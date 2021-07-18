Real estate records, 7/18

Pearson, Caleb A & Linda M to Calkins, Steve & Holmbeck, Katie, 600 W Q St., $130,000.
Pearson, Jennifer S & Stacy L to Fullerton, Tucker W & Alyssa J, 7510 Glenwood Cir, $275,000.
Pech, Victor Tamay & Rosenda Angelina to Walburn, Harry Leon & Tammy Lynn, 430 W Beal St., $235,000.
Pekarek, Donald J & Deborah to Pekarek, Shad & Nicole, 320 Malcolm Rd. (Malcolm), $130,000.
Perkinson, Bradley D to Langfield, Adam Christopher & Pulec, Cari Lee, 1824 S 53rd St., $265,000.
Peters, Brett A & Christina L to Jackson, Melissa & Charles, 1648 Blanca Dr., $288,900.
Petersen, Troy A & Barbara J to Biggerstaff, Terry E Jr, 5428 Oldham St., $160,000.
Petska, Blaine A to Liske, Ryan J, 503 S 25th St., $149,000.
Petty, Morgan M & Taylor E to Votruba, Ashley M, 2542 S 36th St., $251,000.
Pfingsten, Robert & Julie to Haag, Jared & Megan, 240 Orchard Pl (Hickman), $302,000.
Piang, Khup Daih to Werebesi, Louis Njei & Ibitoh, Abanda Diana, 1525 N 28th St., $180,000.
Pickinpaugh, Ricky W & Cynthia M to Mohr, George & Cynthia, 4320 S 61st St., $341,500.
Piening, Brad & Michelle to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 6330 Cavvy Rd., $400,000.
Pieper, Jenna R & Linderman, Jerome to Doran, Michael, 9530 S 31st St., $500,000.
Pigg, Amy R to Maplewood Properties LLC, 2825 N Cotner Blvd, $55,000.
Pine Lake Development LLC to Live Well Designs LLC, 5822 S 94th St., $60,000.
PJB Farms LLC to Benes Creek LLC, address unspecified, $15,000.
Plessel, Jerry L to Plessel, Jerry L & Tomjack, Michael, 6219 Fremont St., $78,000.
Policky, Donna M Life Estate to Sovereign, Joshua, 2409 S 11th St., $118,250.
Porter, Travis R to Norton, Ernest L & Cronin, Robin A, 2230 N 58th St., $257,000.
Portner, Erin to Sovereign, Joshua, 2409 S 11th St., $118,250.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Morris, Matthew J & Ann W, 2961 N 87th St., $242,230.
Preston, Marissa Lynn to Compton, Charles & Wendy, 9013 Tumbleweed Dr., $225,000.
Prior, Gaylin R to Prior, Aaron, 5251 Goldenrod Cir, $150,000.
R C Krueger Development Co Inc to Venture Management LLC, 7824 Nicole Ln, $68,950.
R C Krueger Development Company to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7501 Kallum Dr., $68,950.
Racine, Alexander T & Barbara C to Knorr, Addie L, 8914 Blacksmith Ct, $220,000.
RAL Investments LLC to Nolan, Landyn, 616 N 30th St., $144,900.
Rawlings & Ward LLC to Rawlings, Ron H & Margaret & Ward, Aaron J & Wakeley, Shannon, 3700 S 6th St. (Unit #c), $236,800.
Rdjjs Property II LLC to Lambe, Dan & Brenda, 1720 Euclid Ave, $195,000.
Rdjjs Property V LLC to 1656 Harwood LLC, 1656 Harwood St., $210,000.
Reed, Trenton L to Brunken, Justin & Megan, 3005 Summit Blvd, $465,000.
Regier, Norman W & Nancy A to Mallin, Victor Nichols & Mallory Taylor, 900 Eldon Dr., $215,000.
Reiner, Brian Scott & Amy Beth to Eppenbach, Jeffrey A & Shannon D Joint Revocable Trust, address unspecified, $117,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Ryan, Matthew E & Teague, Cherie E, 7800 Lilee Ln, $339,320.
