandra A, 2815 N St., $142,000.
Oberg, Bradley R to Dingman, Valerie E, 10531 N 136 St. (Waverly), $178,000.
Oligmueller, Jon W to Reiners, Erik & Angelina, 715 Sunflower Dr. (Hickman), $225,000.
Oliver, John W & Denise P to Biere, David A & Mcconkey, Anne M, 7600 SW 27th St., $409,000.
Ottley, Shep & Amanda to Loecker, Jim & Jen, 9229 Berg Dr., $306,000.
Paden, Stephen J & Debra A to Meyer, Allen Dale & Jamie Kay, 8914 Lammle Cir, $415,000.
Parker, Georgenne G to Chirakkal, Haridas V & Deshmukh, Purva A, 7649 Ringneck Dr., $200,000.
Parks, Terry L & Gurney, Jill R to Nguyen, Dung V & Dat T & Ngo, Khanh Phuong, 4815 Bunker Hill Rd., $195,000.
Pecha, Denise & Donald S to Jenkins, Matt & Nolte, Ashley, 7125 N Hampton Rd., $365,000.
Pedersen, Grant to Pitt, Kevin M & Adrienne R, 3702 S 31st St.reet Cir, $270,000.
Pittenger, James S Iii & Shari Ann to Harvell, Lance J & Courtney E, 3311 Manassas Pl, $447,500.
R & H Homes LLC to Mytty, Andre, 2518 S 52nd St., $91,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Sak Company LLC, The, 7828 Yankee Woods Dr., $65,950.
Rasoda Restorations LLC to Hill, Kathy A & Ronald C, 3601 Melrose Ave, $240,000.
Rector, Wendy L & David L to Irons, Jack Lifetime Trust, 5003 Walker Ave, $50,000.
Reinsch, John R & Diane M to Jones, Jon P & Bergman, Elizabeth, 3600 Kimberly Cir, $276,450.
Reliance Real Estate Partners Inc to Dms Holdings LLC, 3827 S 48th St., $295,000.
Reliance Real Estate Partners Incorporated to Frey, Sara, 1824 S 15th St., $285,000.
Roehrs, Dale E to D & G Renovation LLC, 3001 Holdrege St., $110,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Lancaster County School District 001 A/k/a Lincoln Public Schools, address unspecified, $1,506,000.
Roth, Edward Estate to 1702 South Street LLC, 1702 South St., $270,000.
Rtat LLC to De Kock, Jason & Kristin, 7345 Canyon Rd., $268,650.
Rybak, Victor A to Nguyen, Quang, 800 Hickory Hill Ln, $295,000.
Sak Company LLC, The to Bokemper, Laura M, 7828 Yankee Woods Dr., $267,950.
Sawatzki, Sara to Fieselman, Caitlin, 3411 Cable Ave, $159,900.
Scheidt, Robert D Estate to Albertson, Laura M, 3430 S 17th St., $156,000.
Schmucker, Mark A Estate to Poole, Raymond Jr, 2105 N 63rd St., $80,000.
Schneider, Edward L to Papa Properties LLC, 7845 Sycamore Dr., $237,500.
Schwaninger, Bonnie J to Propertunity Investment Inc, 2629 Nottingham Ct, $98,250.
Scully, Daniel T Revocable Trust to Abbott Us Property LLC, 7101 Arbor Rd., $295,000.
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Bard, Dylan M, 5241 Orchard St., $108,469.
Seyersdahl, Brian R & Lacey K to Lenz, Mary, 447 S 55th St., $133,000.
Simons, Jesse E & Laura L to Khodida, Saad, 9239 Berg Dr., $265,000.
Smith, Joseph A & Debra D to Byi, Shan & Drew, Suzanna, 720 W Nance Ave, $210,000.
Stahl, Drew A to D & G Renovation LLC, 3001 Holdrege St., $110,000.
Stains, Clifford I & Marilyne N to Peitzmeier, Kyle C & Nadine K, 7524 Red Oak Ct, $399,000.
Steffensmeier, Tyler L to 4hlg LLC, 3152 St.ephanos Dr., $193,500.
Steinhour, Elizabeth & Tony to Mjwc LLC, 1900 S 24th St., $147,600.
Streeter, Michael E & Jennifer L to Harris, Mark & Morrow, Kimberly C, 649 E Hillcrest Dr., $374,000.
Strydom, Marcelle to Al-freji, Abbas S & Kimberly J Lemburg, 4531 Gertie Ave, $190,000.
Stutzman, Sara K to Mackie, Jordyn D & Mccave, John A Iii, 807 Erica Ct, $180,000.
Subbiah, Jeyamkondan & Thiyagarajan, Latha to Lyons, Laura R, 7611 S 33rd St., $292,000.
Svara, Darcy Marie to Hargitt Rentals LLC, 4201 Locust St., $172,500.
Tam Square Realty LLC to Omaha Dreamvesting LLC, 1645 Washington St., $57,000.
Tegtmeier Investments LLC to Gall, Joshua E, 2620 S 13th St., $125,000.
Thompson, Marlea K to Francisco, Juan Lopez & Lopez, Hermelinda Mateo, 4137 N 23rd St., $195,000.
Turner, Wiley to Geffen, Charles, 4001 Lewis Ave, $126,400.
United Equity LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 2927 N 65th St., $110,415.
Valora Ventures LLC to Nolan, Chancee, 4144 Garfield St., $180,000.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Fenton, John F & Jeanette K, 2630 Sievers Ct (Roca), $425,602.
Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C to Smith, Craig W & Nancy Kim W, 9805 S 72nd St., $384,950.
Wagner, August M & Kristine J to Siroky, Michael G & Pamela A, 830 Lakeshore Dr., $353,000.
Walker, Joshua K to Mckinney, Greg & Carla, 2521 N 64th St., $130,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Old City Building Group LLC, 10333 Shoreline Dr., $91,750.
Whisler, Randy & Natalie to Riddle, Jason & Aldrich, Elizabeth, 14351 Eastbourne St. (Waverly), $190,000.
Wilford, Cherie L to Rdjjs Property I LLC, 2711 S 13th St., $138,000.
Williamson, Mark D & Nicole L to Blum, Douglas I & Kimberly M, 9342 Del Rio Dr., $490,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Manley, Kimberly D, 8672 Ridge Hollow Dr., $207,900.
Zitek, Benjamin & Melissa to Wood, Ai Yeh, 8811 Leighton Ave, $257,000.