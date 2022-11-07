 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Record Powerball jackpot draws Lincoln residents

Lottery Jackpot

Dressed as Lotto balls, California Lottery employees Marina Maldonado (right) and Liza Solis dance past people waiting to buy Powerball tickets Monday at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif. Monday night's drawing is estimated an estimated to be a record $1.9 billion.

 Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press

On the way to and from work, during lunch breaks and just before the 9 p.m. deadline, retailers selling Nebraska Lottery tickets saw surges Monday as people scrambled to get their skin in the Powerball game. 

Kelsey Schultz, a manager at the U-Stop at 110 West O St., where a then-record $365 million ticket was sold in 2006, said the store has seen crazy traffic over the weekend and Monday.

"We get a lot of comments on our winners," she said, gesturing to the counter where a news clipping about the 2006 winners is displayed. "People say, 'Hopefully that'll be me,' or 'Maybe luck will strike twice.'" 

Schultz has worked at three different gas stations in Lincoln. When working at a Casey's in 2015, during another near-record Powerball jackpot, the staff got T-shirts saying "I survived the lottery." 

"We should hire someone just to push the button," Schultz said. "Just to print the tickets out."

In less than an hour Monday evening, the convenience store sold more than 100 tickets — and that was a quiet part of the day.

Although the store saw some regulars, the majority of ticket buyers were first-timers. 

"I don't gamble," Lincoln resident Woow Wuowrut said. "But with those numbers, I can't not."

Wuowrut, a U-Stop regular, wasn't planning on buying a ticket Monday. But when he heard Schultz discussing the payout with another customer, he called out across the store: "It's how high?"

Others, like Scott Kallhoff, have a limit. He only buys when the pot is above $600 million.

Employees at his workplace — Nebraska Building Products — pooled their money to buy tickets, but Kallhoff wanted his own chance.

"This is it right here," he said, pocketing his ticket. "I've never been in here, but I like the vibe and the look on the cashier's face. It just felt right in the moment."

Reach the writer at (402) 473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

