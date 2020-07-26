Real estate records, 07/26

Lemmer, Kathy J & Mark to Giddings, Scott C & Cori L, 1245 N 26th St., $126,500.
Lemmer, Kathy J to Giddings, Scott C & Cori L, 1245 N 26th St., $126,500.
Lemmer, Mark to Giddings, Scott C & Cori L, 1245 N 26th St., $126,500.
Leslie, Paul to Leslie, Dylon T, 707 E 4 St. (Hickman), $100,000.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Of Nebraska to Zittodyne 2 LLC, 8415 Maddox Dr., $746,520.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Borchardt, Christina, 2222 N 32nd St., $86,250.
Long, Michael A & Denise H to Thompson, Casey & Nicole, 6855 Alpine Rd. (Denton), $489,900.
Long, Staci J to Tobey, Dustin & Abby, 20377 N 80th St. (Ceresco), $520,000.
Lucas, Evelyn R to Freudenburg, Eric & Sarah, 4831 S 65th St., $234,000.
Lund, Jennifer E to Wemhoff, Amy, 5979 NW 14th Ct, $179,900.
Lvh Rentals LLC to Carrell, Tevan & Kelsi, 8011 S 67th St., $403,996.
M & R Properties LLC to Galois, Georgeen & Ronald G Jr, 5715 Cavvy Rd., $320,000.
Mack, Robert R Life Estate to Mack, Robert R Life Estate, 4341 Allendale Ct, $52,530.
Malcom, Bonnie J to Ruhnke, Dakota A, 3329 Watercress Ln, $235,000.
Mangram, Clearthur S & Shannon O to Reece, Ragenal & Korth, Sabrina, 3117 N 64th St., $155,000.
Marclar Investment Properties LLC to Kincaid, Benjamin & Mcwhirter, Mary K, 1120 N 37th St., $155,000.
Matodol LLC to Ironwood Properties LLC, 2581 Big Timber Rd., $309,530.
Mccoy, Chelsea M to Mccoy, Chelsea M & Hyatt, Timber, 6719 Dudley St., $59,250.
Mcdermott, Steven M & Kubert, Kerry K to Che, Juvet & Larisa, 5555 S Coddington Ave, $960,000.
Mcneese, Diana L to Sutliff, Jacqueline F, 4315 Normal Blvd (Unit #8), $140,000.
Melcher, Rodger G & Kelsey E to Martin, Daniel L, 1621 Fairfield St., $187,000.
Miller, Jenna E to Moller, Brandon S & Miranda L, 9220 Keystone Dr., $227,500.
Millsap, Tyler & Michelle to Nandja, Nikabou, 2550 Shaunte Ct, $265,000.
Minary, Jared A & Margaret to King, Ryan, 2313 N 67th St., $170,000.
Molina, Gretchen Marie to Bevans, Dawn R, 4344 M St., $140,000.
Muller, Robert A & Sandra K to Toots & A Truck LLC, 3105 S 20th St., $205,000.
Murray Custom Homes LLC to Eitzmann, Ryan L & Mary M, 6525 SW 8th St., $345,000.
Murray, Calvin E Estate to Baumgarner, Sandra L, 5928 Wolff Ln, $91,500.
Naylor, Jonathan L & Katie M to Reinhart, Teresa, 811 N 55th St., $163,231.
Ncd-1 Inc to Debuhr, Tyler & Mindy, 1035 Cyprus Blvd (Hickman), $293,700.
Nebraska Home Investors LLC to Shindollar, Jacob & Ponte, Tatyana, 4500 N 70th St., $162,500.
Nessi, Karl & Brittany Kay to Brown, Quentin & Karla, 3434 S 27th St., $205,000.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Fangmeier, Charlene, 1701 SW Derek Ave, $318,835.
North Bottoms LLC to Herz, Eric M, 1115 N 26th St., $105,000.
Nyman, James S Estate to Rocket Homebuyers LLC, 3820 S 32nd Pl, $186,500.
Ochsner, Elvin T & Lynn F to Cusic, Scott & Christine, 2424 N 81st St., $291,000.
Old City Building Group LLC to Buchanan, Dave A, 10333 Shoreline Dr., $453,800.
Oltman, Glenna K Revocable Living Trust to Origer, Lee W & Susan H, 2616 Rokeby Rd., $395,000.
Otto Properties LLC to Christensen, Alleen, 4311 Saint Paul Ave, $180,000.
Packett, Scott E & Ryne S & Kangas-packett, Susan to Christensen, Jean, 6130 Gladstone St., $155,000.
Pick Investment LLC to Kl Capital LLC, 6007 Havelock Ave, $475,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Woltemath, Donna, 6148 S 87th St., $258,995.
Prairie Star Land LLC to Wobig, Randall D & Lynn A, address unspecified, $470,522.
Pride Homes Inc to Panzer, Joel S, address unspecified, $159,000.
Pyle, Tanner Michael to Beranek Investments LLC, 2247 N 31st St., $44,000.
Reynoldson, Cheryl S Revocable Trust to Champoux, Jordyn & Peters, Jordan, 6028 Glenbrook Ln, $178,500.
Rickerts, Harvey A to Jurek, Audrey, 6345 Fremont St., $57,500.
Rickerts, John A to Rickerts, Harvey A, 386 S 46th St., $55,000.
Rietsch, Roger H & Barbara A to Endorf, Kenneth P & Patricia J, 2425 Folkways Blvd (Unit #228), $95,000.
Ringneck Development LLC to Clm Homes LLC, 1721 NW 54 St., $46,500.
Ritter, Michael S & Alison to Iveland, Mark & Denise, 9712 Andre Cir, $385,000.
Roberts Bros Home Buyers LLC to Futures Property & Investments LLC, 230 Prestwick Rd., $96,000.
Roddel, Thomas M & Kristi N to Morse, Delaina M & Gordon V, 2810 Valley St.ream Dr., $365,000.
Rosburg, Ken to Murray Custom Homes LLC, 8831 Pebble Creek Ct, $97,500.
Ross, Andrew J to Zjlp LLC, 1649 N 29th St., $140,000.
Runyan, Mark S & Sharon R to Roth, Angel & Kraig, 1600 Dodge St., $138,000.
Ryan, Sara to Pham, Khoa, 6553 Cornflower Dr., $245,000.
Sandidge, Calvin & Cortney Jo to Mangram, Clearthur & Shannon, 5241 Pony Hill Ct, $235,000.
Schwaninger, Gregory Trustee to Brantley, George Henry & Nancy Carrol, address unspecified, $506,207.
Schwartz, Lance H to Dreesen, Roman, 731 Eastborough Ln, $145,500.
Shreve, Seth A to Davidson, Kerry, 3848 Pablo Ln, $230,000.
Signature Development LLC to Avid Builders LLC, 800 W Amora Dr., $57,650.
Sindelar, Craig M & Katie M to Strizek, Reed S, 735 W Belmont Ave, $188,000.
Sinner, Kale C & Reinders, Mary E to Dolezal, Nicholas, 1466 W Lander Dr., $279,900.
Skitotee LLC to Brickway LLC, 2426 C St., $312,000.
Smith, Raymond Steven & Rachel Ann to Malizzi, Gerrick, 1632 Dodge St., $200,000.
Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Remington Homes LLC, 6600 Via Sorrento Dr., $48,000.
Spelts, Andrew & Danielle to Sutliff, Brian M, 3032 N 61st St., $161,400.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Epic Building & Remodeling LLC, 7527 S 79th St., $76,900.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Dubbs, Dathan D & Amanda M, 4211 W Hub Hall Dr., $249,450.
