Real estate records, 12/13

Flat Water Construction Inc to Thrive Resources LLC, 7115 Kentwell Ln, $350,000.
Flowers, Karen B Revocable Trust to Splinter, William John 2014 Revocable Trust, 1221 Piper Way, $335,000.
Fox Den Rentals LLC to Betteridge, Benjamin G & Vanessa, 1725 Independence Cir, $187,000.
Fox, Joseph David & Sejkora, Kelsey Rena to Yeramyshev, Garry L & Yao, Dongna, 4410 S 61st St., $279,900.
Futures Property & Investments LLC to Casteel, Mia, 230 Prestwick Rd., $162,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Smith, Harlan & Kimberly, 4000 Lewis Ave, $154,900.
Gerch, Andrew J & Emily E to Greenway, Mathew & Alexandria, 3070 Sheridan Blvd, $550,000.
Gerpe, Michael & Stephanie to Sturm, Eric D & Jennifer, 3430 E Pershing Rd., $650,000.
Ghormley, Keith R to Faust, Jeff & Ashley, 1836 S 26th St., $200,000.
Giger, Brent to Plaster, Joseph W, 5750 W Thatcher Ln, $194,000.
Gilbert, Simeon & Sabra to Heatherly, Thomas Ii & Livia, 526 Washington St., $135,000.
Gordon, Carlton A & Marleen L to Elevating Assets LLC, 2600 N 36th St., $57,600.
Gottbreht, Jeffery D & Lori J to Martens, Troy, 5901 Earl Dr., $210,000.
Graham, Richard L & Helga to Mcnair, Cynthia R, 5920 Dogwood Dr., $265,000.
Grant, Matthew Eric & Toni Marie to Mcgee, David & Amy Nealeigh, 2925 Garfield St., $201,917.
Groskurth, Tyler D & Savannah M to Daniell, Scott & Amber, 9030 Blacksmith Rd., $287,500.
Grotelueschen, Randall E Estate to Onnen, Neal D & Kay R, 441 S 38th St., $115,000.
Gulchuk, Vladimir to Kalinin, Nataliya, 5411 Pioneers Blvd, $98,000.
Gunn, Marcia D to Donahoe, Heather, 1026 Meadow Dale Dr., $147,000.
Hansen, Lynn W to Winton, Denise W, 2320 S 8th St., $36,975.
Harris, Georgina L to Collett, Allen David & Laura A, 2924 W Peach St., $221,500.
Hartweg Real Estate LLC to Eveland, Nathan, 6954 Fairfax Ave, $200,000.
Hauptman, Charles J Revocable Trust to Copich, Cynthia & Michael, 630 S 28th St., $165,000.
Heald, Susan B to Tebbenkamp, Dianne, 13816 Cavalier St. (Waverly), $140,000.
Herbert Development Inc to Wasko, Brett, 1101 S 88th St., $39,000.
Hernandez, Phillip R & Wewel, Paige E to Isaka, Naomi & Bargen, Jake, 5910 Gillan Rd., $193,250.
Hetherington, Charles F Estate to Artz, Timothy & Marsha, 8226 Chestnut Ln, $156,270.
Hett, Dennis & Schneider, Audrey to Schneider, Audrey, 1800 W S St. (Unit #1), $40,000.
Hier, Timothy J & Yolanda L to Keller, Daniel, 1356 S 32nd St., $121,118.
Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Larson, Jessica Machado & Joel B, 3432 Tree Line Dr., $459,900.
Hill, Susan L to Naranjo, Gerardo, 1416 Plum St., $125,000.
Hill, Zachary R to Naranjo, Gerardo, 1416 Plum St., $125,000.
Hofer-pace, Natasha L to Schmitt-pinnix, Sabrina & Sarah, 6740 South St., $180,000.
Hoffmann, Marvin L to Petersen, Steven D & Speicher, Carol J, 5831 Enterprise Dr. (Unit #315), $160,000.
Hogrefe, Raymond H Revocable Trust, The to Johnson, Elizabeth H, 7015 St.raffan Pl, $329,000.
Holm, Barbara L to Lannin, Robert S, 6130 Oakley St., $180,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Cappos, Scott & Jennifer, 4835 J St., $88,500.
Hrdy, Paul E & Helen to Harms, Judy & Kenneth, 4935 Eagle Ridge Rd., $393,000.
Hrnicek, Irene K to Pulec, Patrick, 3900 La Salle St., $220,000.
Hu, Dapeng to Sediqi, Abdul Salam & Rahila, 2311 City View Ct, $220,000.
Hua, San Heng & Chea, Muoy to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6112 N 15th St., $20,000.
Humlicek, Jerome to Koehn, Adam & Monica, 4700 W Mill Rd. (Raymond), $125,000.
