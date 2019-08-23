{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

BIRTHS

AUG. 19

Gettemy, Emma (Kumwenda) and Joseph, Lincoln, girl, Bryan. 

AUG. 21

Meyer, Erin (McClellan) and Tim, Lincoln, twin girls, St. Elizabeth. 

AUG. 22

Adams, Callie (Griffith) and Jason, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth. 

Tags

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

