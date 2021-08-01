Real estate records, 8/1

Cammack, Nicholas & Laura to Dowty, Michael & Melissa, 4711 Browning Ct, $392,650.
Campbell-Smith, Deborah K & Smith, Michael D to Wegrzyn, Simon F & Samantha M, 2525 S 36th St., $290,000.
Caputo, Anthony P Living Trust to JS Lang Investments LLC, 2230 Surfside Dr., $896,000.
Caputo, Mary A Living Trust to JS Lang Investments LLC, 2230 Surfside Dr., $896,000.
Cash, Cameron & Beth to Johnson, William J & Arndt, Taylor A, 6331 Skylark Ln, $269,000.
Cassiday, Christopher C & Molly A to Kuntz, Abigail & Moodie, Tyson D, 7309 N 15th St., $281,000.
Chamberlain, Lucas to Mercado, Alexis & Ronspies, Shelby, 5056 W Hillsboro Dr., $245,500.
Christiansen, Arthur O & Mary F to Covert, Kim E, 4106 N 45th Street Ct, $146,250.
Cider House LLC to Emprise Properties LLC, 1746 N St., $1,351,914.
Conrad, R Casey to Anchan, Rajeev K & Elisa M, 6400 Monticello Dr., $425,000.
Cook, Justin J & Shawni L Revocable Living Trust to Vantablack LLC, 2035 S 50th St., $193,000.
Copes, Joy L & Lori A to Isaacson, Jeff, 7908 Dougan Dr., $490,000.
Cornhusker Properties LLC to Bagheri, Hamid, 7831 Maxine Dr., $375,000.
Davis, Karen S & Lawson, Kim D & Mortensen, Kurt W to Bowman, Joshua & Schaaf, Andrew P, 3340 Jamestown Rd., $231,000.
Deines, Connor A & Amanda M to Hammock, Clinton L, 4741 S 58th St., $278,501.
Dmitruk, Julia to Wasser Investments LLC, 11820 N 142 St. (Waverly), $67,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Eveland, Scott & Tracy, 3250 N 93rd St., $350,000.
Eacker, Michal R to Verbitskiy, Vladimir I & Yekaterina, 5100 Goldenrod Ln, $220,000.
Earleywine, Ryan to McDuffee, William F & Carly N, 2512 N 83rd St., $310,000.
Eckerman, Michael G & Stacie J to Schwisow, Brooke S & Frasch, Jared J, 2441 NW 43rd St., $231,000.
Edwards, Brian W & Denise R to Schweitzer, Jake & Emily, 719 Yukon Ct, $220,000.
Egger, Darrell L & Valerie A to Gates, Denise E Revocable Trust, The, address unspecified, $280,000.
Ernesti, Robert M & Karen K to Kovar, Adam M & Brittney A, 1911 Montclair Dr., $199,500.
Eucalyptus Tree LLC to Chvala, Tracy C, 342 N 22nd St., $215,000.
Eveland, Scott & Tracy to Hegge, Nicholas J & Andrea M, 5115 Bison Dr., $320,000.
Farleigh, Robert R & Bringman, Jonathan L to Bringman, Jonathan L, 6013 Havelock Ave, $58,000.
FDNE Lincoln LLC to PBS Aircraft Co Inc, 2750 Pine Lake Rd., $3,600,000.
Fischer, Amy Kathryn to Stewart, Janessa R, 7612 W Rio Rd., $182,000.
Forbes, Cory T & Amy S to Schammert, Kymberly & William, 7369 Andy Dr., $410,000.
Franklin/Jones LLC to Heller Homes LLC, 7725 Aero Dr., $65,000.
Freeburg, Terry B & Gale M to Derocher, Nicholas C & Julie B, 6208 S 28th St., $290,000.
Furnace, Leslie J Revocable Trust to Krejci, Jeffrey W & Tami L, 3550 Doonbeg Rd., $850,000.
G & R Investment Group LLC to Bales, Shane, 1521 N 57th St., $149,000.
Gabel, Victoria to Morse, Alek T, 5010 Greenwood St., $150,000.
Gasper, Suzanne M to McHomeSolutions LLC, 5539 Oldham St., $135,000.
Gates, Denise E Revocable Trust, The to Brown, Roger A & Diane M, address unspecified, $280,000.
Good Guys Properties LLC to Miller, Selvia III, 1922 Donald St., $64,000.
Groshans, Chad to Rust, Brad & Jennifer, 5520 Pawnee St., $260,500.
Guenther, Todd W to Mann, Benjamin & Melissa, 8209 Bancroft Ave, $325,000.
Harders, Matthew D & Danicia D to Howell, Nicholas & Jessica, 7201 Yankee Woods Dr., $412,000.
Haun, Brent & Lori to Schulz, Sean, 1225 Garden Valley Rd., $270,000.
Hemphill LLC to P Street Lofts LLC, 1120 P St. #2, $875,000.
Holtmeier, Robin G & Mary Beth Living Trust, The to Konecky, Gary M & Kendra M, 3100 Crown Pointe Rd., $455,000.
