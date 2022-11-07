Record Powerball jackpot draws Lincoln residents

On the way to and from work, during lunch breaks and just before the 9 p.m. deadline, retailers selling Nebraska Lottery tickets saw surges Monday as people scrambled to get their skin in the Powerball game.
Kelsey Schultz, a manager at the U-Stop at 110 West O St., where a then-record $365 million ticket was sold in 2006, said the store has seen crazy traffic over the weekend and Monday.
"We get a lot of comments on our winners," she said, gesturing to the counter where a news clipping about the 2006 winners is displayed. "People say, 'Hopefully that'll be me,' or 'Maybe luck will strike twice.'"
Schultz has worked at three different gas stations in Lincoln. When working at a Casey's in 2015, during another near-record Powerball jackpot, the staff got T-shirts saying "I survived the lottery."
"We should hire someone just to push the button," Schultz said. "Just to print the tickets out."
In less than an hour Monday evening, the convenience store sold more than 100 tickets — and that was a quiet part of the day.
Although the store saw some regulars, the majority of ticket buyers were first-timers.
"I don't gamble," Lincoln resident Woow Wuowrut said. "But with those numbers, I can't not."
Wuowrut, a U-Stop regular, wasn't planning on buying a ticket Monday. But when he heard Schultz discussing the payout with another customer, he called out across the store: "It's how high?"
Others, like Scott Kallhoff, have a limit. He only buys when the pot is above $600 million.
Employees at his workplace — Nebraska Building Products — pooled their money to buy tickets, but Kallhoff wanted his own chance.
"This is it right here," he said, pocketing his ticket. "I've never been in here, but I like the vibe and the look on the cashier's face. It just felt right in the moment."
Photos: Nebraska Powerball winners
In this 2006 photo, employees enter and leave the Conagra Foods ham-processing plant in Lincoln, where eight co-workers were the holders of the winning $365 million Powerball ticket.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
In 2006, the winners of the then-record $365 million Powerball lottery jackpot were announced at a press conference at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. The press conference was carried on live television and featured a throng of reporters and photographers worthy of a presidential visit.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Top row, from left: attorney James Hoppe, Robert Stewart, Alain Maboussou, Dung Tran, Eric Zornes and David Gehle. Bottom row, from left, Chasity Rutjens, Quang Dao and Michael Terpstra. The winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery prize were revealed at a press conference in the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in February 2006.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Siena Francis house residents receive gift cards to buy Christmas presents, courtesy of Alain Maboussou, the former meatpacking plant mechanic who shared a Powerball winning ticket with seven other co-workers in 2006. Maboussou made yearly donations of $20,000 for Christmas shopping trips for Siena Francis guests.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bob Pagani, a man claiming to be an out-of-work truck driver who had won the $365 million Powerball jackpot, turned out to be a hoaxer. His hoax started falling apart as reporters questioned discrepancies in Pagani's story, including how the ticket was purchased.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Powerball lottery winners, Erica, right, and David Harrig, of Gretna, who won $34.1 million in December 2013.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Theresa Gulizia, co-owner of the Speedee Mart, gets another phone call about the winning Powerball ticket sold at her store in December 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out this history of Nebraska Powerball jackpot winners.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach and Shelby Norenberg of Fremont plan to use Zach’s 2019 Powerball winnings to pay off their mortgage and student loans.
NEBRASKA LOTTERY
From left: Nebraska Lottery Director Jim Haynes, Nebraska Tax Commissioner Kim Conroy, Powerball winners David and Erica Harrig and Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman at the Governor's Hearing Room at the State Capitol in December 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kim Conroy, Nebraska Tax Commissioner, left, laughs as Powerball winner David Harrig takes a photo of the media in attendance before he and his wife, Erica Harrig, right, speak during a press conference in December 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Patricia Krontz, of Homer, Nebraska, won $1 million in 2013 after her Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 4, 6, 34, 49, 56.
NEBRASKA LOTTERY
Lyle and Dianne Fleharty of Hastings opened a press conference at the offices of the Nebraska Lottery by telling how they watched on television as the numbers 1, 2, 8, 21, 31 and the Powerball number of 18 were drawn the night of July 30. "Nobody picks 1 and 2," Fleharty said he'd told his wife.
THE WORLD-HERALD