Renshaw, Chad W & Dawn R to Rut, Duol Wuow & Paul, Sarah Nyachara, 7732 Rutledge Ave, $315,000.
Resnik, Heather & Brown, Timothy David to Paro, Craig L & Karla A, 8900 Truchard Rd., $402,000.
Reynoldson, Sue A to Elam, Mitchell & Mertlik, Brittany, 5311 S 52nd St., $216,500.
Rezac, Joshua L & Melanie J to Stevens, Michael P & Fitzgerald-stevens, Courtney M, 9601 S 34th St., $447,900.
Rezac, Kenneth E & Joyce A to Rezac, Dana M & Lori J, 4711 W Agnew Rd. (Raymond), $400,000.
Rice, David G & Gloria M Revocable Trust to Henderson, Ashton G & Samantha L, 401 Nemaha St. (Firth), $125,000.
Rice, Donald T to Eliker, Aileen A, address unspecified, $9,000.
Rice, Emily to Wearne, Joshua & Chloe, 5420 Linden St., $205,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Hennings, Matthew & Emily, 7931 Lena St., $366,350.
Ringneck Development LLC to CLM Homes LLC, 1715 NW 55th St., $69,000.
RLM Enterprises LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 195 Kristi Ln (Hickman), $53,125.
Robbins, Bruce W & Kreick, Gary P to Cassiday, Christopher C & Molly A, 6730 NW 2nd St., $432,500.
Roberts, Debra to Sovereign, Joshua, 2409 S 11th St., $118,250.
Roberts, Richard Lee to Whitmire, Jon P & Linda A, 709 S 50th St., $106,350.
Roby, Brenton & Tiffany to Unvert, Kellen, 1540 W Garfield Cir, $257,500.
Rock, Kate & Christopher to Resnik, Heather & Brown, Timothy David, 9624 Kruse Ave, $461,000.
Rodaway & Sons LLC to Andrew, Christian J & Ruth M Oliver, 437 S 30th St., $188,500.
Roehrs, Neal L & Joan K to Meier, Theresa & Isaac, 4636 Buffalo Creek Rd., $352,500.
Rogue Realty LLC to Heinicke, Carl I & Amanda M, 2601 S 52nd St., $213,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Vladimir's Real Estate Services P C, 7378 Lilee Ln, $79,950.
Rossi, Robert J & Melissa A to Kaushik, Nayanjyoti & Borgohain, Mondira, 6510 Boulder Ridge Rd., $605,000.
Roth, Travis to Watkins, Lawrence Jr & Jenette M, 1942 N 56th St., $190,000.
Rothenberger, Adam to Evertson, Tanner J, 167 Laramie Trl, $196,000.
Rouse, Mark A & Joni K to Rouse, Dillon T, 3620 Everett St., $185,000.
Roussan, Cassandra M to Fischer, Jana, 6417 Havelock Ave, $60,000.
Rowland, Tom & Tina to Tanner, Paul & Ashley, 709 Schooner Ct (Hickman), $270,000.
Royal Houses P C to Torres, Odalys, 435 N 70th St., $175,000.
Rubottom, Jill M to Edwards, Brett A, 911 Manchester Dr., $279,000.
Rudd, Andrew to Cummings, Michael & Doughty, Bryanna, 1501 Cheyenne St., $230,000.
Ruffo, Joseph M & Judith H to Trayer, John R Jr & Marie E, 2631 Sievers Ct (Roca), $439,900.
Rushing, Kevin to Smith, Sean S, 229 F St., $85,000.
Rustad, Elliott L Revocable Trust to Fire Ridge LLC, 2300 S 98th St., $6,500,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Starostka, Jesse & Sarah, 1723 W Avalanche Rd., $424,106.
Safe Harbour Eat-xix LLC to Lewis, Azala Jo & Thomas R, 3907 Worthington Ave, $135,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-xvi LLC to Accent Properties LLC, 7700 Myrtle St., $295,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxiv LLC to Gonzales, Maximino & Donna, 5218 Myrtle St., $172,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxxv LLC to Hilkemann, Aaron C Revocable Trust, address unspecified, $77,000.
