RECORDS

BIRTHS

NOV. 7

Betancourt, Catalina, and Kindred, Thomas, Lincoln, girl, Bryan. 

Dickinson, Amanda (Brandenburgh) and Shaine, Lincoln, girl, Bryan. 

NOV. 8

Botti, Larissa, and Gandara, Jacob, Lincoln, boy, Bryan. 

Dowding, Frankie Jo, Palmyra, girl, Bryan. 

Hollman, Aubrey (Shore) and Justin, Wilber, boy, Bryan. 

Johnson, Melissa (Huebert) and Marc, Denton, boy, Bryan. 

NOV. 9

Frazer, Julie (Papendick) and Jonathan, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.  

