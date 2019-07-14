Doolittle, Steven R to Loyd, Bruce, 1919 S 40 St. (Unit #113), $200,000.
Doss, Craig A to Harral, Kyle N, 6032 Kenwood Rd., $195,000.
Double T Livestock to North Ridge Builders LLC, address unspecified, $80,000.
Drake, Dale E to Reddish, Chad, 7425 Englewood Dr., $66,337.
Duchon, Dennis & Plowman, Donde L to Srivastav, Piyush & Aradhna, 2705 S 24th St., $820,000.
Duff, Lajean R to Toft, David J & Karli M, 4330 S 46th St., $186,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Janssen, Aubrey E, 10111 White Pine Rd., $295,779.
Dvz Family Trust to Calkins, Roger D & Joynt, Pamela S, 2811 NW 53rd St., $190,000.
Ebrahim, Naeem & Mohammed A to Mahboub, Seyar A & Mohammad, 6316 Tanglewood Ln, $165,000.
Educator's Choice Insurance & Financial Solutions LLC to Croker Properties LLC, 1919 S 40 St. (Unit #308), $225,000.
Ehmen, Eddie & Colleen to Ehmen, Roger W & Laureen A & Burrows, George W & Norma J, 6045 Leighton Ave, $131,000.
Eickhoff, Travis E & Melissa A to Brenner, Zachary & Morgan, 201 Skyway Rd., $205,000.
Emmons, Patricia M to Emmons, Kelley J, 10330 N 140 St. #3 (Waverly), $71,000.
English, Taylor Lawrence to Riggan, Benjamin & Alyssa, 6411 Saline Dr., $268,000.
Enigma LLC to Vagts, Dale & Susan, 3735 Everett St., $135,500.
Epperson, Brett D to Grinvalds, Gary, 6728 Ballard Ave, $120,000.
Erickson, Brian to Barlow, Matthew A & Colosimo, Helen R, 8120 S 97th St., $645,000.
Erickson, Kari to Barlow, Matthew A & Colosimo, Helen R, 8120 S 97th St., $645,000.
Erpelding, Melinda to Sinnard, William B & Jennifer Jo, 624 Pier 2, $290,000.
Fagan, Stephen C to Dowson, Amber L & Scott L, 7001 Logan Ave, $145,000.
Ferguson, John & Marlene to Keck, Victoria M & Garringer, Kimberly J, 7381 Yankee Woods Dr., $360,000.
Ficke, Jon & Tara to Jeanneret, Tammy M & Allan L, 7515 Vine St., $129,900.
Finch, Stacy Tremayne to Luettel, Shelby, 1510 Van Dorn St., $172,000.
First Nebraska Educators Credit Union to Bank Of Bennington, 3933 S 14th St., $725,000.
Fisher, Mary S to Garratt, Rebecca, 4055 Teri Ln, $211,000.
Flaherty, Judith A Family Trust to Ferris, Kyle D, 510 S 41st St., $102,500.
Flodman, Steven J to Schachenmeyer, Kyle & Le, Anh, 3330 Prescott Ave, $185,000.
Fochtman, Susan E Estate to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 3310 S 54th St., $140,000.
Friesen, Alan to Sutton, Garrett & Classen, Robyn, 6522 S 34th St., $680,000.
Friesen, Marietta K to Parnell, Samantha, 805 Locust St. (Panama), $143,000.
Gall, Donald R & Wanna L to Eberhardt, Reece, 4441 W Hub Hall Dr., $211,000.
Gallegos, Samuel & Melissa J to Sullivan, James & Jamy, 6501 Winding Ridge Ct, $565,000.
Gloe, Della F to Luesalo LLC, 601 S 55th St., $88,000.
Goodman, Daniel to Cr4 Properties LLC, 3548 R St., $40,000.
Grady, Britany S & Dennis Ryan to Sloss, Rosemarie J, 3070 Vine St., $87,500.
