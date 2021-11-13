Real estate records, 11/14

SW Folsom Development LLC to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 5940 SW 8th St., $592,200.
Spears, Anna to Niday, Tracy C, 8211 E Avon Ln, $207,000.
Ssz Apartments LLC to Signature Renovations LLC, 4915 Cleveland Ave, $380,000.
Staack, Joan M to Lautenbach, Kristin, 2334 S 34th St., $200,000.
Standert, John & Louise B to Greymorr Real Estate LLC, 3500 N 64th St., $2,071.
Stanley, Kenneth G T Iii & Banwell, Maren K to Stanley, Micah, 2849 Everett St., $156,000.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Epic Building & Remodeling LLC, 10610 Century Ln, $92,400.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Spring Valley Homes Incorporated, 1046 N 107th St., $84,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Old City Homes Inc, 3345 N 92 St., $69,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Krosschell, Emma K & Dylan M, 3406 Desperado Dr., $449,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Troy Bugbee Homes LLC, 3368 Renegade Blvd, $104,900.
Starostka-Lewis LLC to Predmore Real Estate Pc, 3108 N 93rd Ct, $71,400.
Steinauer, Daniel to Switzer, Kody J & Lechner, Madison, 711 W Joel St., $205,000.
Stepp, Vicki to Lackey, Phillip, 3215 N 67th St., $70,000.
Stewart, Jeannine A to Brezovski, Jonathan & Knowles, Hayley, 2650 SW 18th St., $260,000.
Stewart, Nathan & Alison C to Herz, Eric M, 2905 Apple St., $109,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Davis, Karlene K, 8190 Regent Dr., $343,183.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Schwarck, Pamela J, 8186 Regent Dr., $309,850.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1620 NW 50th St., $203,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1624 NW 50th St., $203,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1628 NW 50th St., $203,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Brookside Properties LLC, 1632 NW 50th St., $205,000.
Stowe, Bryan D Estate to Anderson-stowe, Lori, 2805 Laredo Dr., $303,000.
Strack, Joseph & Lisa to Barnts, Andrew & Ronne-barnts, Christine, 6210 Ellie Ln, $399,900.
Strieder, Carole L to Rooney, Connor, 2218 Woodscrest Ave, $236,000.
Strong, Connor R to Rosane, Jay & Christa, 6415 Westminster Ct, $385,520.
Stryker, Clayton C & Michelle L to Zhang, Jing & Scheppers, Thomas, 2857 Jane Ln, $315,000.
Stuhr, Jeffrey P & Crystal L to Fucinaro, Anthony J Jr, 5321 S Bristolwood Pl, $331,000.
Stutzman, Jeremiah W to Robinson, William I & Gidget D, 7900 Cherrywood Dr., $220,000.
Svoboda, Amy Marie to Rosenau, Perry J & Jane M, 2030 Surfside Dr., $650,000.
Tabor-mccabe, Pamela L to Rahn, Bryan A & Allison M, 1830 Saint James Rd., $410,000.
Talbott, Benjamin L to Kreikemeier, Devin R & Tina J, 26400 S 84th St. Ct (Firth), $450,000.
Thomas, L Russell & Beatrice E to Hueftle, Madison, 5501 Stonecliffe Dr., $234,000.
Thomlison, Levi to Merza, Samera, 166 Laramie Trl, $215,000.
Tomasek Homes Inc to Baack, Aaron S & Elizabeth A, 8230 S 97th St., $630,000.
Tran, Manh Van & Le, Thu Van Thi to Finkbeiner, Alexander P, 4601 S 40th St., $210,000.
Trevarrow, Brandon L & Jennifer J to Slepicka, Nathan Michael, 6159 NW 11th St., $222,950.
Tripp, Raymond Jr & Nancy to Tgaatg LLC, 519 E St., $58,000.
Tripp, Raymond L Jr & Nancy K to New Generation Hc I LLC, 500 W P St., $565,000.
Troy Bugbee Homes LLC to Schoettlin, Jeffrey & Robin, 3303 N 92nd St., $416,241.
Truax, Mary E Life Estate & Truax, William E Life Estate to Truax, Mary E & William E Life Estates, 1044 Elmwood Ave, $1,930.
Turan, Paige E to Ireland, Michael D & Sandra K, 8331 Flintlock St., $243,100.