Huynh, Thuy-uyen T to Comeau, Ryan & Wilke, Lauren, 833 Karen Dr., $207,500.
Hyland Business Park LLC to 1017 Properties LLC, address unspecified, $85,000.
Iron Ridge Development LLC to Neff, Eric & Rebecca, 3130 Greta Dr. (Roca), $74,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Bates, William R & Jill R, 2545 Big Timber Rd., $55,000.
Itm LLC to Kuhl, Jordan, 440 S 30th St., $160,000.
Jam Real Estate LLC to Jbr3 LLC, 3304 S 40th St., $180,000.
Jensen, Michael G & Elizabeth E to Johnk, Jesse & Micaela, 11700 S 7th St., $375,000.
Johnk, Jesse & Micaela J to Echtenkamp, Timothy R & Brittany L, 540 Eldon Dr., $222,000.
Johns Used Green Store LLC to Bruening, Edmund F & Marcia M, 360 Fir St. (Bennet), $135,000.
Johnson, Brad to Haessler, Jayson & Macy, 3523 Smith St., $257,500.
Johnston, Baylor La Von & Betty J Revocable Trust to Itm LLC, 670 Garden St. (Bennet), $134,000.
Johnston, William & Angelique to Kortum, Dillon, 4624 S 56th St., $235,000.
Jones, Joan M to Shanahan, Seth & Greta, 5330 W Partridge Ln, $107,000.
Kapeller, Joleen R to Wilhelm, Karen Rae, 7500 South St. #1, $192,000.
Kassal Inc to Genesee LLC, 5612 Fletcher Ave, $850,000.
Kdb Properties LLC to Vandergriff, Kristy, 9720 Forest Glen Dr., $298,000.
Keeler, Michael W to Heikes, Charles & Hannah, 8837 Prairie Village Cir, $319,000.
Kelly Custom Homes Ltd to Hogrefe, Raymond H Revocable Trust, The, 6922 S 53rd Ct, $327,900.
Kha Rentals LLC to Bibi Rent LLC, 221 Hartley St., $158,000.
Kimes, Daniel E to Crook, Vance Edward, 1040 N 65th St., $175,000.
Kittell, Calvin J & Brooke L to Lazy S Properties LLC, 2818 N 56th St., $180,000.
Koll Investment Properties LLC to Revolution Properties LLC, 1202 F St., $575,000.
Kong, Xiaohong to Dufresne, Corwyn & Casandra, 8811 Leighton Ave, $259,900.
Kovar, Steven & Paula A to 748 LLC, 1141 N 29th St., $95,000.
Kreber, Nancy Lucinda to Amato, Brian J & Tori L, 7272 Fuji Ln, $385,000.
Kroeger, Thomas A & Roberta A to A B And S S Acone 1989 Family Trust, 6111 Tennyson Cir, $310,000.
Krw Investments LLC to Bluhm, Dalton, 904 E St., $140,000.
Kubick, Anna to Miles, Tiffany N, 3312 Curtis Dr., $205,000.
Kusek, Jeffrey D to Smolinski, Michael, 626 Trail Ridge Rd., $203,000.
Langan, Patrick D & Karen K to Stajner, Daniel J & Welch, Lindsey N, 5717 Pawnee St., $216,000.
Langston, Charles & Lia to Exstrom, Dylan, 707 W Sprague Rd. (Roca), $279,000.
Larsen, Danielle to Cing, Niang Lam & Khai, Mang Suan, 2141 S 49th St., $193,000.
Larsen, Nathan J & Michaela M to Ponce Properties LLC, 3231 Canyon Rd., $290,500.
Le, Khuong Q to Jbs Development LLC, 7442 Holdrege St., $162,000.
Lee, Craig L & Cynthia A to Mitcheltree, Bryan, 2166 S 7th St., $259,000.
Lee, Debra to Carlson, Jack & Carol, 1731 Marlene Dr., $227,900.
Leffers, Linda L to Hayek, Aaron & Margaret, 1861 Monterey Dr., $190,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Amateis, Megan & Corey, 11830 N 144th St. (Waverly), $315,266.
Legends Venture LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7150 N 10 St., $69,900.
Lemen, Ellen K to Lamprecht, Chad A & Cunningham, Tammy, 7130 Humann Ct, $320,000.
Lewis-starostka Inc to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 342 S 88th St., $77,400.
Lillich, Jeanne M to Schmidt, Chesney, 2621 Piccadilly Ct, $153,000.
Limbach, Charles G & Jeanne K to Vu, Quyen & Nguyen, Than, 9005 Colby St., $328,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes, 3320 Tree Line Dr., $85,000.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Borer, Cody Alexander, 21800 S 93rd St. (Holland), $165,000.
