Stehlik, Tyler J to Adams, Justin & Wright, Madeline, 11300 W Prucha St. (Kramer), $123,000.

Stone Bridge Creek LLC to Fine Line Homes LLC, 1631 Pennsylvania Ct, $67,000.

Stone, Shannon M to Desai, Sharvil S & Kavina, 425 NW 23rd St., $119,000.

Stull, Mary E to Shafer, Darlene M, 7301 Whitestone Dr., $290,000.

Summers, Mikel K to Way, Warren K, 831 N 56th St., $136,000.

Swinton, Ryan R to Manning, Matthew T & Heather M, 9931 N 151 St. (Waverly), $359,900.

Swinton, Traci to Manning, Matthew T & Heather M, 9931 N 151 St. (Waverly), $359,900.

Taladay, David R & Marcell M to Davis, Scott & Andres Marie, 6124 Rosebud Dr., $252,000.

Taylor, Glenda R to Schaaf, Gene E & Mary Rose, 3330 Jamestown Rd., $172,500.

Tdg Lincoln-yankee Hill LLC to Langdon, William E & Usono LLC, 3811 Grainger Pkwy, $115,000.

Texley, Linda L to Day, Terri S, 1530 Skyline Dr., $228,500.

Thomas, James D & Janice K Life Estate to Bishop, Mindi, 2908 N 40th St., $101,000.

Thomas, Leo & Elfrieda Revocable Trust to Krueger, Richard & Sharon, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #2201, $155,000.

Tucker Investments LLC to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 835 A St., $80,000.

Tupper Property Management LLC to Morgan, Sara, 2316 Scott Ave, $178,000.

Turen, Carolyn to Cisar, Melanye C, 7431 S 17th St., $275,000.

Turen, Grantland to Cisar, Melanye C, 7431 S 17th St., $275,000.

Umana, Lee M & Kari J to Rinne, Susan L & Cole A, 1840 N 81st St., $260,000.

United Equity LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 4421 N 10th St., $131,750.

United States Of America to Harrington, Jason & Leah, 6701 W Leealan Ln (Crete), $385,000.

Van Der Zanden, Thea to Hatten, Michael T, 8051 Arrow Ridge Rd., $222,000.

Vestal, Lowell A Estate to Pebley, Shawn P, 716 Charleston St., $156,700.

Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7602 S 66th St., $98,000.

Von Kampen, David W & Mollie R M to Schwindt, Garrett & Henry, Rachel, 4135 Garfield St., $177,000.

Vontz-lewis, Marci L to Samek, Craig A, 2648 N 65th St., $141,000.

Wagner, Marc to Kroeker, Calvin & Molly, 2024 S 17 St. #2, $58,000.

Wagner, Tanya L to Koch, Mikayla R & Kopejtka, Jason L Jr, 113 Concord Ave (Hickman), $167,000.

Waller, Jeffrey Wade to Gmts Investments LLC, 3031 Agate Ct, $165,000.

Walton, Russell to Kipling, Allyssa, 5025 Woodhaven Dr., $177,500.

Ward, Paul & Tera to Boren, Ian T & Jessica, 5421 S 8th St., $199,900.

Webb, Angela J to Mcewen Construction LLC, 7440 Dotson Rd., $125,000.

Weber, Kendal L & Deann R to Weber, Benjamin S & Alyssa M, 6910 Pella Rd. (Firth), $15,100.

Wenger, Kermit W & Linda K to Swanson, Steve & Wallace, Julie, 5421 S 73rd St., $235,000.

White, Edward L & Jacqueline R to Underwood, Austin T, 827 W Beal St., $190,000.

Whitten, Nathan J & Blakely, Hope M to Masur, Michael & Kathryn, 14313 Red Gauntlet St. (Waverly), $249,990.

Wiegert, Audrey E Estate to Elseg, Carolyn, 1230 Sycamore Dr., $177,947.

Wikoff, Larry H Estate to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 1112 Rose St., $113,000.

Wilder, Hannah F to Hamm, Lorenz J & Dana J, 8208 A St., $220,000.

Wilkinson, Nick to Foged, Wayne L & Carolyn G, 5218 W Benton St., $135,000.

Wirth, Gregory S & Stephanie J to Brouillette, Eric & Haleigh, 2040 S 77th St., $246,000.

Wood, Caleb to Vu, Van D & Bui, Thi Bich Thuy, 3140 N 9th St., $145,000.