Swartz, Bradley A & Angela N to Broderick, Kyle C & Hofer, Hanna M, 1405 Cessna Ln, $299,900.
Swiler, Marilyn A to Janovec, Joshua S & Henery, Danielle E, 5331 S 67th St., $274,000.
Synergy Homes Inc to Tillotson, Jesse J & Jenni L, 6501 Via Sorrento Dr., $297,820.
Thai, Huy to Hagan, Jeremy & Jennifer, 3098 S St., $80,000.
Thai, Mimi Khanh to Hagan, Jeremy & Jennifer, 3098 S St., $80,000.
The Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Abdallah, Hassan, 2741 N 38th St., $50,000.
Thietje, Christina to Lynch, Amy S & Hatten, Theresa M, 4928 N 70th St., $129,900.
Tjs Ent LLC to Taf Investments LLC, 2741 P St., $560,000.
Tobey, Dustin to Baker, Kathryn & Payton, 2516 NW 55th St., $202,000.
Valdez, William L & Sherrie Smith to Collins, Kurt A & Melanie S, 9207 S 71st St., $293,000.
Van De Water, Adam & Brittny to Melcher, Rodger & Kelsey, 1761 Culbera St., $251,000.
Vandelay Investments LLC to Nguyen, Hien Thi Thanh, 1322 E St., $464,000.
Vc Investments LLC to Lee, Tyler Allen, 4507 Colfax Cir, $180,000.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Miller, Derek & D'amore, Danielle, 10230 Moonlight Bay, $622,000.
Virgil, Wilmer W Family Trust to Virgil, Kenneth T & Lisa M, 17701 Hwy 79 (Raymond), $898,766.
Wells Fargo Bank Na to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, 5000 W Sparrow Ln, $1.
Wemhoff, Justin & Schroeder, Amy Marie to Thompson, Neil & Kayla, 7227 Rebel Dr., $317,900.
Wendelin, Christopher to Seymour, Anthony & Mcdowell, Laura, 106 Brentwood Ave (Hickman), $195,000.
Whyte, Tammy M Conrad Nee to Gray, Derek, 2429 NW 47th St., $134,000.
Wills, James B & Katie L to Jansing, Susan Kay & Rice, Alisha Renee, 1015 S 36th St., $170,000.
Witt, Michael L & Fetter-witt, Leigh Ann to Thurber, Randolph & Sheri, 5600 Barrington Cir, $225,000.
Woerner, Beth L to Rhoads, Karen B Revocable Trust, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #1101), $285,000.
Wood, Cynthia K to Mefferd, Debora, 3129 N 70th St. (Unit #2), $170,000.
Woodsonia Donuts LLC to Dough Bros Properties LLC, 6410 O St., $1,591,735.
Works, Lisa M to Works, Mckynze P & Gill, Matan, 1434 Arapahoe St., $150,000.
Wyatt, Robert D to Rhoads, Karen B Revocable Trust, 139 N 11th St. (Unit #1101), $285,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Yokum, Stephen & Leah, 8821 Ridge Hollow Dr., $239,900.
11t Ne LLC to Prescott, Loren C, 1611 Harrison Ave, $80,000.
1640 LLC to Rybak, Victor A, 1111 Shadow Moss Dr., $67,000.
301 Investments LLC to Meals Construction LLC, 1014 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $55,000.
328 Property Management LLC to Herechski, Ryan P & Knight, Kara D, 4515 Sherman St., $133,500.
4615 Tipperary Trail LLC to Capuzzo, Ludovico, 1223 N 9th St. (Unit #118), $98,000.
517 Properties LLC to Traylor, Tasha, 2909 Sumner St., $175,000.
663 S19 Street LLC to Tran Investment LLC, 1736 Washington St., $145,000.
748 LLC to Van Tassell, Bryan, 1709 N 31st St., $157,100.
Acorn Properties LLC to Jones, Mary Beth & Lowrennice, 541 S Cotner Blvd, $247,000.
Adams, Tiffany to Mccawley, Catherine, 3536 Canyon Rd., $279,900.
Afuh, Charles N & Ngoh, Caro to Biondino, C Robert Jr & Chaz, 2400 P St., $250,500.
Albers, Steven V & Lantz, Ashley E to Pavlik, Paige, 421 Village View Dr. (Hickman), $205,000.
Allington, Tony L & Kathleen M to Benes, David, 21100 NW 40th St. (Raymond), $645,000.
Almquist, Christopher J to Malan, Andrew J & Victoria Ann, 6935 Y St., $158,500.
Anderson, Noal R & Jena M to Steffen, Bennett, 1315 N 29th St., $110,000.
Anderson, Scott C to Schubert Real Estate Management LLC, 2110 N 86th St., $605,000.
Anderson, Tanner K to Walkenhorst, Falyn & Thielen, Donald, 3317 N 9th St., $149,000.
Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC to Jbr3 LLC, 3145 Kleckner Ct, $1,450,000.
Archimedes One LLC to Lechnowsky, Stefan & Orest & Cheryl, 1924 S 48th St., $171,000.
Arnold, Jerry W & Judith A to Heath, Harry & Anne, 4737 S 85th Ct, $262,500.
Aschenbrenner, John J Estate to Gooch, Matthew, 6600 NW 105th St. (Malcolm), $285,000.
Aspen Builders Inc to Highridge Builders LLC, 11830 N 143rd St. (Waverly), $52,000.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Mullen, James M & Sarah C, 3211 SW 100 St. (Denton), $356,985.
Bailey, Robin Diane to Barillas, German & Semjid, 8944 Sicily Ln, $189,900.
Bailey, Scott R & Karen M to Pietenpol, Ashley, 1215 Knox St., $169,000.
Bartle, Robert F & Barbara M to Stuckey, Theodore & Nicole, 2950 Sheridan Blvd, $672,500.
Barwari, Halat & Ahmad, Kamal to Anderson, Forrest G, 2831 Shadowbrook Dr., $370,000.
Bayer, Anthony P & Evans-bayer, Anna T to Sinner, Kale C & Reinders, Mary E, 16909 NW 56th St. (Raymond), $420,000.
Baylor, John Ransdell Jr Revocable Trust to Jungck, Nathan, 2119 Lake St., $201,900.
Behmer, Richard & Marie to Hanna, David B & Lucie A, 4221 C St., $170,000.
Bell, Thomas A & Lori D to Gay, Hler & Htun, Nyint, 7000 Hook Dr., $192,000.
Bennett, Matthew C & Sara A to Heckenlively, Brenden, 7320 S 19th St., $261,000.
Bergt, Troy D & Shandra L to Alloway, Ashley N & Eric B, 6701 Deerwood Dr., $232,000.
Bic Development LLC to So, Eric & Caroline, 9180 Hillcrest Trl, $179,000.
Bjj Investments 3 LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1105 Peach St., $276,000.
Blalock, Dixie to Loscheider, Nancy E, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #252b), $85,000.
Blueridge Custom Homes LLC to Bortis, Dallas W & Brenna Olivia, 812 Terrace View Dr. (Hickman), $369,230.
Boehm, Marcus L & Janelle M to Rbv Investments LLC & Lvh Rentals LLC, 1544 Crestline Dr., $310,000.
Bokowski, Matthew S to Utrup, Brandon & Kennett, Summer, 7430 Poplar Rd., $225,000.
Borchardt, Marilyn M Revocable Living Trust to Smith, Dustin & Amber, 6401 S 41st St.reet Ct, $415,511.
Bouc, David L & Maegan A to Hadka, David M, 2000 Lake St., $310,000.
Boulder Ridge Properties LLC to Hoback, Robert P & Carla J, 8930 Rocky Top Rd., $85,000.
