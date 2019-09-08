{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Meirovitch, April M., 34, Lincoln, 318 days jail. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Dohrman, Bailey N., 20, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Chuol, Mutthiang G., 22, no hometown listed, 6 to 12 months jail. (Ideus)

Rager, Joshua D., 33, Lincoln, 645 days prison, license revoked 5 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-.15+ or refusal. (Ideus)

Misdemeanor false reporting

Tomes, Brandyn E., 33, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Stanford, Patrick L., 32, Lincoln, 60 months probation. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Brewer, Shawnte N., 31, Lincoln, 450 days prison, 18 months probation, 4 counts. (Jacobsen)

Possession of money while violating 28-416(1)

Cornejo, Cesar R., Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

First-degree sexual assault

Cody, Gregory S., 56, Norfolk, 12 to 16 years prison. (McManaman)

Terroristic threats

Dennis, Stephan M., 20, transient, 3 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Ideus)

Violate a protection order

Nyhoff, Jeremiah L., 39, transient, 280 days jail. (Ideus)

