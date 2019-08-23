RECORDS
BIRTHS
AUG. 19
Gettemy, Emma (Kumwenda) and Joseph, Lincoln, girl, Bryan.
AUG. 21
Meyer, Erin (McClellan) and Tim, Lincoln, twin girls, St. Elizabeth.
AUG. 22
Adams, Callie (Griffith) and Jason, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
