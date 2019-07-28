Bower, James to Williams, Stephanie, 4401 Adams St., $105,000.
Buhr Construction Inc to Schmidt, Carol & Roesler, Monty, 5025 W Hillsboro Dr., $232,000.
Burback, Jeanne E to Meyer, Matthew & Keller, Haley, 2435 N 64th St., $186,500.
Buss, Zachary & Hannah to Martz, Andrew & Katherine, 6541 Yorktown Ct, $410,000.
C & G Development LLC to Dillon Self Storage West O LLC, 2251 W O St., $1,700,000.
Capitol Beach Rentals LLC to Barton, Steve & Sysel-barton, Jill, 990 N Lakeshore Dr., $703,000.
Carlson, Karen K to Swanson, Jeremiah J & Suzanne K, 6301 NW 112th St., $420,000.
Casper, Betty A to Garcia, Carolyn & Bailey, Kristina, 4831 S 55th Ct, $200,000.
Crisler, Kayla to Snyder, Jill, 8511 Pinehill Ln, $284,000.
Dahar, Kolo to Tiedeman, Megan L & Jacob John, 5310 NW 10th St., $205,000.
Dahl, Ronald L & Yvonne L to Lucas, Warren A, 5018 Constitution Ave, $275,000.
Dawson, Michael & Jodi to Alderman, Brad R & Kathryn Y, 8893 Himark Ln, $570,000.
Denny, Blair G & Deanna K to Tytarenko, Olha & Shestak, Orest, 3620 S 83rd St., $221,000.
Dickes, Stacy Lee to Weller, Anthony Timothy John, 724 B St., $80,500.
Drewel, Kenneth W & Deborah L to Swenson, Gerrall L, 5351 Cornhusker Hwy, $450,000.
Duden Family Revocable Trust to Hive Lab LLC, 3203 S 33rd St., $131,313.
Dufek, Daniel & Megan to Penner, Nolan & Rachel, 3740 W Plum St., $254,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Kramer, Owen Patrick, 6025 N 15th Ct, $249,950.
Engler, Joseph & Nidia to Mohr, Korey, 1110 Manatt St., $125,000.
Fattig, Lavae H to Pieper, Anthony Mark & Michelle Rae, 3065 St.ephanos Dr., $167,000.
Fischer, Eric A & Lauren M to United Equity LLC, 7 Beckman Cir (Malcolm), $91,581.
Fitzgerald, David & Sandra to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 2100 N 95th St., $110,513.
Flachsbart, Brent D to Timpe, Brenden & Amy, 3226 S 29th St., $308,520.
Flatwater Builders LLC to Dufek, Daniel & Megan, 6556 Las Verdes Ln, $339,000.
G S Investments LLC to Lofing Properties LLC, 5011 N 57th St., $750,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to 59 Renovations LLC, 2535 Lafayette Ave, $200,000.
Goldenstein, Elizabeth J Trste to True Investments LLC & Aura Home Solutions LLC, 601 S Cotner Blvd, $195,000.
Gottsleben, Teresa to Sabalka, Lucas & Kotschwar, Stacie, 2810 S 13th St., $208,900.
Graham, Frank & Lisa to Thomas, J Reggie & Sherri B, 6321 Marlborough Rd., $1,250,000.
Guenther, Valerie J Estate to Smith, Dorothy J, 5644 L St., $165,000.
Haessler, Ward Living Trust to Summit Management Group LLC, 333 N 26th St., $210,000.
Hall, Kevin & Gina to Stromberg, Gary & Mues, Dwana, 600 Q St. (Unit #609), $315,000.
Hapuna Properties LLC to Moyer, Matthew O, 3941 Worthington Ave, $95,300.
Harmony Investments LLC to Roberts, Marcia, 7160 S 29 St., $427,000.
Harrington, Patrick A & Turcotte, Jenna R to Roth, Zachary C, 2316 NW 51st St., $179,000.
Hauschel Family Trust to Hansen, Nicole Lee, 3036 Chisholm Pl, $198,000.
Heiden, Adam & Krista to Sire, Jesse J & Kylie M, 813 Park Dr. (Hickman), $365,000.
Hein, Christina Lynn to Long, Stephan Thomas, 311 W Chanceler Dr., $213,500.
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/b/a Trademark Builders to Anstine, Jared & Dani, 9215 Swan Creek Rd., $74,000.
Hicks, Rogene J to Mclaughlin, Matthew J, 2001 Manor Ct, $174,000.
Hill, Tommy L to Van Allen, Dennis D & Laura L, 5611 N 26th Pl, $177,750.
Hille, Andrew J to Halvorsen, Haley S & Elgert, Christopher R, 227 Lindale Cir (Hickman), $164,900.
Hofmann, Gunter & Johnson, Judy L to M3611 Properties LLC, 534 S 30th St., $255,000.
Hometown Handyman Inc to Lynn Lincoln Investments LLC, 900 S 21st St., $339,900.
Itm LLC to Bevins Enterprises LLC, 2933 N 50th St., $63,300.
Janousek, Tyler to Srs Investments LLC, 3800 Pace Blvd, $338,000.
Jurey, Greg V & Himmelberg, Randi J to Garvin, Brandon & Cassie, 1420 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $241,000.
