{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Aiding and abetting a class 4 felony

Citta, Deborah A., 55, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Anderson, Wilhelm L., 43, Lincoln, 2 years, 9 months prison. Also third-degree assault. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Miller, Robert L., 32, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Jackson, Andrea S., 29, Davenport, Iowa, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)

Mutchie, Jared S., 31, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Otte)

Jacobs, Melinda M., 29, Lincoln, 1 year jail. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Guzman, Naomi L., 46, Lincoln, 4 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)

Beenblossom, Derek A., 47, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years. Also dUI-0.08 breath-fourth offense. (McManaman)

Garang, Adeng K., 27, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Jacobsen)

Kuot, Sijin C., 27, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, 5 to 8 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)

Refuse to submit to test

Harper, Michael K., 39, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 7

Second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000

Thomas, Maurice J., 39, transient, 1 to 2 years prison. (Colborn)

Possession of a controlled substance

McHenry, Colin L., 30, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)

Hayes, Jeremy L., 38, Lincoln, 42 months prison. Also possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (Otte)

Manzo, Ryan M., 43, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Cooper, Marcus G., 22, Omaha, 36 months probation. (Strong)

Williams, Billy J., 62, Grand Island, 25 months prison. Also misdemeanor false reporting, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Brashear, Ryan S., 44, transient, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Harms, Wayne A., 50, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,499

Rengstorf, Michael J., 31, Lincoln, 630 days prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments