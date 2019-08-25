{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Bearden, Kolby P., 23, Lincoln, 45 days jail, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Third-degree domestic assault

Shafer, Erika L., 27, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also third-degree assault. (Maret)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Briggs, James M. Jr., 25, Omaha, 3 years prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Clark, Shannon M., 39, Lincoln, 3 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Burks, Danny D., 18, Lincoln, 8 to 13 years prison. Also terroristic threats. (Maret)

Wooden, Antonio A., 61, transient, 7 to 11 years prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance. (Maret)

Muratella, Gabriel R., 40, Lincoln, 10 to 14 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Maret)

Russell, Jordan D., 30, Plattsmouth, 4 years probation. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Roberts, Frances A., 33, transient, 160 days jail. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Smith, Frederick L., 46, Omaha, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Colborn)

Gardner, Marvin O., 55, transient, 18 months prison. Also criminal possession of a forged instrument. (Colborn)

Tierney, Cody D., 23, Lincoln, 540 days prison, 3 counts. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Gergen, Jeston J., 37, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

DUI-0.08 breath-fourth offense

Beckwith, Terry W., 58, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)

Refuse to submit to test-fourth offense

Madera, Sosimo I., 30, Lincoln, 1 to 4 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Colborn)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Henderson, Frennel J., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Maret)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Lovell, Jordan B., 28, Lincoln, 180 days jail. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Colborn)

Third-degree sexual assault of a child

Bartels, Jesse F., 74, Lincoln, 6 years prison. Also committing child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Colborn)

