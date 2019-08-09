RECORDS
BIRTHS
AUG. 6
Whitney, Valerie, and Hornby, Christopher, Lincoln, boy, Bryan.
AUG. 9
Buck, Molly, and Saltzman, Jacob, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

