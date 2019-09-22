Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Stodola, Jeremy R., 36, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Madkins, Dangelo C., 30, Lincoln, 9 years prison. Also terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Bond, Zachary T., 27, transient, 4 to 6 years prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Meza, Rolando, 36, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Colborn)
Glantz, Lester L., 38, Lincoln, 85 days jail. (Strong)
Voyles, Justin A., 31, Oakland, 9 months jail, license revoked 18 months, INTR, $500 fine. Also DUI-drug. (Colborn)
Steele, Tiffany L., 35, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Otte)
Moo, Nay S., 21, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Ross, Desean O., 45, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Colborn)
DUI-0.08 breath-fifth/subsequent offense
Gant, Stacey W., 45, Lincoln, 10 to 12 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Colborn)
Refuse to submit to test
Carey, Cecil B., 29, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Colborn)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Harris, Marrickio D., 36, Lincoln, 15 to 20 years prison. Also possession with intent-cocaine 10-27 grams, possess money while violating 28-416(1). (Ideus)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Read, Daniel M., 37, no hometown listed, 200 days jail, license revoked 2 years. (Otte)
Haacke, Daniel J., 33, La Vista, 180 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 60 days, $500 fine. Also DUI-alcohol. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Waites, Jacob R., 26, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Manchester, Brian D., 55, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation. (Otte)
Leavitt, David F., 35, Lincoln, 545 days prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Ideus)
Possession of a firearm while committing a felony
Schomaker, Tristen S., 21, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 5 years probation, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Amburn, Patrick L., 43, transient, 3 years probation, 3 counts. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Colborn)