Kelly, Larry L & Cindy M to Engelman, Adam J & Leslie A, 6001 Rainbow Cir, $245,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Gregg, Charles H & Maureen K, 4753 N 36th St., $214,520.
Knorr Enterprises LLC to Getting, Braden & Kristin, 2723 Cable Ave, $160,000.
Knust, Aaron J & Emily A to M3611 Properties LLC, 2945 S 35th St., $143,361.
Kohl, Jerome J & Kay E to Daher, Fadwa & Osman, Ajaj & Sanaa H, 6140 Luann Ln, $305,000.
Kunz, Robert A & Kathleen M to Bryan, Steven W & Mindy S, 1107 Turtle Creek Rd., $220,000.
Lee Douglas Property Management LLC to Lowell Ave LLC, 4837 Lowell Ave, $330,000.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7332 St.rait Rd., $560,100.
Lewis, Dwayne E & Betty J to Tegtmeier, Larry R Living Trust, 1510 Sawyer Ct, $163,500.
Liming, Everett L Jr Estate to Thomalla, Michael & Meuse-thomalla, Adrian, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #15, $190,000.
Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Lin, Mya & Lah, Lar, 1533 Grace Ave, $148,000.
Long Family Properties LLC to Alpsteg, Andrew, 3635 Randolph St., $157,000.
Luft, Gregory W to Peak Property Management LLC, 2838 D St., $200,000.
Mac, Pauline to Lee, Jesse, 3265 Dudley St., $61,500.
Malone, Christopher R & Johansen, Stephanie J to Chapek, Nicholas & Maly, Mackenzie, 1801 W Hill St., $248,000.
Maly, Christopher S & Gatti, Lauren to Maly, Christopher S & Stanley Iii, 2501 Lafayette Ave, $162,500.
Mares, Tasha Marie to Cohn, Wendi L, 6742 Y St., $169,000.
Mccabe, Elizabeth J Revocable Trust to Patel, Megan E & Niraj S, 1028 Twin Ridge Rd., $308,000.
Mccroden, Stuart & Chelsey to Korth, Keaton & Bott, Ashley, 8130 S 16th St., $252,000.
Mcmanus, Thomas George & Holly Elizabeth to Anderson, Clayton W & Julie K Pearson, 2600 S 76th St., $290,900.
Meeks, Leonard & Decemba to Itm LLC, 1600 SW 30th St., $195,000.
Melichar, Beverly M Life Estate to Ninneman, Bryce D & Douglas D, 1830 SW 84th St., $145,000.
Melichar, Beverly M to Ninneman, Bryce D & Douglas D, 1830 SW 84th St., $145,000.
Mfz Group LLC to Manley, William H Iv, 880 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $248,000.
Michaelson, John D Ii & Jerrie L to Strop, Grady W & Sandra M, 5300 Marigold Ct, $206,000.
Miller, Sueann to Williams, Stephanie, 4401 Adams St., $105,000.
Milligan, Tyler M & Kimberly C to Benesch, Kyle, 270 Irving St., $179,000.
Miriovsky, Jacob T to Pompa, Jose & Erika Ramirez, 4024 N 8th St., $184,000.
Moore, Ashley R to Vollmer, Kenneth W & Chase, 5821 Limestone Rd., $224,900.
Morehead, Caleb & Courtney to Shunkwiler, Brett A & Lindsey J, address unspecified, $85,000.
Morton, James E & Shelly A to Lomatayo, Lucy, 1234 Patterson Dr., $203,500.
Mossend Home Ventures LLC to Kameirani, Arman Ebrahimi, 4321 S 58 St. #4, $97,250.
Mulder Construction Inc to Johnson, Jeff K & Megan K, 1126 N 102nd St., $570,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Keppen, Katie, 831 W Arezzo Ct, $55,000.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Turvey, Maxine & Gossard, Zane, 4220 W Thatcher Ln, $231,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Christ, Hunter & Ly, 943 Barker Ln, $225,446.
Newton, Eileen A & Bartholomew R to Newton, Eileen A & Green, Angela, 2634 Arrow Ridge Pl, $99,100.
Nguyen, Tien H to Gozo, Mensah Folly & Atsu, Grace, 2274 W St., $119,000.
Nguyen, Trinh & Anna to Le, Dien T & Pham, Thi Ngoc Anh, 2839 NW 9th St., $180,000.
Nichols, Scott to Langdon, Dayna, 5909 Lee Cir, $158,000.
Oliver, Regina M to Poole, Raymond Jr & Moderacki, Cortney, 1645 Culbera St., $254,900.
Olsen, George & Elizabeth to Palmer, Amanda M, 14040 Guildford St. (Waverly), $150,500.
Osterberg, Neil to Northern Frontier Investments LLC, 1801 S Folsom St., $162,500.
Peak Investment Properties LLC to Amory, Lester R & Mary J, 7440 Colby St., $53,129.
Penner, Nolan & Rachel to Mcgill, Treyson James & Abigail Erin, 805 W Godfrey Dr., $182,000.
Pine Ridge Dental Properties Ii LLC to Blacktie Properties LLC, 8545 Executive Woods Dr., $370,000.
Plock, Dianne L Revocable Trust to Gabelman, Connie Jo, 2930 St.ephanos Dr., $202,000.
Plock, Richard D Revocable Trust to Gabelman, Connie Jo, 2930 St.ephanos Dr., $202,000.