Salsman, Kody A to Ahl, Kitrik, 1408 N 61st St., $208,000.
Salt Valley Distribution LLC to Day, Jeremy, 3640 S 6th St. (Unit #5), $140,000.
Sanchez, Ashley to AFC Realty LLC, 7265 Yankee Woods Dr., $391,000.
Sandy Rock Investments LLC to Knight Rebels LLC, 1215 E St., $630,000.
Sanford, Greg L & Jody F to Bertwell, Pat & Jackie, 5111 S 54th St., $265,000.
Scamehorn, David & Sherry to Pieper, Jenna & Linderman, Jerome, 2625 Wilderness Ridge Cir, $670,000.
Schachenmeyer, Kurt K & Denise L to Schachenmeyer, Kerry K & Morgan D, address unspecified, $1,250,000.
Schachterle, Troy T to Delgado, Jay Jr & Cassandra, 5825 N 20th St., $285,000.
Schad, Michael P & Wickizer, Dayle D to Lyon, Chris & Aimee, 9206 Whispering Wind Rd., $625,000.
Scharf, Patricia A Estate to Murphy, Kenneth A & Jennifer K, 3524 N 89th St., $262,000.
Schied Farms LLC to Kristy Land LLC, address unspecified, $421,800.
Schlemmer, Judith A to Clark, Mitchell & Hafez, Krista, 8252 Ryley Ln, $317,300.
Schlieder, Marylou to Fossler, Richard A & Barbara J, 21905 S 96th St. (Holland), $120,000.
Schmall, Gregory G & Vickie L to Blazek, Thomas R & Nancy P, 901 Mulder Dr., $207,700.
Schmeichel, Steve & Tasha to Guerrero, Cesar V & Paula M, 6333 Elderberry Ln (Roca), $1,300,000.
Schmieding, Michelle K to Keller Management LLC, 5960 Vandervoort Dr. (Ste #a), $630,000.
Schmitz, James M & Johnson, Rebekah R to Wheatley, Thomas Jr & Kody, 1644 N 59th St., $210,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Burrack, David & Debbie, 6501 Las Verdes Ln, $391,200.
Schneider, Michael L & Diane L to Uzdill, Donald C & Catherine L, 5401 Sherman St., $230,000.
Schoenfelder, Mitchell J & Norah to Robinson, Richard C & Kimberly R, 3440 Laura Ave, $172,900.
Schoenleber, Robert & Kelsey to Lutz, Andrew, 4012 N 45th St., $138,000.
Schrader, Herbert E & Pamela to Martin, Matthew & Kourtney, 2331 W Peach Ct, $183,000.
Schroeder, Andrew & Ashley to Popov, Phillip & Jessica, 2530 W Washington St., $301,000.
Schroeder, Norbert & Carol L Revocable Trust to Heald, Corbin & Elizabeth, 3803 S 31st Street Cir, $330,000.
Schultz, Lynnette to Warren, Avery & Halsted, Jason, 4119 N 45th Street Ct, $115,000.
Schwartman, Kevin & Katherine to Hometown Handyman Inc, 1711 W Mulberry St., $109,900.
Schwindt, Thomas A & Martha L to Ebert, Adam D, 2213 N 64th St., $240,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Amano, Ikuho, 7030 N 50th Pl, $221,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Amano, Ikuho, 7030 N 50th Pl, $221,000.
Scott, Dennis L to Mattison, Caleb & Gettert, Jacqui, 1819 S 26th St., $150,000.
Scott, Ted T & Lefevre, John L to Martin, Ameeta B, 6320 Artisan Way, $400,000.
Sedlacek, Ryan L & Dana L to Schulz, Brent, 2525 S 13th St., $235,000.
Seidell, Robert L to Southwest Folsom Development LLC, address unspecified, $260,000.
Selko, Neil L & Margenne K Joint Revocable Trust to Huber, Shirley, 3240 S 39th St., $191,501.
