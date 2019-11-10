Sandin, Martin E Co-trustee to Remmenga, Joseph & Andrea, 9210 Leighton Ave, $365,000.
Saniel Scott LLC to Routz Enterprises LLC, 2638 Q St., $259,000.
Schmailzl, Grant & Lambrecht, Jennifer to Suarez, Diego, 1710 SW 24th St., $225,000.
Schumacher, Chris & Jessica to Geyer, Matthew & Jenny, 5901 S 97th St., $324,900.
Skolnick, Kristen Ann & Nicole Ann to Florea, Joshua D & Angie, 4114 N 8th St.reet Cir, $192,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Warnock, Kendall & Desiree, 9430 S 32nd St., $513,881.
Smith, Michael C to Shangreaux, Grant & Lux, Lisa, 2518 C St., $169,900.
St Joseph Institute to Catholic Bishop Of Lincoln, The, 5600 S Coddington Ave, $425,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Prairie Home Builders Inc, 7680 Mandalay Dr., $65,000.
Swanson, David L & Loretta to Steinacher, Kyle, 7235 Nolan Rd., $216,000.
Sward, Roberta J Estate to Sward, Allen W, 10401 W Pioneers Blvd (Denton), $378,899.
Thomas, Keith L & Maryann L & Molly M to Procacina, Dominic & Kaitlin, 1315 S 49th St., $153,000.
Thomsen, Linda L to Harrison, Diane M, 6226 Maple View Dr., $239,000.
Tippie, Amanda S to Murphy, Megan M, 615 Glenhaven Dr., $164,000.
Toll, Randall G & Theresa B to Wilson, John T, 3000 Cable Ave, $240,000.
Travis, Deryl L Sr Life Estate to Costello, Timothy E, 4975 Myrtle St., $136,500.
Traynowicz, Luke J to 4hlg LLC, 6110 S 30th St., $190,000.
Trentini, Jaime P to Itm LLC, 6950 Y St., $85,000.
Trentini, Jirapa to Itm LLC, 6950 Y St., $85,000.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Lin, Yuzhi & Haidi, 9052 Tumbleweed Dr., $193,900.
Village Green Limited Partnership to Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC, 1721 Whittier St., $1,905,000.
Voorhees, Michael J to Roberts, David & Angeline, 7248 Parkridge Cir, $409,646.
Watts, Edward A to Madlock, Abby & Antonio, 1133 W Harvest Dr., $233,000.
Whitten, Charles W & Kari E to Wkw Joint Revocable Trust, 6355 S 114th St., $1.
Widhalm, Cheryl P & Jacom to Widhalm, Cheryl P & Jacob, 7441 Brentwood Cir, $275,000.
Wilson, Jeanne to Nicholson, Mark A & Debra M, 3433 J St., $245,000.
Wright, L Donald Jr & Dianna L to Tobey, James, 2115 St.ockwell St., $229,900.
Yefimchuk, Oleksandr S & Nataliya M to Cure, David & Paula, 2037 Booth Cir, $258,000.