RECORDS
BIRTHS
NOV. 7
Betancourt, Catalina, and Kindred, Thomas, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.
Dickinson, Amanda (Brandenburgh) and Shaine, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.
NOV. 8
Botti, Larissa, and Gandara, Jacob, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
Dowding, Frankie Jo, Palmyra, girl, Bryan.
Hollman, Aubrey (Shore) and Justin, Wilber, boy, Bryan.
Johnson, Melissa (Huebert) and Marc, Denton, boy, Bryan.
NOV. 9
Frazer, Julie (Papendick) and Jonathan, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.