Shakir, Mohammad H & Hussein, Zahraa to Haro, Armando & Hartman, Kelly, 4121 Duxhall Dr., $242,500.
Shanks, Beverly A to Freedom Investment Properties LLC, 6121 Lexington Ave, $135,000.
Sheen, Beau to Flick, Sandra K & Ronald M & Michael Wayne & Tera Lynn, 7739 Phares Dr., $220,000.
Sherman, Mary Ann to Kitterer, Lonnie & Gloria, 2612 Piccadilly Ct, $182,000.
Simmons, Corey E to Madden, Kevin & Bell, Hannah, 5417 Spruce St., $210,000.
Sipes, Nathanial David & Eillet J to Panther, Grace, 4601 S 58th St., $275,000.
Skitotee LLC to LPAK LLC, 1601 S 20th St., $545,000.
Sloss, Rosemarie J to Hawk, Rebecallcia, 3070 Vine St., $110,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Howe, John E & Sandra L, 318 Half Moon Dr., $299,999.
Smith, David L & Susan L to Friesen, Geoffrey C & Tisha N, 2521 Cindy Dr., $388,500.
Smith, Fran to Tworek, Michael A & Diane M, 4350 NW 84th St., $110,000.
Smith, Gail Lynn to Rodriguez, Carlos, 857 S 34th St., $170,000.
Smith, Maxine R to Christensen, Steven E & Catherine, 2555 N 69th Ct, $190,000.
Smith, Paul E & Patricia E to 748 LLC, 245 S 28th St., $100,000.
Smith, Richard S to Young, Richard T & Stacey L, 655 N 96th St., $370,000.
Smith-Brasch, Siera M to Meyer, Macy, 834 S 48th St., $167,000.
Snb Construction II Inc to Hansen, Brian David & Amy Marie, 6430 Verano Dr., $364,800.
Sneddeker, Kayla A Life Estate to Gunter, Stephen & Amy, 2132 Smith St., $290,000.
Snesrud, Dwight D & Catherine H Trust to Dalke Properties LLC, 5424 S 80th St., $277,000.
Snyder, Steven & Lois to Walker, Josh & Mueller, Aubrey, 6410 Oakridge Dr., $312,000.
Solesbee, Cody & Sophia to Lewis, Richard & Allison, 5940 Elkcrest Dr., $282,500.
Sorensen, Timothy K & Judy K to Villafane, Justin & Kelly, 3820 Williamsburg Blvd, $775,000.
South Shore Builders LLC to Roehrs, Joan Kay, 10010 Edgewater Ln, $461,768.
Spaccarotella, Christian & Rothchild, Sarah to Foster, Jesse, 4338 D St., $168,000.
Spackman, Jacqueline & Pluhacek, Zach to Mueller, Thomas & Jo Ann Family Revocable Trust, 3018 S 13th St., $165,500.
St Mary Marsh LLC to Kirkpatrick, Ciera & Devan, 345 Woodland Blvd (Hickman), $343,700.
Stahl, Drew A to Stahl, Drew A & Roehrs, Dale E, 1635 S 16th St., $147,400.
Star City Investments LLC to Snelling, Cody, 1617 N 24th St., $138,000.
Starlin, Richard C & Heng, Julie R to Buchanan, Roy Dean & Sarah J, 4020 N 13th St., $240,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 820 N 106th St., $118,400.
States, Michael J & Rebekah J to O'Connor, Charles & Pilar, 6730 NW 3rd St., $440,000.
Steen, Kent D to Demuth, Douglas & Sandi, 4736 N 35th St., $245,000.
Steffen, Bailey to Bartz-Ambriz, Elizabeth, 2156 S 48th St., $200,000.
Stegemann, Tiffani to Stegemann, Tarah A, 221 Wedgewood Dr., $230,000.
Stelzer, Dennis H Revocable Living Trust to Dick, David & Martin-Dick, Tanya, 11051 S 98th St., $350,000.