Lind, Bruce A to Schmeissner, Craig L & Yecenia, 4410 Birch Creek Dr., $345,000.
Linden, Christopher & Sarah to Alvarez, Gregorio H & Medina, Rosario T, 5700 S 114 Ct (rural), $155,000.
Long Range Investments LLC to St Mary Marsh LLC, 1055 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $53,000.
Lovegrove, Douglas to Hartshorn, Dan, 6360 N 148th St. (Waverly), $140,000.
Lucking, Brandon P to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes, 4269 W Hancock Ct, $44,000.
Lucking, Sara K to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes, 4269 W Hancock Ct, $44,000.
Luxe Lifestyle Innovations LLC to Erickson Homes LLC, 847 W Miramonte Rd., $10,000.
Maier, John Christian & Wanda Faye to Stoebner, Andrew M & Kimberly A, 5020 South St., $339,000.
Malzac, Lisa A to Ourada, Allison & Jeremiah, 2940 South St., $156,000.
Manion Construction Inc to Mertes, Christopher Ryan & Kerry Lynn, 911 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $356,011.
Manzitto Inc to Little, Robert J Jr & Cheryl, 5500 S 90th St., $55,000.
Martin, Matthew D & Lowe, Amanda J to Holland, Melainie, 846 A St., $141,000.
Marvin, Jessica to Aria, Sepideh, 3247 N 89th St., $190,000.
Mathankeri, Aaron to Giesler, James R & Jill M Revocable Trusts, 2916 S 26th St., $225,000.
Mcbride, Jacob to Bayer, Brian J & Johnson, Olivia J, 6127 NW 9th St., $203,000.
Mcmullin, Jeremy D & Elizabeth L to Liss, Mercedes M & Lonny A, 1410 Arapahoe St., $185,000.
Meadowbrook Homes LLC to Acton, Klair, 4240 NW 54th St., $168,500.
Meranda, Seth & Melissa to Plugge, Angela S & Mcdowell, Tyre J Jr, 9212 S 29th St., $410,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9620 Persimmon Pl, $67,000.
Merkt, Kenneth J to Timmins, Nathan & Meghan, 6004 Dogwood Dr., $216,000.
Messer, Tiffany L & Patrick S to Isley, Holden T, 3121 S Forest Ave, $430,000.
Meza, Mercedes M & Liss, Lonny A to Renz, Bobbie J, 7548 South St., $220,000.
Mk Builders Inc to Smith, Joseph & Shanna, 4949 S 89 St., $110,000.
Morales, Abram & Rosaura to Davis, Jennifer, 9611 Chester St. (Cheney), $179,000.
Morgaridge, Macy to Thelen, Zachary Daniel, 4908 Sherman St., $180,277.
Morse, Delaina M & Gordon V to Pieper, Jonathan M & Ambre J, 2810 Valley St.ream Dr., $370,000.
Muehling Homes Inc to Dykman, Joshua & Emily, 1608 NW 54 Ct, $308,000.
Mulinix, Steven R & Ann M to Thomas, Jessica A, 6310 Durango Ct, $335,000.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Prior, Aaron B, 2825 N 75th St., $305,000.
Nelson, James Stephen & Carolyn Kay 1995 Revocable Management Trust, The to Tucker, Erica S, 7524 Phares Dr., $320,000.
Nelson, Nathan J & Kristin A to Miller, Spencer Dean, 4145 A St., $186,000.
Newburn, Stephen E to Rempel, Kimberly & Robb, 1415 Meadow Dale Dr., $165,000.
Nguyen, Phong T to Van, De K & Le, Hiep V, 2919 Apple St., $120,000.
Nguyen, Thu to Smith, Jestina Kutu Akoi, 1505 W Garfield Cir, $240,000.
Nolan, Richard J to Scott, Christine Renae, 418 Adams St., $140,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Zeccardi, Philip & Rebecca, 8840 White Horse Way, $525,000.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Gaffney, Mark M & Schutte, Anne R, 7415 N 49th St., $403,542.
Osorio, Mario R & Mariza E to Chavez, Joel R & Jenny A, 1130 W Charles Hall Ave, $228,500.
Ostransky, Dana L to Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N, 2944 S 41st St., $169,000.
Ostransky, Jamie A to Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N, 2944 S 41st St., $169,000.
Ostransky, Lonnie M to Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N, 2944 S 41st St., $169,000.
Ostransky, Mark T to Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N, 2944 S 41st St., $169,000.
Ostransky, Shawn A to Scranton, Michael J & Ashle N, 2944 S 41st St., $169,000.
Pallas, Loretta J Revocable Trust, The to Heinke Family Trust, 6716 Flint Ridge Rd., $302,000.
Park Manor Properties LLC to 37c LLC, 3635 C St., $625,000.