Grauer, Shirley J to Richey, Jeremy Jw & Jamie K, 5819 Franklin St., $180,000.
Griess, Connor & Hope to Helikar, Tom & Resa, 5309 S 62nd St., $299,900.
Guhde, Harlan R & Connie L to Le, Tien, 1040 Park Ave, $15,000.
Gyulnazaryan, Vahe to Yurth, Jane W, 431 Haverford Dr., $252,500.
Hacker, Carli Jo to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 6630 Colfax Ave, $97,000.
Harris, Lauren to Oo, Thin & Shee, Sah Wah, 5118 W Sparrow Ln, $205,000.
Hatcher, Miranda & Bay, Josh to Hoang, Linh N & Nguyen, Minh H, 7031 S 30th Pl, $250,000.
Heerten, Ronald G & Sandra J to Garbuzov, Maxim & Alyona, 1811 Preamble Ln, $214,000.
Heng, Charles A & Jill M to Dimas, Jorge A & Joanna Esther, 17401 Panama Rd. (Panama), $315,000.
Herndon, Viva P Estate to Concept Design LLC, 1826 Sumner St., $63,950.
Hessheimer, Brandon C & Heather M to Worm, Janell, 1020 Scenic Ln, $189,900.
Heusinkvelt, Kenneth D Jr to Niederhaus, Griffin & Schreiter, Emily, 18820 Market St. (Sprague), $165,000.
Hildy Construction Inc to Seeley, Melissa, 7921 Maplewood Dr., $175,500.
Hile, Jean to Harms, Patricia A, 4840 Old Creek Rd., $237,500.
Hile, Shelly A to Colby, Jason L & Jeanne R S, 11711 Washington St. (Walton), $141,500.
Hinkley, Lloyd D & Donna J to Schilmoeller, Eric T & Theresa J, 5440 Fairdale Rd., $290,000.
Hoang, Dan N Estate to Le, Uyen & Ha, 2927 N 65th St., $70,000.
Hoebelheinrich, Gary L to Fitch, Jeremy, 2287 Surfside Dr., $167,551.
Holzerland, Aaron R & Sarah B to Walker, Ron S & Susan K, 6701 NW 105th St. (Malcolm), $310,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Clapper, Joe R & Angela M, 2133 N 68th St., $143,250.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Tran, Khoa & Vo, Dung, 3110 W Washington St., $191,900.
Horner, Travis & Jessica to Kadlec, Kurtis J, 3003 O'neil Pl, $320,000.
Howard, Carroll E to Car Mart Inc, 7200 Webster St., $49,917.
Hsre-lincoln Xiiia LLC to Chi Nebraska, 4055 Yankee Hill Rd., $2,512,587.
Huenink, Alvin G to Lile, Melissa, 2200 N 70th St., $67,400.
Hummel, Andrea C to Rembolt, Tami Anne, 641 N 55th St., $145,000.
Hurd, John C Estate to King, Kyle & Leah, 3101 Sheridan Blvd, $198,000.
Hurd, Victoria W to King, Kyle & Leah, 3101 Sheridan Blvd, $197,000.
Hutson, Carol M to Soucie, Connie L, 2330 St.one Creek Loop N, $400,000.
Irwin, Jack L Estate to Safe Harbour Eat-xxvi LLC, 3410 S 6th St., $585,000.
Itm LLC to Mrsny, Joshua & Sabata, Jamie, 10441 Ricky Rd., $277,500.
Jak Real Estate LLC to Althouse, Hannah L, 3103 S 41st St., $148,000.
Janssen, Tim & Donna to Sampson, Schuyler J, 3220 N 57th St., $160,500.
Jastbo LLC to Plan A Properties LLC, address unspecified, $301,562.
Jeh LLC to Oestmann, Michael & Heather, 2721 N 6 St., $232,792.
Jernigan, Candace to Johnson, Erik L & Lola K, 4605 S 85th Ct, $260,000.
