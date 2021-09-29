Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

A man in his 40s died Wednesday from COVID-19 in Lincoln. He was hospitalized and unvaccinated.
To date there have been a total of 287 deaths from the virus in Lincoln.
Currently there is a high risk of contracting COVID-19 in the community. There are 94 patients hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 51 of those from outside the community. That number includes patients who are no longer COVID-19 positive but remain hospitalized.
The county's directed health measure has been extended through Oct. 28, with a mask requirement for everyone ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.