Wva Investments LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 5610 Salt Valley Vw, $265,000.

Yanagisawa, Daisuke & Mie to Ilic, Boris & Allaire, Allyssa B, 3009 Browning St., $237,100.

Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Becker, Andrew, 8801 Ridge Hollow Dr., $199,900.

Young, Steven A & Deborah L to Matulka, Eric D & Catherine A, 4421 Neumann Ln, $339,000.

Zink, Mark S & Susan L to Bargell, Toni & Walker, Kenneth, 4801 Lonewood St., $217,900.

517 Properties LLC to Phelps, Matthew C & Emily N, 220 Indian Rd., $185,000.

Ammon Family Trust, The to Cross, Robin M & Lucy J, 2904 Q St., $158,000.

Anderson, Carol J to Rentfro, Robert J & Frances J, 7300 Oldpost Rd. #5, $157,500.

Badertscher, Chris to Behn, Jan & Dan, 837 Daybreak Dr., $184,000.

Bailey, Britton F & Barbara L to Jennings, John & Romjue, Anne, 2315 S 34th St., $147,500.

Banyard, Martin N & Bolton, Rebecca J to Miller, Reece J, 5208 St.arling Ct, $230,000.

Baum, Thaddeus J to Nei Global Relocation Company, 1941 Philadelphia Dr., $283,000.

Behnk, Austin & Melissa to Santos, Thaddeus N & Kimberly D, 1626 Torreys Dr., $267,500.

Benjamin, Marlyce A to Tran, Huong, 6912 Tanglewood Pl, $244,900.

Berry, Truman J Jr & Florence L to Kingsley, Alexander N & Jeanine M, 4845 Old Creek Rd., $525,000.

Bettenhausen, Dale Q & Retta M to Boshart, Trevor, 214 S 40th St., $120,000.

Bic Development LLC to Gosnell, John & Wendy, 801 O St. (Unit #430), $454,400.

Bkmk LLC to Jacobson, Jens Garret, 3868 St.eele Ave, $270,000.

Blacketer, Lavinia to Davis, Levi L & Lacey R, 4821 Claire Ave, $165,000.

Blodgett, Christopher M & Leal, Stephanie J to Malzac, Lisa A, 2940 South St., $138,200.

Bowar, Joyce E to Nelson, Jennifer, 6003 Old Farm Cir, $217,000.

Bravo, Pablo & Marroquin, Alexander to Bravo, Pablo, 5225 W Leighton Ave, $86,450.

Bushwood LLC to Prairie Innovative Exchanges LLC, 1341 F St., $57,000.

Cane, Kathleen K to Albers, Justin J, 5832 Spruce St., $153,000.

Clancy, David A & Jennifer A & Jordan D to Buhr, Ariel, 1010 Vale St., $140,000.

Clement, Amy to Brothers, Jeremy & Jennifer, 4216 Baldwin Ave, $125,750.

Clement, Wade to Brothers, Jeremy & Jennifer, 4216 Baldwin Ave, $125,750.

Colin, Ronald L Estate to Ludtke, Marilyn J & Neal, Ryan J & Hergenrader, Stanley W, 2504 Bishop Rd., $150,000.

Colin-roberts, Angela J & Colin-lippstreu, Scott R to Ludtke, Marilyn J & Neal, Ryan J & Hergenrader, Stanley W, 2504 Bishop Rd., $149,000.

Coniglio, Kirsten K & Eide, Jeremy L to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 1718 Pepper Ave, $80,542.

Coon, Verl H & Margaret M Life Estate to Aden, Daniel D & Sandra M, 4301 Knox St., $161,000.

Cruikshank, Max & Janene to Zelnio, David & Tonya, 1847 Atlas Ave, $159,900.

Curry, Troy J to Propertunity Investment Inc, 5241 Rosebriar Ct, $153,000.

Dammann, Zachary to Bailey, Andrew W & Cynthia F, 2358 S 27th St., $158,000.

Damme, Jason L & Kuehn-damme, Tamara S to Hying, Joel D & Brittany A, 641 N 148th St., $415,000.

Denali Custom Builders Inc to Lee, Debra & Faalii, Apelu F & Kendy J, 5959 Opus Cir, $84,900.

Derun Building Group Inc to Peters, Brock O & Christine A, 10300 White Pine Rd., $324,950.

Durgin-clinchard, Jean Eileen Revocable Trust to Page, Michael R & Steider, Susan R, 638 N 25th St., $162,000.