Houser, Jennie L to Laegreid, Peter & Jodi, 1569 S 26th St., $166,050.
Howard, Fallon to Hiles, Nathen & Gabel, Victoria, 6516 Havelock Ave, $201,000.
Hull, Warren & Diane to Arneal, Lincoln J L, 621 A St., $191,150.
J Dot Investments LLC to Brooks, Diana & Blaha, Oliver, 3525 B St., $169,000.
Johnston, Tim & Linda to Tauke, Tonia R, 4828 Sherman St., $210,000.
Kastens, Laura L to Haecker, Cameron & Mesloh, Emma, 2744 S 33rd St., $189,900.
Keck, William & Sheila to Fleck, Michael S & Carrie Ann, 1603 W Snowshoe Dr., $75,000.
Kenney, Sean & Tracy to Naylor, William M & Ashley, 6015 S 88th St., $775,000.
Khalaf, Sulaiman D to Shareef, Firas H Abu & Saba Mahmood Ali Abu, 2930 NW 8th St., $180,000.
Khan, Khushal to Bu, Da & Gard, Naw, 6815 N 9th St., $330,000.
Kirkendall, Casey & Pollard, Hailey to Kirkendall, Casey, 6015 NW 12th St., $115,250.
Kry Ea & Khy Tep to Acorn Properties LLC, 3701 N 9th St., $135,000.
Land Ii LLC to Bae Land Dev Co LLC, address unspecified, $89,900.
Lantz, Alexander P to Labbe, Julia & Chris, 1535 N 50th St., $185,000.
Laursen, David & Patricia to Kerkman, Regan & Koziol, Kamryn, 4330 N 60th St., $99,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Brooks, Joseph & Katie, 7245 N 10 St., $355,000.
Leuenhagen, James E & Suzette F to Koang, Deng, 7331 N 50th St., $365,000.
Linden, Christopher G & Sarah E to Churcha, Mykola & Chetverik, Elena, 8821 Pebble Creek Ct, $650,000.
Lindstedt, Tyler D & Rachel G to Win, Myint & Klay, Shu, 2669 W Garfield St., $265,000.
Loseke, Lisa A & Timothy B to Flury, Meredith & Gosnell, James Richard & Flury, Nickolas, 323 N 36th St., $251,000.
Luke, Peter E & Jill R to 4HLG LLC, 1636 SW 14th St., $190,000.
Lutz, Christopher J to Lempke, Jeffery S, 4010 S 37th St., $235,000.
Madden, Roger H to Acorn Properties LLC, 3016 Dickens St., $245,000.
Maher, Nicholas & Amy to Jones, Dan & Jean Ann, 8610 Oakmont Dr., $735,000.
Malzer, Marcia E to Leeker, Virginia D & Mark D, 1231 High Plains Cir, $248,000.
Martinez, Patricia to Iglesia De Dios E C Inc, 2270 W St., $91,000.
Maser, Nancy E to Scherbak, James, 1609 N 25th St., $111,000.
Meadow Lake Farm LLC to Kroeker & Gubser Development LLC, 2260 W Pella Rd. (Hallam), $700,000.
Mills, Stanley R Trust to MRRE LLC, 1945 SW 5th St. (Unit #b), $225,000.
Murray, Scott to Linden, Christopher & Sarah, 11745 Greyhawk Cir, $1,500,000.
Nannen, Mark E to Roth, Michael J & Tammy L, 5954 W Gage Rd. (Hallam), $180,000.
Narrow Gate LLC to Camp Sonshine, 1500 Stella Maria Ave (Martell), $1,450,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC dba Hartland Homes to Lilly, Jerod & Samantha, 2910 W Kyle Ln, $332,869.
Niesz, Logan to Champoux, Andrea & Trail, Brenden, 18945 Broom St. (Sprague), $197,000.
Nutter, Maggie to Villegas, Christine A, 3752 Mohawk St., $209,000.
Nyhoff, Joy L to Zawlatt, Saw, 5737 Holdrege St. (Unit #9), $182,000.
O'Donnell, Patrick J & Kristin M to Flores, Luis & Manra, Elvira Uriostegul, 5940 Queens Dr., $249,000.
Olmos Construction LLC to Dao, Manh Ngoc & Pham, Thuy Tien, 6200 Whitewater Ln, $455,000.
Oxley, Rachel M to Christensen, Mallory & Justin, 5460 Walker Ave, $210,000.
Patel, Megan A & Samip A to Fox, Stephen & Alicia, 2830 S 79th St., $370,000.
Peters, Ronald L & Lorraine A to Hagen, Dennis & Trudy, 7572 Diamond Ct, $285,000.
PJW Enterprises LLC to Holt Homes LLC, 1330 Hudson St., $49,000.
Poised Properties LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 3501 A St., $505,000.
Popple, Mitchell R to Popple, Mitchell R & Sproul, Jackeline Christina, 2011 N 76th St., $148,750.
Powers, Mary & Horn, Regina to Shandera, Morgan Jacqueline, 1726 N 57th St., $160,000.
