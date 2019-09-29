{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree domestic assault

Behrends, Kyle D., 33, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)

Cusatis, Dakota R., 25, transient, 930 days prison. Also committing child abuse negligently/no injury, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Ideus)

McConico, Arlon D., 53, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Pena, Marco A., 21, no hometown listed, 36 to 60 months prison, 2 counts. Also assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Lowery, Carlyn D., 32, Lincoln, 3 years probation. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Covington, Brian K., Jr., 26, St. Augustine, Florida, 90 days jail, 4 years probation, $2,000 fine. Also possession of a defaced firearm. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Jones, Blake A., 36, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Gold, Kiehl L., 19, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 count. (Nelson)

Perry, Jacara L., 31, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Sprague, Michael M., 22, Clarksville, Tennessee, $2,000 fine, 2 counts. (Otte)

Klassen, Heath A., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Squires, Craig A., 30, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation, $500 fine. (Otte)

Parker, Marilynn R., 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 3 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Otte)

Helter, Chance E., 44, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Chandler, Casey W., 31, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 5 years, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Whitaker, James A., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Collier, Caejuan L., 27, Lincoln, 6 to 11 years prison. Also attempt of a class 2A felony. (Strong)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Louis, Kevin M., 25, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also 2 counts of misdemeanor false reporting. (Maret)

Delarosa, Deanata L., 22, no hometown listed, 23 to 24 months prison, license revoked 2 years. (Nelson)

Zwiebel, Justin M., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation, license revoked 2 years. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Deleon, Eulalio C. III, 38, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Nelson)

McCoy, Ira F., 47, Lincoln, 60 day jail. (Nelson)

George, Adarius J., 22, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Possession of marijuana 1 ounce to 1 pound

Johns, Nicholas L., 19, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)

First-degree sexual assault of a minor

Renata-Barrera, Norberto, 27, Lincoln, 22 to 41 years prison. Also third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)

Terroristic threats

Wyatt, Jeffrey R. Sr., 55, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (Nelson)

Balboa, Anthony M., 25, transient, 3 years prison. (Colborn)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Foster, Sophiae A., 27, Omaha, 360 days jail. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Nelson)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Saunders, Keir Y., 42, no hometown listed, 5 to 6 years prison. (Nelson)