Eagle Haus Holdings LLC to Lougemba, Hortense Nsimba, 3445 Vine St., $156,000.

Elsener, Michael James & Margaret C to Zach, Jeremy V & Colleen M, 2118 Smith St., $252,500.

Equity Trust Company, Custodian Fbo Scott Boulas to Boulas, Patrick D & Lisa, 1630 H St. #d6, $44,000.

Evermann, Elizabeth Estate to Krick, Thomas D & Therese R, 700 S 53rd St., $146,500.

Faltys, Ben & Sample, Teresa to Attaie, Amin & Roya, 1929 NW 44th St., $236,000.

Fertig, James R & Connie J to Flynn, Kylie & Gilfert, Tyler, 5141 Boeckner Ave, $210,000.

Fleischer, Arlene M Trust to Russell, Karen Marie, 6527 Lone Tree Dr., $345,000.

Frantz, Sandra M to Frantz, Sandra M & Von Loh, Darik J, 6245 Black Forest Dr., $121,520.

Fremont At 84 LLC to Fremont At 84 Ii LLC, address unspecified, $396,000.

Gallert, Nathan G & Megan A L to Drexel, Paul C & Patricia G, 7801 Gerald Ave, $320,000.

Garber, Jeremiah J & Sarah J to Muhs, Tyler J & Sara M, 5611 S 42nd St.reet Ct, $188,000.

Garden, Richard P Jr Revocable Trust to Hansen, David Tyler & Jennifer Lynn, 2100 St.ockwell St., $329,000.

Global Investers Inc to New Generation Properties LLC, 1415 Plum St., $483,100.

Gokie, Richard D to Gokie, Terry, 3293 A St., $90,000.

Gonzalez, Sally E to Sanders, Alyssa, 5701 Queens Dr., $156,000.

Graff, Larry L & Kathryn A to Lowe, John W & Susan J, 7216 Twin Oaks Rd., $270,000.

Gray Contracting LLC to Beck, Douglas James & Janet Lee, 7110 NW 19th St., $324,000.

Great Plains Custom Homes LLC to Yeddula, Vineeth & Jankey, Hasitha, 1305 N 102nd St., $369,950.

Greenwood, Lori L to Greenwood, Lori L & Pierce, Samuel S, 1537 W Plum St., $96,200.

Griess, Sharla to Schultz, Shelly, 6419 Ballard Ave, $112,500.

Haarberg, Theresa L to Nazari, Juma & Sakeena, 5971 N 23rd St., $222,500.

Hafer, Larry E & Julie M to Putt, Robert & Traci, 28301 Post Rock Cir (Firth), $351,500.

Hall, Forrest Matthew to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 4826 Greenwood St., $10,600.

Hamm, Lorenz J to Peters, Adam K & Cary E, 547 Pier 2, $420,000.

Hansen, David Tyler to Windh, Janice, 1839 St.ockwell St., $140,000.

Hanson, Matthew D & Callahan-hanson, Linda J to Valcan, Pam, 5584 Blackpool Rd., $217,000.

Harms, Patricia A to Trompke, Timothy D & Theresa, 4525 W Hub Hall Dr., $240,000.

Hb Ii Inc to Schmidt, Dallas & Sharon, 7735 S 94th Bay, $45,000.

Hellman, Jerry J to Bruner, Patricia K & Nathan T, 1001 O St. #302, $230,000.

Hellman, Tami J to Bruner, Patricia K & Nathan T, 1001 O St. #302, $230,000.

Herold, Donald D & Beverly J Joint Revocable Trust to Rahn, Debra L & Darryl W, 2809 Laredo Dr., $295,000.

Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC Dba Trademark Builders to Maack-chee, Carly & Chee, Solomon M, 4420 N 178 St., $454,970.

Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Waite, Michael & White, Michelle, 9730 Mortensen Dr., $422,400.

Hoffman, Barb to Fisher, Trevor J, 2510 S 37th St., $180,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Fuller, Ann, 440 Dr.iftwood Dr., $243,900.

Horton, Anthony to Bailey, Andrew W & Cynthia F, 2358 S 27th St., $158,000.

Hugh Chris-co to Sadat, Elias, 1515 F St., $69,000.

Interstate Land LLC to Rowdy Investments LLC, address unspecified, $200,000.

Iron Ridge Development LLC to Van Horn Custom Homes LLC, 3090 Walter Ter (Roca), $90,000.

