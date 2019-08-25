Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Bearden, Kolby P., 23, Lincoln, 45 days jail, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Shafer, Erika L., 27, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also third-degree assault. (Maret)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Briggs, James M. Jr., 25, Omaha, 3 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Clark, Shannon M., 39, Lincoln, 3 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Burks, Danny D., 18, Lincoln, 8 to 13 years prison. Also terroristic threats. (Maret)
Wooden, Antonio A., 61, transient, 7 to 11 years prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance. (Maret)
Muratella, Gabriel R., 40, Lincoln, 10 to 14 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Maret)
Russell, Jordan D., 30, Plattsmouth, 4 years probation. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Roberts, Frances A., 33, transient, 160 days jail. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Smith, Frederick L., 46, Omaha, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Colborn)
Gardner, Marvin O., 55, transient, 18 months prison. Also criminal possession of a forged instrument. (Colborn)
Tierney, Cody D., 23, Lincoln, 540 days prison, 3 counts. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Gergen, Jeston J., 37, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
DUI-0.08 breath-fourth offense
Beckwith, Terry W., 58, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Refuse to submit to test-fourth offense
Madera, Sosimo I., 30, Lincoln, 1 to 4 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Colborn)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Henderson, Frennel J., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Maret)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Lovell, Jordan B., 28, Lincoln, 180 days jail. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Colborn)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Bartels, Jesse F., 74, Lincoln, 6 years prison. Also committing child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Colborn)