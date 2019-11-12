{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

BIRTHS

NOV. 9

Cross, Ashley (Scribner) and Jesse, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth. 

NOV. 10

McIntosh, Chasmine (Gerschefske) and Taylor, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.

Wilson, Karen, and Rhodes, Kevin, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth. 

NOV. 11

Chambers, Deanna (Davis) and Austin, Lincoln, boy, Saint Elizabeth. 

Kling, Destiny, and Brewster, Michael, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.  