Stiefel, Harlan R Trustee to Horst, Jackie J, address unspecified, $127,000.
Stiefel, Judith T Trustee to Horst, Jackie J, address unspecified, $127,000.
Stock, David L Revocable Trust to Hoffman, Lacey & Justin, 411 Skyway Rd., $212,500.
Storjohn, Micah to Henderson, Kayla D & George, 2738 NW Columbine Dr., $204,001.
Straka, Patrick J & Christy J to Hewitt, Angela & Smith, Jedidiah, 3755 Randolph St., $250,000.
Strilkivsky, Jone Oksanna to Holt, Evelina, 6023 Kearney Ave, $150,000.
Strode, Craig A & Teri S to McLaughlin, Bryce & Emily, 17330 N 84th St., $455,000.
Strube, Johnathon T & Jessica A to Munter, John, 2941 Tierra Dr., $245,000.
Struempler, Douglas L & Beverley J to Meyer, Duane & Mary, 15201 S 158th St. (Bennet), $601,000.
Stutzman, Brandon & Nicole to Salih, Deleer & Ahmed, Hozan, 6810 NW Tempest Dr., $307,500.
Stynco to Stahla, Grant, 2318 SW 19th St., $220,002.
Sukup, Peter V & Lynette to Hahn, Robert E & Benita, 2127 N 68th St., $239,500.
Sullivan, Debra Lynn Special Needs Trust to Bpk Properties LLC, 1915 S 11th St., $55,000.
Sundberg, Brett S & Larson, Jennifer L to Wyrick, Ashton O & Sam C, 3333 S 29th St., $325,000.
Swift, Christopher L & Karen S to Nosal, Addison, 5400 Wilshire Blvd, $149,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Imig, Jacob & Lucy, 9662 Topher Blvd, $422,950.
Tamora Sue Connell LLC to Crc Enterprises LLC & Thimm, Randy, 2201 W Mulberry St., $170,500.
Tanner, Paul V & Ashley M to Prosser, Wesley & Hayley, 1225 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $405,000.
Tapp, Donald G to Knight Rebels LLC, 5717 Hartley St., $90,000.
Tapp, Karen A Estate to Knight Rebels LLC, 5717 Hartley St., $60,000.
Taylor, Rachel L to Semm Family Trust, 1001 O St. (Unit #702), $264,900.
Tc Accommodator 228 LLC to Double J Realty & Management Inc, 2405 N 50th St., $509,500.
Teague, Cherie & Ryan, Matt to Grady, Christopher & Jade, 5111 W Partridge Ln, $215,000.
Terpstra, Patricia to RJB Properties LLC, 417 S 56th St., $50,000.
Tesar, Michele to Michaels, Bailey, 3535 Van Dorn St., $160,000.
Thayer, Tyler J & Stacy C to Prochaska, Lynette R & Krause, James A, 3921 N 71st St., $170,000.
Theel, Marjorie A to Elam, Marci Lynn, 270 S 77th St., $235,000.
Thiel, Mathew & Yurlunda to Dillon, Chris & Korene R, 1101 S 40th St., $128,154.
Thieman, Theodore A to Thieman & Kettelhut Enterprises LLC, 2430 SW 12th St., $125,000.
Thoene, Terry J to Johns, Randy & Jody, 1414 N 61st St., $205,000.
Thomas, Derek & Kate to Dragoo, Holly & Mcguire, Donald, 4520 W Huntington Ave, $272,500.
Thomas, Marjorie A to Eischeid, Tom & Orfilia, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #109a), $105,000.
Timperley, Tyler V & Rachel A to Shaffer, Jenifer & Russell, 2344 S 61st St., $216,500.
Tomandl, Thomas to Rosen, Scott David, 3424 X St., $145,000.
Torske, Robert M & Cathy J to Czech, Jonathan M, 5842 Cleveland Ave, $185,000.
Trayer, John R Jr & Marie E to Knoche, Lisa L & Lutz, Christopher J, 17900 SW 2nd St. (Martell), $498,000.
