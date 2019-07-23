{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

BIRTHS

JULY 21

Hans, Kelsey (Hoehler) and Tim, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.

Wass, Emma, and Ries, Trent, Lincoln, boy, Bryan. 

JULY 22

Long, Emilie and Nick, Bennet, girl, Bryan. 

Beard, Courtney, and Baller, Blake, Milligan, boy, Bryan. 