Irwin, Jack L Estate to Dfp Properties Llp, 4001 N 48th St., $869,630.

Irwin, Mary Lou Estate to Dfp Properties Llp, 4001 N 48th St., $280,370.

Itm LLC to Verhoeff, James E Jr & Courtney A, 415 E Hillcrest Dr., $362,500.

Jensen, Cynthia D to Bennett, Donald & Kimberly, 1733 SW 30th St., $188,200.

Johnson, Dale J & Beverley C to Aguirre, Aida & Ontiveros, Sofia, 1816 Groveland St., $173,500.

Johnson, Jeanne M to 200 Properties LLC, 1901 E St., $170,000.

Johnson, Terry & Susan M to Litt, Matthew J & Erin A, 2311 Larchdale Dr., $380,000.

Kadavy, Bonnie L to Bevins Enterprises LLC, 3633 Everett St., $105,000.

Kamelian, Yadollah & Wan S to Lamonte, Daniel J & Lynne E, 1814 Saint Andrews Pl, $375,000.

Karagas, Demosthenes D to Martin, Emma R, 1230 Butler Ave, $134,500.

Kerezsi, Paula L & Kittrell, Tracy to Klein, Benjamin & Jennifer, 633 Lakeshore Dr., $249,900.

Kerrigan, Patrick J Trust to Easley, David J & Bridget S, 9101 Tuscan Ct, $715,000.

Ketterer, Dorothy E Estate to Lowe, Lloyd & Susan, 3040 S 11th St., $220,000.

Key Crest Holdings LLC to Wilson, Dominick T & Stephani T, 4708 N 36th St., $200,000.

Kimbrough, Alexis M to Allen, Mathew J, 5211 Aylesworth Ave, $149,900.

Kisling, Evelyn to Ckr Properties LLC, 4514 Hillside St., $82,000.

Kleager, Larry & Julianne to Anderson, Joy M, 3001 S 51 St.reet Ct #264, $88,000.

Knorr, Vickie Lynn to Christiansen, Brian E & Kelly M, address unspecified, $92,500.

Knutson, Jack L to Murphy, John C & Rowland, Jeffrey D, 6918 NW 7th St., $299,900.

Kodad, Elaine C to Swagerty, Jack L & Teresa J, 6864 NW 7th St., $306,800.

Koehn, Aaron C & Havekost, Leigh M to Nguyen, Van Thi Bich & Thang Dinh, 2911 R St., $105,000.

Lee, Randal A & Linda Sue to Brooks, Dennis Erik, address unspecified, $220,000.

Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1039 Kooser Dr., $58,900.

Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Maven Homes LLC, 9535 Autumn Meadow Ln, $90,000.

Lincoln Management Associates to Emprise Properties LLC, 1733 O St., $692,250.

Lincoln/lancaster County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Kon, Martha, 4227 W Hancock Ct, $240,000.

Lober, Russell & Sherry & Austin to Hannah, Steve, 734 Charleston St., $75,000.

Lowe, Susan J to Bierbrauer, Eric, 1037 Jennifer Ct, $225,000.

Maple, Kendric & Jordin to Peterson, Jason & Danehey, Katherine, 6041 Princess Margaret Dr., $215,900.

Marolf, Richard R & Cynthia J to Giddings, Dustin & Loock, Ryan, 2904 N 51st St., $188,500.

Mchomesolutions LLC to Stahl, Drew A & Roehrs, Garrett, 231 Lakewood Dr., $125,000.

Menke, Donna to Osborne, Catherine, 3530 Pawnee St., $99,900.

Meter, Kristi Revocable Trust to Stefkovich, Lori & Corey, 2801 N 75th St., $305,000.

Metschke, Mark to Labenz Exchange LLC, 8212 Mackenzie Rd., $270,000.

Mitchell, Carol to York, Simeon & Alison, 4035 Prescott Ave, $232,000.

Moeller, James Trustee to Reek, John D & Barbara E, 5552 Blackpool Rd., $208,000.

Montes De Oca, Joel to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 3044 U St., $68,000.

Muehling Homes Inc to Tchamko, Marlyse & Fondjou, Serge Raoul Ewane, 4320 W Rebecca Ln, $250,000.

Muhlbach, Harry L & Lois E to Stohl, Ryan M & Angela M Wilson, address unspecified, $90,000.