Johnson, Aaron J & Kristin L to Trisdale, Jason & Tara, 7320 Leighton Ave, $198,000.
Johnson, Douglas & Van Stratten, Shawn to Mchomesolutions LLC, 3630 Doral Ln, $135,000.
Johnson, Jeffrey K & Megan K to Meyer, James M & Shannon E, 9215 Merryvale Dr., $330,000.
Johnson, Kraig W to Jeanneret, Allan L & Tammy M, 511 Eldora Ln, $132,000.
Jones, Jeremiah L & Nicole M to Zemartis, Monique & Chris, 6301 Fremont St., $153,000.
Jones, Jeremy & Sarah to Smallcomb, Harold & Hoskins, Aimee, 930 Garden St. (Bennet), $199,000.
Jones, Thomas J & Mable J Revocable Trust to Muthanna, Muthanna A & Safa & Alzaidawi, Ahmed, 2201 Atlas Ave, $163,000.
Jtab Enterprises LLC to Baustert, Brandon & Tiffany, 6254 S 97th Cir, $404,800.
Jurgens, Angela R to Erpelding, Ronald L, 5711 S 50th St., $195,000.
Kane, Kathleen M Estate to Waring, Mitch & Ashlee, 5011 Holdrege St., $87,000.
Kasl Properties LLC to 6135 O Street Car Wash LLC, 6135 O St., $1,500,000.
Kennett, Timothy J & Stephanie to Wallinger, Cody & Lily, 3501 Poplar Pl, $225,000.
Kenny, James P & Catherine C to Heinen, Seth W, 4216 Duxhall Dr., $245,000.
Kerl, Karen Successor Trustee to Hain, Kristin L & Patrick, 1445 S 3rd St., $120,000.
King, Kyle S & Leah J to Roinila, Veli-matti & Laura, 2816 Jefferson Ave, $287,000.
Kinnan, Larry L to Boshae, George G & Phyllis S, 8111 Nob Hill Rd., $350,000.
Klm Properties LLC to Mcbride, Beverly A, 2120 S Cotner Blvd, $169,900.
Knust, Glenn A & Antoinette J to Lovelace, Nicholas, 8201 W Van Dorn St., $402,000.
Koch, Heather & Somerhiser, Bret to Geschke, Clayton & Huddle, Stephanie, 7502 S 38th St., $287,500.
Koelzer, Edward to Lucchino, Vincent & Tomhave, Lacey, 1148 Eldon Dr., $185,000.
Kolbrek, Derrick to Schnase, Dalton, 4212 Witherbee Blvd, $145,000.
Konken, Cinda T to Zimmer, Cynthia, 2194 Kingswood Cir, $185,000.
Kraft, Shirley M to Blazek, Mark J & Kimberly M, 2425 Folkways Blvd #143, $87,000.
Kramer, Douglas H Estate to Walter, John R, 4731 N 71st St., $110,000.
Kramer, Jason E to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Kramer, Jeffrey M to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Kramer, Joseph A to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Kramer, Joshua B to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Kramer, Justin P to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Krk Property LLC to Ksab Enterprises LLC, 1919 S 40 St. (Unit #105), $170,000.
Krout, Batsheva H to 10-8 Holdings LLC, 3301 N St., $150,000.
Kuehn, Larry & Carla to Oliver, Teri J, 3548 O'sullivan Rd., $183,500.
Kutter, Daniel K & Carrie A to Aldridge, Craig & Kristi, 9921 Paris Ct, $425,000.
Kuzara, Melissa Ann & Rotert, Cory James to Kuzara, Mark A & Jennie L, 3007 S 11th St., $72,000.
Landis, Jeremy to Kerkman, Timothy C & Sarah A, 10450 N 150 St. (Waverly), $245,000.
Landis, Lori to Kerkman, Timothy C & Sarah A, 10450 N 150 St. (Waverly), $245,000.
