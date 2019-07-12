RECORDS
Grindstaff, Aimee (Hall) and Tyler, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.
Shaw, Britany (Brady) and Jacob, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
Clark-Jennings, Korissa, and Hill, Andrew, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.
Franssen, Tori, and Amory, Jerrad, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