Bouwens, David S & Bethany A to Jurgena, Alex S, 446 S 30th St., $139,000.
Braaten, Jonathan M & Kimberly L to Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC, 6509 Crooked Creek Dr., $250,000.
Brady, Megan J to Hansen, Matthew & Mandy, 6831 Bethany Park Dr., $175,000.
Branch, Craig A & Erin L to Legg, Ryan & Kristine, 2878 W Arlington St., $228,500.
Brandt, Allison K to Badami, Andrew J, 901 Carlton Cir, $197,000.
Breitfelder, Shane P & Kimberly S to Smith, Jory I & Tessie L, 8008 East Pointe Rd., $305,000.
Brey, Philip M & Anna M Joint Revocable Living Trust to Gound, Robin, 5741 Shadow Pines Ct, $268,500.
Brozek, Dennis D & Diane M to Underwood, Matthew L & Michelle M, 3501 N 131st St., $559,000.
Bucy, Kathryn L & Larson, James M to Bucy, William Lowell & Kathryn L, address unspecified, $533,300.
Buhr Construction Inc to Frye, Amanda, 1711 NW 51 St., $241,100.
Buntemeyer, Alan M to Lopez, Gustavo & Vargas, Esbaydeth Gabriela, 2124 W Millstone Rd., $182,000.
Burklund, Ronald to Bartak, Mark R & Shayla, address unspecified, $215,000.
Buss, Nathaniel K to Ruelas, Alicia M, 5018 W Kingsley St., $135,100.
Byrns, Beth D to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 6500 Havelock Ave, $150,000.
Cain, Brad to Jeffries, Kenneth C & Pires, Eloisa Rebelo Grifo, 1130 S 20th St., $248,500.
Canney, Walter A Revocable Trust to Bush, Lynnea Trust, 2111 S 66th St., $400,000.
Casares, Aaron R & Megan M to Theilen, John Thomas & Kelly Marie, 2016 N 95th St., $308,000.
Caskey, Ryan P to Wdm Revocable Trust, 1429 E St., $111,000.
Cf2pl3 LLC to Mueller, Julie & Williams, Darin, 7912 Yellow Knife Dr., $272,500.
Chambers, Katherine E to Caves, Zachary, 1531 Hays Dr., $169,000.
Chas Interprise LLC to Hall, Rachel & James, 5600 Wilshire Blvd, $125,000.
Chf Exchange LLC to Archimedes One LLC, 3120 Loveland Dr., $230,500.
Clark, Joseph L Estate to Doescher, Trent C, 3445 Touzalin Ave, $150,000.
Clifton, Dennis M & Reynolds-clifton, Simera to Green, Michael John & D'adamo, Kimberley, 1230 Idylwild Dr., $210,000.
Cochran, Jeffrey & Terri to Woodrum, Matthais & Wheeler, Alexander, 3101 Pheasant Ridge Rd., $521,500.
Cole, Jeffrey D & Darcia A to Bayer, Anthony P & Evans-bayer, Anna T, 14510 Eastbourne St. (Waverly), $252,500.
Conner, Richard K & Francine to Bouc, David & Maegan, 1249 W Cademon Ct, $475,000.
Corleone, Poli A to Aust, Wesley, 6201 Windhaven Dr., $195,900.
Corning, Janet M Estate to Empire Leasing Group LLC, 415 Monroe St. (Bennet), $39,500.
Cottrell Enterprises LLC to Albers, Steve & Ashley, 105 Park Dr.ive Pl (Hickman), $335,000.
Coufal, Gary R & Beth G to Strain, Dylan, 9340 W 3 St. (Denton), $122,000.
Cowles, Jesse to 4hlg LLC, 5501 S 82nd St., $225,000.
Curry, Verna M Revocable Trust to Kahler, Logan, 2210 Atwood Ln, $195,000.
D'amico, Joseph Brandon to Karmazin, Deanna K, 2571 N 89th St., $215,000.
Danahy, Thomas J to Struble, Danny J & Anderson, Caitlin C, 4530 Sherman St., $159,000.
Davids, Nicholas G to Rockefeller LLC, 3931 Madison Ave, $145,000.
Davis, Adam R & Sarah E to Berrios, Joshua & Rebeca, 2432 NW 45th St., $234,000.
Davis, Andrea to Saunders, Dylan & Kristy, 7415 Englewood Dr., $252,500.
Davis, Brian J & Mallory A to Moorberg, Brad L & Maryann, 2001 NW 44th St., $247,900.
Dean Lee LLC to Ckr Properties LLC, 736 N 25th St., $120,000.
Decker, Jason M to Maguire, Maxwell M & Malyssa M, 5433 NW 4th St., $260,000.
Dejean, Alexa M to Walkenhorst, Falyn & Thielen, Donald, 3317 N 9th St., $149,000.
Derbin, David A to Condon, Patrick F & Carol Ann Rosenthal, 2025 Holdrege St., $104,000.
Derun Building Group Inc to Olberding, Michael P & Jessica L, 10257 Shoreline Dr., $421,350.
Derun, Pavel I & Lyudmila F to Ziegelbein, Colleen Sue, 13811 Bailie St. (Waverly), $227,000.
Docter, Brent to Wattier, Samantha Jo, 3626 S 16th St., $195,000.
Dodds, Seth & Jessica to Lindstrom, Tim & Tina J, 931 Scott's Creek Ct (Hickman), $223,000.
Doe Capital LLC to Portalis Capital LLC, 3015 Apple St., $100,000.
Doeschot, Harlan W Revocable Trust to Hafer, Larry E & Julie M, 10305 Firth Rd. (Firth), $325,000.
Dominion South LLC to Tmp Pc, 503 N 106 St., $80,000.
Donley, Elenita A to Trickler, Matthew Lee Allen, 1126 Sumner St., $204,000.
Drapeau, Wesley & Christine to Christiancy, Katrina, 4021 La Salle St., $205,500.
Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC to Wolfe, Daniel R & Wendy S, 1800 N 23rd St., $110,000.
Dudney, April Marie to Bogen, Mark A & Nichole S, 860 N 29th St., $148,000.
Dudney, Ryan to Bogen, Mark A & Nichole S, 860 N 29th St., $148,000.
Dunn, Trevor D to Hartley, Jerry & Alexandra, 20301 N 1st St. (Raymond), $252,000.
Dunrite Homes Incorporated to Bilotta, Carl & Theresa, 7344 Swiss Alps Ave, $312,959.
Durham, Sharon to Alcorn, Christopher, 401 NW 17th St., $135,000.
Ebke, Wayne L & Doris M to Hodge, Ayden James & Erin Sue, 7301 Framton Cir, $250,000.
Eklund, Peter A & Teressa A to Aztec Tiger Re Group LLC, 1328 N 19th St., $150,000.
Evans, Jeffrey L & Diana L to Crowley, Ryan & Ranae, 7609 Glynoaks Ct, $298,500.
Evasco, David C & Kathleen M Family Revocable Trust to Dutter, Erin E & Anthony R, 5938 Bartholomew Cir, $245,000.
Everhart, Amy M to Sherman, Theodore & Sarah, 3017 N 60th St., $175,000.
Fahrenbruch, Ricke Scott & Dick, William Dwight to Koll Investment Properties LLC, 1711 D St., $260,000.
Fassler, Robert L & Cynthia L to Zabel, William & Chloe, 7320 Knox Ct, $230,000.
Felton, Jean S to Whaley, Alonzo T & Chelsea A, 6911 St.ephanie Ln, $252,500.
Fiedler, Donald & Patricia Living Trust to Jck Enterprises LLC, 1425 S 11th St., $275,000.
