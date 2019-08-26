RECORDS
Branding, Deana (Aden) and Caleb, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
Hayes, Alyssa, and Martin, Robert, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
Blanc, Susanne, and Baillargeon, Steven, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
Long, Mimi (Mebarek) and Rob, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
