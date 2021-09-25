Real estate records, 9/26

King, Kristopher R to Mueller, Russell D, 2040 SW 27th St., $180,000.
Kratochvil, Bryan E to Kerns, Trevor, 1615 W A St., $162,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5866 S 95th St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5860 S 95th St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5908 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5900 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5950 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5942 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5936 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5928 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5922 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC to Ncd-1 Inc, 5914 S 93rd St., $600,000.
Lancaster County to City Of Lincoln, address unspecified, $2,900.
Leishman, Christian to Berge, Aaron & Lacey Hellman, 5411 Wilderness Vw, $225,000.
Lemke, Mark W Revocable Trust to Bridges, Constance L & Michael, 13000 Pine Lake Rd. (Walton), $377,500.
Lin, Pei Jou to Beeman, Chad & Kendra, 7711 S 96th Bay, $1,451,000.
Lyons, Ericka to Saddler, Joshua J, 1601 Nemaha St., $220,000.
M&g Holdings LLC to Johnson, Matthew & Horton, Christina, 870 Titan Dr. (Hickman), $269,000.
Maldonado Vargas, Isabelle C to Morgan, Joshua W G & Maderuh, Ivana, 6010 N 15th Ct, $315,500.
Mannix, Stephen Paul to Roth, Rosanne R, 4408 Abbott Rd., $200,000.
Markham, Jonathan & Maro to Hamele, Chad, 7421 Forbes Dr., $162,500.
Martin, Castin to Bishop, Sara & Timothy, 4603 S 54th St., $170,000.
Martson, Ronald G & Diana L to Schroedermeier, Myra A, 2115 Winding Way, $212,000.
Maven Homes LLC to Moore, Jeremiah & Laura, 1218 Asher Ave (Hickman), $444,068.
McCarville, Kevin G & Joan M to Waldow, Dan & Joan, 3013 Diadem Dr., $269,000.
McCashland, Courtney R Revocable Trust to Ficken, Bryce J & Ashley M, 3625 Potomac Ln, $628,000.
McCashland, Patrick R Revocable Trust to Ficken, Bryce J & Ashley M, 3625 Potomac Ln, $628,000.
Meier, Luke & Rachel to Moon, Alena & Abraham, Tai, 1921 High St., $310,000.
Meints, Wesley J & Sandra S to Meints Properties LLC, 2856 Jane Ln, $35,000.
Merritt, Gerald III & Sharrell to Bargen, Jonathan & Mary, 2835 S 31st St., $662,500.
Miles, Christopher P to ITM LLC, 1920 NW 49th St., $142,400.
Miller, Philip A & Betty L to Brown, Chet E, 1510 Fairfield St., $215,000.
Mitchell, Deborah D to Panasiuk, Roman & Cathy, 1828 Normandy Ln, $275,000.
Mlejnek, Jon & Amanda to Le Palha LLC, 8000 Maplewood Dr., $195,000.
Monismith, Kevin E to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trustee, 834 S 12th St., $97,591.
Morton, Christie K to Pewthers, Matthew & Peterson, Andrea, 1710 S 26th St., $175,000.
Moulton, Mary M to Hurt, Jennifer & Kevin, 705 S 18th St., $500,000.
Mulder, Roy & Sharon to Garcia, Nelson A Gonzalez & Amanda, 4201 N 15th St., $225,000.
Muma, Kerri & Chad to Reid, Brian & Shelli, 1144 N 100th St., $424,000.
Nadein, Sergey to AFC Realty LLC, 5501 Benton St., $330,000.
Neben, Seth M & Rea, Anna L to Rea, Daniel George & Michelle Lea, 8140 S 57th St., $350,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes to Buttke, Derek Lee, 1611 SW 29 St., $203,595.
Page, Carl E Jr & Jean to Stitch & Steak LLC, 2345 Kessler Blvd, $180,000.
Pekas, James T to Caballero, Christian Hernandez De La Luz & Perez, Christian Ariel Orellana, 1940 S 51st St., $190,000.
Perry, Jamie L to Kuck, Samuel C & Alexandra C, 1533 Morton St., $301,000.
Pfeil Properties LLC to Morley, Zachery & Bailey, 4221 Paxton Cir, $213,000.
Pieper, Thomas N & Dianne L to Messick, Jacob & Amber, 6250 Blackstone Rd., $350,500.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5866 S 95th St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5860 S 95th St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5908 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5900 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5950 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5942 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5936 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5928 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5922 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 5914 S 93rd St., $500,000.
Ponce Properties LLC to Krygier, Judy, 8624 S 79 St., $319,000.
