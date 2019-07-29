RECORDS
BIRTHS
JULY 25
Meeusen-Norris, Zoe, and Graves, Nathaniel, Weston, girl, St. Elizabeth.
JULY 27
Faughn, Kate (Petrzilka) and Thomas, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