Fitzekam, David A & Anita L to Ibach, Rachel, 2539 N 89th St., $212,000.
Fitzgibbons, Loryne G Revocable Trust to Ponce, Nicolas & Teodolinda, 1848 South St., $112,000.
Fluent, Carli Ann & Taylor James to Polska Properties LLC, 3330 S 33rd St., $195,000.
Foreman, Amanda R to Packett, Ryne & Shanahan, Emily, 1621 La Plata Dr., $300,000.
Frazier Construction Company Inc to Viktor Derun Construction Inc, 7115 Swiss Alps Ct, $84,000.
Frazier, Vance L & Deanna K to Breyer, Paul L, 13200 W Pioneers Blvd (Denton), $210,000.
Fry, William J to Turris Group LLC, 6541 Shenandoah Dr., $151,500.
Funk, Eric N to Mcandrew, David Matthew, 8301 Chestnut Ln, $187,000.
Funke, Ryan & Lisa to Muhleisen, Jason D & Kayla M, 6800 Eastshore Dr., $325,000.
Ganz, Connie M to Hruska, Petr & Waisserova, Hana, 2632 S 15th St., $180,000.
Gast, Rolland E & Mary Jean to Kapetanovic, Darko & Sorensen, Anne, 620 Jeffery Dr., $215,000.
Gateway Custom Homes Inc to Matulka, Jason & Spencer, Nikkia, 514 N 106 St., $358,000.
Gibb, Kenneth E & Gloria J to Sitzman, Jason K & Cassandra M, 4425 Browning Pl, $315,000.
Gieselmann, Devan Leigh to Janousek, Elizabeth Ann, 1950 NW 55th St., $167,000.
Golden, Mark to Heller, Lauryn, 663 W B St., $95,500.
Good Guys Properties LLC to Moore, Emily N, 6344 Logan Ave, $121,000.
Gound, Robin L to Garrett, Jason & Jacobsen, Mary, 6530 Countryview Rd., $450,000.
Grabouski, Kimberly Linn to Knobel, Travis & Lauryn, 8120 S 17th St., $282,000.
Graham, Tracy to Sanchez, Gabriel Sr & Angela, 6311 Woodstock Ave, $333,000.
Grams, Nicholas B to Yermakovich, Olesya & Kuznetsov, Yevgeniy, 1451 Torreys Dr., $255,000.
Great Plains Custom Homes LLC to Munson, Marylinn Trust, 10220 St.arlight Bay, $678,950.
Grenfell, Aaron & Sattler, Anastasia to Small, Chase E, 3515 Woods Ave, $367,000.
Grummert, Gregg R & Carol J to Long, Staci, 7401 Dotson Rd., $230,000.
Habe, Nathan to Honeycutt, Terri L, 3 Harriet Cir (Malcolm), $224,999.
Habel, Aaron J & Aspden, Karen S to Kramer, Jeffery P & Barbara A, 8821 Garland St., $272,000.
Hagel-pitt, Kathryn K to Jarvis, Nathan & Rachel, 437 NW 14th St., $170,000.
Hahn, Wayne H Revocable Living Trust to Ramirez, Delana Lugarda, 1309 Meadow Dale Dr., $169,000.
Hale, Curtis W & Denise D to Luna, Victor, 1905 SW 26th St., $183,000.
Hall, David M & Carolyn M to Berke, Collin & Novotny, Alaina, 537 Trail Ridge Cir, $231,000.
Hanseling, Jacob D & Elizabeth M to Sanchez, Ashley, 7265 Yankee Woods Dr., $346,000.
Harms, Joyce E to Harms, Aaron & Lyndi, 6232 Dogwood Cir, $280,000.
Haverkamp, Judy L to Zimmerman, Cindy & Barney, 1740 N 68th St., $210,000.
Headley, Kyle to Mcpherson, Heather A & Smith, Steven J, 4101 S 17th St., $184,000.
Henery, Danielle E to Kroeker, Ryan D & Douglas G, 4200 Pawnee St., $166,000.
Hiatt Construction & Remodeling LLC D/b/a Trademark Builders to Irons, Tyler, 9100 Rattlesnake Rd., $95,000.
Hildy Construction Inc D/b/a Hildy Homes to Roddel, Thomas M & Kristi N, 3421 Tree Line Dr., $539,000.
Hildy Construction Inc to Broman, Brett & Courtney, 8824 Grey Hawk Ct, $500,000.
Hillhouse, Rita M to Carlson, Bruce L & Michelle J, 5101 S 71st St., $230,000.
Hitchcock, Jordan J & Docter, Jill M to Carter, Julie Ann, 3335 Van Dorn St., $160,600.
Hlavaty, Lucille M Estate to Hagstrom, Clarence E Jr & Marjorie R, 4940 Old Creek Rd., $235,000.
Hoban, Dianna L & Ronald E to Curry, Verna M Revocable Trust, 6626 Ashbrook Dr., $196,575.
Holbert, Brian to Hansen, Halley R Supplemental Trust #3428, 2125 S 50th St., $180,500.
Holland, Aric K to Holland, Debra A, 2530 Ammon Ave, $25,000.
Holland, Emily to Wolberg, Mark B, 1001 Broad St. (Princeton), $169,000.
Holmes, Joan A to Schaefer, Megan N, 3340 Touzalin Ave, $125,000.
Holmquist, Donald W & Jill K P to Jones, Robin, 1745 High St., $220,000.
Holmquist, Marilyn J Revocable Trust to Holmquist, Donald W & Jill K P, 2905 Georgian Ct, $296,000.
Holsing, Andrew & Wittstruck, Alexa to Hill, Micheal S & Joanna E, 2624 W Washington St., $219,900.
Holst, Amy Pinkall to Hunt, Karen S & Alan G, 8829 Prairie Village Cir, $289,000.
Holton, Chrestien to Levalley, Curtis J Trust, 5436 Danbury Rd., $271,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Green, Nathanial Jack & Destiny Dewald, 10840 N 136 St. (Waverly), $225,000.
Hoppes, Kelsey to Salazar, Augusto J & Priscilla G, 901 N 57th St., $172,000.
Houfek, Kevin J & Fosbender, Steve W to Houfek, Kevin J, 28191 S 96th St. (Firth), $11,500.
Hoyt, Scott & Carrie to Valentine, Kurt P & Kara L, 3339 S 40th St., $374,900.
Huber, Dustin C to Mathers, Tyler, 4502 Baldwin Ave, $159,900.
Hughes, Jon C to 4d Properties LLC, 1732 N 28th St., $165,000.
Ironwood Properties LLC to Vandenhul, Randy L & Suzanne, 9200 Calamus River Rd., $98,000.
Itm LLC to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 3224 A St., $150,000.
Jdkracl Properties LLC to Kahle, Lance, 5742 Huntington Ave, $153,500.
Jls Land LLC to Grubbs, Ed J, 1323 Dawes Ave, $375,000.
Johansen, Joanne to Beran, Michael J & Colleen C, 8115 Hickory Ln, $284,000.
Johnson, Kevin B & Chasity L A to Zoellner, Tyler & Brianna, 6840 S 52nd St., $289,900.
Johnson, Mark & Kelsey to Gulbrandson, Justin, 2300 W Millstone Rd., $218,000.
Johnson, Nathaniel P & Shield, Crystal L to Rjo Properties LLC, 1310 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $237,000.
Johnston, Ferne B Estate to Wambaugh, Nathan E & Amanda P, 4304 N St., $100,400.
Johnston, John O & Virginia K to Mchomesolutions LLC, 1464 Rose St., $45,500.
Jones, Bruce to Beyke, Marlene, 7540 South St., $230,000.
