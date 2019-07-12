{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

BIRTHS

JULY 9

Grindstaff, Aimee (Hall) and Tyler, Lincoln, girl, Bryan. 

Shaw, Britany (Brady) and Jacob, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.

JULY 10

Clark-Jennings, Korissa, and Hill, Andrew, Lincoln, girl, Bryan. 

Franssen, Tori, and Amory, Jerrad, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.  

Tags

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