Turman, Paul D & Michelle K to Lemke, Eric L & Jennifer L, 6426 Granite Ridge Rd., $619,272.
Underwood, Austin T to Musiel, Connor Maurice, 827 W Beal St., $251,000.
Unger, Shannon L to Graves, Matthew F & Stephanie J, 7140 Countryview Rd., $405,000.
United Equity LLC to Campbell, David, 3321 Cooper Ave, $240,000.
Valente, Robert M Revocable Trust to Lee, Eric C & Mary C, 3101 S Creek Rd., $660,000.
Valente, Vicki L Revocable Trust to Lee, Eric C & Mary C, 3101 S Creek Rd., $660,000.
Van Arsdall, Dan & Jeni to Trambly, James & Leite-trambly, Olimpia, 7151 Colby St., $247,000.
Vanderbroek, Wanda J to Dblw LLC, 5563 Canterbury Ln, $159,330.
VC Investments LLC to Mattison, Luke & Jessica, 946 Adams St., $68,000.
Verbitskiy, Vitaliy to Bilan, Martin, 4241 W Rebecca Ln, $65,000.
Vesper, Ian & Meghan to Marchant, Trevor & Lafler, Jennifer, 731 Yukon Ct, $260,000.
Vicente, Maria A to Salestrom, Nicholas G & Scheinost, Kimberly K, 4523 Southwood Dr., $175,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Anderson, Michael W & Diane R, 531 N 105 St., $485,513.
Village Meadows LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, 7909 S 69th St., $74,000.
Vogt, Christopher Robert to Plummer, Brittany, 1317 Goodhue Blvd, $145,000.
Volkman, Christopher M & Pedersen, Denise F to Engel, Michaela Lynn, 17740 SW 27th St. (Martell), $170,000.
Vonderfecht, Scott to Florea, Michael & Tricia, 2573 Woods Blvd, $227,000.
Vosburg, Ian A & Kaitlin A to Hinrichs, Skylar & May, Megan, 410 N 75th St., $241,000.
Vu, Hoanh Ngoc to Vu, David T, 6307 Leighton Ave, $43,550.
W3 Construction LLC to Asche, Kyle & Kristin, address unspecified, $40,000.
Wagner, Rudolph Ii & Jacqueline R to Noffsinger, Julie, 8401 Norval Rd., $365,000.
Waldman, Randolph W & Barbara K to Vigil, Michael & Chandra, 18801 S 176th St. (Bennet), $309,900.
Waldow, Danny G & Joan M to Claassen, Maxx Tye, 4607 Grassridge Rd., $166,000.
Waldrop, Donald R & Barbara A to Ganzel, Brian L & Toni M, 5520 S 96th Pl, $949,000.
Walker, Steven & Lena to Holcomb, Evan & Morgan, 575 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $296,000.
Wanek, Brad A to Oyl Mission LLC, 2782 Cable Ave, $130,000.
Warner, Tessa to Wachal, Tanner, 7221 Oldpost Rd. #7, $175,000.
Wasmer, Todd & Dorothy to Jones, Cameron B & Heather M, 7911 Lena St., $390,000.
Wasser Investments LLC to Chavez, William, 6108 Las Verdes Ln, $329,850.
Watson, James J Ii to Drozd, Mary Rachel & Smith, Jeremy M K, 1687 Woodsview St., $260,000.
Watson, Kenneth E Ii & Michelle M to Akerman, Janet C, 520 S 50th St., $21,000.
Watts, Stanley Francis to Ahlberg, Jason & Karis, address unspecified, $30,000.
Wellman, Laurie to Burgett, Seth & Chloe, 2001 S 19th St., $145,000.
Wemhoff, Nicholas J & Rene to Cave, Robert D, 8130 Vine St., $174,000.
Wenzel, Marijo M to Hoffa, Debra L, 3001 S 51 St. Ct (Unit #306), $110,000.
Whitby, Michael David to Schmidt, Michael, 3535 R St., $150,000.
White, James B & Tiffany A to Schwartz, Terry, 2435 Winding Way, $229,000.
Wieseler, Amy A to Christie, Steve D & Nicole R, 8400 Augusta Dr., $499,000.
Wieskamp, Douglas & Patti to Djd Enterprises LLC, 103 E Sixth St. (Panama), $47,000.
Wilcox Investments LLC to Sveen Capital LLC, 3830 S 46th St., $792,500.
