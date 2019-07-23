RECORDS
BIRTHS
JULY 21
Hans, Kelsey (Hoehler) and Tim, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
Wass, Emma, and Ries, Trent, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
JULY 22
Long, Emilie and Nick, Bennet, girl, Bryan.
Beard, Courtney, and Baller, Blake, Milligan, boy, Bryan.