Munsterman, Doug to Holt, Joshua James, 7025 W Agnew Rd. (Agnew), $169,500.

Murphy, John C & Rowland, Jeffrey D to Hague, Matthew D & Loveall-hague, Susan J, 6615 St.onebrook Pkwy, $355,000.

Nebraska Housing Resource to Gulchuk, Ruslan, 1940 NW 41 Ct, $45,000.

Nei Global Relocation Company to Delgado, Anderson & Rodriguez, Maira Mendez, 1941 Philadelphia Dr., $283,000.

Nelson, Jennifer L to Borden, Aaron & Larissa, 2455 SW 16th St., $190,000.

New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Schmeiser, Jerry & Stacy, 6601 Peonies Dr., $230,579.

Newcastle Construction Inc to Kubes, Matthew L & Amanda K, 14125 St. Ronan St. (Waverly), $295,682.

Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes, 2952 W Washington St., $32,000.

Nguyen, Thach to Sulaiman, Nawaf Allaw & Murad, Munefah Hazzaa, 2808 NW 7th St., $184,000.

Nichelson, Travis J & Felicia D to Badertscher, Chris, 1450 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $288,000.

Noden, Steven R & Dorian M to Petersen, Kelly, 5019 Knox St., $150,000.

Oncenter Construction Inc to Buhr Construction Inc, 1629 NW 52 St., $52,500.

Orduna, Andre & Erin to Paw, Aye, 1134 St.illwater Ave, $150,000.

Outnumbered Properties LLC to Car Connection Inc, The, 2236 S 9th St., $190,000.

Parry, Shannon M to Grimm, Ruth D, 3416 Neerpark Dr., $148,000.

Paschal Land Holdings LLC to 11t Ne LLC, 101 M St., $42,500.

Paul, Mildred R Revocable Trust to Christ, Gregory A & Ball, Carri S, 3010 Raleigh St., $257,500.

Peithman, Diona L to Mosby, Skylar & Bendig, Patrick, 917 Elmwood Ave, $142,800.

Peters, Cary E & Adam K to Zumpfe, Allan J & Angela D, 600 Pier 1, $385,000.

Pine Lake Development LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 5842 Opus Dr., $79,000.

Powell, Sara M to Mercer, Lynn, 8618 Ridge Hollow Dr., $242,500.

Prairie Home Builders Inc to Hogue, Mark Wesley & Gaylene M, 2872 Wagon Dr., $235,219.

Predmore Real Estate Pc to Andre, Terry L & Shelly R, 1630 La Plata Dr., $314,700.

Ptacnik, Michael T to Arias, Nicholas & Brianna, 2408 NW 50th St., $150,000.

R&h Homes LLC to Mckillip, Monte & Kathy, 2125 S 14th St., $46,000.

Real Growth LLC to Sunderman, Neal & Claire, 1527 Sioux St., $159,200.

Redman, Carly J to Voss, Roger E & Connie M, 4705 W Ramsey Rd., $178,000.

Redzic, Amra to Eveland, Scott & Tracy, 5115 Bison Dr., $262,500.

Reeb, Michael F & Jessica L to Bator, Tim & Jill, 1617 S 13th St., $114,000.

Reinwald Rentals LLC to Kanter, Chase C & Sarah J, 4308 Abbott Rd., $129,900.

Rejcha, Donna M to Dietrich, Christopher, 5971 Haswell Pl, $162,000.

Reliance Real Estate Partners Incorporated to Outnumbered Properties LLC, 1129 E St., $515,000.

Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Lincoln Homebuyers LLC, 1718 Pepper Ave, $135,915.

Riggle, Haleigh to Johnson, Erik E, 2948 Cable Ave, $155,000.

Rjb Properties LLC to Rohrig, Robert & Sherri, 762 W Lakeshore Dr., $278,000.

Roberts Bros Home Buyers LLC to Van, Roger L, 367 W Rio Rd., $104,000.

Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Mulder Construction Inc, 7361 Swiss Alps Ave, $86,950.

Rosenberry, Robert E to Combs, Curtis & Tracy, 1631 SW 13th St.reet Cir, $187,900.

Russell, Tyler James & Chelsea Mary to Al-gharreb, Fuad Kamil & Al-nasir, Rihab Mahmood, 1443 W Lander Dr., $219,900.

Rybak, Alexander to Barry, Elizabeth M & Leach, Greta, 141 W 1 St. (Malcolm), $252,000.

