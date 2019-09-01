Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Aiding and abetting a class 4 felony
Citta, Deborah A., 55, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Anderson, Wilhelm L., 43, Lincoln, 2 years, 9 months prison. Also third-degree assault. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Miller, Robert L., 32, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Jackson, Andrea S., 29, Davenport, Iowa, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)
Mutchie, Jared S., 31, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Otte)
Jacobs, Melinda M., 29, Lincoln, 1 year jail. (Nelson)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Guzman, Naomi L., 46, Lincoln, 4 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)
Beenblossom, Derek A., 47, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years. Also dUI-0.08 breath-fourth offense. (McManaman)
Garang, Adeng K., 27, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Jacobsen)
Kuot, Sijin C., 27, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, 5 to 8 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)
Refuse to submit to test
Harper, Michael K., 39, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 7
Second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000
Thomas, Maurice J., 39, transient, 1 to 2 years prison. (Colborn)
Possession of a controlled substance
McHenry, Colin L., 30, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)
Hayes, Jeremy L., 38, Lincoln, 42 months prison. Also possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (Otte)
Manzo, Ryan M., 43, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Terroristic threats
Cooper, Marcus G., 22, Omaha, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Williams, Billy J., 62, Grand Island, 25 months prison. Also misdemeanor false reporting, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Brashear, Ryan S., 44, transient, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Harms, Wayne A., 50, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,499
Rengstorf, Michael J., 31, Lincoln, 630 days prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)