Jones, Carson to Beyke, Marlene, 7540 South St., $230,000.
Jones, Kent Estate to Robles, Cesar Hernandez, 1600 N 27th St., $101,000.
Jones, Patrick & Robin to Bokowski, Matthew & Amy, 5811 Markhorn Ct, $372,000.
Jordan, Joshua to Christensen, Vance & Sarah, 4330 Birch Creek Dr., $364,900.
Jtre LLC to Mommens, Jason & Jennifer, 6220 Fleetwood Dr., $245,000.
Kardell, Paul D to Watson Family LLC, 2855 S 70th St., $400,000.
Karmazin, Steven T & Deanna K to Jackson, Michael C & Carrie M, 7747 Karl Dr., $320,000.
Kastl, John A & Joyce A to Carr, Asa, 7230 Garland St., $130,000.
Kats, David J to Watson Family LLC, 2855 S 70th St., $400,000.
Kavanaugh, Michael L & Patricia A to Lemmerman, Richard L & Ann E, 9141 Pioneer Ct, $504,000.
Keane, John P to Dao, Khai & Nguyen, Thu, 200 Fairfield St., $215,000.
Keating, Nancy M to Baldwin, Clinton, 4224 Madison Ave, $114,900.
Kehler, Karen S to Schneider, Sarah A & Travis B, 601 Sunny Slope Rd., $193,200.
Keller, Rebecca to Pengra, Brooke, 4100 D St., $145,000.
Kennel-nichelson, Lorrie Revocable Trust to Andersen, Kevin T, 3845 S 15th St., $165,000.
Key Crest Holdings LLC to Lage, Laurie Ponce, 4741 N 35th St., $231,851.
Keyes, Lindsey A to Grime, Justin, 2334 NW 47th St., $145,000.
Khalid, Adnan Dr & Ahmed, Beenish to Habel, Aaron & Aspden, Karen, 9722 Andre Cir, $449,000.
King, Daniel Norman & Susan Lynn to Wunderlich, Duane & Wood, Vicki, 4045 Mohawk St., $269,000.
Kirkendall, Daniel N & Bonita K to Putney, Geoff & Jurzenski-putney, Jessica, 5920 S 77th St., $390,000.
Kishchun, Jessica to Horton, Dustin P & Stark, Abby R, 1441 Benton St., $180,500.
Kishchun, Oksana to Le, Minh Hung D & Nguyen, Tien T, 6330 Cascade Dr., $262,000.
Kitchen, Brittany H to Maly, Reed & Sheila, 145 W E St., $99,400.
Kizzier, Roy J & Cheryl A to Frahm, Kathryn & Douglas, 920 W Grassland Pl, $210,500.
Knobel, Travis & Lauryn to Centon, Harumy Aliaga, 1000 Rosewood Dr., $215,000.
Koeneke, Delmer H & Nila A to Itm LLC, 2035 S 27th St., $77,500.
Kona Holdings LLC to Stephenson, Christine M, 4000 S 56th St. (Unit #372a), $98,000.
Kort, Rick D & Barbara J to Black, Steven R & Brigetta, 6100 Woodstock Cir, $455,000.
Kroese, Michael G & Cindy L to Hess, Arin & Anne Marie, 7210 Orchard St., $199,500.
Kruse, Brian S & Mindy S to Morris, William Scott & Jacox, Debra Lou, 7320 Birch Creek Cir, $415,000.
Krynsky, Robert to Dominguez, Andres Cordova & Vega, Araceli Orozco, 120 E St., $149,500.
Kubat, David G to Redler, Robert A & Marcia S, address unspecified, $78,000.
Kubat, Kimberly K to Redler, Robert A & Marcia S, address unspecified, $78,000.
Kunzman, Margie P to Williams, Angela C, 6951 Ballard Ave, $156,300.
Kyle, Russell to Htoo, Htoo & Bi, Bi & Wah, Moo & Na, Lo, 4312 Everett St., $219,000.
Lade, Michael D to Young, Laura M & Charles M, 7227 N 15th St., $207,000.
Lane, Vaden & Mary Ann to Loehring, Mary, 2521 Alicia Ln, $220,000.
Larkins, Jean D to Johnson, Derek Robert & Tiffany Michelle, 10001 Weeks Dr., $350,000.
Lavalleur, Carroll & Sharon to Seipel, John & Chloe, 5820 La Salle St., $229,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Davis, Mallory & Brian & Davis, Jeanne M Revocable Living Trust, 3138 Greta Dr. (Roca), $429,561.
Leighton Ave Family Trust, The to Fairbairn, Andrew, 5423 S 32nd St., $223,000.
Lesoing, Delbert A Estate to Poole, Raymond T Sr & Barbara J, 14500 Holdrege St., $167,500.
Lewis-starostka Inc to Sweetser, Travis, 10601 Shore Front Dr., $359,900.
Lincoln Federal Bancorp Inc to Woodland Homes Inc, 3445 Tree Line Dr., $102,000.
Lincoln Furnished Rentals M LLC to Bryant, Carl & Elvira, 307 N 32nd St., $174,900.
Lincoln Homebuyers LLC to Hamilton, Chelloe S, 424 N 34th St., $140,500.
Lincoln Restoration Services LLC to Heller, Lauryn, 663 W B St., $95,500.
Link, Dale R Trustee to Vanderbroek, Douglas, 8274 Sutherland St., $220,000.
Linsenmeyer, Patricia G Estate to Reid, Craig Revocable Trust, 2325 S 59th St., $161,000.
Lowell, Alex L & Jayme N to Badura, Lawrence R & Nancy J, 4821 Thomasbrook Ln, $367,200.
Lueken, Scott L to Accord Network/bmo Harris, 4030 Colfax Ave, $11,990.
Lungrin, Tracy L to Gade, Paige Elizabeth, 7221 Oldpost Rd. #8, $140,000.
Maguire, Maxwell M to Carlson, Jason D, 2111 Harwood St., $180,000.
Mandelko, Mark A & Patricia K to Slama, Remington & Alyssa, 2101 Folkways Blvd, $236,900.
Manion Construction Inc to Thongdy, Donnty & Malissa, 612 Waterside Way, $353,925.
Mannschreck, Craig A & Leann E to Evasco, Kathleen M, 7330 Sherman St., $330,000.
Mansur, Dwight B & Lisa I to Wakeley, Larry K, 3640 S 6th St. (Unit #6), $110,000.
Marmie, Craig W & Patricia A to Michelsen, Eric & Valerie, 2900 Rockport Dr., $368,000.
Marple, Julie A & Adams, Wayne Dudley to Dudney, Ryan & April, 4311 C St., $213,000.
Marsden, Lyle G to Kaven, Dale & Mary Ann, 5208 S 62nd St., $235,000.
Matodol LLC to Lancaster County School District 001 A/k/a Lincoln Public Schools, address unspecified, $1,151,467.
Matthiesen, Linde to Matthiesen, Christel, 1350 Meadow Dale Dr., $243,000.
Maul, Barbara J to Harris, Benjamin, 1080 Garden St. (Bennet), $204,900.
Maus, Marilyn Ella to Tietbohl, Josephine, 2218 Southwood Pl, $195,000.
Mccallum, Barbara A to Frayser, Laura Ann, 2451 Winding Way, $220,000.
Mccoy, Andrew W & Tracy L to Borcher, Taylor J & Garrett C, 8200 Rainy River Rd., $300,000.
Mcewen Construction LLC to Stull, John W, 7206 Shamrock Ct, $265,000.
Mcewen, Julie A to Harrill, Scott, 2531 Jane Ln, $264,000.
Mchomesolutions LLC to Constable, Richard & Monica, 3213 N 69th St., $164,900.
