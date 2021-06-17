Record-setting heat leads to headaches with Lincoln streets

This week's miserably hot weather wasn't just a problem for people and pets. It was also a problem for pavement.

Tim Byrne, maintenance operations manager for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said the extreme heat Wednesday led to damage on at least eight sections of city streets.

"This isn't out of the ordinary," Byrne said. "Any time we see temperature spikes to this degree, we get some buckling of our pavement."

Lincoln reached 102 degrees Wednesday and bettered that Thursday, setting a record for June 17 by topping out at 103.

The 100-degree temperatures stretched across the state, with McCook reaching 107 on Thursday, Grand Island hitting 106 and Omaha setting a record of 105.

A break in the heat wave is now expected to hold off until Monday, when forecasters say temperatures might hold in the 70s. But it will remain warm over the weekend, with temperatures in Lincoln likely to reach 95 on Friday and Saturday and 98 on Sunday.

Byrne did not provide specifics on where the warm temperatures caused street damage this week, but one of the areas was South 84th Street between O Street and Old Cheney Road, where several sections on both sides of the street had damage.

