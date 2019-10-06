Abandi, Alain to Wells Fargo Bank N A, 3127 N Cotner Blvd, $84,240.
Abode LLC to Casa Properties LLC, 1121 D St., $5,000.
Adam, Raymond Walter & Henrietta Marie to Welton, T Scott & Ronda L, 6516 Saline Dr., $303,000.
Adl Properties LLC to Jones, Stephanie & Morshee, 4243 Saint Paul Ave, $415,000.
Al-kinani, Mohammed D to Jp Investments LLC, 2975 Holdrege St., $77,000.
Alexander, Daniel R & Erica J to Schantz, Ezra & Danielle, 4620 Duxhall Dr., $224,500.
Allgood, Brandon L & Smith, Emily P to Lorimer, Jaclyn & Richard, 941 School House Ln, $185,630.
Ammon Family Trust, The to Loos, Jodi, 1404 N 24th St., $103,000.
Amp Properties LLC to Long Family Revocable Inter Vivos Trust Agreement, 4218 Madison Ave, $109,000.
Ashurst, Clark Ward to Oakeson, Stacy A, 5426 Canterbury Ln, $134,000.
Auxier, James Eric to Rhinehart, Kevin & Laura, 6711 Marcia Ln, $162,000.
Bach, Justin C to Sandhills State Bank, 5355 S 79th St., $204,000.
Barrow, Mary K to Markham, Alexander J, 3114 Ryons St., $172,500.
Barry, Elizabeth M to Bui, Chi T & Choo, Kim K, 5225 Normal Blvd, $165,100.
Bartels, Mark C & Theresa E to Akoi, Dennis & Maude, 601 Dr.iftwood Dr., $195,000.
Bartlett, John to Mcintyre, Michael S, 5211 S 50th St., $202,500.
Base, Barbara L Estate to Smith, Michael S & Amber M, 1822 S 56th St., $249,200.
Bauers, Terry L to Wiedel, Diana L, 2545 S 38th St., $138,900.
Beck, Alan J Estate to Schumacher, Chris & Jessica, 6601 Marcus Rd., $535,000.
Becker, Paul C Life Estate to 916 Properties LLC, 2735 Garfield St., $111,500.
Beetem, Kenneth & Lucille M Trust to Raisch Enterprises Inc, 3130 E St., $80,000.
Bell, Aaron D & Monroe D to Summit Management Group LLC, 641 S 28th St., $70,000.
Benes, Michelle S Revocable Trust to Schaffer, Phyllis, 10930 N 144 St. (Waverly), $198,000.
Benes, Robert L Revocable Trust to Schaffer, Phyllis, 10930 N 144 St. (Waverly), $198,000.
Bennett, Thomas Neal & Susan M to Jergensen, Kirsten, 455 St.einway Rd., $150,750.
Bigler, Lori L to Geary, Ann M, 4021 Thorn Ct, $840,000.
Blaise Land Holdings LLC to 11t Ne LLC, 810 S 27th St., $170,000.
Blake, Daniel A to Dougherty, Derek & Vasquez, Brittany, 706 W Burt Dr., $135,000.
Bossard, Lucas O & Ruth E to Bowhay, Jacoby & Michelle, 16801 S 68th St. (Hickman), $315,000.
Bothern, Lisa K to Rozar, Beth & Terry, 11111 N 144 St. (Waverly), $179,900.
Braun, Makala to Beznoska, Nicholas A, 5345 Leighton Ave, $140,000.