Poppe, Scott A to Martin, Isaac & Castin, 331 NW 14th St., $214,500.
Pothuloori, Pratap V Dr. & Manmohan P Dr. to Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC, 4910 Concord Rd., $580,000.
Power 38 LLC to Sorensen, Mikaela, 4711 S 58th St., $264,900.
Pribil, Paul T to Bostock, Mark W, 3110 Vine St., $90,500.
R & D Custom Homes Inc to Haeffner, Kevin G & Amy R, 8808 Grey Hawk Ct, $581,500.
R C Krueger Development Company to Venture Management LLC, 7759 Aero Cir, $80,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Nuhaven Builders LLC, 9607 Kruse Ave, $76,950.
Redinger, Patricia & Nisley, Stacy to Hruza, Eric & Stacee, 12070 SW 42nd St. (Martell), $1,185,000.
Reid, Brian to Armstrong, Jason King & Berg, Rachel Marie, 6418 Las Verdes Ln, $409,900.
Reisdorff, Katherine N to Morrison, Richard, 744 S 32nd St., $205,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Leishman, Christian & Jamie, 11922 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $360,545.
Remington, Becky A to Pace, Johnathon & Stephanie, 3424 S 76th St., $313,000.
Reynolds Rentals LLC to Boden, Scott A & Michelle R, 900 N 39th St., $211,000.
Reznicek, Dianne R Trust to Kingsley, Samantha, 3821 C St., $261,100.
Rilett, Laurence R & Beverley D to Baker, Robert & Yelena, 2501 S 77th Pl, $515,000.
Rippe, Sharon M Estate to Modern By Design LLC, 6704 Fairfax Ave, $90,000.
Roach, Nicole to Gubbels, Owen, 10740 Northloch St. (Waverly), $220,000.
Rodgers, Christopher & Doshie to Wicken, Brenda & Todd, 5201 NW 6th St., $215,000.
Ross-Brehm, Deborah to Miller, Andrew M & Carrie E, 4700 Bryson St., $220,200.
Saf, Laura F Revocable Trust to Trost, Bryan M & Amanda J, 5000 Trotter Cir, $950,000.
Sandstede, Harold A Estate to Swenson, Richard, 5801 Panama Rd. (Hickman), $223,600.
Sardis, Eugene & Sandra L to Koudy, Malik & Angelo, Shadia, 6851 Walker Ave, $231,000.
Satorie, Luke M to Champion, Agustin N & Ciara J, 5333 S 78th St., $250,000.
Schaufelberger, Robert E & Geraldine A to Reinhardt, Jennifer & John, 1233 N 97th St., $335,500.
Schemmerhorn, Dean H & Debra A to Downey, Regan & Jeffrey, 540 W Gourley St., $235,000.
Schlukbeir, Jean L Trust Share to Jdean Rentals LLC, 3770 Sumner St., $163,000.
Schultz, Robert E & Margaret A to Fermelia, Richard A & Shannon L Revocable Trusts, 7460 San Mateo Ln, $895,000.
Selivanoff Property Solutions LLC to Schroeder, Benjamin F Ii & Jennifer T, 4843 Spruce St., $225,000.
Shaw, Thomas to Anetsberger, Nancy I, 935 Carlton Cir, $215,000.
Sieck, Ed & Cheryl to Santana, Allison & Azuri, 1800 Connie Rd., $189,900.
Silver Properties LLC to Midnight Eagle LLC, 3925 S 8th St. (Unit #15), $250,000.
Smith, Scott R to Karahodzic, Edis & Ekem, 1155 N 100th St., $415,000.
Stanley, Donna D Life Estate to Fitzgerald, William J Jr & Kelli R, 310 N Coddington Ave, $191,500.
Star City Investments LLC to Green, Holli & Andrew, 1609 N 31st St., $177,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Oncenter Construction Inc, 1010 N 109th St., $140,400.
Stutheit, Chadd A & Ashley E to Reynolds, Jesse, 623 S 33rd St., $214,000.
Suess, Carol I Trust to Brown, William G & Patricia A, 2909 Splitrail Ln, $285,000.
Suttles, Darrin & Donna to Newman, Brent H & Jacqueline M, 6510 White Fish Dr., $495,000.
Sweeney, Timothy J to Kindler, Kaleb J, 2520 T St., $174,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Nasif, Adam, 6621 Verano Dr., $328,253.
Thome, Brett & Valente, Katie to Psencik, Robert E & Sheila, 6833 Wildrye Rd., $580,000.
Thompson, Jeffrey W to Saw, Tha & Khine, Win, 1425 Van Dorn St., $220,000.
