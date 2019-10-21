RECORDS
BIRTHS
OCT. 16
Bussard, Tonya (Greve) and Joshua, Raymond, girl, Good Life Birth Place.
Vera, Bre (Chance) and Sean, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