Means, Ryan R to Willis, Denisha, 700 Folsom Ln, $150,000.
Meints, Wayne A & Ann E to Brown, William, 4448 Calvert St., $155,000.
Mendoza, Jesse J to Mchomesolutions LLC, 2318 S 10th St., $75,000.
Mennenga, Edward & Andrews, Lindsay N to Jochum, Benjamin Dean, 941 Cottonwood Dr., $216,000.
Meridian Corporation to Sampson Residential Properties LLC, 9610 Persimmon Pl, $67,000.
Merrill, Michael & Tanya to Gartzke, Jennifer Rene & Matthew John, 1165 Hackberry St. (Bennet), $350,000.
Michael, Loren E & Jura N to Greenlee, Channing L, 7420 N 17th Ct, $245,000.
Michaelson, Hilary J to Carlson, Shawn & Alyssa, 8736 Colby St., $279,900.
Miller, Cindy L to Vuko, Nicole D, 8330 Elizabeth Dr., $189,900.
Miller, Derek & D'amore, Danielle to Paro, Kurtis L & Analou, 9210 Colby St., $259,900.
Miller, Michael E & Debra A B to Birchley, Karl S & Kelsey A, 2510 Worthington Ave, $223,500.
Millhouse Family Living Trust, The to Mpower Investitionen Gmbh LLC, 328 C St., $69,000.
Miskimen, Karen L to Poole, Raymond T Sr & Barbara J, 14500 Holdrege St., $167,500.
Mitchell, Robert D & Doris G to Garmel Properties LLC, 3206 S 48th St., $85,500.
Mitchell, Roy I to Haverkamp, Judy, 7311 Oldpost Rd. #32, $143,000.
Mk Builders Inc to Peck, Frank & Michelle, 4908 S 89 St., $749,900.
Moller, Brandon to Brookhouser, Makenzie & Barry, Austin, 6821 Ash Hollow Ln, $308,000.
Morris, Keith & Mary Beth to Andrew Ross Real Estate LLC, 1201 Charleston St., $102,000.
Morris, Penny Sue to Nickell, Makenzie, 5735 NW 10th St., $195,000.
Moseman, Daniel D & Barbara Jo to Ebbers, Paul W & Michelle R, 28221 S 96th St. (Firth), $370,000.
Mpi Custom Homes Inc to Noack, Joseph R Jr, 1231 S 88th St., $493,125.
Msj Family Enterprises Ii LLC D/b/a Msjfe Investment Group Nebraska to Schubert, Carrie, 4334 N 18th St., $207,000.
Muehling Homes Inc to Phachit, Kitisak, 5010 W Gary Gately St., $260,000.
Mulder Construction Inc to Humphrey, John M & Mary Ann, 1350 N 104th St., $404,314.
Mulgrue, Dan & Lisa to Mulgrue, Lauren, 900 S 39th St., $200,000.
Mullen, James & Sarah to Dejean, Alexa & Anderson, Tanner, 1200 W Lake St., $225,000.
Munyon, Billie J to Witmer, Jason N, 1224 N 26th St., $110,000.
Muth, Norma J Estate to Dupuis, Mary T, 5010 S 71st St., $284,900.
Nadein, Sergey S to Phillips, Daniel P, 2940 Q St., $141,000.
Naylor, Wilma to Naylor, Jonathan L & Katie M, 5215 Normal Blvd, $145,000.
Nebraska Housing Resource to Tenopir, Dennis, 4111 W Marti Cir, $43,500.
Nelson, Carolyn K to Huntington, Bradford & Matthew, Roxanne R, 1819 Washington St., $32,000.
Nelson, James M & Barbara Ann to T8 Investments LLC, 1730 Trelawney Dr., $199,900.
Nelson, Jami L to Dyer, Robert, 7932 E Avon Ln, $242,500.
New Traditions Home & Realty LLC D/b/a Hartland Homes to Milos, Colin J, 2505 NW 57th St., $228,305.
Newman, Jordan L to Pryor, Joshua & Pellegrino-posz, Alexys, 5600 Elk Cir, $227,000.
Newton, Jason to Seeko LLC, 100 N 12th St. (Unit #604), $295,000.
Ng, Ewe Beng & Erin Louise to Bogenreif, Brady A & Fuchs, Erika L, 2400 Independence Dr., $213,000.
Nguyen, Hien Thi Thanh to Cactus Blossom LLC, 1322 E St., $125,800.
Nguyen, Khai V & Mai, Kim L to Merry, Chandler & Brenda J, 801 Hollywood Ave, $138,000.
Nickolite, Robert N to Diesel Properties LLC, 5110 Linden St., $134,000.
Nienhueser, Benjamin D & Jennifer A to Bak, Madelyn J, 10821 N 137 St. (Waverly), $207,000.
Niss, Megan R to Cruz, Alexs, 5236 Myrtle St., $175,000.
Nolde, Bryce A & Amanda L to Sneed, Seth A, 14241 Guildford St. (Waverly), $235,000.
Northeast Family Center to Mercy City Church Inc, 6224 Logan Ave, $375,000.
Northern Ponca Housing Authority to Mealer, Suzanne, 5720 W Thatcher Ln, $160,000.
Nutting, Brandon H & Katelyn G to Jones, Carson & Lewis-jones, Breanne, 306 Parkvista, $260,000.
Oglesby, Robert M to Schutte, Sarah, 1833 Van Dorn St., $190,000.
Old City Homes Inc to Ramold, Jeff & Trisha, 7125 Swiss Alps Ct, $384,750.
Oltman, Jason K & Jillian M to Korth, Russell L, 8425 W Denton Rd. (Denton), $429,900.
Oncenter Construction Inc to Kuligowski, Tony S, 1619 NW 52 St., $306,000.
Onken, Ronald G Estate to Mckee, Dylan, 2912 S 48th St., $139,000.
Otto Properties LLC to Kammuna, Hussam Z, 401 N Coddington Ave, $122,500.
Page, Carl Jr & Jean to Machines LLC, 3300 N 11th St., $178,000.
Parr, Dane & Carrie to Ayala, Miguel A & Rebecca K, 2751 N 74th St., $269,900.
Parry, Isaac & Holly to Wakia, Eunike B & Eunike, Magdaline F, 1724 Belford St., $230,000.
Patten, Dawn E & John J to Weir, Dawn & Robert, address unspecified, $90.
Pearman, William C to Swanson, Jacob P & Mcneil, Dana A, 747 W Garfield St., $190,000.
Pearson, Herbert E & Nancy K to Gillander, Zacharia & Barnett, Paige, 5801 Hartley St., $143,000.
Peck, Franklin M & Michelle M to Mctaggart, Mark & Andrea, 6215 S 96th St., $400,900.
Petersen, Ada F to Hiatt, Josh & Lindy M, 4941 Claire Ave, $197,000.
Peterson, Bryce J to Redlin, Braxton & Brenly, 6101 Logan Ave, $100,000.
Petrie, Gordon G to Schell, Jeff & Crystal, 1144 Raymond Rd. (Raymond), $480,000.
Philson, Gregory M & Kimberly A to Driscoll, Alexander T & Danielle R, 723 W Leon Dr., $220,000.
Pietenpol, Robert J Estate to Niemeyer, Mary Ann, 2304 Atwood Cir, $174,150.
Pixley, Jared to Rockefeller LLC, 5110 S 66th St., $225,000.
Powell, Donald J & Elizabeth B to Curella, Bernard S & Borremans, Anika, 5012 Grassridge Rd., $175,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc to Townsend, James & Lungrin, Tracy, 211 Pebble Beach, $275,000.