Treffer, Cynthia to Hancock, Carie L, 2919 S 35th St., $155,000.
Trendwood Tribe Investments LLC to Sundberg, Brett & Jennifer, 5500 Otoe St., $220,000.
Trout, Ronald D & Symone to Mueller, Alex G & Sarah D, 315 S 44th St., $191,000.
Troxel, Janice Ilene Estate to Platinum Home Buyers LLC, 2203 N 52nd St., $107,000.
Troyer, Sarah L to Pieloch, Nicholas, 3600 Washington St., $175,000.
Tschetter, Josie to Verner, Clinton & Joyce, Jacqueline, 3420 C St., $255,000.
Tschetter, Patrick & Katelyn to Jensen, Travis & Cockerham, Jon, 5430 W Goodwin Cir, $230,000.
Tubbs, Glen E & Sandra S to Herout, Shawn, 4015 N 17th St., $275,000.
Turner, Douglas S & Michelle S to Thayer, Tyler J & Stacy C, 4821 N 17th St., $200,000.
Turner, Richard R & Deanna K Family Revocable Trust to Tempel, Brooke & Carpenter, Seth, 3870 Van Dorn St., $194,000.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Remmers, Rodney L & Chyrel K, 8937 Tumbleweed Dr., $215,000.
United Equity LLC to Lincoln Inn Hotel LLC, 1140 Calvert St., $875,000.
Unverferth, James V to Otte, Samuel & Miranda, 2700 W Branched Oak Rd. (Raymond), $485,000.
Uzdill, Donald C & Catherine L to Haden, Daniel & Katelan, 414 Anthony Ln, $380,000.
Vacha, Bryan to McDonell, Rylie & David & Wendy M, 126 S 35th St., $195,000.
Van Zyl, Ettienne & Shelly to Stapp, Kaesi, 2234 Southwood Pl, $209,000.
Vansickle, Cory & Mary Kathleen to Moellering, Andrew Everett & Kirkpatrick, Tara Michele, 819 Cambrian Ct, $620,000.
Vellek, Elizabeth A to Jacobsen, Jenny L, 1915 Dover Ct, $369,000.
Venture Management LLC to Funk, Lauren & Derek, 9739 Mortensen Dr., $349,900.
Vidlak, Judith to Saathoff, Randall S & Becky M, 6451 Boxelder Dr., $230,000.
Vidlock, Wilma J Life Estate to Merry, Dustin & Jolyn, 7400 N Hampton Rd., $370,000.
Vidlock, Wilma J to Merry, Dustin & Jolyn, 7400 N Hampton Rd., $370,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Barnett, Craig A & Christine L, 910 N 104 St., $389,950.
Villafane, Justin & Kelly to Clay, Matthew L & Joanna L, 7135 Countryview Rd., $400,000.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7921 S 69th St., $78,000.
VJK Enterprises LLC & R C Krueger Development Company to Old City Homes Inc, 7848 Nicole Ln, $68,950.
Vjk Enterprises LLC to Lopt Properties LLC, 8055 Yankee Woods Dr., $820,000.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Masek, Brent R & Brittany K, 8707 S 83 Ct, $528,049.
Voss, Thomas H & Rebecca to Hilger, William D & Shirley W, 6305 Monarch Dr., $510,000.
Votruba, Ashley & Barutha, Phil to Wemhoff, Mark L & Jennifer A, 2401 S 78th St., $415,000.
Voyles, Andrew M to Convey, Grant, 3940 N 11th St., $165,000.
Voyles, Lisa K to Convey, Grant, 3940 N 11th St., $165,000.
Voznyuk, Vitalina & Svyatoslav to Rineer, Eric, 600 Norwood Dr., $235,000.
Wachal, Mark W & Jane M to Bulling, Cassandra & Spencer, 730 Marshall Ave, $180,000.
Walford, Chad to Khero, Hassan, 7300 Silverthorn Dr., $255,000.
Walford, Daniel J to Khero, Hassan, 7300 Silverthorn Dr., $255,000.