Williams, Brian & Sarah to Kaspar, Arthur F & Bonnie J, 10125 Shore Front Dr., $460,000.
Williams, Jason D to Norman, Zackary P, 4605 Lowell Ave, $175,000.
Williams, Wendy to Schneider, Chad & Kelsey, 8120 Whitney Ct, $387,200.
Wiltfang, Barbara to Sintek, Keith & Tami, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #125c), $105,000.
Winters, Steven M to Geico Development Inc, 5813 Locust St., $200,000.
Wismer, Alma R to Jacinta Land Holdings 8 LLC, 4927 Cleveland Ave, $8,159.
Wojtalewicz, Michael J & Jeanette M to Schafer, Tanner J & Hennington, Kayleigh A, 5721 S 52nd St., $203,500.
Wojtalewicz, Michael J & Jeanette M to Heffner, Anthony W & Carter, Jillian A, 5421 High St., $200,000.
Wood, Charles & Ai Yeh to Teamwork Construction LLC, 3952 Apple St., $152,000.
Wood, Charles & Ai Yeh to Holsteen, Dennis K & Susan C, 6749 Blue Ridge Ln, $599,888.
Wragge, James G to Golden Home Property Development LLC, 1529 Morton St., $280,000.
Wright, Angela to Duren, Jake & Robert & Linda, 2820 S 41st St., $194,000.
Wright, Wanda to Kiel Capital/bmo Harris, 2653 Park Ave, $19,039.
Wurdeman, Zach to Powers, Jessica L & Brandon S, 801 Malcolm Ct, $284,900.
XMT LLC to Rabiner, Daniel & Saghian, Isabel, 4105 Baldwin Ave, $325,000.
Young, Jean M Estate to Cady, Jeffrey M, 2740 N Cotner Blvd, $132,000.
Zakrzewski, Gary L & Anita M to Wayman, Avery & Hile, Nevan, 1230 Irish Pointe Pl, $369,000.
Zoucha, Janice A to Boyd, Robert W, 1150 Coachmans Dr., $365,000.
Zubrod, Christopher L to Ireland, Michael D & Sandra K, 1600 Sawyer St., $230,000.
A G R Inc to 1939 Farms LLC, address unspecified, $1,260,000.
A G R Inc to 1939 Farms LLC, 11000 Adams St., $1,260,000.
Anders, Donna J & Monk, Ryan A to Crooks, Marlon Ronald & Andrea Ann, 6844 Aylesworth Ave, $119,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Myers, Nancy, 6430 Via Sorrento Dr., $209,566.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Stutheit, Chadd A & Ashley E, 8017 S 68th St., $405,349.
Baade Property LLC to Volzke, Will R & Jennifer A, 1215 Kantor Ln (Hickman), $62,500.
Barker, Darlene M to Topil, Sharon K & Alfred H, 7100 Oldpost Rd. #16, $250,000.
Bender, Derek & Laura to Muslic, Samir & Tanovic-muslic, Amila, 2250 Q St., $260,000.
Bhavsar, Miten K to Ferguson, James, 1314 O St. (Unit #403), $320,000.
BHG Properties LLC to McHomesolutions LLC, 4915 Walker Ave, $1,395,000.
BHG Properties LLC to McHomesolutions LLC, 447 S 26th St., $1,395,000.
BHG Properties LLC to McHomesolutions LLC, 2512 R St., $1,395,000.
BHG Properties LLC to McHomesolutions LLC, 2532 T St., $1,395,000.
BKG Properties LLC to Rally Investments LLC, 1200 S 16th St., $35,000.
Boelter, Kenneth D to L A Real Estate LLC, 3220 W St., $50,000.
Bunde, Karen to Hill, James E, 1147 N 101st St., $190,000.
Campbell, Jesse to Lara, Juan Carlos & Magdalena Sanchez De, 7663 Baldwin Ave, $275,000.
Cappel, Sean to Gleason, Raegan Emillia & Oberle, Nicholas, 3645 Elm St. (Davey), $350,000.
Caseyco Inc to Norris, Robert & Keshia, 1125 N 104 St., $560,000.
City Of Lincoln to 4d Properties LLC, address unspecified, $250,000.
City Of Lincoln to 4d Properties LLC, 1301 S 120th St. (Walton), $250,000.