Le, Tien to Nguyen, Thomas, 2252 Dudley St., $51,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Aguirre, Lorena & Garcia, Sergio, 10341 White Pine Rd., $264,503.
Legacy Ventures I LLC to Mccarty, Jon, 2915 N 46th St., $157,900.
Leitschuck, Patricia to Sheets, Michael J, 4120 N 7th St., $149,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes, 3405 Tree Line Dr., $100,000.
Lincoln North Creek LLC to Commonwealth Management Group LLC, 2223 Fletcher Ave, $140,000.
Long, Robert to Bowen, Jason & Jody, 5643 Walker Ave, $134,000.
Loomis, Berniece A Revocable Trust to Maly, William & Susan, 3130 S 31st St., $455,000.
Lovegrove, Douglas D to Yates, Michael R, 1606 Marlene Dr., $195,200.
Lueders, Ben & Diana to Scribner, Jay, 1440 W Sewell St., $170,000.
Lunzman, Matthew O to Smith, Scott R, 1155 N 100th St., $337,000.
Maas, Ronald R & Delores A Family Revocable Trust to Vanderplow, Lori & Edward, 12640 Tyler St. (Bennet), $325,000.
Maher, Brett & Jenna to Maher, Brian & Peggy, 1936 Connor St., $170,000.
Manley, William H & Kimberly D to Yang, Ruiguo & Guo, Jie, 8300 Emery Ln, $367,000.
Maricle, Mindy L to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Martinez, Rodolfo to Deboer, Jason Lee, 2801 Holdrege St., $73,000.
Mattison, Jessica to Dale, Walker & Erika & Robert C & Susan C, 1616 S 21st St., $205,000.
Mattison, Luke to Dale, Walker & Erika & Robert C & Susan C, 1616 S 21st St., $205,000.
Maxwell, Marsha J Trustee to Kleager, Larry L & Julianne, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #265, $105,000.
Mcclellen, Ethan J & Courtney L to Green, Mitchell & Molly A, 5631 Salt Valley Vw, $191,900.
Mccreight, Paul & Rande Joint Trust, The to Fritz, Tyler Lee & Jade Elizabeth, 2235 Harrison Ave, $334,900.
Mcdaniel, Jonathan K & Angela to Hildy Construction Inc, 4431 S 46th St., $172,000.
Mchenry, Martin M & Rebecca L to Stewart, Lori A, 851 N 58th St., $97,000.
Mckee, Matthew C & Kimberly S to Dorsey, Joseph Daniel & Wylicia, 6945 S 53rd Ct, $285,900.
Merritt, Christopher L & Melissa M to Leyva, Alexis & Mariah, 2431 SW Paul Whitehead Ln, $240,000.
Metzler, Brandon L to Zepeda, Eloisa Yenisel Gonzalez, 1636 N 32nd St., $139,900.
Middleton, Samuel C & Rachael L to Berks, Nate & Arushanova, Polina, 337 W Rio Rd., $140,000.
Millwood, Bobby G to Rosberg, John A & Kathleen A, 6500 Lexington Ave, $175,000.
Mitchell, Michael R & Elizabeth J to Kuhn, Bradley D & Brittany M, 9630 Glass Ridge Ct, $324,500.
Molloy, Sean F & Emily M to Stewart, Michael & Deanna, 6201 Oakridge Dr., $229,900.
Moos, William H & Kendra S to Wilhelm, Robert G & Lynda, 747 O St. (Unit #300), $820,000.
Morrow, Jeffrey K to Valla, Chad W & Tara L, address unspecified, $375,000.
Mowery, James & Morgan to Nwanya, Victor Ogoegbunam & Kekula-nwanya, Satta, 1625 SW Lacey Ln, $232,000.
Mpi Custom Homes Inc to Jansa, Shane & Lori, 8849 Grey Hawk Ct, $508,000.
Murrell, Jeromy & Kristina to Niesz, Riley & Michaela, 1400 W Avon Ln, $177,500.