Walgren, Scott C to Falter, Anna, 3805 Cabo Dr., $260,000.
Walters, Brad & Susan to Norman, Harrison, 7311 Rachel Rd., $425,000.
Wann, Catherine J to Gustafson, Nils & Monique, 3411 Otoe St., $205,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Traditional Builders Inc, 401 N 104th St., $69,000.
Waters, Scott & Tobiann to Turner Family Revocable Trust, 703 Maple Ct (Hickman), $380,000.
Watson, Mark A to Willis, Karen M, 4115 S 17th St., $192,000.
Wells, Thomas M & Tina M to Barton, Eric, 2725 South St., $105,000.
Wemhoff, Mark L & Jennifer A to Border, Nolan & Mikayla, 2311 S 62nd St., $255,000.
Wendelin, Eric & Heather to Spataro, Solomon & Rebecca E, 5209 W Roca Rd. (Martell), $83,000.
Wendelin, Eric G & Heather D to Williams, Matthew Cole & Kayla M, 16280 SW 42nd St. (Martell), $349,000.
Wendelin, Scott M & Kelli to Thomas, Jacob & Rachel, 2840 W Martell Rd. (Martell), $235,000.
West Properties LLC to Mlschafers LLC, 5030 N 57th St., $560,000.
West, Jason & Cook, Lauren to Meiners, Andru J & Brittany L, 9632 S 71st St., $400,000.
Whalen, Edward A Estate to Moore, Sonja, 2923 South St., $215,000.
Whalen, Linda M Estate to Moore, Sonja, 2923 South St., $215,000.
Wheatley, Thomas Jr & Kody to Elwood, Adam, 3728 Saint Paul Ave, $161,000.
Wherry, Daniel E & Sharon B to Graff Family Trust, 2465 Woodscrest Ave, $875,000.
Whigham, Ricky to Hart, Hunter J, 1640 S Cotner Blvd, $136,000.
Whiston, Jamison S & Tammy R to Dunning, Guila K & Wilson-dunning, Delores D, 8231 South St., $192,000.
Whitestone Holdings LLC to LAE Holdings LLC, 5815 S 58th St., $330,000.
Wiedel, Erik M & Megan P to Dirksen, Tyler J, 6221 Chiswick Ct, $244,000.
Wilford, Eric & Nicole to Sedlacek, Ryan L & Dana L, 5410 Hunts Dr., $300,000.
Wilken Investment Properties LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 6525 Benton St., $85,000.
Williams, Richard & Barbour, Gail M to Edens, Mckenna & Jay, 4520 Judson St., $200,400.
Wilson, Wendy to Reynolds, Zack, 820 Judson St., $155,000.
Wiseman, Aksel Robert & Louise Frances to Hansen, Hannah, 931 W Avon Ln, $215,000.
Wolfe, Michael R & Brenda K to Ceballos, Gilberto, 1540 N Cotner Blvd (Unit #b114), $85,000.
Wood, Jeffrey D & Rebecka S to Snyder, Steven & Lois, 9421 White Hall Ln, $354,000.
Woodland Homes Inc to Haskell, Brian Lee & Brett Carolynn, 625 Waterside Way, $649,819.
Woodward, Annie to Dwelling Property Management LLC, 2232 NW 50th St., $166,000.
Woolman, Larry D & Judy M to Igor's Construction Inc, 5860 Seward Ave, $110,000.
Wortman, Jeremy & Kristin to Svoboda, Garrett & Amanda, 6711 Ridge Rd., $550,000.
Wright, Cathy J to Mcguire, Matthew & Nicole, 807 Sage Cir, $238,500.
Wright, Leonard Donald Jr & Dianna L to Frohner, Brian W & Tina M, 6151 NW 12th St., $251,000.
Wright, Steven D & Wendy L to Tejeda, Antonio & Jaclyn, 7920 Sandalwood Dr., $265,000.
Wynegar, Kevin L to Beckenhauer, Zackary A & Kelsie J, 9300 Raymond Rd. (Waverly), $445,000.