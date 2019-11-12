RECORDS
BIRTHS
NOV. 9
Cross, Ashley (Scribner) and Jesse, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
NOV. 10
McIntosh, Chasmine (Gerschefske) and Taylor, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
Wilson, Karen, and Rhodes, Kevin, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
NOV. 11
Chambers, Deanna (Davis) and Austin, Lincoln, boy, Saint Elizabeth.
Kling, Destiny, and Brewster, Michael, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.