Myers, Lloyd A Jr & Joyce Mae to Magnuson, Craig, 3721 Madison Ave, $105,000.
Nebraska Home Investors LLC to Monson, Carter James, 551 NW 9th St., $163,900.
Nebraska Housing Resource to Hadley, Ronald, 1810 NW 41st St., $42,500.
Nebraska Public Power District to Egger, Margaret L & Nannen, Melvin L & Sheryl A, address unspecified, $3,370.
Nelson, Steven M & Betty J to Encee Enterprises LLC, 1205 N 21st St., $11,240.
Nemaha Farms LLC to Madden, Patrick & Woods, Cassie, 17350 Red Sunset Ct (Bennet), $69,900.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to O'connell, Susan M, 1630 SW Derek Ave, $223,171.
New Traditions Home And Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Schanaman, Larry R & Kimberly J, 6640 N 13th St., $240,000.
Newcastle Construction Inc to Hosick, Darren M & Donna R, 805 Hickory Hill Ln, $305,539.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes, 2831 W Sumner St., $28,000.
Nisley, Stacy to Laguna, Jesus & Mackenzie, 7221 Morton St., $175,000.
Noble, Richard K Estate to Fahey, Allison, 7500 South St. #6, $186,101.
Novak, James J to Reed, Jamie, 3919 Lewis Ave, $111,500.
Numark Golf LLC to Mk Builders Inc, 4935 S 89 St., $100,000.
O'kelly, Michael D to Mintie, Mari, 1612 N 28th St., $95,000.
Oelling Development Company to Manion Construction Inc, 3833 SW 79 St., $72,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Howden, Gregory W & Michelle, 10341 Shoreline Dr., $420,000.
Oldham, Justin W & Malmgren, Molly K to Rubeiz, Christian, 1939 Independence Ct, $199,500.
Olsen, Eric D & Angela to Button, Mark E & Sarah D, 6524 S 21st St., $685,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Luther, Brian & Tammy, 3110 N 95th St., $407,418.
Oppegard, James R & Patricia J to Revolution Properties LLC, 2321 NW 50th St., $90,000.
Osterberg, Marla R to Burhoop, Curtis R, 10605 Van Dorn St., $389,000.
Payne, Tammy L to Mccready, Amanda & Robinson, Tierre G, 1926 Marlene Dr., $180,000.
Petersen, Arlene to Larsen, Michael, 3641 Daniel Rd., $185,000.
Peterson, Eric & Ann to Mcgrath, Kevin B & Ransom, Laura L, 9721 S 30th St., $379,900.
Peterson, Terri L to O'neill, Kyle K, 1040 N 34th St., $165,000.
Polley, Brian J & Barth, Kimberly J to Long, David M & Tracy L, 3319 S 29th St., $305,000.
Ponec, John to Wortman, Seth A, 916 Newport Blvd, $186,600.
Poore, Amy B to Wright, Corrin D, 3481 N 89th St., $180,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Major, Kenneth & Kathryn, 2871 Wagon Dr., $230,370.
Pray, Bruce S & Sue Ellen to Schaubroeck, Kelcie, 630 Garden St. (Bennet), $150,000.
Prezman LLC to J&g Mckelvey Trust, The, 6430 Lone Tree Dr., $390,000.
Quinn, Brett & Jennifer Hansen to Langley, Dustin & Michelle, address unspecified, $130,000.
Quinn, Mary K to Johnson, Kellon, 6832 Milan Dr., $177,500.
R C Krueger Development Company to Erickson, Brian, 8040 S 97th St., $79,950.
Raghani, Harish & Cynthia to Madlock, Micah E, 6010 S 81st St., $250,000.
Rdc Properties LLC to Jtre LLC, 4545 St.arr St., $125,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Lollman, Dennis & Katherine, 9520 N 146 Pl (Waverly), $277,598.
Rice, Russell J & Lisa L to Arias, Robert G & Cindy A, 624 S 32nd St., $177,000.
