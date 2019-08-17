{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

BIRTHS

AUG. 13

Drullinger, Mariah (Waltemath) and Kalen, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.

AUG. 16

Collier, Jennifer, and Riesenberg, Jeffrey, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

Katzer, Krystal, and Volz, Bradley, boy, St. Elizabeth.

AUG. 17

Everett, Chantal, Nebraska City, boy, Bryan.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