Claus, James E to Perez, Abner & Ana F, 125 N Harrison St. (Hallam), $165,000.
Clausen, Teri J & Joshua to Bruegman, Greta Ann, 8400 Norval Rd., $360,000.
Clifford, Connor C to Otter Bay Holdings LLC, 1730 Skyline Dr., $320,500.
Cobb, Eric D to Hamm, Keith & Rath, Jill, 272 W Lakeshore Dr., $370,000.
Cochrane, Maynard A & Barbara A Revocable Trust to Cochrane Corner LLC, address unspecified, $100,000.
D & O Properties LLC to Andy Schock Inc, 1024 S 17th St., $110,000.
Decker, Nolan E & Boyce, Sueann E & Sheldon, Ardith E to Decker, Nolan E, 3801 Cleveland Ave, $51,000.
Decker, T Newell & Splattstoesser, Deanne J to Frickel, Jeffrey S & Katherine R, 6410 S 32nd St., $405,000.
Degarmo, Jeremiah & Ashlee to Ceballos, Luis A Hernandez & Hernandez, Mary Cynthia, 919 Judson St., $174,000.
Delgado, Daniella C to Delgado, Mayra, 1500 Whittier St., $40,240.
Duryea, Kim L to Itm LLC, 4436 N 60th St., $70,000.
Eggeling, Ronad E & Diane M Trust Of 2020 to Vitosh, Tyler & Taylor, 3140 Abbotsford Ln (Roca), $385,000.
Ek, Chloe & Nathaniel to Kelly, Audra E, 143 W Lombard Dr., $345,000.
Elsberry, Gary A to Cave, Robert D, 440 N 70th St., $148,000.
Epperson, Randall W & Brenda K to Schrecengost, Jay Todd & Rebecca Lee, 7540 Plum Creek Dr., $320,000.
Euse, Angela L to Underwood, Craig & Lynette, 1643 W Mulberry St., $270,000.
Euse, Troy Duane to Underwood, Craig & Lynette, 1643 W Mulberry St., $270,000.
Gallagher, Mary to Casebolt, Brian & Josi, 4021 N 73rd St., $170,000.
Garmel Properties LLC to Bennett, Thomas & Kristin, 5001 Spruce St., $240,000.
Generations Development LLC to Rodriguez, Kelsey M, 3428 N 60th St., $181,500.
Gilsdorf, David B to Burns, Steven D & Lisa R, 6730 NW 4th St., $440,000.
Goodwin, Rhonda & Lawson, Ron to Philson, John J, 220 Pebble Beach, $332,500.
Gospodarski, Andrew D to Envick, Austin, 2440 S 35th St., $195,000.
Green, Peggy L Estate to Nguyen, Ha & Huynh, Michael, 5301 Mission Ln, $310,000.
Green, Robert F & Karen J Revocable Trust, The to Christy, Jillian, 4003 N 19th St., $185,000.
Greiner, Bradley J to Region V Foundation, 1230 Clearview Blvd, $240,000.
Gubser, Jodi J to Guyo, Abdia, 261 Parkside Ln, $130,000.
Guenther, Taylor & Brianna to Weichel, Cole & Wilger, Kaelynn, 13630 Kenilworth St. (Waverly), $255,000.
Hall, Theodore John to Deckard, Rachael & Nockai, Maria, 4220 N 40th St., $250,500.
Hanna, Thomas J to Horn, Eric & Melinda, 5721 Saint Paul Ave, $270,000.
Hanshaw, Chance G to Carney, Sean & Jennifer L, 6269 Doe Dr., $442,000.
Harders, John & Katheryn to Nguyen, Nghia D & Do, Dao T, 5221 NW 6th St., $269,000.
Hayden, Ralph W to Grubbe, Kathleen M, 5544 S 80th St., $280,000.
Heany, Thomas E & Mary Jane to Lawson, Ronald G & Rhonda L, 3017 O'shea Dr., $363,000.
Heller Homes LLC to Mourad, Ibrahim H & Layla E, 8618 S 78 St., $349,950.
Herbert Development Inc to Morgan Construction LLC, 1215 S 89th St., $76,000.
Hill, James E to Hill, James E, 1147 N 101st St., $190,000.
Hillhouse, Anthony G to Bettendorf, Steven & Gigi, 310 Garden St. (Bennet), $35,000.