PPYJJ LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 2734 Dudley St., $195,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Henning, Jason & Brenda, 1043 Yoakam Dr., $399,940.
Predmore Real Estate Pc to Loken, John & Cara, 8419 Haley Lynn Ln (Denton), $439,515.
Pride Homes Inc to Hearnen, Kelsey & Heidell, Jacob, 5945 Trinitate Pkwy, $235,000.
Priess, Matthew & Aisha to Gunther, Thomas & Suna Avci, 4435 B St., $270,000.
Ramirez, Ramon & Mary S to Martinez, Selina & Christian, 1919 NW 44th St., $260,000.
Ramsey, Diane M to Rogers, Jamie M & Akins, Montanna J, 1541 N 61st St., $181,000.
Reckewey, Rex Kent & Kristine Joy to Hoback, Robert P & Carla J, 2528 Rokeby Rd., $660,000.
Resseguie, Mark to Hull, Brian, 945 N 8th St., $120,000.
Rhodes, Mark A & Tracy to McClure, Douglas D & Michelle L, 6011 Dobsons Ct, $375,000.
Rodriguez, Carlos A to Litchfield, Nathan, 2401 S 10th St., $170,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Remington Homes LLC, 7379 Lilee Ln, $57,000.
Sandralee Enterprises LLC to Fischer, Alex, 1511 N 14th St., $193,000.
Savage, Meagan Lauren to Linscott, Ryan & Jessica, 2036 N 68th St., $155,000.
Schulz, James L & Covolik-schulz, Suzan to Collier, Michael A & Christine J, 2255 Scotch Pine Trl, $400,000.
Schulz, Sean to Keenan, Sean & Erixson, Marsha, 7643 Upton Grey Ln, $328,900.
Silver Offices LLC to Primary Care Properties LLC, 4424 S 86th St., $3,700,000.
Simerly, Jerry L & Marie to Maj Properties LLC, 8018 McBride Ave, $314,000.
Smith, Fran to Brichka, Vasiliy V & Yelena A, address unspecified, $170,000.
Spry, Denise J Revocable Trust to Mcclure, John & Beth, 7576 Crystal Ct, $290,000.
Stettinger Enterprises Ltd to Loontjer, Timothy S, 2122 Lockwood Ct, $131,500.
Stoklasa, Kate to Hasan, Mohsin & Alaisso, Khawla, 931 Donnie Ln, $247,500.
Stonecreek Custom Home Builders LLC to Johnson, David M & Heidi J, 1103 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $423,500.
Stutzman, Karleen C Estate to Maier, James G, address unspecified, $180,000.
Stutzman, Kent E to Maier, James G, address unspecified, $180,000.
Stutzman, Kent to Maier, James G, 101 Hudson St. (rural), $30,000.
Sullivan, Roxanne K to Ehlers, Derek A & Julie A, address unspecified, $500,000.
T E M S LLC to Goodell, Rex Waco Jr, 4037 NW 57th St., $200,000.
Thyren, Daniel J & Brittany A to Torpin, Brady & Kathleen, 5931 Queens Dr., $245,000.
Timmons, Brian E & Miriam J to Reimers, Hunter B, 2149 Surfside Dr., $170,000.
Top Knotch Investors Contracting LLC to OFM Investment LLC, 4310 S 40th St., $119,000.
Truell, Amy to Wilson, Benjamin & Truell, Amy, 7915 Nob Hill Rd., $176,100.
Vaneaton, Blake A to Feeken, Kelly & Douglas, 2051 NW 53rd St., $200,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Buhr Homes Inc, 8015 S 69th St., $76,000.
Vinton, Paul D & Sheila K to Diaz, Corvus E & Angela D, 701 Danville Dr., $245,000.
Volzke, Will R & Jennifer A to Summerson, Alyssa Moran Hart & Nathan Marcel, 7845 Martell Rd. (Hickman), $640,000.
Walker, Douglas Allen to Kohl, Tucker & Taylor, 6042 Leighton Ave, $122,500.
Wicks, Mikayla L & Lucas A to Deguzman, Jesse & Mary Ann, 1801 SW 32nd St., $223,650.
Wieseler, Amy A to Henry, Christopher K & Nancy A, 8820 Bunker Ct, $135,000.
Woita Homes Inc to Hsa Revocable Trust, 3737 Kilkee Rd., $185,000.
Woolman, C Edwin III & Victoria J to Vinton, Paul D & Sheila K Dorsey, 820 Danville Cir, $370,000.
Wright, Orpha Glea Estate to Richardson, Amy Anne & Campbell, Brian Alexander, 6101 Hartley St., $197,000.
Zajicek, Justin & Sarah to Salsman, Kody A & Ashley, 7306 Fairbanks Pl, $435,000.
Zajicek, Matthew J & Alicia M to Florea, Michael, 1004 Ridge Rd. (Hickman), $332,000.
Zordel, Mary J to ITM LLC, 1739 S Cotner Blvd, $90,000.
1640 LLC to Rybak, Victor A Dba Simply Home Builders, 1229 Julesburg Dr., $66,000.