Prange, Elizabeth A to Whitlinger, Stephanie Kay & Larsen, Justin Neil, 1009 Autumn Rd. (Hickman), $310,000.
Prescott, Loren to Sanchez, Gabriel Sr & Angela, 6311 Woodstock Ave, $333,000.
Prososki Company LLC to Hinchman, Shawna K, 3529 N 89th St., $190,000.
R C Krueger Development Company to Old City Homes Inc, 8745 S 83 Ct, $67,950.
Rallis, John to Thompson, John & Tiffany, 3821 Doonbeg Rd., $195,000.
Ramaekers, Tricia L to Cassel, Christopher S, 1921 S 45th St., $197,000.
Ramold, Jeff & Trisha to Morrill, Abbey & Jacob, 1917 SW 36th St., $235,000.
Real Growth LLC to Ross, Daniel, 6046 Old Farm Cir, $205,000.
Reinert, John G & Melinda M to Brestel, Michael & Leslie, 5011 S 63rd St., $250,000.
Remington Homes LLC to Huber, Dustin & Alyssa, 11621 N 142 St. (Waverly), $309,900.
Rennerfeldt, Matthew C & Emily R to Jordan, Joshua & Anna, 7721 S 97th Bay, $767,500.
Resseguie, Mark R & Martha J to Shanahan, Timothy & Barbara, 5613 Lenox Ave, $160,000.
Reynolds Rentals LLC to Kinderknecht, Lloyd & Jennifer, 3410 South Hope Ct, $415,000.
Richards & Mosser Revocable Joint Trust, The to Mk Builders Inc, 3656 Kilkee Rd., $170,000.
Richmond Hill Homes Inc to Christ, Sarah & Cody, 18801 Olive Creek Rd. (Panama), $510,000.
Roberts, Scott & Shawn Land Trust to Valdez, Luis Vaquera & Valtierra, Alondra, 170 Oregon Trl, $182,000.
Robidoux, Kurt R & Vickie J to Calvert Properties LLC, 1845 S 1st St., $750,000.
Roehrich, Daniel E & Alicia C to Reh, Day & Meh, Htoo, 1810 SW 25th St., $220,000.
Rohn, Curtis P & Jennifer L to R & D Custom Homes Inc, address unspecified, $95,000.
Rokeby Holdings Ltd to Spring Valley Homes Inc, 7257 Swiss Alps Ave, $65,000.
Ross, Daniel D to Aguilera De La Torre, Omar H, 9100 W Van Dorn St., $363,000.
Ross, Dennis L Estate to Diaz, Lesly Elena, 5421 Brandywine Cir, $275,000.
Rotert, Joseph M to Rotert, Cody J, 2938 N 44th St., $131,600.
Ruge, Peggy E Revocable Living Trust to Matczyszyn, Amanda & Alex, 2521 S 76th St., $300,000.
Russell & Pestal Partnership to Ercm LLC, 1622 N 23rd St., $151,000.
Rybak Homes Inc to Pham, Truc, 10301 Shoreline Dr., $470,000.
Rybak, Victor A to Watts, Jesse H & Jennifer K, 1230 Shadow Moss Ln, $337,500.
Sadler, Susan M to Wesely, Christina, 7441 S 16th St., $217,500.
Safe Harbour Eat - Xxix LLC to Regor LLC, 2301 N 84th St., $1,200,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-xxix LLC to Regor LLC, 18955 S 68th St. (Hickman), $1,301,538.
Samani, Margaret A Estate to Cowles, Jesse & Abby, 6720 Blue Ridge Ln, $375,000.
Sandall, Frank B & Beth A Revocable Trust to Morris, Penny S, 1600 Folkways Blvd, $212,500.
Sandals Cove LLC to Savvy Shores LLC, 1052 N Lakeshore Dr., $750,000.
Sattler, Ryan W to Lima, Yordany Alfonso & Montero, Oramis M Pena, 729 Folsom Ln, $151,000.
Schafer, Jeremy & Jorgenson, Jamie M to Jha, Abhishek & Anamika, 7700 S 36th St., $271,000.
Schauer, Patrick M to Pobozhanskyi, Roman & Pobozhanska, Valentyna, 3740 N 13th St., $172,000.
Scheffert, Michael & Erin to Aschenbrenner, Adam J, 7354 S 30th St., $306,500.
Schell, Jeffrey L to Gallant, Justin & Kasey, 1620 Blackhawk Dr., $275,000.
Schell, Mary L Estate to Elizaldi, Ramiro Iv & Outz, Jasmine E, 7210 Garland St., $179,900.
Schlueter, Kolby M & Kaminski, Carly R to De Leon, Juan Diaz & Perez, Marilyn S, 1901 NW 44th St., $230,000.
Schmidt, Andrew K to Bennett, Matthew C & Sara A, 1114 Annabel Ave (Hickman), $300,000.
Schmidt, Andrew to Wilson, Jena, 531 Laramie Trl, $175,000.
Schmidt, Gary W & Karen L to Lorence, Max L & Sydney C, 1330 S 48th St., $125,000.
Schneider Custom Homes Inc to Tran, Tan Thanh & Trinh, Van & Phuc, 810 Hickory Hill Ln, $316,957.
Schneider, Travis B & Haumont, Sarah A to Fox, Michaela Lyn, 5474 Francis St., $146,500.
Schnieders, Ryan J & Jennifer R to Philson, Gregory M & Kimberly A, 1101 N 96th St., $329,900.
Schorfheide, Paul D & Janet M to Kanter, Chase & Sarah, 4315 Abbott Rd., $140,000.
Schubert, Carrie to Nevaril, Jennifer, 1214 S 21st St., $119,000.
Schuerman, Ronald G & Virginia K to Nobbman, Bradley S, 330 S East St. (Hallam), $230,000.
Schwisow, Eldonna Revocable Trust to Hasemann, Melissa & Shannon, 7445 N 49th St., $60,000.
Schwisow, Roger H Revocable Trust to Hasemann, Melissa & Shannon, 7445 N 49th St., $60,000.
Selk, Eric J to Rdjjs Property V LLC, 1656 Harwood St., $129,000.
Semerena, Robert W & Mary Sue to Kelly Custom Homes Ltd, 6922 S 53rd Ct, $206,000.
Sharp, Austin D to Mclaughlin, Thomas A, 1112 Washington St., $155,000.
Shottenkirk, Michael P & Brittany M to Gerch, Alexander & Pons, Bailey, 8810 Garland St., $280,000.
Sidders, Emily A to Redrock Properties LLC, 3424 N 52nd St., $145,000.
Sitzman, Jason K & Cassandra M to Barankevich, Benjamin A & Broman, Mickenna, 3133 S 42nd St., $200,000.
Slama, Tina L to Larsen, Charles E & Janelle A, 3520 Madison Ave, $103,000.
Small, Chase E to Small, Nicholas, 2928 S 25th St., $263,000.
Small, Nicholas to Northcutt, Nathan E & Sarah J, 2141 S 37th St., $195,000.
Smetter Custom Homes Inc to Newburn, Roberta, 8729 S 37th St., $337,500.
Smith, Dustin & Amber J to Hoesche, Charlie & Brittani, 7801 S 33rd St., $321,000.
Smith, Margaret H Estate to Taylor, Kirstin L, 3911 N 72nd St., $157,000.
Sothan, Gigi L to Abbott, Ryan & Dena, 3311 Prescott Ave, $275,000.
Southwest Folsom Development LLC to Baum, Thaddeus J, 846 W Torreon Way, $56,000.
Spelts, Andrew & Danielle to Lenhoff, Callie & Speer, Donovan, 5909 Leighton Ave, $177,500.