Sasse, Gary & Jean Revocable Trust to Bergman, Connie & Robert, 4241 N 8th St.reet Cir, $286,000.

Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Fritz, Thomas, 6520 White Fish Dr., $374,900.

Schneider, Todd & Aaron to Powell, Sara M & Bors, Eric T, 3217 N 95th St., $344,900.

Schramm, Michael to Affordable Housing Initiatives, 1606 N 31st St., $28,000.

Schuckman, Daryl to Wertz, Bruce & Mary, 4011 N 68th St., $150,000.

Schuett, Glenda C Estate to Soren Giese LLC, 924 S 50th St., $100,000.

Schulz, Linda J to Flentje LLC, 4345 Allendale Ct, $120,000.

Sevenker, J Thomas & Sharon L to Kimbrough, Walter L Iii & Alexis M, 4800 S 69th St., $242,000.

Shanahan, Molly A to Gann, Jeffrey T, 5610 Harding Dr., $251,500.

Shook, Rose Family Trust to Laughlin, Kyle J & Andrea L, 1900 Oakdale Ave, $195,000.

Siems Farms Inc to Delka, Raymond & Leola M, 5201 Pony Hill Ct, $247,500.

Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Shipley, Connie R, 3726 Broadbear Rd., $312,000.

Snb Construction Ii Inc to Graff, Larry L & Kathryn A, 9660 Toma Rd., $503,800.

Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 825 W Via Tesoro Dr., $55,000.

Spano, Kody C to Bonifas, Katie A, 1912 Manor Ct, $167,704.

Springer, Matthew B & Bethany R to Buettner, Maxwell R, 830 W Custer St., $188,000.

Stefkovich, Corey & Lori to Ihnen, Sidney, 4619 Baldwin Ave, $146,000.

Steggs, Aaron L & Morava, Jennifer to Gott, Michelle, 5340 Colby St., $169,001.

Stonybrook Homes Inc to Theiler, Gary E & Janis L, 147 S 91st St., $260,000.

Sukovaty, Randy L to Smith, Wilmer C & Marci A, 5000 S 71st St., $334,500.

Sunderman, Neal to Herrold, Kevin & Wiggins, Andrea, 1018 Garfield St., $142,500.

Surber, Larry D & Carol L to Manna Homes LLC, 3400 St.ockwell St., $180,000.

Swagerty, Jack L & Teresa J to Swenson, Paul N & Bridgette L, 13101 W Mill Rd. (Malcolm), $400,000.

Thienel, Karen & Donald H to Brabb, William C, 4032 Baldwin Ave, $73,000.

Thompson, Jerrold A to Carlson, Michael Gregory, 4321 S 58 St. #12, $99,000.

Thomssen, Theresa J & Tim W to Kapple, Tyler & Kiley, 3040 W Sumner St., $125,000.

Threats, Georgie M to Lnk Properties South LLC, 2335 S 8 St., $8,000.

Timber Ridge Homes Inc to Miller, Gregory J & Melissa A, 6300 Granite Ridge Rd., $530,000.

Tran, Anh to Sulaiman, Nawaf Allaw & Murad, Munefah Hazzaa, 2808 NW 7th St., $184,000.

Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Hall, Paul & Ronda, 1131 S 88th St., $436,636.

Us Global Service LLC to Cactus Blossom LLC, 4907 W Vosler St., $156,000.

Vannoy, Patricia L & Cooper, Ryan J to Bockmon, Ryan, 1223 N 9 St. #109, $151,000.

Verhoeff, James E Jr & Courtney A to Robinson, Jarrod T & Drew M, 630 N 73rd St., $172,000.

Voss, Roger E & Connie M to Tolle, Brady & Kaylee Jo, 1931 Montclair Dr., $187,000.

Ward, Illa D Estate to Schafers, Eric, 2601 Cheshire Ct S, $113,000.

Waters, Brian Matthew & Kim, Haejin to Edgerton, Thaddeus & Teresa, 3040 Kipling St., $250,000.

Wehland, David C Estate to Cervantes, Brayan J, 4930 S 47th St., $157,000.

Whitefoot, Joshua to Schatzky, Celia & Holland, Doug L & Monica R, 2842 N 60th St., $121,371.

Witty, David & Carla to Staab, Curtis W & Lisa M, 5800 S 114th St., $750,000.

Yavornitzki, Stephen & Cheryl to Gapp, Joe, 3787 A St., $134,900.

