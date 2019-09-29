Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Behrends, Kyle D., 33, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)
Cusatis, Dakota R., 25, transient, 930 days prison. Also committing child abuse negligently/no injury, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Ideus)
McConico, Arlon D., 53, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Pena, Marco A., 21, no hometown listed, 36 to 60 months prison, 2 counts. Also assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Lowery, Carlyn D., 32, Lincoln, 3 years probation. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Covington, Brian K., Jr., 26, St. Augustine, Florida, 90 days jail, 4 years probation, $2,000 fine. Also possession of a defaced firearm. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Jones, Blake A., 36, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Gold, Kiehl L., 19, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 count. (Nelson)
Perry, Jacara L., 31, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Sprague, Michael M., 22, Clarksville, Tennessee, $2,000 fine, 2 counts. (Otte)
Klassen, Heath A., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Squires, Craig A., 30, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation, $500 fine. (Otte)
Parker, Marilynn R., 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 3 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Otte)
Helter, Chance E., 44, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Chandler, Casey W., 31, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 5 years, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)
You have free articles remaining.
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Whitaker, James A., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Collier, Caejuan L., 27, Lincoln, 6 to 11 years prison. Also attempt of a class 2A felony. (Strong)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Louis, Kevin M., 25, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also 2 counts of misdemeanor false reporting. (Maret)
Delarosa, Deanata L., 22, no hometown listed, 23 to 24 months prison, license revoked 2 years. (Nelson)
Zwiebel, Justin M., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation, license revoked 2 years. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Deleon, Eulalio C. III, 38, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Nelson)
McCoy, Ira F., 47, Lincoln, 60 day jail. (Nelson)
George, Adarius J., 22, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Possession of marijuana 1 ounce to 1 pound
Johns, Nicholas L., 19, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
First-degree sexual assault of a minor
Renata-Barrera, Norberto, 27, Lincoln, 22 to 41 years prison. Also third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)
Terroristic threats
Wyatt, Jeffrey R. Sr., 55, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (Nelson)
Balboa, Anthony M., 25, transient, 3 years prison. (Colborn)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Foster, Sophiae A., 27, Omaha, 360 days jail. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Nelson)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Saunders, Keir Y., 42, no hometown listed, 5 to 6 years prison. (Nelson)