Rich, Justin M & Amanda D to Bennett, Cy L & Jeralyn L, 3231 Q St., $138,000.
Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Dvz Family Trust, 910 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $253,180.
Rigg, Lisa M to Quiring 5 Trust, 2723 Sedalia Cir, $275,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Buhr Construction Inc, 1711 NW 51 St., $335,000.
Ritz, Ritchie E & Haley V to Hittner, Adam & Cochran, Natalie, 9423 Benziger Dr., $301,500.
Robbins, Heather R Irrevocable Special Needs Trust to Egger, Kathryn L & Buchholz, Roxann A, 535 Lamont Cir, $133,500.
Robbins, Jayne & Christopher to Htoo, Moo R & Psaw, 815 Mary Ct, $200,000.
Rodriguez, Rodolfo to Bruckner, Jarret, 3819 Cleveland Ave, $95,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Old City Homes Inc, 7901 Lilee Ln, $67,950.
Rokke, Catherine to Paulson, Mary L, 2542 Woods Blvd, $187,900.
Romjue, Lawrence C Trust to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1202 F St., $760,000.
Rotschafer, Roger L & Linda M to Andrews, Margaret A Augustyn Trust, 5512 Barrington Ct, $240,000.
Rushing, Kevin M & Tabitha D to Shull, Adam & Ali, 3500 Cedar St. (Davey), $152,500.
Rybak Construction Inc to Claycomb, Michael & Tiffany, 5130 W Gary Gately St., $279,000.
Sampson, Schuyler & Anderson, Tara to Bennett, Thomas N & Susan, 1200 N 79th St., $213,000.
Sawtelle, Bradley G & Jody J to Krivohlavek, Jeffrey D & Connemara C, 9025 Turnberry Cir, $685,000.
Schafer, Matthew S & Stacey R to Gengler, Isaac J & Angela J, 851 S 36th St., $147,500.
Schainost, Blanche M to Rownd, Emily K, 3800 Berlene Ave, $150,000.
Schernikau, Burton L & Marietta S to Donner, Adam & Kathleen, 5505 Ellendale Rd., $440,000.
Schilmoeller, Eric T & Theresa J to Knobbe, Johnathon & Mary Katherine, 817 S 37th St., $187,000.
Schmidt, Andrew K to Knopp, Robert & Georgia, 9753 S 80th St., $325,000.
Schmidt, Krystyn O to Knopp, Robert & Georgia, 9753 S 80th St., $325,000.
Schmidt, Roger D & Dorothy A Living Trust Agreement to Faux, Betty J & Webster, Pamela Sue & Hatt, Bradley A, 8216 East Pointe Rd., $260,000.
Schmieding Homebuilders LLC to Grady, Dennis R & Britany S, 3753 Frederick Pl, $196,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Polley, Brian & Kimberly, 820 Hickory Hill Ln, $324,500.
Schnell, Toby W to Morberg, Jason Duane, 4320 Colfax Ave, $276,000.
Schnell, Veronica H to Hansen, Connie, 1209 Dakota St., $102,500.
Schroeder, Patricia A to Folkner, Janice, 624 A St., $125,000.
Schwab, Mark R & Soto, Michelle A to Knight-zima, Carrie, 1737 N 76th St., $160,000.
Schwindt, Connie R Revocable Trust to Uden, Darrin & Peyton, 5131 Valley Forge Rd., $264,000.
Schwindt, Rodney L Revocable Trust to Uden, Darrin & Peyton, 5131 Valley Forge Rd., $264,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7248 N 50th St., $55,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Oncenter Construction Inc, 7248 N 50th St., $55,000.
Scott, Craig A & Nolte, Heather A to Roberts, Trevor & Alexandria, 4401 S 47th St., $178,000.
Semin, Janis M Revocable Trust to O'hara, James Glen & Danielle Louise, 4124 St.arr St., $95,500.