Tustin, Kelly L to Hartman, Betty, 4114 Holly Rd., $221,000.
Van Lengen, Delmer & Sandra to Huang, Ling Xin & Lin, Hong, 8980 Buckshot Rd., $234,900.
Vazquez Perez, Victor J to Morgan, Joshua W G & Maderuh, Ivana, 6010 N 15th Ct, $315,500.
Volkmer Family Trust to Bukasa, Jackson & Tshitenge, Patience, 7349 N 17th Ct, $210,000.
Wapiti Enterprises Inc to Gentele, Christopher L & Tara A, address unspecified, $400,000.
Warbonnet Limited Partnership to Hardy, Jeffrey, 1010 Judson St., $145,000.
Ward, Josh & Person, Dan to Person, Dan, 6321 Sumner St., $161,700.
Waterford Estates LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 464 Deep Water Dr., $78,950.
Waterford Estates LLC to Great Plains Custom Homes LLC, 472 Deep Water Dr., $73,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 451 Deep Water Dr., $88,000.
Webb, Anthony E to Lauver, Michael D & Anne, 3054 Gunsmoke Dr., $252,000.
Wellman, Bethene E Estate to Stanley, Loren & Kayla, 605 E Second St. (Panama), $240,000.
Werner, Mary A to Maj Properties LLC, 5731 Vine St., $232,000.
Whalen, Bryce D & Heather L to Bellows, Brian C & Stephanie A, 6501 Kelsey Ln, $485,000.
Williams, Bryan C & Kelly J to Rice, Matt & Jill, 820 Autumn Pkwy (Hickman), $247,000.
Wilson, Jan L Amended & Restated Revocable Trust to Wirtz, John M & Ella A, 2636 Woodscrest Ave, $1,400,000.
Winkler, Andrew J & Carey L to Isom, Kelsey K, 712 W P St., $122,000.
Wirges, Shayna to Reel, Derek S, 2786 S 37th St., $122,000.
916 Properties LLC to Beranek, Lynn Trust, 3224 Normal Blvd, $187,500.
Abode Properties LLC to 748 LLC, 4209 Touzalin Ave, $119,900.
Ahlman, Jeremy S & Angela D to Conley, Mary Abigail & Clark, Matthew David, 6401 Pueblo Ct, $300,000.
Almond, James G & Cook, Melissa A to Stockamp, Jessica & Taylor, 2701 Sedalia Cir, $270,000.
Ammon Family Trust, The to Anderson, Jessie & Angela, 2948 Clinton St., $163,000.
Anderson Homes Inc to Valdez, Carlos D & Silvia E, address unspecified, $15,000.
Anderson, Valerie to Khalaf, Saad, 2608 W Sumner St., $195,000.
Augustine, Zira Faye to Real Growth LLC, 3820 Woods Blvd, $165,000.
B N M Family Trust to Klaus, Daniel E & Carol A, 6421 Lone Tree Dr., $835,000.
Bacon, Charles E & Margaret to Hinze, Nicholas & Alexandra, 6208 Deerwood Dr., $301,000.
Barton, Amy E to Berry, Ebony & Lary, 5816 S 7th St. Ct, $260,000.
Beckman, Daniel to Griffin, David S, 1211 Carlos Dr., $206,000.
Bentler, Joseph M & Carol A to Kaiser, Rodney Lee & Sandra Kay, 5735 Shadow Pines Ct, $312,000.
Bergman, Sigrid to Ahmadi, Sanaz & Heydari, Zohreh Gh, 949 Mulder Dr., $202,000.
Berks, Sharilee A to Bride, Doris M, 8112 Northern Lights Dr., $225,000.
Bic Custom Homes LLC to Larreau, Johnathon & Heather, 1225 S 93rd St., $589,000.
Borgmann, Nicholas A & Forch, Margaret L to Ducker, Brett & Ashly, 8000 Colby St., $301,050.
Boss, Toby J & Cynthia R & Samantha J to Selz, Matthew & Jacqueline, 4000 N 71st St., $180,000.
Brewster, Harvey & Amanda to Bower, Jeffrey Emmett & Jamie Joy, 925 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $368,500.
Bryant, Kimberly L & John K to Lopez, Miriam D & Gonzalez, Victor M, 7245 Helen Witt Dr., $306,000.
Buel Land Development Corp to Kraemer, Kristin M & Jeremy J, address unspecified, $130,500.
Buettgenback, Dave to Oyl Mission LLC, 519 C St., $43,000.
Buettgenback, David to Burklund, Catherine A & D L, 1227 N 32nd St., $67,000.