Spencer, Dale L to Rogers, Daniel & Klekar, Christina, 2040 Connor Pl, $179,900.
Spencer, Nikkia to Rogers, Daniel & Klekar, Christina, 2040 Connor Pl, $179,900.
Spike Enterprise Revocable Trust, The to Grams, Nicholas B & Casey L, 7510 St.evens Ridge Rd., $510,000.
Spring Valley Homes Inc to Johnson, Wesley M & Kristin K, 5924 Opus Dr., $409,750.
St Mary Marsh LLC to Seay, Casey T & Chambers, Katherine E, 320 Jackson Cir (Hickman), $302,000.
Starostka-lewis LLC to Frazier Construction Company Inc, 10521 Century Ln, $63,500.
Stauffer, Dwayne & Jeanine Trust to Andersen, Kaleb & Mayara, 3515 N 67th St., $166,000.
Steffen, Matthew D & Brenda L to Speedlin, Alan D & Schernikau, Kinsley L, 720 S 30th St., $186,000.
Steider, Jannese M to Norris, Jason M, 8201 Meredeth Pl, $235,000.
Stell, James E & Juanita D to Irons, Katherine, 4840 Alles Cir, $220,000.
Stock, Jeffrey S to Schmidt, Henry, 5048 J St., $149,950.
Stolz, Larry G & Tammie S to Otto, Dalton & Strenger, Lacey, 2809 W Arlington St., $205,000.
Stonybrook Homes Inc to Kroese, Michael G & Cindy L, 129 S 91 St., $309,950.
Strong, Jonathan C & Amy M to Camerlinck, Samantha & Melena, Aaron, 3201 N 95th St., $365,000.
Sump, Chad A & Wade, Sara L to Haschke, James & Mary, 1625 W Silverado Ct, $313,000.
Sun, Zhi Guang & Lanping Yue to Morgan, Thomas R Jr & Elizabeth C, 7534 Whitlock Pl, $225,000.
Szalawiga, Mark to Quintero, Ibis & Shalene, 3700 Dunes Ct, $187,000.
Taylor, Chad A & Allison C to Kerkman, John & Travis & Kenne D, 8401 Pinehill Ln, $265,000.
Teahon, Tracey M Revocable Trust to Knecht, Joseph & Jennifer, 6151 Old Farm Ct, $305,000.
The Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Helikar, Tomas & Resa, 3127 N Cotner Blvd, $85,000.
Thiessen, Leland R to Kotas, Jacob L, 655 N 35th St., $110,000.
Thompson, Michael R Jr & Janelle R to Harris, Bryce & Molzen, Jenifer, 2816 Dr.ake St., $200,000.
Thummel, Glen E & Pamela S to Heaston, Celeste, 4526 Madison Ave, $141,000.
Tibbets, Bret & Melanie to Vanmeeteren, Molly A & Bryant A, 3031 South Creek Rd., $572,000.
Titan Investments LLC to Gmts Investments LLC, 2701 N 79th St., $215,000.
Titus, Jim R & Jeanette C to Scheffert, Michael & Erin, 4755 Mandarin Cir, $445,000.
Tran, Anna to Smith, Gregory & Marjorie, 2766 E St., $139,900.
Troxel, Tyler & Ashley to Sheridan, Tristan & Lemkau, Delaney, 211 St.agecoach Ave (Hickman), $237,500.
Tucker, Janet A to Manning, Matthew T & Heather M, 14601 Alvo Rd. (Waverly), $475,000.
Tuscany Townhomes LLC to Sanchez, Jacob, 5311 Locust St., $239,900.
Urbanec, Ryan R & Weidner, Ann K to Sain, Hannah, 2607 N 91st St., $195,000.
Urbauer, Richard D to Crc Enterprise LLC, 2244 Burnham St., $170,300.
Vajgrt, Lumir Trust to Brestel, James, 4040 B St., $165,000.
Vandenhul, Randy L & Suzanne to Kollmorgen, Kyle Lee & Kristina Louise, 2525 S 154th St. (Walton), $900,000.
Vander Broek, Douglas to Arw Properties LLC, 2855 S 70th St., $100,000.
Vandergriend, Vergene to Docter, Brent & Dawnelle, 27605 S 54th St. (Firth), $265,000.
Vanek, Roger K to Zamora, Ruben & Nichole, 1745 S 26th St., $192,500.
Vc Investments LLC to Guenther, Brooke, 4220 N 70th St., $85,000.
Venture Holdings LLC to Dorbor, Moses J, 4936 W Madison Ave, $204,900.
Vermaas & Sons LLC to Dlugosh, Larry & Janice, 2431 Sievers Pl (Roca), $529,012.
Viktor Derun Construction Inc to Scholl, Robert J & Nicole L, 14740 Bailie St. (Waverly), $390,517.
Vint, Andrew M to Schwarz, Michael S, 3400 N 45th St., $165,000.
Vitosh, Bruce A & Gwendolyn G to Mattern, Augustine & Hanzlik, Brittany, 5211 NW 7th St., $206,150.
Vodicka Construction Inc to Boelter, Carol A Family Trust, 8800 Chaparral Ct, $578,850.
Vogler, Kelly to Rittenberger, Tate & Elise, 4451 Gertie Ave, $220,000.
Wait, Roger L to Deeds, J P, 3711 A St., $92,400.
Walton, Denise to Berlin, Cynthia M, 1030 Daybreak Cir, $185,000.
Ward, Bailey M to Johnson, Kurt, 2703 S 9th St., $90,000.
Ware, Rick O & Kathleen A to Titan Investments LLC, 2701 N 79th St., $168,000.
Waterford Estates LLC to Dunrite Homes Incorporated, 460 N 104 St., $69,000.
Watts, Jesse H & Jennifer K to Barton, Brady, 4910 N 17th St., $216,000.
Weber, Joshua A to Cruise, Jason, 1851 SW 26th St., $207,000.
Weber, Kelsey L to Cruise, Jason, 1851 SW 26th St., $207,000.
Weber, Mary A Revocable Trust to Wing, Nathan A & Amber, 8210 Whitney Ct, $245,000.
Weddington, Robert W & Linda K to Mcmanaman, Shane & Brooke, 7901 St.ockwell St., $263,000.
Welter, Matthew to Petersen, Chad, 512 N 26th St., $123,450.
Wenger, Shane M & Celeste L to Wagner, Randall & Ashley, 5160 W Sparrow Ln, $179,900.
Whittemore, Letitia Ellen to Freudenburg, Lee & Heather L, 2000 N 76th St., $212,500.
Wiley, Stuart P Jr & Judith L to Highstreet, Barbara, 6711 Flint Ridge Rd., $379,000.
Wilson, Whitney L to Greenwood, Patrick & Michelle, 7420 Glenview Dr., $204,900.
Wolfe, Kelly D & Julia M to Houchin, Quentin, 731 W Chadderton Dr., $211,900.
Worth, Dan M & Richards, Laurie J Revocable Trust to Manion, Jeremy & Heather, 14700 Wylie Cir (Raymond), $125,000.
Wp Rentals LLC to Acorn Properties LLC, 3427 N 3rd St., $130,000.
Wr51 LLC to Black Sands LLC, 8040 O St., $799,000.
Wulbern, John W to Al-jabery, Abdul A, 708 W Cornhusker Hwy, $255,000.
Yankee Hill Townhomes LLC to Sougey, Leo P & Helen E, 8352 Broken Ridge Dr., $234,900.
Zabel, Chloe M to Williams, Briar S & Kelsey A, 1620 N 70th St., $143,850.
Zabel, William to Williams, Briar S & Kelsey A, 1620 N 70th St., $143,850.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!