Horn, Eric & Melinda to Bloch, Nicholas D & Antonia F, 4480 N 176 St., $489,900.
Hornby, Rodney Scott Testamentary Trust to Bangert Properties LLC, 1375 S 35th St., $115,000.
Hoyt, Lowell J to Ridgway, James F & Kathleen K, 706 Westminster Dr., $295,000.
ITM LLC to Roux, Lindsay & Watson, Shea, 1739 S Cotner Blvd, $159,000.
Jochum, Jean L & Thomas J to Kroesche, Jonathan & Mindy, 19333 NW 86th Ct (Valparaiso), $410,000.
Johnson, Elizabeth A to Snell, Larry E, 3627 N 40th St., $110,000.
Johnson, Mark R to Guenther, Daniel H & Kathryn L, 9156 Keystone Dr., $370,000.
Kastrup, Lonnie L & Regina C to Hrustanovic, Nail & Muamera, 6131 NW 12th St., $230,000.
Kessler, Lucas J & Katherine A to Laible, Marcus T & Carrie K, 1220 N 101st St., $443,000.
Kr Lincoln Golds 2019 LLC to 1033 Golds LLC, 1033 O St. (Unit #2), $3,200,000.
Kr Lincoln Golds 2019 LLC to 1033 Brandeis LLC, 1033 O St. (Unit #1), $1,800,000.
Lange, Arly M Revocable Trust to Smith, Jesse C & Erin M, 2400 S 77th Pl, $511,500.
Lanxon, Michelle to Anson, Timothy P & Donetta J, 5834 Saint Paul Ave, $200,000.
Lanxon, Michelle J & Latas, Larry R to Anson, Timothy P & Donetta J, 5834 Saint Paul Ave, $200,000.
Lau, Shannon D Revocable Trust to Johnson, Jeffrey K, 2656 Rathbone Rd., $634,000.
Le, Bao to Bangert Properties LLC, 746 B St., $82,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Schmid, Christopher & Justine, 11960 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $363,257.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McCoy, Max & Alyson, 10332 White Pine Rd., $288,118.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hashim, Raghad & Hashem, Tammar, 8938 Trader Ct, $341,626.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Reiner, Steve & Jessica, 10120 S 32nd Ct (Roca), $443,374.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #Ph301), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #Ph101), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1403), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1402), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1401), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1103), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1101), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #1001), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #901), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #801), $6,657,983.
Lied Pl. LLC to Village Development-Columbus LLC, 1125 Q St. (Unit #701), $6,657,983.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Vitcel Investments LLC, 3331 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Dinkel, Kelsey M, 3233 Tree Line Dr., $135,000.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Qrs Investments LLC, 3500 N 25th St., $356,816.
LTK Investments LLC to KTt Properties LLC, 4224 E St., $170,000.
M I Industries Inc to Rosen's Inc, 6501 Cornhusker Hwy, $3,525,000.
Mattox, Adam L & Renee N to Carpenter, Tina M, 210 W 9 St. (Hickman), $279,000.
McCreed LLC to Generation Trust, address unspecified, $190,000.
McEniry, Michael J & Laura L to Bubak, Jacob R & Meyer, Ashley J, 9231 Eagleton Ln, $351,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Andy Schock Inc, 2937 Randolph St., $134,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 4915 Walker Ave, $1,520,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Cheever, Adam & Audrey, 5644 Cleveland Ave, $150,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 447 S 26th St., $1,520,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2512 R St., $1,520,000.
McHomesolutions LLC to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 2532 T St., $1,520,000.
McMinamen, Mark S & Julie to Jackson, Christopher & Amy, 9642 S 71st St., $485,000.
Medina, Selena to Kuhnel, Kanai, 5300 W Redberry Ln, $240,000.
Meier, Kevin & Sara to Marshall, Richard Iii & Wulf, Kenzi, 1434 Sioux St., $187,500.
Nelson, Mark L & Christine R W to Nitz, Tyler & Lauren, 6245 S 79th St., $510,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes to Madlock, Sidney, 2544 NW 57th St., $246,762.
Newt Development LLC to New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/B/A Hartland Homes, 1642 SW 29 St., $44,000.
Nguyen, Andy to Bangert Properties LLC, 746 B St., $82,500.
Nimmich, Thomas & Rachyl to Leffler, Jennifer, 2130 N 63rd St., $190,000.