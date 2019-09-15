Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony
Zuniga, Esmerelda L., 20, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Haji, Faisal S., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Davis, Brandon J., 44, Lincoln, 84 days jail, 4 years probation, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Bolinger, Justin A., 32, Lincoln, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 1C/1D/2 felony
Archie, David L., 50, Lincoln, 18 to 20 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Points, Robin M., 36, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 5 to 9 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Ceja, Jerardo, 32, no hometown listed, 30 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony
Thompson, Melody L., 59, Madison, South Dakota, $1,000 fine. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Walton, Derek B., 33, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Harris, Dezuree D., 27, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Strong)
Rosales, Ever Y., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Williams, Christopher R., 41, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Kunath, Michael E., 48, Lincoln, 560 days prison. Also domestic assault. (Ideus)
Attempted driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Upchurch, Daniel W., 51, transient, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Elsen, Charles F., 61, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Wade, Jesse L., 38, transient, 7 years prison, 2 counts. Also terroristic threats. (Maret)
Polage, Jacob J., 31, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Otte)
Resisting arrest
Prichard, Benjamin M., 33, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Solicit prostitution
Ryan, Ray, 28, Lincoln, 15 to 20 years prison. Also carrying a concealed weapon, attempt of a class 2A felony, attempt of a class2 felony. (Strong)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Larsen, Thomas J., 45, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 years probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)
Kotschwar, Robert J., 30, Wahoo, 365 days jail. (Maret)