Sercl, Timothy Jay to Hanke, Ace & Russell, Andria, 2205 S 46th St., $244,900.
Sexton, Brent L & Sarah R L to Mcmahan, Daniel & Tiffany, 2501 Nancy Dr., $219,000.
Shanahan, Patrick T & Sarah L to Aerni, Ryan & Jill, 2731 N 82nd Pl, $349,900.
Shelton, Brock to Roth, Travis, 1942 N 56th St., $151,000.
Shull, Adam K & Ali E to Downey, Regan & Jeffrey, 821 W Beal St., $183,501.
Siemsen, Steven E to Wells, Derek & Trina, 7640 Vine St., $187,000.
Sierra Group LLC, The to Ramaekers Properties & Repairs LLC, 2200 S 58th St., $87,700.
Signature Development LLC to Flatwater Builders LLC D/b/a Alpha Builders, 6440 Las Verdes Ln, $57,500.
Sinkule, Richard E to Nail, Travis, 6232 Maple View Dr., $239,000.
Skitotee LLC to Meradith, Scott & Kathleen, 2226 S 20th St., $167,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Price, Jerilynn K, 8830 S 38th St., $326,800.
Smith, Richard J & Jessica J to Mcmullin, Jeremy D & Elizabeth L, 1410 Arapahoe St., $166,500.
Snb Construction Ii Inc to Wordekemper, Rick & Lori, 7120 NW 5th St., $466,470.
Snyder, Jerry L Estate to Fsbo Realty Inc, 1930 S 44th St., $175,000.
Sorensen, Anne & Alexandra to C & E Capital LLC, 6842 Lexington Ave, $72,000.
Soucie, Connie L Revocable Trust to Sharp, Delane, 7504 Kentwell Ln, $305,000.
Spahn, Gerald R to Beck, Candice S & Jesse T & Hartland Homes, 3540 Q St., $14,000.
Sparks, Cody O & Katie M to Aiken, Ryan P & Pilney, Melissa S, 3740 NW 57th St., $180,000.
Sparks, Craig A & Karen S to Calhoun Investments LLC, 4660 Cornhusker Hwy, $165,000.
Sparks, Vonni R to Piersol, Matthew, 2801 U St., $72,000.
Spring Valley Homes Incorporated to Schwindt, Connie R & Rodney L Revocable Trusts, 3239 N 92nd St., $307,500.
Srivastav, Piyush & Aradhna to Cook, Shayna, 2845 Cedar Ave, $229,000.
St Mary Marsh LLC to Lueders, Benjamin & Diana, 1260 Oakview Dr. (Hickman), $259,900.
Staehr, Kevin R & Patricia L to Achen, Anton &kaila, 1726 Pepper Ave, $142,000.
Stangl, Millard J Sr Estate to Reynolds, Roger & Ross, 4250 Y St., $77,500.
Staples, Pamela J to Suleiman, Mark, 1540 Latham St., $282,900.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 3311 N 92nd St., $65,400.
Stevens, Pamela S & Daniel R to Kallhoff, Matthew, 5341 N St., $140,000.
Stewart, Michael & Deanna to Suh, Hongwook & Lee, Sunhyoung, 9123 Mohave Dr., $326,000.
Stickney, Zachary A to Johnson, Carrol J Living Trust, 7324 Ballard Pl, $131,500.
Stiffler, William R Estate to Eivins, Austin L & Destiny R, 2540 N 42nd St., $108,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Sercl, Timothy Jay, 8724 S 79th Ct, $274,528.
Subramanian, Anuradha & Anand V Rau to Gillmor, Julie & Anshasi, Abraham, 5510 S 77th St., $275,000.
Sukup, Jerry L & Sara K to Kranz, Wain & Marelda & Swanson, Dan & Michelle, 16530 S 134th St. (Bennet), $560,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Vogt, Christopher L & Jessica D, 925 Hickory Hill Ln, $323,141.